San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has been the NFL's best running back since coming back to the Bay Area after beginning his career with the Carolina Panthers, and the Stanford alum's magnetic draw to the end zone as a 49er has placed him among the all-time greats.

With his 2-yard rushing score against the Bengals, McCaffrey tied former Baltimore Colts running back Lenny Moore with the most consecutive games played with a touchdown with 17. The Niners back scored in the opening quarter of Sunday's Week 8 tilt against Cincinnati, barreling up the middle for the record-tying touchdown.

This come a week after McCaffrey passed two Pro Football Hall of Famers, John Riggins and O.J. Simpson, for the second-most games in a row with a touchdown in NFL history, including the postseason. He now knots himself in the record books with Moore, whose 17-game scoring run came from 1963-1964.

Most consecutive games with a TD (including postseason)

Span Player Consecutive Games With TD 1963-1964 Lenny Moore 17 2022-2023 Christian McCaffrey 17 1982-1983 John Riggins 15 1974-1975 O.J. Simpson 15 1995 Emmitt Smith 14

* Includes Sunday's scoring run vs. Bengals

McCaffrey's early success has put him firmly in the early MVP conversation, along with teammate Brock Purdy and the Dolphins' offensive duo of Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa.