The Miami Dolphins are searching for a new defensive coordinator after agreeing to part ways with Vic Fangio after just one season together. Miami's defense finished the 2023 regular season ranked No. 10 in total yards allowed per game, No. 22 in points allowed, No. 15 in passing, No. 7 in rushing, No. 20 in third-down efficiency and No. 28 in red zone efficiency.

The Dolphins defense was forced to deal with injuries at all three levels in 2023, but fielding a formidable unit that can complement what was the No. 1 offense in the NFL this past season is the goal of this organization, and it all starts with who is calling the shots.

Miami is in the process of reaching out to candidates for interviews, and a couple of notable names have surfaced in this search as well as two already on the team. Below, we will break down some of the candidates for Miami's new defensive coordinator.

Leslie Frazier

Frazier is interviewing for Miami's defensive coordinator job, according to ESPN. The veteran coach interviewed for a couple of head-coaching jobs this cycle, but took the 2023 season off from coaching. Previously, he served as the assistant head coach and defensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills for six years, and was the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings from 2011-13. Without a doubt, Frazier is one of the more experienced defensive minds available.

Anthony Campanile

The Dolphins interviewed Campanile for defensive coordinator, per KPRC2. He is an in-house candidate to replace Fangio, having been with the Dolphins for four seasons now as their linebackers coach. This offseason, he interviewed with the New York Giants for their defensive coordinator job. Previously, Campanile worked as the linebackers coach at Michigan, and co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach at Boston College.

Ryan Slowik

Miami is expected to interview its current outside linebackers coach for the defensive coordinator gig, KPRC2 reports. Slowik's brother, Bobby, is the offensive coordinator for the Houston Texans. In 2022, Slowik was hired by the Dolphins as a defensive assistant. Previously, he worked as the outside linebackers coach for the Cleveland Browns, assistant defensive line coach for the New York Jets and as an assistant for the Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos. Slowik's father, Bob Slowik, coached for 10 seasons in the NFL as a defensive coordinator.

Bobby Babich

NFL Media reports the Dolphins have also requested an interview with current Bills linebackers coach Bobby Babich, who has been with Buffalo for seven seasons now, serving as an assistant defensive backs coach and safeties coach before his promotion to linebackers coach in 2022. His father, Bob Babich, was the head coach at North Dakota State from 1997-2002, and also served as the defensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Babich, who is 40 years old, previously served as a defensive assistant for the Browns and Carolina Panthers.