The Miami Dolphins and Vic Fangio have mutually agreed to part ways after just one season as the longtime defensive coordinator is once again on the move.

"I want to thank Vic for his contributions in 2023," Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said in a statement. "When we assessed the season, it became apparent that this was the best path moving forward for all parties involved. Now, we turn our focus to 2024 and beyond with urgency as we identify the best candidate to lead our defense moving forward. We remain steadfastly committed to the development of our players and to building a winning team with sustained success."

Fangio, who spent the 2022 season as a consultant with the Philadelphia Eagles and nearly landed with them last offseason, is expected to reach a deal with the team, which has a vacancy at defensive coordinator, per ESPN.

Fangio, 65, led a Dolphins defense that was hit by several major injures throughout the course of the 2023 season. The unit finished the season ranked 22nd in the NFL in points allowed, 15th in passing, seventh in rushing, 20th in third-down efficiency and 28th in red zone efficiency. Miami's defense surrendered 26 points in a 19-point loss to the Chiefs on Super Wild Card Weekend, though the offense only mustered seven points in the season-ending defeat.

The Broncos head coach from 2019-21, Fangio has been in the NFL in some capacity since 1986 sans one season in college (at Stanford in 2010). In 2012, he served as the 49ers defensive coordinator when San Francisco advanced to Super Bowl LVII.

With Miami now in the market for a new DC, let's highlight a handful of options with Fangio exiting stage left.

Brandon Staley

Staley's tenure as head coach of the Chargers wasn't particularly productive, but he did come through the coaching ranks on the defensive side of the ball. In his lone season as the defensive coordinator for the Rams in 2020 before taking the Chargers job, Staley led a defense that ranked No. 1 in the NFL in yards and points. Things were not as productive on that side of the ball as he transitioned to the Chargers, who ranked 23rd, 20th, and 28th in yards allowed in his three seasons as head coach. However, there is a link between Staley and head coach Mike McDaniel as they reportedly share an agent.

Anthony Campanile

Campanile is a logical in-house candidate to replace Fangio. The 41-year-old has been the Dolphins linebackers coach since 2020 and has seen his stock rise as of late. This cycle, he's interviewed with the New York Giants about their defensive coordinator opener. Now that the Dolphins have an opening, it'd make sense if the team were to hire from within and give Campanile the bump in an attempt to emphasize continuity.

Ron Rivera

Rivera reportedly interviewed for the Eagles defensive coordinator position, so the veteran coach does seem interested in staying on the sideline in 2024, albeit as a coordinator over a head coach. The 62-year-old came up through the coaching ranks on the defensive side of the ball as well as serving as linebacker in the NFL for the Bears from 1984-1992. While this season for the Commanders wasn't a strong defensive showing under Rivera, he has led top units in the past as recently as 2022 and 2020 when Washington had top 10 defenses in total yards and points allowed.

Ejiro Evero

Evero is currently rolling through some head-coaching interviews, but if emerges from this cycle with a gig, he'd be a heck of a get for Miami. As the defensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers this past season, the 43-year-old led a unit that ranked third in the NFL in passing yards allowed and fourth in passing touchdowns allowed. Evero also stems from the Sean McVay/Kyle Shanahan coaching tree, which could be a link between himself and McDaniel.