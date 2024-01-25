PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles had Vic Fangio fall into their lap.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and general manager Howie Roseman were having their season-ending press conference (Sirianni will remain the head coach, by the way) when the Miami Dolphins and Fangio mutually agreed to part ways.

Fangio was with the Eagles as a consultant for two weeks last season, helping them prepare for Super Bowl LVII. CBS Sports HQ senior NFL insider Josina Anderson reported Wednesday evening that a person familiar with the Eagles search said Fangio was the front-runner for the role.

"We got a lot of good targets that we're working through," Sirianni said. "There are a lot of guys that have done really well in their interview process. We look forward to continue on that process and we'll see what happens."

That process will reportedly be wrapped up Thursday, per ESPN, with Fangio traveling to Philadelphia to sign his contract to become the team's new defensive coordinator.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

During the two-week stint with the Eagles leading up to the Super Bowl, Fangio helped the Eagles offense prepare for the Chiefs' defense. Fangio was involved with self-scouting and other projects with his two-week contract.

"Obviously when he was around last year during the end of the season, that was a unique opportunity to have a guy help us look at some different things the way a defensive coach's perspective on it," Sirianni said back in October when the Eagles were preparing to face the Dolphins. "Then Jonathan (Gannon) being able to bounce some things off of him and me being able to bounce some things off him as the head coach.

"I really value the relationship that I was able to develop with Coach Fangio. Great person. Great football mind."

A Dunmore, Pa., native, the 65-year-old Fangio will be working closer to home. When Fangio was with the Eagles last season, Jonathan Gannon was currently the defensive coordinator and Fangio already committed to the Dolphins to be their defensive coordinator.

Gannon was hired by the Arizona Cardinals to be their head coach immediately after the Super Bowl loss, leaving the Eagles without a defensive coordinator. With Fangio already committed to Miami, Philadelphia went outside the organization and hired Sean Desai for the role (Desai was let go at the conclusion of the season).

The Eagles had an opportunity to finally get Fangio to be their defensive coordinator -- one year after he was with the team. They reportedly jumped at the chance at a reunion.