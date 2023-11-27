The wildest game of Week 12 happened in Philadelphia where the Eagles stunned the Bills 37-34 in overtime. It was a quarterback duel for the ages that saw Josh Allen total 420 yards and four touchdowns, only to be outdone by Jalen Hurts, who totaled five touchdowns for the Eagles.

There was a lot of history made in the game and thanks to our research department, we're going to cover it all here. Here's a look at 13 of the wildest facts from Week 12:

First time for everything. The Eagles' win over the Bills marked the first time NFL history that multiple players finished a game with at least two rushing touchdowns and two passing touchdowns. Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts both pulled that off during Philly's overtime win. Eagles join rare club. Thanks to their win over the Bills, the Eagles have now joined a rare club: They're just the fourth team in NFL history to start 10-1 in consecutive seasons. The Eagles now join the Bears (1941-42), Dolphins (1972-73) and Colts (2005-06). The three previous teams all won at least one title. Hurts so good. With two rushing touchdowns agains the Bills, Jalen Hurts now has 11 games in his career with multiple rushing touchdowns, which is a new NFL record. Hurts had previously been tied with Cam Newton for the record. Josh Allen probably hates overtime. The Bills quarterback has played in a total of six overtime games in his career and he's now 0-6 following Buffalo's loss to the Eagles. That's right, Allen has never won an OT game in his career.

Allen hits historical mark. The Bills QB threw for 339 yards while also rushing for 81 yards, marking the eighth time in his career that he's thrown for at least 300 yards with 50 yards rushing. That now tied with Steve Young for the most 300/50 games in NFL history. Giant victory for Tommy DeVito. With the Giants' win over the Patriots, Tommy DeVito became just the fifth undrafted rookie in the common-draft era to win at least two of his first three starts. He also became the first undrafted rookie since 1966 to record a passer rating of 100 or higher in consecutive starts. The 'Patriot Way' seems to be the wrong way. The Patriots are the first NFL team in 30 years to lose back-to-back games despite surrendering 10 or fewer points in each game. Not only ddi they lose 10-7 this week, but they also lost 10-7 to the Colts back in Week 10. Patriots need to bring Tom Brady back. The Patriots have had four games where they scored seven points or fewer this season, which is notable, because they only had five such games in Tom Brady's 283 starts with the team.

Even more Patriots ugliness. NFL teams are 49-2 this season when allowing 10 or fewer points, which breaks down like this: The Patriots are 1-2 while the rest of the league is 48-0.

Comeback kid. The Chiefs beat the Raiders 31-17 on Sunday in a game where they trailed 14-0 at one point. The comeback means that Patrick Mahomes is now 15-11 in his career in games where the Chiefs trail by double-digits. He's the only quarterback since 1950 to have a winning record in that situation. Steelers finally hit 400 yards. Firing Matt Canada seemed to pay off for the Steelers offense. In their first game without Canada, the Steelers hit the 400-yard mark for the first time in 59 games. Before this week, the last time they hit 400 yards came in Week 2 of the 2020 season. Stroud sets rookie record. With 304 passing yards against the Jaguars, C.J. Stroud became the first rookie in NFL history to throw for 300 yards or more in four consecutive games. Kelce hits 11,000 receiving yards. With 91 ayrsd against the Raiders, Travis Kelce now has 11,076 for his career, making him just the fourth tight end in NFL history to hit the 11,000 yard mark, joining Tony Gonzalez, Jason Witten and Antonio Gates. Kelce reached the mark in 154 games, which is the fastest in NFL history. To put that in perspective, it took Gonzalez 194 games to reach the mark (He was the previous record-holder). Justin Tucker is no longer the most accurate kicker in NFL history. The Ravens kicker missed a 44-yard field goal against the Chargers last night, which dropped his career accuracy rate to 89.93%. The miss dropped him to No. 2 on the NFL's all-time accuracy list, behind Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo, who has made 90% of his field goals in his career



Tucker has only hit 80.8% of his field goals this year, which would be the lowest accuracy rate of his career if that's where he finishes. Of course, one reason Tucker's percentage is so low is because he's always attempting difficult kicks. Of his five misses this year, three of them have come from 55 yards or longer.