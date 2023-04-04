The NFL could have a tough time finding a team for "Hard Knocks" this year, and that's because HALF of the teams eligible to be on the show don't seem to have any interest in being on the show.

For those of you who aren't familiar with the "Hard Knocks" formula, a team doesn't have to be on the show if ANY of the three rules below applies to them:

They have a first-year head coach in place.

They have a playoff berth in the past two seasons.

They have appeared on "Hard Knocks" in the past 10 years.



For instance, the Denver Broncos don't have to be on the show in 2023 because they'll have a new head coach. The New England Patriots won't have to be on the show because they've made the playoffs at least once in the past two seasons and the Dallas Cowboys won't have to be on the show because they've appeared on "Hard Knocks" in the past 10 years.

When we factor in those three rules and apply them to everyone, we're left with just four teams that the NFL can force to be on "Hard Knocks" this year:

New York Jets

Chicago Bears

New Orleans Saints

Washington Commanders

The obvious choice here would seem to be the Jets, who will instantly become one of the most fascinating teams in the NFL once they trade for Aaron Rodgers. However, I wouldn't go betting anything on the Jets getting picked because they don't seem too excited at the idea of landing on "Hard Knocks."

Jets special teams captain Justin Hardee wants nothing to do with the show, which he believes would be a distraction.

Jets owner Woody Johnson and head coach Robert Saleh were both recently asked how they felt about being on "Hard Knocks" and they both sidestepped the question.

"I'll leave that one alone," Saleh said at the NFL's annual league meeting last week, via ESPN.com.

As for Johnson, he gave a very noncommittal answer.

"Whether we do it this year, I think we'd have to take a hard look," Johnson said, via the New York Post.

That might sound like Johnson is on the fence, but if he were in favor of doing the show, he'd likely just say that. For instance, back in 2012, he made it clear that the team was open to being on "Hard Knocks" (they didn't end up getting picked that year, though). The Jets previously appeared on Hard Knocks in 2010, which is mostly remembered for Rex Ryan telling his team to go eat a "God d--- snack."

As for Johnson and Saleh, if you want to be on the show, you'd just say that you wanted to be on the show when you got asked about it. If you don't want to be on the show, then you would sidestep the question or just say you don't want to be on the show, which is the route that Bears chairman George McCaskey took.

McCaskey made it clear at the league meeting that he would be glad to see any team on the show this year, except for the Bears.

"We feel there are a number of teams that have compelling stories to tell on 'Hard Knocks,'" McCaskey said at the owners meeting said, via The Athletic. "Thirty-one others."

On the Commanders' end, Washington's Jeremy Reaves, who was a special teams All-Pro in 2022, doesn't sound very interested in doing the show.

One thing working in Reaves' favor is that the NFL might shy away from putting the spotlight on Washington right now. The team is going through a lot of drama related to Dan Snyder and even though he's looking to sell the team, there's still a chance he could be the owner when "Hard Knocks" starts this summer.

Even if the Jets, Commanders and Bears don't want to be on "Hard Knocks," that doesn't mean they won't be picked. The NFL can force one of the four eligible teams to be on the show. The Raiders didn't want to do the show in 2019, but the NFL picked them anyway. On the other hand, the Jets, Commanders and Bears could be off the hook if a team volunteers to be on the show. The Rams and Chargers did the show together in 2020 even though they weren't on the list of eligible teams.

With only four eligible teams this year, the Jets, Commanders and Bears will be hoping that someone else volunteers or that the NFL ends up picking the Saints. New Orleans could actually be a fascinating choice with the addition of Derek Carr, plus, the Saints have never been on the show.