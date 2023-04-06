This week marked the end of an era for the Denver Broncos. John Elway, who spent a combined 28 years with the team, is no longer part of the franchise after he completed his recent contract as a consultant.

Elway, 62, spent a decade as the team's GM and Executive VP of football operations from 2011-20. During that time, the Broncos won the franchise's third Super Bowl, played in two Super Bowls and won four straight AFC West Division titles from 2012-15. Elway spent the 2021 season as president of football operations before serving the team as a consultant last season.

While his tenure in the Broncos' front office can be considered a success, his playing career in Denver was nothing short of iconic. The face of the franchise during his 16-year playing career, Elway enjoyed a Hall of Fame career while quarterbacking the Broncos from 1983-98.

Here are five fast facts about Elway's illustrious playing career with the Broncos.

Draft controversy

Elway's reluctance to play for the Colts (who owned the No. 1 overall pick in the 1983 draft) has been highly-publicized. Elway said that he would play baseball on a full-time basis if the Colts drafted him. In pre-draft meetings with the Colts, Elway said that he wanted to play for either a West Coast team or the Dallas Cowboys or Miami Dolphins. But the Cowboys (who were coming off of three consecutive NFC Championship Game appearances) were set at quarterback, as 31-year-old Danny White was coming off of a Pro Bowl season. The Dolphins -- after reaching Super Bowl XVII with David Woodley under center -- would select Marino with the 27th overall pick. The Colts took Elway No. 1, but ultimately traded him to Denver in exchange for two players and the Broncos' 1984 first-round pick.

First to five

Elway is the first quarterback to start in five Super Bowls. Denver appeared in three Super Bowls over a four-year span from 1986-89. While Denver came up short in each Super Bowl, Elway became a bona fide star during this period. Down by a touchdown late in the 1986 AFC Championship Game, Elway mounted "The Drive" that led to an overtime win over the Browns. Elway won league MVP the following season while leading the Broncos back to the Super Bowl.

It appeared Elway would go down as one of the best quarterbacks that wouldn't win a Super Bowl after the 1996 Broncos suffered a shocking loss to the Jaguars in the divisional round of the playoffs. But despite a late-season slide, the '97 Broncos rebounded in the playoffs to defeat the Jaguars, Chiefs and Steelers to earn a trip back to the Big Game. Heavy underdogs in Super Bowl XXXII, the Broncos became the first AFC team in 13 years to win the Super Bowl. Terrell Davis won MVP honors after rushing for 157 yards and three touchdowns against the defending champion Packers. Elway's helicopter run late in the third quarter has gone down as one of the most iconic plays in Super Bowl history.

After mulling over retirement that offseason, Elway returned for the 1998 season. While injuries sidelined him for four games, Elway was selected to his third consecutive Pro Bowl as Denver won an NFL-best 14 games. In Super Bowl XXXIII, with the Falcons' defense focused on stopping Davis, Elway threw for 336 yards while throwing and rushing for scores in Denver's 34-19 win. Elway won MVP honors in what was his final NFL game.

Comeback king

Elway's 31 fourth-quarter comebacks put him in a tie with Marino for second all-time (and three comebacks behind Johnny Unitas) at the time of his retirement. His 40 game-winning drives were second all-time behind Marino when he retired. Elway is currently seventh all-time in both categories. Elway had six game-winning drives and four fourth quarter comebacks in the playoffs. His final postseason game-winning drive led to the Broncos' game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl XXXII. On the third play of the drive, his 32-yard completion to fullback Howard Griffith set up Davis' game-winning score.

Among the all-time great QBs

Elway's career stacks up well with NFL's other all-time great quarterbacks. According to Pro Football Reference's Hall of Fame Monitor, Elway compiled the eighth greatest career by a quarterback in NFL history. A member of the NFL 100 All-Time Team, Elway's 138.66 points puts him behind Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Brett Favre, Unitas, Joe Montana, and Drew Brees and just ahead of Marino, Fran Tarkenton and Steve Young.