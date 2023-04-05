John Elway's tenure as an executive with the Denver Broncos has come to an end. The Hall of Fame quarterback and franchise icon no longer has any contractual relationship with the organization after his consulting deal expired last month and won't be renewed by the team, according to NFL Media.

This is not a venomous split between the two sides whatsoever as this report notes that this move has been planned by both parties for a while. Elway has even said he will still be a resource for the franchise if needed, even if he will not have a job in any formal capacity.

"I've enjoyed the relationship with the Broncos for a long, long time,'' Elway said told 9News on Tuesday. "I told Greg I'd be happy to be a resource for him and help in any way that I can. I just wanted the flexibility. They're in great hands. I still plan on being around to watch and be a resource for Greg or George (Paton) if I can.''

Elway spent his entire 16 seasons career with the Broncos and helped the franchise to two Super Bowl championships and is considered to be among the greatest quarterbacks of all time. In 1999, his No. 7 was retired by the organization and he was also enshrined in the team's Ring of Fame. Elway also was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 2004.

After that decorated career, the now-62-year-old made his way from the field to the front office as he became Denver's GM and Executive VP of football operations in 2011. He held that role through the 2020 season before stepping down as GM to make way for George Paton. He then became the Broncos president of football operations in 2021 before becoming an outside consultant in 2022. As an executive, Elway helped craft the 2015 club that would go on to win Super Bowl 50.

With Elway stepping away in a formal capacity, the franchise is left in the hands of Paton and newly acquired head coach Sean Payton. They will look to help the franchise rebound after a last-place finish (5-12) last year. If they ever need some advice, however, it does sound like Elway is just a call away.

"I'll still be around as a resource,'' Elway said. "I've been with the Denver Broncos for so long that it was nice to have some sort of connection which is what I wanted. I didn't want an obligation. I'm getting a little older, I want to be able to do some things I haven't done. I'm ready to have a flexible schedule. If there's something I can help them with I'd do that."