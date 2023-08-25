Jonathan Taylor wants out, and the Colts have given the star running back permission to find a trade partner before final roster cuts. The question is, who's willing to meet Indianapolis' reported demand of a first-round pick or equivalent value?

We know the Dolphins are interested, but to what degree? They seemingly weren't willing to match or best the rival Jets' one-year, $7 million offer for free agent Dalvin Cook, so dealing premium capital for a more expensive Taylor might be a stretch. Then again, Taylor is only 24, so the long-term upside could help get talks over the hump.

In the meantime, here are some trade proposals that Miami and other potential suitors might consider:

Bears get: RB Jonathan Taylor Colts get: 2024 second-round pick, 2024 third-rounder, WR Velus Jones Jr.

Colts fans might not be thrilled at getting two Day Two picks in exchange for maybe the NFL's best pure runner when healthy. But as much as team owner Jim Irsay would like to sell Taylor as Christian McCaffrey, who netted second-, third-, fourth- and fifth-round picks in his 2022 move from the Panthers to the 49ers, the reality is the only RBs to earn truly premium money -- and thus command elite trade compensation -- are proven dual-threat pass catchers.

The Bears don't "need" to spend big with Khalil Herbert poised to offer big-play juice as David Montgomery's successor, but any added support for young quarterback Justin Fields would be welcome. In return, Indy gets what could be two high picks -- Chicago could still finish last in the NFC North -- and an athletic WR prospect who could serve as a top return specialist right away.

Cardinals get: RB Jonathan Taylor Colts get: 2024 second-round pick, 2024 third-rounder, RB James Conner

The Cardinals are more focused on the future as QB Kyler Murray recovers from injury, but a move for Taylor would give them a building block for the long haul. (New coach Jonathan Gannon is familiar with Taylor from their shared 2020 season in Indy.) In return, the Colts get maybe the closest thing to first-round value among all proposals here, considering Arizona is poised to be picking early in 2024. Conner is a throw-in with a relatively high salary, but he'd give the Colts a short-term red-zone hammer.

Dolphins

Dolphins get: RB Jonathan Taylor Colts get: 2024 second-round pick, 2025 second-rounder, RB Raheem Mostert, WR Cedrick Wilson Jr.

Miami has been most interested in a high-profile RB upgrade, even though Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson and De'Von Achane give them a reasonable committee. Mostert has been their backfield spokesperson, but his speed would be a welcome addition to the Colts' backfield alongside rookie QB Anthony Richardson. The Dolphins may or may not be picking early in 2024, but if either Mostert or Wilson sticks as a contributor, the Colts would be getting a decent haul for a RB who doesn't want to play for them.

Eagles get: RB Jonathan Taylor Colts get: 2024 second-round pick, RB Rashaad Penny, WR Quez Watkins

This offer is decidedly the weakest, but that's because Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is philosophically opposed to investing top dollar at RB, hence his swap of Miles Sanders for one-year bets in Penny and D'Andre Swift. Taylor, however, could be a home-run rental for a hopeful title bid, and coach Nick Sirianni worked with the Pro Bowler in Indy. Penny and Watkins offer upside, and Steichen has worked with the latter. The second-rounder is also originally the Saints', which could improve its value.

Panthers

Panthers get: RB Jonathan Taylor Colts get: 2024 second-round pick, 2025 conditional second-rounder, RB Miles Sanders

Months after signing Sanders to a decent free-agent deal, perhaps new coach Frank Reich would rather reunite with his ex-Colts bell-cow as a means of better supporting rookie QB Bryce Young. It's possible Carolina could be picking early again in 2024, so the draft capital here could be slightly better than advertised.