Lions GM reportedly says any trade at No. 3 will happen before draft: Here's a look at five possible moves

For weeks, rumors have surfaced about the likeliness of the Lions trading out of the No. 3 overall pick. On Friday, Lions general manager Bob Quinn said that, if Detroit does decide to trade the pick, he would want that pick done by Thursday afternoon, according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. Quinn does not want to be trying to work out a trade while the Lions are on the clock.

While Quinn declined to say whether or not an offer has already been made, there will surely be teams interested in trading up to acquire the pick. Here's a look at five teams and their offers that might be pitched to Quinn and company over the next several days.

The Dolphins may decide to increase their odds at landing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa by trading up to the third overall pick. To do this, Miami would likely have to give up the No. 5 and No. 39 overall picks to Detroit in exchange for the No. 3 and 109th picks.

While Miami is able to secure Tua, the Lions are still probably able to get Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah -- the player many analysts have predicted Detroit taking with the third pick -- two spots later. With the 39th pick, the Lions are in good position to acquire a player who can help them address their need on the defensive line. An option here could be Oklahoma defensive tackle Neville Gallimore.

In a similar trade to the one above, the Chargers decide that they don't want to take any risks when it comes to acquiring one of the best quarterbacks in the draft. The Chargers offer the Dolphins the No. 6 and No. 37 picks in exchange for the No. 3 and No. 109 overall picks.

This trade ultimately comes down to whether or not the Chargers are sold on Justin Herbert, one of the two quarterbacks that many have the Chargers selecting with the sixth overall pick. If they're not sold on Herbert, expect Los Angeles to make a serious push to acquire the Lions' pick for Tagovailoa. Nothing has come out of the Chargers' camp, however, that would suggest that they're not comfortable with making Herbert their franchise quarterback -- if he is still available with the sixth overall pick.

It's not a stretch to imagine the Jaguars offer the Chargers the No. 9 and No. 20 overall picks in exchange for the No. 3 and 109 overall picks. While many expect the Jaguars to take a defensive tackle (the best bet is Auburn's Derrick Brown) with the ninth overall pick, Jacksonville may decide to enter the mix of teams that are also looking for an upgrade at quarterback, even though the team is currently prepared to move ahead with Gardner Minshew as its starter for the 2020 season.

While Okudah may not last until the ninth pick (the Panthers, who are in need of a cornerback, may decide to take him with the seventh overall pick), the Lions can instead use that pick to address their need on the defensive line. They can then use 20th pick on the best remaining available defensive back, which will likely be between cornerbacks Jeff Gladney and Kristian Fulton and safety Xavier McKinney.

While general manager Mike Mayock has said that he is conformable with his current quarterback duo of Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota, the thought of possibly getting Tua may be an itch he and the Raiders decide to scratch. It would cost Las Vegas both of its first round picks, however, as the Raiders currently have the 12th and 19th overall picks.

With that being said, there's no guarantee that the Raiders would take a quarterback with the third pick. Las Vegas, which is in need of help at the cornerback position, may decide to take Okudah, the top cornerback prospect in the draft, with the third pick. It could also decide to use the pick on Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons, an extremely versatile player who was the talk of the combine after running a 4.39 second 40-yard dash.

The most unlikely trade proposition in this list, the Jets trade safety Jamal Adams (who is apparently planning to skip New York's OTAs if/when they begin this offseason) their 11th pick and a 2021 third round pick to the Lions. Not only do the Lions acquire a 24-year-old All-Pro, they also are in position to select one of the draft's best cornerback prospects -- either Okudah or Florida's C.J. Henderson -- should one of those players still be available at the 11th pick. The Jets can either spend the third overall pick on the best available player or trade the pick themselves while moving back to a later pick in the first round.