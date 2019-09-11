NFL football pool, pick'em, confidence picks for Week 2: Back the Packers

The NFL Week 2 schedule features several apparent mismatches, with the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots visiting the lowly Miami Dolphins and the well-oiled Baltimore Ravens machine hosting the Arizona Cardinals, who are led by a rookie coach and quarterback. But the rest of the Week 2 slate is filled with tough calls for your NFL confidence pool picks. Will the Bears bounce back in Denver against former defensive coordinator Vic Fangio? Or should you fade the Monsters of the Midway in this week's football pool picks? Will the 49ers open with a second straight road win after defeating the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay last week? Will the Vikings or Packers assert themselves as the NFC North's team to beat? Before you make any Week 2 NFL office pool picks, you'll want to see the football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model, given its amazing track record.

This advanced computer model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 2 of the 2019 NFL season on a sizzling 17-6 run that dates back to last season. It's also on a strong 79-49 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

On straight-up NFL picks, the model ranked inside the top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third straight year and beat over 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Last week, the model was all over the Rams winning at Carolina and the Vikings pounding Atlanta. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has simulated the entire Week 2 schedule 10,000 times and generated its optimal NFL office pool picks. We can tell you it's high on the Packers' chances of winning outright, saying Green Bay beats visiting Minnesota in 56 percent of simulations even though Aaron Rodgers and company are only favored by a field goal.

Both teams are coming off impressive season-opening wins, but the Packers own homefield advantage and had extra rest because they opened on a Thursday. Green Bay's new-look defense dominated the Bears in its 10-3 win, holding Chicago to 254 yards.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is 11-8-1 all-time against Minnesota, having thrown for 5,133 yards and 41 touchdowns against just six interceptions. He has a career 110.0 passer rating against the Vikings.

The model also has made the call on the entire Week 2 NFL schedule, including projected tight games like Bills vs. Giants, Colts vs. Titans, Seahawks vs. Steelers and Chargers vs. Lions. In fact, the model also says a trendy favorite goes down hard. You can see all of its NFL pool picks at SportsLine.

So who should you pick in every Week 2 NFL game? And which trendy favorite goes down hard? Visit SportsLine now to get optimal NFL office pool picks, all from the advanced computer model that beat over 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players last year.