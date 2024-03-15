The first three days of NFL free agency didn't disappoint, as several big names went off the board in one of the busiest starts in recent memory. Some of the biggest moves include Kirk Cousins signing with the Atlanta Falcons, Saquon Barkley joining the Philadelphia Eagles, Brian Burns getting traded to the New York Giants, Josh Jacobs and Xavier McKinney heading to the Green Bay Packers and Derrick Henry becoming a Baltimore Raven.

After the legal tampering period, a number of Pete Prisco's top 100 free agents remain without a deal. Which ones will land one first as the new league year is upon us?

The two-time first-team All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowl is a free agent at 33, coming off a stretch where he's missed 37 of a possible 67 games over the past four seasons. When healthy, Smith is dominant. He's allowed just four sacks in those 37 games.

If Smith can stay on the field, he's a massive bargain.

One of the underrated players in free agency, Curl allowed three passing touchdowns in a poor Commanders defense last seasons. Like Fuller, the 88.7 passer rating in coverage is deceiving.

Curl hasn't had an interception since 2020, but has 80-plus tackles in each of his four seasons -- including 115 last year.

Young is coming off a season which he had 7.5 sacks and 15 quarterback hits for the Commanders and 49ers. Although Young didn't have the impact with the 49ers when he was traded there, he still doesn't turn 25 until April.

If Young is healthy from that knee injury, he's an intriguing signing. The 49ers may have moved on after signing Leonard Floyd.

Even at 33, Gilmore had 68 tackles, 13 passes defended, and two interceptions for the Cowboys last season. He only allowed four passing touchdowns and allowed a 60.3 passer rating when targeted.

Will be interesting to see where Gilmore lands, given his age and that he can still play.

The veteran pass rusher finished second on the Ravens with 9.5 sacks, which tied his career high. The Ravens are reportedly interested in bringing him back, but Clowney played at a discounted rate last season so the two sides need to bridge that gap.

The 30-year-old dealt with a myriad of injuries last season and only started eight games. He's spent the past three seasons with the Patriots.

The 34-year-old Zeitler, who earned his first Pro Bowl this year, has said he hopes to remain with the Ravens.

The eight-year veteran is considered one of the top nose tackles in the league. He was the No. 11 interior defender overall last year for the Bengals, according to Pro Football Focus.

Blackmon started right away for the Colts after being picked in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Last season, he started 15 games and had four interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

The massive offensive tackle had a roller coaster of a first four NFL seasons after the Jets took him in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He's looking to get his career back on track elsewhere.