The first day of NFL free agency didn't disappoint, as several big names went off the board in one of the bigger days of transactions in recent memory. Kirk Cousins signed with the Atlanta Falcons, Saquon Barkley signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, and Brian Burns was traded to the New York Giants to highlight a day full of activity.

After Day 1 of the legal tampering period, 10 of the top 31 of Pete Prisco's top 100 free agents remain unsigned. Which ones will land a deal first as free agency is still at a boiling point?

Hunter is the best pass rusher available, as he is coming off a season which he finished with 80 pressures and 16.5 sacks. Hunter has 150 pressures and 27 sacks over the last two seasons and is only 29.

With the Vikings signing Jonathan Greenard, it's believed Hunter will sign elsewhere.

Ridley is still on the market as the top wide receiver available, as only two signed on Day 1 of free agency. He finished last season with 76 catches for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns (13.4 yards per catch) last season.

The Jaguars signed Gabriel Davis, but could still bring back Ridley.

The top cornerback available is Fuller, who is coming off a season allowing six passing touchdowns and an 84.6 passer rating in coverage. Of course, Fuller played on the worst pass defense in the NFL last season.

With a good pass rush, Fuller is a good cornerback. As evidenced by his 60.8 passer rating in coverage the season prior (when Daron Payne and Montez Sweat were both on the Commanders defensive line).

The two-time first-team All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowl is a free agent at 33, coming off a stretch where he's missed 37 of a possible 67 games over the past four seasons. When healthy, Smith is dominant. He's allowed just four sacks in those 37 games.

If Smith can stay on the field, he's a massive bargain.

One of the underrated players in free agency, Curl allowed three passing touchdowns in a poor Commanders defense last seasons. Like Fuller, the 88.7 passer rating in coverage is deceiving.

Curl hasn't had an interception since 2020, but has 80-plus tackles in each of his four seasons -- including 115 last year.

James allowed four sacks last season and a pressure rate of 3.2%, being the top center available in free agency. He hasn't missed a start in each of the last three seasons, only being out for three games.

One of the most consistent pass blockers in the game, James is a welcome addition to an offensive line.

The top linebacker available in free agency, Queen was a second-team All-Pro last season after having 133 tackles, six passes defensed, and an interception for the Ravens.

Queen is the total package at linebacker. He should get paid in free agency.

Young is coming off a season which he had 7.5 sacks and 15 quarterback hits for the Commanders and 49ers. Although Young didn't have the impact with the 49ers when he was traded there, he still doesn't turn 25 until April.

If Young is healthy from that knee injury, he's an intriguing signing. The 49ers may have moved on after signing Leonard Floyd.

The Bengals tackle will test free agency after moving to right tackle once Cincinnati signed Orlando Brown last offseason. Williams seemed out of position, allowing eight sacks and a 4.2% pressure rate playing the position. Of course, Williams allowed 13 sacks the season before at left tackle.

With the right coaching, Williams can be dominant. A change of scenery for the 26-year old Williams may be needed.

Even at 33, Gilmore had 68 tackles, 13 passes defensed, and two interceptions for the Cowboys last season. He only allowed four passing touchdowns and allowed a 60.3 passer rating when targeted.

Will be interesting to see where Gilmore lands, given his age and that he can still play.