Three NFC East teams could make it into the playoffs this season after the New York Giants won for the first time since Week 10 last Sunday. However, they return to action in Week 16 as 3.5-point underdogs to Minnesota in the Week 16 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. The Vikings might be the team nobody wants to play this week after they completed the biggest comeback in NFL history to defeat the Indianapolis Colts last Saturday. Elsewhere in the NFC East, the Cowboys squandered a 17-point lead against the Jaguars, but are 2.5-point home favorites in the NFL spreads against an Eagles team will be without quarterback Jalen Hurts (shoulder). All of the Week 16 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 16 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 157-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 16 NFL odds and locked in NFL picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 16 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 16 NFL picks is that the 49ers (-7) cover the spread at home against the Commanders. Brock Purdy has been nothing short of sensational since replacing an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13. He's just the second quarterback ever with a 115-plus passer rating in his first two starts, joining Aaron Rodgers. He's done this with difficult circumstances thrown his way after one start came against Tampa's top-five pass defense and the other came in Seattle, which has one of the toughest road environments in the NFL.

Neither of those will be in play when San Fran hosts the Commanders on Saturday. Washington ranks 25th in scoring, which means tough sledding is on tap against the league's best defense. San Francisco doesn't just limit the opposition, as it also gives the ball back to the team's offense as San Francisco has 12 takeaways versus two giveaways over its last five games. Washington has averaged just 17 points over its last three games, but it isn't projected to reach that number versus the Niners. San Francisco (-7) is forecasted to cover well over 50% of the time, with the Over (39.5) hitting in well over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Top Week 16 NFL survivor picks

The model's Week 16 NFL knockout pool picks say to avoid the Titans, even though they are touchdown favorites over the Texans. The Titans have lost four straight games, including two by double-digits. Tennessee is also going to be missing as many as 10 starters due to injury for this one, potentially including quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle), so it is in a very vulnerable spot on the shorter week.

While the Texans have the league's worst record at 1-12-1, they've given the Cowboys and Chiefs scares the past two weeks. They also played the Titans within a touchdown in their first matchup this year. SportsLine's model projects that Tennessee wins in a one-score game that could go either way. There are far better teams to back in your Week 16 NFL survivor picks. See which team you should pick here.

Top Week 16 NFL office pool picks

One of the strongest Week 16 NFL football pool picks from the model is that the Bills beat the Bears. Nobody is confusing the Miami Dolphins' defense with other elite units around the league, but Bills quarterback Josh Allen carved them up last weekend for 304 passing yards and four touchdowns, along with 77 more yards on the ground. Meanwhile, Chicago gave up over 300 passing yards for the second time in three games in Week 15 against the Eagles.

Even more troubling for the Bears is that even though they may have the best running quarterback in the league, they have allowed the eighth-most rushing yards to opposing quarterbacks this season. Allen has the fourth-most rushing yards among all passers with 705 and six touchdowns. Chicago's offense is beat up and one-dimensional, while the Bills are rolling and win this weekend against the Bears in 74% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 16 NFL picks

The model has made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 16 NFL schedule, and it's calling for a shocking loss by a division leader. It's also backing a surprising team that's turned the corner in its NFL survivor picks. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what NFL predictions, NFL pool picks, and NFL survivor picks can you make with confidence? And which division leader goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned more than $7,000 since its inception, and find out.

Week 16 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Get full NFL picks at SportsLine

Saturday, Dec. 24

Falcons at Ravens (-7, 36)

Lions at Panthers (+2.5, 44)

Bills at Bears (+8, 40)

Saints at Browns (-2.5, 32.5)

Seahawks at Chiefs (-10, 49)

Giants at Vikings (-4, 48)

Bengals at Patriots (+3.5, 41.5)

Texans at Titans (-3, 35.5)

Commanders at 49ers (-7, 38)

Eagles at Cowboys (-5, 47)

Raiders at Steelers (-2.5, 38.5)

Sunday, Dec. 25

Packers at Dolphins (-4, 49.5)

Broncos at Rams (+2.5, 36.5)

Buccaneers at Cardinals (+7.5, 40.5)

Monday, Dec. 26

Chargers at Colts (+4.5, 46)

