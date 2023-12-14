Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have won three consecutive games after securing an impressive 33-13 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles last week. The Cowboys will try to win their fourth straight when they visit Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. According to the latest Week 15 NFL odds, Dallas is a two-point underdog, one of the slimmest NFL spreads of the week. The Cowboys are 12-1 in their last 13 games played in December, making this a game many bettors will target when locking in their Week 15 NFL bets.

Elsewhere in the NFL Vegas lines, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are three-point favorites on the road against Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars. All of the Week 15 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 15 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 176-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 30-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Week 15 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 15 NFL picks is that the Browns (-3) cover at home against the Bears. The Browns have been tough to beat at home this season, posting a 6-1 record at FirstEnergy Stadium. Meanwhile, the Bears have won just two of their seven games on the road in 2023.

Cleveland is in the thick of the AFC playoff picture thanks to its disruptive defense. The Browns boast the league's top-ranked total defense, giving up just 263.0 yards per game. They've been tough against the pass, allowing opponents to throw for 159.7 yards per game on average. SportsLine's model is expecting the Browns to frustrate Chicago's offense on Sunday, as the Bears finish with just 15 points, a big reason why Cleveland covers the spread in well over 60% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 15 NFL predictions: The Seahawks (+4) cover the spread versus the Eagles. Jalen Hurts has fumbled in seven straight games and has more games with one or fewer touchdown passes (eight) than multi-TD games (five). His struggles have affected the entire Eagles offense, as Philly is coming off back-to-back games with fewer than 20 points, marking the first time that's happened for it since the 2020 season. Not having a reliable run game outside of Hurts is a major factor in those struggles, as D'Andre Swift is averaging under 4.0 yards per carry over his last 10 games.

As for Seattle, it isn't playing its best either, but at least the Seahawks are finding ways to cover. Despite losing four in a row straight-up, Seattle has covered in three of those four, including against the NFC's elite in San Francisco and Dallas. The last two weeks have shown that Philly is a notch below those two, while the Seahawks are 7-3 ATS in conference matchups. With these factors, the model has Seattle covering at home well over 50% of the time, with the Under (47.5) hitting in almost 60% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 15 NFL picks

Week 15 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Thursday, Dec. 14

Chargers at Raiders (-3, 34.5)

Saturday, Dec. 16

Vikings at Bengals (-3.5, 40)

Steelers at Colts (-1.5, 42)

Broncos at Lions (-4, 47.5)

Sunday, Dec. 17

Falcons at Panthers (+3, 34)

Bears at Browns (-3, 38.5)

Buccaneers at Packers (-3.5, 41.5)

Jets at Dolphins (-8.5, 37)

Giants at Saints (-6, 39)

Texans at Titans (-3, 37.5)

Chiefs at Patriots (+8.5, 37)

49ers at Cardinals (+12.5, 48)

Commanders at Rams (-6.5, 50)

Cowboys at Bills (-2.5, 50.5)

Ravens at Jaguars (+3, 42.5)

Monday, Dec. 18



Eagles at Seahawks (+4, 47.5)