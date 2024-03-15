Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, arguably the best player of the last decade in the NFL, announced he is retiring from football Friday afternoon.

"For 10 years, I have been fortunate to play the game of football at the highest level," Donald said in the post. "I'm thankful for the people I've met along the way, the friendships I've built and the things I've accomplished with my teammates and individually. Much love."

Donald earned a Pro Bowl selection in each of the past 10 seasons since 2014 when he entered the league as the 13th overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft, a feat no one else has accomplished in this span. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams, Dallas Cowboys right guard Zack Martin and new Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner each were one selection behind Donald across the last decade with nine Pro Bowl nods each.

His eight First Team All-Pro selections lead the NFL since 2014, and his three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards are tied with Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor and future first-ballot Hall of Fame defensive lineman J.J. Watt. Watt was one of the many to applaud Donald on an all-time career.

Another one of the 2010s top pass rushers, New Orleans Saints eight-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Cameron Jordan, called Donald "one of the best to ever do it!"

The Rams released a statement from head coach Sean McVay, who expressed his gratitude for Donald's dedication to the game and the team.

A couple of Donald's former teammates like 2021 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp and four-time First Team All-Pro punter Johnny Hekker saluted their star teammate.

One of Donald's NFC West division rivals, Arizona Cardinals Pro Bowl quarterback Kyler Murray, expressed his gratitude that he won't have to face him twice a year anymore.

Murray then politely asked Donald to ensure his retirement is permanent so that he never has to evade Donald's clutches on a football field ever again.

Seattle Seahawks Pro Bowl quarterback Geno Smith, another NFC West division rival, let Donald know he "enjoyed" all of their showdowns from college (when Smith was at West Virginia and Donald was at Pittsburgh) and in the NFL.

Retired New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty relayed how former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick both respected and feared what Donald had the potential to do to his squad in Super Bowl LIII.

Even one of the NBA's greatest players of the last decade-plus, Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, praised Donald's dominant decade in the NFL.