And now there are eight. After a Super Wild-Card Weekend that truly lived up to its name, we have just eight teams still standing and are six games away from reaching Super Bowl LV down in Tampa, Florida. Last week, we saw the likes of the Tennessee Titans (No. 4 seed), Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 3 seed) and Seattle Seahawks (No. 3 seed) all get sent packing. Despite all those clubs technically being upset in their contests, the NFL odds over at William Hill Sportsbook never held them in extremely high Super Bowl standing over the season, so seeing them fall short of a Lombardi trophy isn't totally surprising.

What will be interesting to see as the divisional round kicks off is the play from the Chiefs and Packers, both of whom had a first-round bye. These two teams have been No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in these odds to win the Super Bowl for the past few weeks and they'll now get a chance to officially begin that march this weekend.

For Kansas City, it was +190 coming into the playoffs and has dipped to +200, which marks a rather consistent drop in its odds over the last few weeks, despite still sitting at the favorite. At one point this year, K.C. was +160 to win it all, but fell to +170 after Week 16 and was +190 after the regular season concluded. This could simply be thanks to a ton of money going in the direction of other teams across the league like Green Bay and Buffalo. If the Chiefs can flip a switch and handle the Browns in relatively easy fashion this week, however, it wouldn't be surprising to see confidence -- and money -- flow back to the defending champs. According to CBS Sports research analyst Stephen Oh's projections, the Chiefs lead this group of playoff teams, winning the Super Bowl in 22.8% of simulations.

Before we jump into the rest of these teams, here's a look at the entire list of William Hill's Super Bowl odds entering the divisional round.

The Packers are still the top team in the NFC and saw their odds increase to +400 after sitting at +450 entering the start of the playoffs. They do get a relatively easy draw in the Los Angeles Rams, who are coming into this matchup hobbled with Aaron Donald playing through a rib injury and the quarterback situation still a major unknown between Jared Goff (right thumb) and John Wolford (neck). It also should be no surprise to see L.A. and Cleveland own the worst odds to win the Super Bowl currently, with matchups against the No. 1 seeds next up on their schedule.

As for some value plays, look no further than the Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints. While Green Bay may be ahead of New Orleans in these odds, Sean Payton and Drew Brees currently are winning the Super Bowl in 18.1% of Oh's simulations. That's not just the best mark in the NFC, but second best out of the entire field. The Packers win the title in 13.3% of Oh's sims. With Baltimore, which had a gutsy win over the Titans on Super Wild-Card Weekend, it has arguably the best value in the NFL at +800. Oh's simulations have the Ravens winning the Super Bowl 14.6% of the time, which is better than the Buffalo Bills (12.2%), who they'll face this weekend at Bills Stadium.