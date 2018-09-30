Week 4 NFL insider notes: Titans find a way to win again, Winston time in Tampa and more

There is a beauty to winning ugly. No style points. No matter.

I'm not sure exactly what is going on with the Titans, but it's fairly incredible and baffling, and something special might be brewing there. Tennessee has played just four games this season, but each of them has been strange in its own right, and Sunday's miraculous overtime comeback win over the defending Super Bowl champs was one of the more odds-defying games we will ever see.

Every week it is something else with this scrappy bunch, who continue to find themselves in quirky, compelling games, even if they leave a lot to be desired in terms of aesthetically-pleasing offensive football. We are just getting to October and already the Titans have played a crazy, storm-filled game in Miami with multiple long weather delays during which they lost their quarterback but still made it a game. Then in Week 2 they did the unthinkable and won with Blaine Gabbert, no less, thanks in large part to a successful fake punt for a long touchdown against the Texans. In Week 3 Marcus Mariota was forced back to action when Gabbert got hurt, and though he could barely grip the ball properly, much less throw it down field, they suffocated the Jaguars to win anyway.

The one they will remember in Nashville most of all came Sunday. The Titans managed a wild and downright ridiculous comeback on the Eagles, during which Mariota went 12 for 12 for 150 yards and two touchdowns in the second half to force overtime and then the Titans while trailing by three went on to win as the final seconds of OT ticked down. Again, somebody in that locker room is living right.

This was bonkers, and it's the kind of thing an upstart, young team can build on for quite some time. It's the kind of thing that gives rookie head coach Mike Vrabel immediate cache in his locker room, with the Titans looking something like the NFL's early team of destiny.

On the final drive alone they converted a fourth-and-15 (for 19 yards) to get to midfield. They converted fourth-and-4, by virtue of a pass interference call. They picked up 17 yards on a third-and-19 and then, of course, picked up the fourth-and-2, picking up another 17 yards on a Dion Lewis scamper off a short pass. And then on third-and-10 from the 10 Corey Davis went up to collect a pass from Mariota in the end zone, and bedlam ensued. These guys look like a tough out, and a team that I figure will be quite viable in the AFC South.

The offensive line is getting healthier. Mariota played the best game of his career. And the real reason this team has managed to go 3-1 to start the season is the menacing nature of this defense. They have been stout and tough, and they hit Carson Wentz at least 10 times by my count and knocked him to the ground repeatedly. This defense proving quite tough to score on.

They have yet to allow a rushing touchdown this season, and they have yielded just six offensive touchdowns through four games. The Titans are making life miserable for quarterbacks. It still may run a little hot-and-cold on offense, but it's hard to see this time just wilting and fading given the good vibes going on.

Bucs become Winston's team again

We're about to find out who Jameis Winston is. And who the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are, for that matter. A club many of us thought might flirt with a top-five pick has come plummeting back to earth after a torrid start. FitzMagic has run its course, and the Buccaneers mustered one of the less inspiring performances in quite some time on Sunday.

And now Winston will have to rally them out of the bye coming off this 48-10 debacle. If Winston can be the leader of this team, someone worthy of a $25 million a year deal who can stay out of trouble and be a guy you can truly count on, the next three months will tell that tale. It's going to have to start in Week 6.

Winston looked jittery and off when entering this blowout at halftime. He ran around the pocket in a manic, hyper manner at times. He throws balls high and wide. He ended the day with a fairly brutal interception at a time when the Bears were just playing their backups and eager to get into the locker room.

Winston could afford a stinker here, with the game already over when he entered and having been away for nearly a month from his suspension. But now, having seen what this offense can look like at its best when Ryan Fitzpatrick was unstoppable for the better part of three weeks, the stakes are even higher for the returning starter. Can he finally clock with DeSean Jackson? Can he spread the ball around? Can he play at a consistent level?

If he doesn't, all those preseason narratives about this being a franchise with major jobs on the line will come roaring right back. And if he does, that massive contract might still be out there for him, whether in Tampa or someplace else.

More Week 4 notes