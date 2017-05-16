MLB Tuesday scores, highlights, updates, news: Freeman continues on MVP pace
We've got a full 15-game slate of MLB action for Tuesday, so keep it right here
We've got a full schedule of baseball for Tuesday, headlined by a 2013 World Series rematch and an interleague clash of unlikely first-place teams in Minnesota. Let's dig in ...
Tuesday's scores
- Braves at Blue Jays (GameTracker)
- Rays at Indians (GameTracker)
- Nationals at Pirates (GameTracker)
- Orioles at Tigers (GameTracker)
- Astros at Marlins (GameTracker)
- Reds at Cubs (8:05pm ET)
- Phillies at Rangers (8:05pm ET)
- Rockies at Twins (8:10pm ET)
- Yankees at Royals (8:15pm ET)
- Red Sox at Cardinals (8:15pm ET)
- Mets at Diamondbacks (9:40pm ET)
- White Sox at Angels (10:07pm ET)
- Athletics at Mariners (10:10pm ET)
- Brewers at Padres (10:10pm ET)
- Dodgers at Giants (10:15pm ET)
Freeman continues torrid pace
Since the start of the 2016 season, Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman has been one of the most devastating hitters in all of baseball. He authored a .302/.400/.569 (157 OPS+) batting line with a career high 34 home runs last season, and coming into Tuesday, he was hitting .338/.452/.738 (205 OPS+) with an NL leading 13 home runs this season.
A few innings into Tuesday's game with the Blue Jays, Freeman smacked his 14th home run of the season, tying him for the MLB lead. Here's his latest big fly:
You can’t stop @FreddieFreeman5, you can only hope to contain him. pic.twitter.com/qCswu7bQ14— MLB (@MLB) May 16, 2017
Freeman's all-out assault on NL pitchers began in earnest in the second half last season, soon after the All-Star break. I've seen some suggest it's a product of the Braves acquiring Matt Kemp to give Freeman some protection, though I don't think that's necessarily the case. That's selling Freeman short, if anything. The guy is really, really, really good hitter.
The Braves are still rebuilding and in the process of developing young players to complement Freeman long-term. Make no mistake though, Freeman is one of the top hitters in baseball and a true franchise cornerstone player.
Quick hits
- Indians SP Carlos Carrasco (pectoral) is tentatively scheduled to make his next start on May 23. (via MLB.com)
- The Dodgers have activated SP Rich Hill from the DL. He'll start on Tuesday.
- The Mets have placed SS Asdrubal Cabrera on the 10-day DL with a sprained left thumb. He initially suffered the injury on May 6.
- The Orioles have activated C Welington Castillo from the DL.
- The Mets have signed RP Neil Ramirez to a major-league contract.
- Rockies P Chad Bettis shared some good news about his cancer treatment .
- The Indians have called up their top prospect , OF Bradley Zimmer.
- Yankees president Randy Levine is walking back some of his comments about Dellin Betances now that Betances is filling in as closer.
- The Yankees' and Nationals' offenses are on pace to be two of the best in baseball history .
- The Rangers have signed OF Drew Stubbs to a minor-league contract and assigned him to Triple-A.
- The Rangers have placed OF Carlos Gomez on the 10-day DL with a strained right hamstring.
- The Rockies have activated C Tony Wolters from the 10-day DL.
- Cubs 3B Kris Bryant (illness) is back in the lineup on Tuesday after missing the entire weekend series in St. Louis.
- Via waivers, the Royals lost INF Christian Colon to the Marlins and OF/1B Peter O'Brien to the Reds.
