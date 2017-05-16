MLB Tuesday scores, highlights, updates, news: Freeman continues on MVP pace

We've got a full schedule of baseball for Tuesday, headlined by a 2013 World Series rematch and an interleague clash of unlikely first-place teams in Minnesota. Let's dig in ...

Freeman continues torrid pace

Since the start of the 2016 season, Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman has been one of the most devastating hitters in all of baseball. He authored a .302/.400/.569 (157 OPS+) batting line with a career high 34 home runs last season, and coming into Tuesday, he was hitting .338/.452/.738 (205 OPS+) with an NL leading 13 home runs this season.

A few innings into Tuesday's game with the Blue Jays, Freeman smacked his 14th home run of the season, tying him for the MLB lead. Here's his latest big fly:

You can’t stop @FreddieFreeman5, you can only hope to contain him. pic.twitter.com/qCswu7bQ14 — MLB (@MLB) May 16, 2017

Freeman's all-out assault on NL pitchers began in earnest in the second half last season, soon after the All-Star break. I've seen some suggest it's a product of the Braves acquiring Matt Kemp to give Freeman some protection, though I don't think that's necessarily the case. That's selling Freeman short, if anything. The guy is really, really, really good hitter.

#Braves Freddie Freeman is batting .357/.470/.747 in 82 games since August 10, 2016. — Ryan M. Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder) May 16, 2017

The Braves are still rebuilding and in the process of developing young players to complement Freeman long-term. Make no mistake though, Freeman is one of the top hitters in baseball and a true franchise cornerstone player.

