College basketball picks: 2019 March Madness bracket expert predictions for second round Sunday
Against-the-spread and straight up picks as the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament continues
The first weekend of the 2019 NCAA Tournament is about to wrap up. But first, there's eight more spots in the Sweet 16 up for grabs with three No. 1 seeds in action -- including Zion Williamson and Duke taking on the formidable Tacko Fall and UCF.
You will have the opportunity to increase your lead -- or catch up -- in your bracket pool and cash some tickets along the way. Our CBS Sports experts have picked all eight games for Sunday, both against the spread and straight up so you can get started on the road to the March of your dreams. If you're looking for a full March Madness schedule with tip times, TV assignments and live streaming options, you can find all of that right here. No more wasting time -- let's get to it!
(2) Tennessee vs. (10) Iowa
(9) Washington vs. (1) UNC
(9) UCF vs. (1) Duke
(6) Buffalo vs. (3) Texas Tech
(12) Liberty vs. (4) Virginia Tech
(9) Oklahoma vs. (1) Virginia
(11) Ohio State vs. (3) Houston
(13) UC Irvine vs. (12) Oregon
