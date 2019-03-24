College basketball picks: 2019 March Madness bracket expert predictions for second round Sunday

Against-the-spread and straight up picks as the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament continues

The first weekend of the 2019 NCAA Tournament is about to wrap up. But first, there's eight more spots in the Sweet 16 up for grabs with three No. 1 seeds in action -- including Zion Williamson and Duke taking on the formidable Tacko Fall and UCF.

You will have the opportunity to increase your lead -- or catch up -- in your bracket pool and cash some tickets along the way. Our CBS Sports experts have picked all eight games for Sunday, both against the spread and straight up so you can get started on the road to the March of your dreams. If you're looking for a full March Madness schedule with tip times, TV assignments and live streaming options, you can find all of that right here. No more wasting time -- let's get to it!

(2) Tennessee vs. (10) Iowa


TENN -8.5
SU

(9) Washington vs. (1) UNC


UNC -11.5
SU

(9) UCF vs. (1) Duke   


DUKE -13.5
SU

(6) Buffalo vs. (3) Texas Tech


FSU -4.5
SU

(12) Liberty vs. (4) Virginia Tech


VT -9.5
SU

(9) Oklahoma vs. (1) Virginia


UVA -11.5
SU

(11) Ohio State vs. (3) Houston  


HOU -5.5
SU

(13) UC Irvine vs. (12) Oregon   


ORE -5.5
SU

  

CBS Sports Writer

Chip Patterson has spent his young career covering college sports from the Old North State. He's been writing and talking about football and basketball for CBS Sports since 2010. You may have heard him... Full Bio

