March Madness 2019 bracket picks and predictions from advanced computer model

After a thrilling week of conference tournaments, the dust has finally settled and 68 teams have made the 2019 NCAA Tournament field. There were several surprises this year, like Belmont qualifying as an at-large team. However, it was no stunner to see Duke as the No. 1 seed in the East Region, as the Blue Devils earned a top seed for the 14th time in school history and will open play in nearby Columbia. Average Joes and seasoned college basketball fans alike are sizing up the entire field and making their 2019 NCAA Tournament bracket predictions and March Madness picks. And with millions of possible ways to fill out your 2019 March Madness bracket, some data-driven help can go a long way. That's why you should see the optimal 2019 NCAA Tournament bracket and college basketball picks from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Their proven projection model has simulated every game in the tournament 10,000 times. It absolutely crushed its March Madness picks last year, finishing in the top five percent of all CBS Sports brackets and calling Villanova to win it all.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 12 of the 18 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds the last three years. It also nailed some massive upsets last year, including huge wins by No. 13 seed Buffalo over No. 4 seed Arizona, No. 11 seed Loyola-Chicago over No. 6 seed Miami, and No. 10 seed Butler over No. 7 seed Arkansas.

There's simply no reason to rely on luck when there's proven technology to help you dominate your 2019 NCAA Tournament pools. Now, the model has simulated every possible matchup in the 2019 NCAA Tournament and revealed its optimal bracket. You can only see it over at SportsLine.

If you're looking for a pick that will give you a huge edge in your 2019 March Madness bracket, SportsLine's model says you should back No. 5 Marquette with confidence. Look for the Golden Eagles to bounce back from a tough end of the season to make a Sweet 16 run.

The Golden Eagles' first-round matchup against Murray State will feature two of the most talented guards in college basketball. Marquette's Markus Howard was named Big East Player of the Year and enters Thursday's matchup averaging 25 points, four rebounds and four assists. He's been sensational for the Golden Eagles, scoring at least 30 points 10 times this season, which includes a herculean 53-point effort against Creighton.

On the other side of the court will be Murray State's Ja Morant, who's expected to be a lottery pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. Morant has been lights-out for the Racers, averaging 24.6 points and 10 assists.

The Racers have won 11 consecutive games, while Marquette stumbled down the stretch, losing five of their last six. However, SportsLine's model sees a clear advantage for Marquette in this 5 vs. 12 matchup. Don't be fooled by Marquette's recent struggles - the model is still all-in on the Golden Eagles to avoid the upset, and you should be too.

Another curveball: the No. 9 seed Baylor Bears win the always-tough-to-predict 8 vs. 9 matchup against Syracuse. SportsLine's simulations give Baylor well over a 50 percent chance to advance to the Round of 32 in the West, one of its strongest 2019 NCAA Tournament picks for an 8-9 game.

The Bears struggled late in the season but have strong guard play, which will make them a tough out during March Madness 2019. Makai Mason is the biggest scoring threat (14.6 points per game), while Mario Kegler (10.7) and Jared Butler (10.1) also contribute double-figures.

Syracuse, meanwhile, dropped five of its last seven down the stretch. The only wins for the Orange during that span came against Pittsburgh and Wake Forest, two of the bottom teams in the ACC. The Orange average fewer than 70 points per game, which will pose a major problem against a lockdown Baylor defense that gave up just 67.2 points per outing this season.

So who else makes a deep run in the NCAA Tournament? Visit SportsLine now to see which No. 3 seed reaches the Final Four, and see who wins every single game, all from the model that has nailed 12 of the 18 double-digit upsets in the first round the last three years.