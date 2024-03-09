bbn0292-1.jpg
Michael Dann/OVC

The first ticket to the Big Dance will be punched Saturday when the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament concludes with its championship game featuring No. 1 seed Little Rock taking on No. 3 seed Morehead State.

The America East and Big Sky will also join the postseason fray as first round games begin in their tournaments. In total, 11 different conference tournaments will be in action throughout the day, including a few that are getting close to crowning a champion.

The Big South, Missouri Valley and NEC will each be in semifinal action. The Summit League, Sun Belt and SoCon will each be in quarterfinal action. The WCC's staggered format rolls on with third round action, while the CAA will be playing its second round.

One of the most fascinating matchups will be in the Missouri Valley, where No. 1 seed Indiana State will take on No. 4 seed Northern Iowa. The Sycamores are projected as a No. 11 seed in Jerry Palm's Bracketology but would prefer to ensure a drama-free Selection Sunday by winning two more games and claiming the MVC's automatic bid.

The top seeds in the Big South Tournament took care of business Friday as conference tournament season continued ramping up around college basketball. No. 1 seed High Point fell behind 18-4 on its home floor against No. 9 seed Radford before rallying for a 77-63 victory.

Picked to finish seventh in the nine-team league, High Point has turned into one of college basketball's top turnaround stories under first-year coach Alan Huss. The Panthers posted their first winning record in conference play since 2016 and showed ample poise when faced with a big early deficit on Friday. Abdoulaye Thiam and Duke Miles lead High Point with 20 points each.

No. 2 seed UNC Asheville also faced a significant deficit as it trailed No. 7 seed Charleston Southern 49-40 with under eight minutes to play. But star forward Drew Pember drilled a pair of clutch 3-pointers in the final two minutes to help the Bulldogs advance.

As automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament are secured, we'll be noting each of them here.  

Saturday's conference tournament scoreboard

2024 conference tournament schedules, champions

All times ET

Conference City Dates Final (TV) / Champion
ACCWashington D.C.March 12-16Saturday, March 16
8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
America EastCampus SitesMarch 9,12,16Saturday, March 16
11 a.m. (ESPN2)
AmericanFort Worth, TexasMarch 13-17Sunday, March 17
3:15 p.m. (ESPN)
ASUNCampus SitesMarch 4-5, 7, 10Sunday, March 10
2 p.m. (ESPN2)
Atlantic 10BrooklynMarch 12-14, 16-17Sunday, March 17
1 p.m. (CBS)
Big 12Kansas CityMarch 12-16Saturday. March 16
6 p.m. (ESPN)
Big EastNew York CityMarch 13-16Saturday, March 16
6:30 p.m. (Fox)
Big SkyBoise, IdahoMarch 9, 10-13Wednesday, March 13
11:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Big SouthHigh Point, North CarolinaMarch 6, 8-10Sunday, March 10
Noon (ESPN2)
Big TenMinneapolisMarch 13-17Sunday, March 17
3:30 p.m. (CBS)
Big WestHenderson, NevadaMarch 13-16Saturday, March 16
9:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Coastal AthleticWashington, D.C.March 8-12Tuesday, March 12
7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Conference USAHuntsville, AlabamaMarch 12-16Saturday, March 16
8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Horizon LeagueCampus sites | IndianapolisMarch 5, 7, 11-12Tuesday, March 12
7 p.m. (ESPN)
IvyNew York CityMarch 16-17Sunday, March 17
12 p.m. (ESPN2)
MAACAtlantic City, New JerseyMarch 12-16Saturday, March 16
7:30 p.m. (ESPNU)
MACClevelandMarch 14-16Saturday, March 16
7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
MEACNorfolk, VirginiaMarch 13-16Saturday, March 16
1 p.m. (ESPN2)
Missouri ValleySt. LouisMarch 7-10Sunday, March 10
2 p.m. (CBS)
Mountain WestLas VegasMarch 13-16Saturday, March 16
6 p.m. (CBS)
NortheastCampus SitesMarch 6, 9, 12Tuesday, March 12
7 p.m. (ESPN2)
Ohio ValleyEvansville, IndianaMarch 6-9Saturday, March 9
8 p.m. (ESPN2)
Pac-12Las VegasMarch 13-16Saturday, March 16
9 p.m. (Fox)
PatriotCampus SitesMarch 5, 7, 10, 13Wednesday, March 13
7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
SECNashvilleMarch 13-17Sunday, March 17
1 p.m. (ESPN)
SouthernAsheville, North CarolinaMarch 8-11Monday, March 11
7 p.m. (ESPN2)
SouthlandLake Charles, LouisianaMarch 10-13Wednesday, March 13
5 p.m. (ESPN2)
SummitSioux Falls, South DakotaMarch 8-12Tuesday, March 12
9:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Sun BeltPensacola, FloridaMarch 5, 7, 9, 10-11Monday, March 11
7 p.m. (ESPN2)
SWACBirmingham, AlabamaMarch 13-16Saturday, March 16
5:30 p.m. (ESPNU)
WACLas VegasMarch 13-16Saturday, March 16
11:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
WCCLas VegasMarch 7-9, 11-12Tuesday, March 12
9 p.m. (ESPN)

