The first ticket to the Big Dance will be punched Saturday when the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament concludes with its championship game featuring No. 1 seed Little Rock taking on No. 3 seed Morehead State.

The America East and Big Sky will also join the postseason fray as first round games begin in their tournaments. In total, 11 different conference tournaments will be in action throughout the day, including a few that are getting close to crowning a champion.

The Big South, Missouri Valley and NEC will each be in semifinal action. The Summit League, Sun Belt and SoCon will each be in quarterfinal action. The WCC's staggered format rolls on with third round action, while the CAA will be playing its second round.

One of the most fascinating matchups will be in the Missouri Valley, where No. 1 seed Indiana State will take on No. 4 seed Northern Iowa. The Sycamores are projected as a No. 11 seed in Jerry Palm's Bracketology but would prefer to ensure a drama-free Selection Sunday by winning two more games and claiming the MVC's automatic bid.

The top seeds in the Big South Tournament took care of business Friday as conference tournament season continued ramping up around college basketball. No. 1 seed High Point fell behind 18-4 on its home floor against No. 9 seed Radford before rallying for a 77-63 victory.

Picked to finish seventh in the nine-team league, High Point has turned into one of college basketball's top turnaround stories under first-year coach Alan Huss. The Panthers posted their first winning record in conference play since 2016 and showed ample poise when faced with a big early deficit on Friday. Abdoulaye Thiam and Duke Miles lead High Point with 20 points each.

No. 2 seed UNC Asheville also faced a significant deficit as it trailed No. 7 seed Charleston Southern 49-40 with under eight minutes to play. But star forward Drew Pember drilled a pair of clutch 3-pointers in the final two minutes to help the Bulldogs advance.

As automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament are secured, we'll be noting each of them here.

