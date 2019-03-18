NCAA Tournament 2019 bracket: Computer simulation predicts surprising results

March Madness is officially here. You can pick your 2019 NCAA Tournament bracket based on mascots, based on your limited knowledge of most of the teams, or you can trust science that has been proven to work. That'll give you a massive edge in your NCAA Tournament pool. So before you lock in any 2019 NCAA Tournament picks or March Madness bracket predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Last year, SportsLine's computer simulation nailed some massive upsets, including huge wins by No. 13 seed Buffalo over No. 4 seed Arizona, No. 11 seed Loyola-Chicago over No. 6 seed Miami, and No. 10 seed Butler over No. 7 seed Arkansas.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has nailed 12 of the 18 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds the last three years. Getting those picks right could literally make or break your March Madness bracket.

Now, SportsLine's advanced computer model has simulated the entire NCAA Tournament 10,000 times to come up with the perfect 2019 NCAA Tournament bracket, and find out which teams will pull off the biggest upsets. You shouldn't even think about making a pick without seeing what their model has to say.

What they found: No. 8 seed VCU falls to No. 9 seed UCF in the first round. UCF had a remarkable season and is making just its fifth appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The Knights closed the regular season on a red-hot run, winning four of their past five games. Two of those victories came against Top 25 teams, including an impressive 69-64 road victory over 11th-ranked Houston.

VCU's defense will have a tough task stopping UCF's Tacko Fall. The 7-foot-6 center is a major mismatch for opposing defenders and enters the tournament averaging 10.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks. Plus, VCU has lost five of its past six NCAA Tournament games. Confidently back UCF to knock off the Rams on Friday.

Another huge curveball: No. 14 seed Yale pulls off a shocking upset of No. 3 seed LSU. There has been at least one 14 vs. 3 upset in four of the past six NCAA Tournaments, and the Bulldogs have a history of busting March Madness brackets. In 2016, 12th-seeded Yale defeated fifth-seeded Baylor before eventually falling to Duke in the second round.

LSU, which lost its only game in the SEC Tournament, will also be without head coach Will Wade after he was suspended indefinitely by the NCAA amid a federal investigation. This is one of the 2019 NCAA Tournament upset picks you need to be all over.

SportsLine's model also has one region where you need to pick the Nos. 11, 12 and 13 seeds, and another region with a No. 3 seed in the Final Four. Nailing those picks could literally make or break your bracket.

So what's the optimal NCAA Tournament 2019 bracket? And which underdogs shock college basketball? Visit SportsLine now to see which No. 3 seed makes the Final Four, and see which region you need to pick the 11, 12, and 13 seeds, all from the model that's nailed 12 of the 18 double-digit seed upsets the past three years.