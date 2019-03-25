NCAA Tournament rebounds: Duke vs. UCF will be re-aired four times this week exclusively on CBS Sports Network

Sunday's marquee matchup between No. 1 overall seed Duke and No. 9 seed UCF was a thriller. Through two full rounds of the 2019 NCAA Tournament, the game takes the entire cake, frosting and all, as the most entertaining game.

The Blue Devils and Knights exchanged 13 lead changes over the course of the game, including three in the final minute. If that doesn't tell you how exhilarating it was, the best finish of the weekend should:

And now you can relive it all.

CBS Sports Network -- which you can stream here or through the CBS Sports app (with provider authentication) -- will re-air exclusively the Sunday evening matchup four times ahead of the start of the Sweet 16, starting Monday night. Below are the other air times on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Monday, March 25

7:00 PM, ET

11:00 PM, ET

Tuesday, March 26

9:00 PM, ET

Wednesday, March 27

10:00 AM, ET

CBS Sports Network also will rebroadcast some of the first weekend's other classic games, including (all times Eastern): Tennessee vs. Iowa (Monday, 9 p.m.), LSU vs. Maryland (Tuesday, 1 a.m.), Houston vs. Ohio State (Tuesday, 3 a.m.), Auburn vs. New Mexico State (Tuesday, 10 a.m.), UNC vs. Washington (Tuesday, 11 p.m.), Michigan vs. Florida (Wednesday, 1 a.m.), Florida State vs. Vermont (Wednesday, 3 a.m.), Kentucky vs Wofford (Thursday, 1 a.m. and 10 a.m.) and Virginia Tech vs. Liberty (Thursday, 3 a.m.).

CBS Sports Network is available through all major cable, satellite and telco distributors including OTT streaming service providers YouTube TV, fuboTV, PlayStation Vue, DirecTV and Hulu. If you wish to live stream it, you can do so through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select providers. For more channel information, including a full programming schedule, go to cbssportsnetwork.com.