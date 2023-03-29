The finals of the NIT Championship will pit familiar foes against each other as UAB and North Texas will meet for the fourth time this season in Thursday's title game after both won thrilling semifinal games on Tuesday in Las Vegas. Both teams are completing their final seasons in Conference USA, which is 17-1 in postseason games, and will be joining the AAC next season. The Mean Green have a 2-1 edge in the season series, although UAB's lone victory came in the most recent meeting, when the Blazers knocked UNT out in the C-USA Tournament semifinals.

North Texas completed a remarkable rally over the final nine minutes of the first NIT semifinal on Tuesday night to edge Wisconsin 56-54. The Mean Green held the Badgers scoreless over the game's final nine minutes and produced just enough offense of their own to rally from a 54-46 deficit.

Tylor Perry led North Texas with 16 points, 14 of which came in the first half. The hero of the second half was Rubin Jones, who scored all 12 of his points after the break, including a game-tying jumper with 2:45 remaining. Defense was the defining element of UNT's rally, though, as Wisconsin made just one shot from the floor over the game's final 13 minutes.

In the second semifinal, UAB outlasted Utah Valley 88-86 in overtime behind a career-high 30 points from Ty Brewer, who made 13 of 17 shots from the field, including a 4-of-5 performance from 3-point range. Brewer's big night came in handy as Blazers' star Jordan "Jelly" Walker made just 5 of 23 shots from the floor and finished with 17 points. In the closing seconds of overtime, Walker made 1 of 2 free throws allowing Utah Valley to try a last-second, full-court heave as time expired, but it was off the mark.

2023 NIT scores, schedule

All times ET

Semifinals

Tuesday, March 28 (Orleans Arena in Las Vegas)

No. 2 North Texas 56, No. 2 Wisconsin 54

No. 4 UAB 88, Utah Valley 86 (OT)

Championship

Thursday, March 30 (Orleans Arena in Las Vegas)

No. 4 UAB vs. No. 2 North Texas, 9:30 p.m.

NIT scores from previous rounds

First round

No. 1 Oklahoma State 69, Youngstown State 64

No. 3 Sam Houston 58, Santa Clara 56

No. 2 North Texas 69, Alcorn State 53

Eastern Washington 81, No. 4 Washington State 74

No. 1 Oregon 84, UC Irvine 58

No. 2 Liberty 62, Villanova 57

No. 2 Wisconsin 81, Bradley 62

UCF 69, Florida 49

Hofstra 88, No. 1 Rutgers 86

No. 3 Colorado 65, Seton Hall 64

Utah Valley 83, No. 3 New Mexico 69

No. 4 Cincinnati 81, Virginia Tech 72

Morehead State 68, No. 1 Clemson 64

No. 2 Vanderbilt 71, Yale 62

No. 3 Michigan 90, Toledo 80

No. 4 UAB 88, Southern Miss 60

Second round

No. 4 Cincinnati 79, Hofstra 65



No. 2 Vanderbilt 66, No. 3 Michigan 65

No. 2 Wisconsin 75, No. 3 Liberty 71

No. 1 Oklahoma State 71, Eastern Washington 60

No. 4 UAB 77, Morehead State 69

No. 2 North Texas 75, No. 3 Sam Houston State 55

No. 1 Oregon 68, UCF 54

Utah Valley 81, No. 3 Colorado 69

Quarterfinals

