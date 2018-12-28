Drive Chart
Syracuse tops West Virginia in Camping World Bowl, 34-18

  • Dec 28, 2018

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Syracuse sent Eric Dungey out a winner, and got a good look at its future.

Dungey capped his record-setting college career by throwing for 303 yards, Abdul Adams and Trishton Jackson combined to score three touchdowns in their Syracuse debuts and the 17th-ranked Orange got their first 10-win season since 2001 by topping No. 15 West Virginia 34-18 in the Camping World Bowl on Friday.

''The trophy is really, really heavy,'' Syracuse coach Dino Babers said. ''And I'm glad we got it.''

The Orange ended with a flourish, too: Down 18-17 going into the final quarter, they scored 17 points in the first 5:01 of the fourth.

''Just very thankful,'' Dungey said, talking through tears. ''I've been through a lot. ... All I want to do is compete. I'll get grief for crying, but I've been through a lot here. All I can say is I'm very thankful.''

Adams rushed for two first-half scores, and Jackson hauled in a TD pass from Dungey on the first play of the fourth quarter for Syracuse (10-3), which survived a game that featured eight lead changes. Adams (from Oklahoma) and Jackson (from Michigan State) are transfers who had to sit out a year, which by NCAA rule was satisfied at the end of the first semester.

Their touchdowns counted; their year will not. Under the new NCAA rule on redshirting, Adams and Jackson still have two remaining seasons of eligibility, and both are expected to play big roles for the Orange in 2019.

''It's going to be fun to watch Syracuse in the future,'' Dungey said.

Jack Allison, making his first collegiate start because West Virginia star quarterback Will Grier elected to skip the bowl game and focus on preparing for the NFL, completed 17 of 35 passes for 277 yards for the Mountaineers (8-4). Besides Grier, West Virginia was also without two of his three top targets this season - Gary Jennings was ruled out long ago with an ankle injury, and Marcus Simms was a surprise scratch.

''I can make a bunch of excuses,'' West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen said. ''We played a good team. Give Coach Babers a lot of credit. They played good all year.''

He also gave Allison high marks. Allison had thrown 10 passes this season before Friday.

''Proud of him,'' Holgorsen said. ''He's had how many snaps this year, 10, 11? I thought his demeanor was good.''

Kennedy McCoy had a 3-yard touchdown run for West Virginia on a direct snap, and Evan Staley made four field goals for the Mountaineers.

Kendall Coleman had three sacks for the Orange. Andre Szmyt made a pair of field goals for Syracuse, ending his freshman season with 30 - one shy of the Football Bowl Subdivision record set in 2003 by Georgia's Billy Bennett.

THE TAKEAWAY

Syracuse: Dungey came into the game holding or sharing 18 Syracuse records, and got another one in his collegiate finale. He passed Ryan Nassib (9,190) for most passing yards in Syracuse history, finishing his career with 9,340. ''The only thing I care about is we got to 10 wins for the first time since 2001,'' Dungey said. ... Adams said he learned midseason that he could play in the bowl game. ''I knew I would be ready,'' he said.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers fell in a bowl game for the third consecutive season, but probably have a good idea about their starting quarterback in 2019. Allison had nine completions go for more than 15 yards.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Syracuse will end the season in the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2001, when it finished No. 14. The last time the Orange finished a season higher than that was 1992, when they were No. 6.

RARE MISS

Staley came in as one of 13 major college kickers to be 75-for-75 or better on extra-point tries over the last two seasons. He missed his first PAT attempt Friday, the ball bouncing off the right upright. Going back to his senior high school season, Staley - who was only 7 years old when he told late coach Bill Stewart that he was going to West Virginia - had made 101 consecutive PAT tries.

UP NEXT

Syracuse: Visit Liberty - and new coach Hugh Freeze - on Aug. 31, 2019.

West Virginia: Host James Madison on Aug. 31, 2019.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:59
91-A.Szmyt extra point is good. Penalty on SYR 72-A.Duerig Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting. Penalty on WVU 40-K.Bigelow Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting.
plays
yds
pos
18
34
Touchdown 10:04
28-J.Howard runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
58
yds
01:37
pos
18
33
Field Goal 13:39
91-A.Szmyt 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
17
yds
01:15
pos
18
27
Point After TD 14:54
91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
18
24
Missed Two Point Conversion 14:54
Team penalty on SYR False start 5 yards enforced at WVU 3. No Play.
plays
yds
pos
18
23
Touchdown 14:54
2-E.Dungey complete to 86-T.Jackson. 86-T.Jackson runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
100
yds
03:24
pos
18
23
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:34
30-E.Staley 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
34
yds
02:48
pos
18
17
Field Goal 6:25
91-A.Szmyt 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
44
yds
03:51
pos
15
17
Field Goal 11:00
30-E.Staley 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
38
yds
00:00
pos
15
14
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 7:24
30-E.Staley 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
46
yds
01:06
pos
12
14
Point After TD 8:30
91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
9
14
Touchdown 8:34
23-A.Adams runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
77
yds
01:52
pos
9
13
Missed Point After Touchdown 13:52
30-E.Staley extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
9
7
Touchdown 13:56
6-K.McKoy runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
16
yds
01:04
pos
9
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:01
91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 3:07
23-A.Adams runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
70
yds
03:40
pos
3
6
Field Goal 7:32
30-E.Staley 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
50
yds
04:10
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 22
Rushing 6 9
Passing 10 11
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 6-18 5-14
4th Down Conv 0-3 0-0
Total Net Yards 423 386
Total Plays 74 75
Avg Gain 5.7 5.1
Net Yards Rushing 146 113
Rush Attempts 36 45
Avg Rush Yards 4.1 2.5
Net Yards Passing 277 273
Comp. - Att. 19-38 21-30
Yards Per Pass 7.3 9.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 5-30
Penalties - Yards 6-65 11-90
Touchdowns 1 4
Rushing TDs 1 3
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 2
Punts - Avg 5-40.2 6-39.2
Return Yards 15 87
Punts - Returns 1--1 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1-11 3-67
Int. - Returns 2-5 1-20
Kicking 4/5 6/6
Extra Points 0/1 4/4
Field Goals 4/4 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
16 West Virginia 8-4 396018
20 Syracuse 10-3 7731734
CUSE -3, O/U 67.5
Camping World Stadium Orlando, FL
 277 PASS YDS 273
146 RUSH YDS 113
423 TOTAL YDS 386
West Virginia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Allison 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 279 0 1 109.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 279 0 1 109.5
J. Allison 18/36 279 0 1
T. Wesco 88 TE
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
T. Wesco 0/1 0 0 0
T. Lowe III 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% -2 0 0 83.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% -2 0 0 83.2
T. Lowe III 1/1 -2 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. McKoy 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 73 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
145 802 8
K. McKoy 17 73 1 24
M. Pettaway 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 61 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
98 623 6
M. Pettaway 4 61 0 51
T. Bush 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 103 0
T. Bush 1 20 0 20
L. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
91 446 4
L. Brown 4 13 0 4
T. Lowe III 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
T. Lowe III 1 9 0 9
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 68 1
A. Sinkfield 2 4 0 5
T. Wesco 88 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
T. Wesco 1 3 0 3
J. Allison 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -37 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -37 0
J. Allison 6 -37 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Sills V 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 90 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
65 986 15
D. Sills V 4 90 0 48
T. Simmons 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 64 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 341 1
T. Simmons 6 64 0 17
K. Hall 27 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 43 0
K. Hall 1 43 0 43
B. Moreland 19 CB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 43 0
B. Moreland 1 43 0 43
T. Bush 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 209 1
T. Bush 1 34 0 34
L. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 40 1
L. Brown 1 25 0 25
T. Wesco 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 366 1
T. Wesco 2 14 0 12
D. Maiden 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 136 1
D. Maiden 2 6 0 3
K. McKoy 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 224 1
K. McKoy 1 3 0 3
T. Lowe III 10 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Lowe III 0 0 0 0
B. Wheaton 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Wheaton 0 0 0 0
S. James 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 2 0
S. James 1 -2 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Long Jr. 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-3 0 0.0
D. Long Jr. 11-3 0.0 0
S. Campbell 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 1 1.0
S. Campbell 9-1 1.0 0
D. Askew-Henry 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 2 0.0
D. Askew-Henry 6-1 0.0 0
J. Stewart 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
J. Stewart 5-0 1.0 0
J. Robinson 12 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
J. Robinson 5-2 0.0 0
J. Norwood 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Norwood 4-0 0.0 0
H. Bailey 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
H. Bailey 4-1 0.0 0
R. Donahue 46 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Donahue 3-0 0.0 0
K. Washington 28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 3 1.0
K. Washington 2-2 1.0 0
K. Bigelow Jr. 40 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Bigelow Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
T. Avery Jr. 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 2 1.0
T. Avery Jr. 2-0 1.0 0
D. Pitts Jr. 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
D. Pitts Jr. 2-0 0.0 1
Q. Qualls 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Q. Qualls 1-0 0.0 0
J. Chandler 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Chandler 1-0 0.0 0
Da. Stills 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Da. Stills 1-0 0.0 0
J. Haskins 84 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Haskins 1-0 0.0 0
Da. Stills 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
Da. Stills 1-0 1.0 0
G. Jennings Jr. 12 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
G. Jennings Jr. 0-1 0.0 0
K. Robinson Jr. 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 4 0.0
K. Robinson Jr. 0-2 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Staley 30 K
IN-GAME FG XP
4/4 0/1
SEASON FG XP
16/20 59/60
E. Staley 4/4 49 0/1 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Kinney 15 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 40.2 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
41 41.0 1
B. Kinney 5 40.2 1 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Bush 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 18.6 11 0
T. Bush 1 11.0 11 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Sills V 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 0.0 0 0
D. Sills V 1 -1.0 0 0
Syracuse
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
E. Dungey 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70% 303 1 2 152.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.9% 2868 18 9 137.0
E. Dungey 21/30 303 1 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Neal 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 42 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
155 869 5
M. Neal 8 42 0 22
D. Strickland 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
121 588 6
D. Strickland 9 28 0 17
E. Dungey 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
184 754 15
E. Dungey 17 22 0 10
A. Adams 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 19 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 19 2
A. Adams 8 19 2 8
J. Howard 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
68 315 7
J. Howard 1 4 1 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Custis 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 80 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
51 906 6
J. Custis 5 80 0 44
T. Harris 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 55 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 565 3
T. Harris 4 55 0 19
M. Neal 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 128 0
M. Neal 1 42 0 42
A. Hackett 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 43 1
A. Hackett 3 42 0 26
T. Jackson 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 27 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 27 1
T. Jackson 3 27 1 14
S. Riley 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
64 756 3
S. Riley 1 23 0 23
S. Johnson 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 97 0
S. Johnson 1 18 0 18
N. Johnson 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
41 565 4
N. Johnson 2 10 0 7
C. Elmore 36 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
C. Elmore 1 6 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Richards 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 1.0
T. Richards 6-0 1.0 0
E. Foster 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 1 0.0
E. Foster 6-2 0.0 0
A. Cisco 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
A. Cisco 6-3 0.0 0
R. Guthrie 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
R. Guthrie 5-1 1.0 0
K. Jonathan 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Jonathan 4-0 0.0 0
C. Slayton 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
C. Slayton 4-2 0.0 0
C. Fredrick 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 3 0.0
C. Fredrick 3-0 0.0 0
K. Whitner 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 2 0.0
K. Whitner 3-1 0.0 0
S. Cullen 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Cullen 3-0 0.0 0
K. Ruff 45 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Ruff 3-0 0.0 0
K. Coleman 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 3.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 3.0
K. Coleman 3-0 3.0 0
A. Stritzinger 32 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
A. Stritzinger 3-0 0.0 1
A. Armstrong 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
A. Armstrong 2-0 0.0 0
I. Melifonwu 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Melifonwu 1-0 0.0 0
C. Jones 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
S. Bradshaw 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Bradshaw 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Szmyt 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
30/34 61/61
A. Szmyt 2/2 39 4/4 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Hofrichter 10 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 39.2 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
67 42.9 1
S. Hofrichter 6 39.2 1 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Riley 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 30.0 43 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
18 20.5 43 0
S. Riley 2 30.0 43 0
N. Johnson 82 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
N. Johnson 1 11.0 11 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:17 WVU 32 0:35 3 3 Punt
11:42 WVU 45 4:10 10 45 FG
3:01 CUSE 35 2:05 6 24 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CUSE 16 1:04 4 16 TD
11:50 WVU 41 0:47 5 19 Downs
8:30 CUSE 35 1:06 5 56 FG
5:03 WVU 13 0:56 6 40 Punt
1:55 WVU 20 0:45 3 -6 Punt
0:15 WVU 35 0:00 1 12 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:07 CUSE 35 0:00 9 38 FG
6:22 CUSE 35 2:48 10 34 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 CUSE 35 0:00 2 75 INT
12:59 CUSE 35 0:38 4 -19 Punt
9:59 CUSE 50 2:31 10 69 Downs
2:46 WVU 45 1:44 7 31 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WVU 35 0:38 4 -8 Punt
13:38 CUSE 25 1:17 3 13 Punt
6:47 WVU 35 3:40 12 91 TD
0:51 CUSE 20 0:27 4 0 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:52 WVU 35 1:10 4 -7 Punt
10:26 CUSE 38 1:52 7 39 TD
6:33 WVU 35 0:37 4 15 Punt
3:55 CUSE 11 1:45 6 34 Punt
1:06 CUSE 49 0:41 5 -8 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:16 WVU 35 3:51 10 44 FG
3:29 WVU 35 3:24 13 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 WVU 33 1:15 4 17 FG
11:41 CUSE 42 1:37 5 54 TD
6:20 CUSE 3 3:28 6 17 Punt
0:55 CUSE 24 0:05 2 -2
