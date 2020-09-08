|
|
|CUSE
|UNC
No. 18 North Carolina gets first test vs. Syracuse
North Carolina's preparations for the season included a five-day break in the latter part of August due to campus-wide issues with the coronavirus.
But 19 days after the No. 18 Tar Heels resumed practice, they open the regular season with an ACC game against Syracuse on Saturday at Chapel Hill, N.C.
The ACC is one of three Power 5 conferences that decided to go ahead with a season. North Carolina coach Mack Brown and Syracuse counterpart Dino Babers know the commencement of this campaign is highly atypical.
"We told them 'win the day,'" Brown said of his message to players. "Just do the best you can do today. Let me worry about all the stuff outside. You take care of your mental health and take care of your physical health."
Babers can relate since one of his big goals is to limit distractions for players.
"It is a big challenge on both sides," Babers said. "This is one of those years where it's not that you are not looking at your first opponent, but you really need to look at what you are doing and to make sure that your guys have a grip on what you are doing. In a game like this it is going to be difficult.
"The big thing is that our guys are excited about playing a football game and we are going to go down there and give it our best shot."
Syracuse (5-7 overall, 2-6 ACC last season) will have its hands full with a North Carolina offense that averaged 33.2 points and 474 yards per game last season.
Sophomore quarterback Sam Howell passed for 3,641 yards and 38 touchdowns against just seven interceptions.
Babers intimated that Clemson's Trevor Lawrence might be the only better signal caller in the ACC.
"You're talking about a person that a lot of people say is the second-best quarterback in the conference," Babers said of Howell. "He's got a big-time arm. He can touch the entire football field, no doubt about it. He's one of those guys that's going to end up being a high (NFL) draft pick."
The Tar Heels (7-6, 4-4 in 2019) also return solid skill players in senior running back Michael Carter (1,003 rushing yards) and senior wideout Dazz Newsome (72 receptions for 1,018 yards and 10 touchdowns).
Senior inside linebacker Chazz Surratt is the defensive star after recording 115 tackles and 15 for losses (including 6.5 sacks). The former quarterback was runner-up for ACC defensive player of the year honors.
The Orange also return a standout in junior defensive back Andre Cisco, who has 12 career interceptions. He had five last season.
Junior quarterback Tommy DeVito guides an offense that averaged 28.3 points in 2019. He passed for 2,360 yards and 19 touchdowns while being picked off just five times.
DeVito threw three touchdown passes in a relief appearance when host Syracuse beat North Carolina 40-37 in double overtime in 2018.
Brown hears the chatter that the Tar Heels are in line for an easy win but he said his squad needs to prove itself.
"Preseason rankings are just hype," Brown said. "They're about last year. They're not about what you've accomplished this year, so we need to step up and play well and get this season started on a positive note."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|1
|4
|Rushing
|0
|0
|Passing
|1
|3
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-2
|1-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|8
|68
|Total Plays
|1
|13
|Avg Gain
|8.0
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|0
|-1
|Rush Attempts
|2
|3
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.0
|-0.3
|Net Yards Passing
|8
|69
|Comp. - Att.
|3-5
|6-10
|Yards Per Pass
|1.6
|6.9
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|1-10
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-43.0
|1-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|28
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-28
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|8
|PASS YDS
|69
|
|
|0
|RUSH YDS
|-1
|
|
|8
|TOTAL YDS
|68
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. DeVito 13 QB
|T. DeVito
|3/5
|8
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jordan 25 RB
|J. Jordan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Queeley 14 WR
|A. Queeley
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Harris 3 WR
|T. Harris
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
N. Johnson 4 WR
|N. Johnson
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Williams 14 DB
|G. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Melifonwu 2 DB
|I. Melifonwu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones 13 LB
|M. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
E. Coley 34 DB
|E. Coley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Black 85 DL
|J. Black
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Cisco 7 DB
|A. Cisco
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Thompson 27 LB
|S. Thompson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Cantin-Arku 31 LB
|G. Cantin-Arku
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 0 DL
|M. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Cooney 92 P
|N. Cooney
|1
|43.0
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Howell 7 QB
|S. Howell
|6/10
|76
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Carter 8 RB
|M. Carter
|1
|41
|0
|41
|
J. Williams 25 RB
|J. Williams
|2
|6
|0
|4
|
S. Howell 7 QB
|S. Howell
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Brown 2 WR
|D. Brown
|4
|2
|27
|0
|22
|
D. Newsome 5 WR
|D. Newsome
|3
|2
|25
|0
|18
|
K. Brown 1 WR
|K. Brown
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
G. Walston 84 TE
|G. Walston
|1
|1
|11
|1
|11
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Duck 29 DB
|S. Duck
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gemmel 44 LB
|J. Gemmel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. McMichael 1 DB
|K. McMichael
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Chapman 2 DB
|D. Chapman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Atkins 17 K
|G. Atkins
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Carter 8 RB
|M. Carter
|1
|28.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
UNC
Tar Heels
- Interception (3 plays, 45 yards, 0:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 5 - UNC 29(8:29 - 1st) 7-S.Howell incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 13-M.Jones at NC 31. 13-M.Jones to NC 31 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - UNC 29(8:33 - 1st) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Brown.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 24(8:53 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to NC 29 for 5 yards (2-I.Melifonwu).
CUSE
Orange
- Punt (6 plays, 8 yards, 1:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - CUSE 33(9:00 - 1st) 92-N.Cooney punts 43 yards from SYR 33 to NC 24 fair catch by 5-D.Newsome.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - CUSE 33(9:05 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Harris.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 36(9:42 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito complete to 4-N.Johnson. 4-N.Johnson to SYR 33 for -3 yards (2-D.Chapman).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 36(9:47 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito incomplete.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - CUSE 30(10:01 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito complete to 14-A.Queeley. 14-A.Queeley to SYR 36 for 6 yards (1-K.McMichael).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 25(10:21 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito complete to 3-T.Harris. 3-T.Harris pushed ob at SYR 30 for 5 yards (29-S.Duck).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(10:49 - 1st) 25-J.Jordan to SYR 25 for no gain (44-J.Gemmel).
|Kickoff
|(10:49 - 1st) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to SYR End Zone. touchback.
UNC
Tar Heels
- TD (12 plays, 65 yards, 3:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:01 - 1st) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 11(11:01 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 84-G.Walston. 84-G.Walston runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - UNC 16(11:01 - 1st) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Brown. Penalty on SYR 30-T.Cook Offside 5 yards enforced at SYR 16. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - UNC 18(11:28 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to SYR 16 for 2 yards (13-M.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 22(11:47 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to SYR 18 for 4 yards (27-S.Thompson0-M.Williams).
|+18 YD
|
4 & 7 - UNC 40(12:08 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to SYR 22 for 18 yards (14-G.Williams).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 20 - UNC 47(12:49 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 1-K.Brown. 1-K.Brown to SYR 40 for 13 yards (14-G.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 20 - UNC 47(12:57 - 1st) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Brown.
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - UNC 47(13:00 - 1st) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Newsome.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UNC 43(13:28 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to SYR 2 for 41 yards (7-A.Cisco). Team penalty on NC Holding 10 yards enforced at SYR 43. No Play.
|+22 YD
|
3 & 10 - UNC 35(13:51 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to SYR 43 for 22 yards (34-E.Coley). Team penalty on SYR Offside declined.
|Sack
|
2 & 3 - UNC 42(14:17 - 1st) 7-S.Howell sacked at NC 35 for -7 yards (85-J.Black).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 35(14:50 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to NC 42 for 7 yards (31-G.Cantin-Arku).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 92-N.Cooney kicks 58 yards from SYR 35. 8-M.Carter to NC 35 for 28 yards (22-M.Pierre27-S.Thompson).
-
EKY
WVU
0
7
1st 11:29 FS1
-
LALAF
23IOWAST
0
0
1st 6:02 ESPN
-
ARKST
KSTATE
6
7
1st 10:08 FOX
-
CUSE
18UNC
0
7
1st 8:23 ACCN
-
CHARLO
APLST
0
0
1st 5:51 ESP2
-
UAB
MIAMI
14
31
Final ACCN
-
LAMON
ARMY
0
054.5 O/U
-21
Sat 1:30pm CBSSN
-
DUKE
10ND
0
054 O/U
-20
Sat 2:30pm NBC
-
CAMP
GAS
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
GATECH
FSU
0
052 O/U
-12.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
TXSA
TXSTSM
0
057.5 O/U
-9
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
AP
PITT
0
0
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
CIT
SFLA
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESPU
-
MOST
5OKLA
0
0
Sat 7:00pm
-
1CLEM
WAKE
0
060 O/U
+33
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
TULANE
SALA
0
052.5 O/U
+8
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
WKY
LVILLE
0
058 O/U
-11.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
UTEP
14TEXAS
0
058 O/U
-44
Sat 8:00pm
-
HOUBP
TXTECH
0
0
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
CSTCAR
KANSAS
0
0
Sat 10:00pm FS1
-
SMU
TCU
0
0
PPD FS1
-
LATECH
BAYLOR
0
0
PPD FOX