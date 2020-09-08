|
|
|DUKE
|ND
No. 10 Notre Dame faces Duke in ACC debut
Notre Dame wants to do more than make history at the beginning of this season.
The No. 10 Fighting Irish will play as part of a football conference for the first time, and that starts with Saturday afternoon's Atlantic Coast Conference game against visiting Duke at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind.
Just about everything looks unusual going into this season.
"It has been different, there's no doubt," Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said of preparations, noting the preseason impacted by precautions related to the coronavirus pandemic. "Probably our mental preparation is the biggest concern for me."
Notre Dame has shed its independent status this year to play a full ACC schedule, a development brought about because of pandemic-related changes and the need to have enough games to fill a schedule.
There are big aspirations for the Fighting Irish, who went 11-2 last year. They were picked second behind top-ranked Clemson in the ACC preseason poll.
Because of health-related restrictions, attendance is expected to be capped at about 16,000 for the opener and perhaps for all the Notre Dame home games this season. Limits are at 20 percent of capacity for the start of the season.
Duke and Notre Dame were scheduled to play this season under the original slate, though that was set for Halloween as a non-conference game. Initially, Duke was set for three non-league home games to begin the season, so this is a major deviation.
"This team has got great spirit," coach David Cutcliffe said of the Blue Devils' reaction during summer workouts.
One factor behind the hype for the Fighting Irish is the presence of senior quarterback Ian Book, who made 34 touchdown passes with six interceptions in 2019.
"There's a guy there who's not going to be rattled," Kelly said. "Just having a veteran there (is the biggest plus)."
Duke won 38-35 in a 2016 visit to Notre Dame, while the Irish rolled to a 38-7 road victory last year at Duke. Book threw for four touchdowns in that encounter.
There are lots of questions regarding the Notre Dame secondary, which is stocked with talent.
"I like our closing speed," Kelly said.
Duke is coming off a 5-7 season, failing to reach a bowl for the second time in four years.
Chase Brice, a graduate transfer from Clemson, has been named the starting quarterback for Duke, though his time with the Blue Devils has been limited with the unexpected shifts in workout routines in the summer. With Clemson, he had a clutch backup performance in a 2018 victory against Syracuse after Trevor Lawrence was injured on the way to the national championship.
The Duke offense has other changes as well.
Cutcliffe took over the role as primary play-caller during the offseason. He was expecting it to be a challenging transition even before the extra layers of responsibility related to coronavirus precautions.
"It has been a unique experience to manage the duties of a head coach," he said. "From counselor, to just dealing with all the stress and emotions that everyone feels throughout this pandemic, and then to throw in an offensive coordinator's job with it has been unique. It has been challenging. It has been fun at times, but I'll be real honest with you, it has been a load."
Further complicating matters, Duke lost center Jack Wohlabaugh, who has made 18 career starts, to a torn knee ligament Sept. 1 in practice.
The Blue Devils return seven starters on defense, including ends Victor Dimukeje and Chris Rumph II. The entire defensive front could be a team strength.
"We have some redshirt freshmen and freshmen that have certainly caught my eye," Cutcliffe said. "I'm really excited about our interior defensive linemen and the depth that I think we're going to surprise people with."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|6
|0
|Rushing
|2
|0
|Passing
|4
|0
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-4
|0-2
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|142
|-16
|Total Plays
|22
|8
|Avg Gain
|6.5
|-2.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|39
|-5
|Rush Attempts
|11
|6
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|-0.8
|Net Yards Passing
|103
|-11
|Comp. - Att.
|5-11
|0-2
|Yards Per Pass
|9.4
|-5.5
|Penalties - Yards
|1-10
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-60.0
|2-48.5
|Return Yards
|16
|41
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|1-3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-16
|1-38
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|103
|PASS YDS
|-11
|
|
|39
|RUSH YDS
|-5
|
|
|142
|TOTAL YDS
|-16
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Brice 8 QB
|C. Brice
|5/11
|103
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Jackson 4 RB
|D. Jackson
|7
|31
|0
|12
|
C. Brice 8 QB
|C. Brice
|2
|6
|0
|3
|
M. Durant 21 RB
|M. Durant
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Pancol 6 WR
|E. Pancol
|2
|1
|55
|0
|55
|
N. Gray 87 TE
|N. Gray
|1
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
J. Bobo 19 WR
|J. Bobo
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
D. Harding Jr. 3 WR
|D. Harding Jr.
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Calhoun 5 WR
|J. Calhoun
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Marwede 88 TE
|J. Marwede
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Smith 14 WR
|D. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
V. Dimukeje 51 DE
|V. Dimukeje
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jordan 86 DE
|D. Jordan
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rumph II 96 DE
|C. Rumph II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tangelo 54 DT
|D. Tangelo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Shelton II 43 LB
|R. Shelton II
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
B. Frye 93 DT
|B. Frye
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
S. Heyward 42 LB
|S. Heyward
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Ham 44 K
|C. Ham
|1/1
|29
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Wilson 98 P
|P. Wilson
|1
|60.0
|1
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Philyaw-Johnson 85 WR
|D. Philyaw-Johnson
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Blackwell 31 CB
|J. Blackwell
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
I. Book 12 QB
|I. Book
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Williams 23 RB
|K. Williams
|3
|7
|0
|4
|
C. Tyree 25 RB
|C. Tyree
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
I. Book 12 QB
|I. Book
|2
|-12
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Tremble 24 TE
|T. Tremble
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Williams 23 RB
|K. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Hamilton 14 S
|K. Hamilton
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. McCloud 4 CB
|N. McCloud
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tagovailoa-Amosa 95 DL
|M. Tagovailoa-Amosa
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Liufau 35 LB
|M. Liufau
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bracy 28 CB
|T. Bracy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ogundeji 91 DL
|A. Ogundeji
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Owusu-Koramoah 6 LB
|J. Owusu-Koramoah
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bauer 52 LB
|B. Bauer
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hinish 41 DL
|K. Hinish
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Crawford 20 CB
|S. Crawford
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bramblett 19 P
|J. Bramblett
|2
|48.5
|2
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Tyree 25 RB
|C. Tyree
|1
|38.0
|38
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Keys III 13 WR
|L. Keys III
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
ND
Fighting Irish
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - ND 19(3:04 - 1st) 12-I.Book sacked at ND 9 for -10 yards (43-R.Shelton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 19(3:33 - 1st) 25-C.Tyree to ND 19 for no gain (96-C.Rumph86-D.Jordan).
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Punt (6 plays, 12 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - DUKE 24(3:44 - 1st) 98-P.Wilson punts 60 yards from DUK 24. 13-L.Keys to ND 19 for 3 yards (26-M.Carter).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 17 - DUKE 21(4:26 - 1st) 8-C.Brice scrambles runs ob at DUK 24 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 17 - DUKE 21(4:32 - 1st) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Harding.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 28(4:54 - 1st) 8-C.Brice to DUK 35 for 7 yards (35-M.Liufau52-B.Bauer). Penalty on DUK 21-M.Durant Holding 10 yards enforced at DUK 31.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 28(4:57 - 1st) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Smith.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - DUKE 18(5:17 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 3-D.Harding. 3-D.Harding pushed ob at DUK 28 for 10 yards (4-N.McCloud).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 16(5:48 - 1st) 21-M.Durant to DUK 18 for 2 yards (52-B.Bauer6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
ND
Fighting Irish
- Punt (4 plays, 1 yards, 1:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - ND 39(5:56 - 1st) 19-J.Bramblett punts 45 yards from ND 39. 31-J.Blackwell to DUK 16 for no gain (10-I.Pryor).
|Penalty
|
4 & 4 - ND 44(5:56 - 1st) Penalty on ND 13-L.Keys False start 5 yards enforced at ND 44. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - ND 44(6:01 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 24-T.Tremble.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - ND 40(6:33 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to ND 44 for 4 yards (54-D.Tangelo).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 38(6:55 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to ND 40 for 2 yards (86-D.Jordan42-S.Heyward).
|Kickoff
|(7:01 - 1st) 44-C.Ham kicks 65 yards from DUK 35. 25-C.Tyree to ND 38 for 38 yards (26-M.Carter).
DUKE
Blue Devils
- FG (9 plays, 79 yards, 3:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - DUKE 11(7:06 - 1st) 44-C.Ham 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - DUKE 11(7:09 - 1st) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Calhoun.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 12 - DUKE 12(7:44 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson to ND 11 for 1 yard (95-M.Tagovailoa-Amosa).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 8 - DUKE 8(8:13 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson to ND 12 for -4 yards (41-K.Hinish).
|+55 YD
|
3 & 5 - DUKE 37(8:50 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 6-E.Pancol. 6-E.Pancol to ND 8 for 55 yards (28-T.Bracy).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - DUKE 37(9:23 - 1st) 21-M.Durant to DUK 37 for no gain (95-M.Tagovailoa-Amosa).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 32(9:52 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun to DUK 37 for 5 yards (91-A.Ogundeji).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 21(10:21 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 19-J.Bobo. 19-J.Bobo to DUK 32 for 11 yards (4-N.McCloud).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 10(10:48 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 21 for 11 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 10(10:54 - 1st) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Calhoun.
ND
Fighting Irish
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - ND 38(11:04 - 1st) 19-J.Bramblett punts 52 yards from ND 38 to the DUK 10 downed by 65-M.Vinson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - ND 38(11:09 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 23-K.Williams.
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - ND 40(11:43 - 1st) 12-I.Book sacked at ND 38 for -2 yards (43-R.Shelton93-B.Frye).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 39(12:17 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to ND 40 for 1 yard (51-V.Dimukeje).
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Downs (7 plays, 45 yards, 2:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - DUKE 39(12:21 - 1st) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Marwede.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - DUKE 42(12:54 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson to ND 39 for 3 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 47(13:19 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson to ND 42 for 5 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 47(13:27 - 1st) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Pancol.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - DUKE 41(13:54 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson to ND 47 for 12 yards (14-K.Hamilton20-S.Crawford).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 38(14:22 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 41 for 3 yards (35-M.Liufau).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 16(14:54 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 87-N.Gray. 87-N.Gray pushed ob at DUK 38 for 22 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer kicks 65 yards from ND 35. 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson to DUK 16 for 16 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
-
EKY
WVU
10
49
4th 9:18 FS1
-
LALAF
23IOWAST
24
14
4th 1:48 ESPN
-
ARKST
KSTATE
28
28
4th 5:58 FOX
-
CUSE
18UNC
6
31
4th 1:40 ACCN
-
CHARLO
APLST
20
28
4th 6:46 ESP2
-
LAMON
ARMY
7
17
2nd 0:00 CBSSN
-
DUKE
10ND
3
0
1st 3:04 NBC
-
UAB
MIAMI
14
31
Final ACCN
-
CAMP
GAS
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
GATECH
FSU
0
052 O/U
-12.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
TXSA
TXSTSM
0
057.5 O/U
-9
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
AP
PITT
0
0
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
CIT
SFLA
0
053.5 O/U
-17
Sat 7:00pm ESPU
-
MOST
5OKLA
0
073 O/U
-50
Sat 7:00pm
-
1CLEM
WAKE
0
060 O/U
+33
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
TULANE
SALA
0
052.5 O/U
+8
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
WKY
LVILLE
0
058 O/U
-11.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
UTEP
14TEXAS
0
057.5 O/U
-44
Sat 8:00pm
-
HOUBP
TXTECH
0
080 O/U
-41.5
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
CSTCAR
KANSAS
0
056.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 10:00pm FS1
-
SMU
TCU
0
0
PPD FS1
-
LATECH
BAYLOR
0
0
PPD FOX