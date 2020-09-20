|
Person, NC State hold on to beat Wake Forest 45-42 in opener
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) Ricky Person Jr. scored the short go-ahead touchdown with 5:51 left to help North Carolina State edge Wake Forest 45-42 on Saturday night in the Wolfpack's delayed season debut.
Person ran for 99 yards and two scores to lead the Wolfpack (1-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who opened the eighth season under Dave Doeren a week later than originally scheduled due to a coronavirus-related postponement. He also threw a jump-pass TD throw near the goal line in the third quarter.
Zonovan Knight added 97 yards rushing and a score of his own for N.C. State, which ended a three-game skid in the long-running instate series. More importantly, though, it got the Wolfpack back onto the field after having the originally planned opener at Virginia Tech set for last weekend pushed back for two weeks.
That turned this game into a new opening night in a largely empty stadium due to the pandemic, with only a few hundred family members of the teams allowed to attend.
''They just kept fighting,'' Doeren said. ''They had a lot of fun tonight. It's been a long time coming to play.
Person's 3-yard score finally put the Wolfpack ahead for good. Then the defense came through, with Penn State graduate transfer Daniel Joseph sacking Sam Hartman to force a fourth-and-21, followed by Hartman throwing incomplete over the middle with 1:10 left to end a final drive.
That spoiled a huge game for Wake Forest running back Kenneth Walker III, who ran for 131 yards and three touchdowns - including a 2-yard wildcat keeper with 9:12 left that gave the Demon Deacons (0-2, 0-2) a 42-38 lead.
''We've been working on this since the spring,'' Person said. ''Credit to everyone that paid attention to the details. Like Coach was saying to us before the game: we need to take pride into small details.''
Hartman finished with 236 yards passing and a score, while Ja'Sir Taylor had a 45-yard interception return for a touchdown for the Demon Deacons.
''We had a chance to win it at the end and we did not execute a 2-minute drill,'' Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said. ''I thought in some ways we grew up today. I love how we competed. I love how we fought. I didn't like the way we played run defense.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons were coming off a loss to top-ranked Clemson but had won their last trip here in 2018 as well as a 44-10 home win last season. The offense had plenty of success moving the ball and finished with 385 yards. But they struggled to stop the Wolfpack defensively, falling to 0-2 under Clawson for the first time.
''These first three games, when the schedule came out, this is Murderer's Row,'' Clawson said. ''This level of competition, we've got to make sure this makes us better.''
N.C. State: The Wolfpack had spent a week watching other ACC teams play after the Virginia Tech postponement amid coronavirus clusters involving Wolfpack athletes and elsewhere on campus. That came as the school temporarily paused all athletics activities, which sidelined the Wolfpack program for eight days late in preseason camp. Getting back on the field with a win was big, stopping a six-game skid to end last year, including getting six sacks to balance the strong offensive showing.
QB SWITCH
N.C. State had said redshirt sophomore Devin Leary would be the starting quarterback, but it was Bailey Hockman who got the nod. Doeren said that was because Leary had to quarantine roughly 20 days and missed practice reps, making him a ''victim of circumstance.''
Hockman threw for 191 yards and a score to go with a rushing TD, completing his first 12 passes.
''In my mind, I was the starter since Day One,'' Hockman said.
OFFENSIVE PUNCH
This was N.C. State's first game under new offensive coordinator Tim Beck. The Wolfpack responded by having 463 yards after not scoring more than 26 points against any ACC team last year. N.C. State also had four touchdown drives of at least 75 yards.
UP NEXT
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons host No. 7 Notre Dame in a game that was originally scheduled to be played in Charlotte.
N.C. State: The Wolfpack makes its delayed visit to the Hokies next Saturday.
---
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|32
|24
|Rushing
|14
|14
|Passing
|14
|10
|Penalty
|4
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|7-15
|6-13
|4th Down Conv
|2-4
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|352
|453
|Total Plays
|85
|73
|Avg Gain
|4.1
|6.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|149
|270
|Rush Attempts
|49
|49
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|5.5
|Net Yards Passing
|203
|183
|Comp. - Att.
|23-36
|17-24
|Yards Per Pass
|5.6
|7.6
|Penalties - Yards
|3-15
|6-65
|Touchdowns
|6
|6
|Rushing TDs
|4
|4
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-29.0
|4-37.5
|Return Yards
|83
|24
|Punts - Returns
|2-38
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-24
|Int. - Returns
|1-45
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|203
|PASS YDS
|183
|
|
|149
|RUSH YDS
|270
|
|
|352
|TOTAL YDS
|453
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|23/36
|236
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Walker III 9 RB
|K. Walker III
|27
|131
|3
|14
|
C. Beal-Smith 26 RB
|C. Beal-Smith
|13
|39
|1
|31
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|9
|-21
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Roberson 5 WR
|J. Roberson
|8
|7
|75
|1
|23
|
T. Morin 83 WR
|T. Morin
|5
|3
|52
|0
|27
|
D. Stewart 2 WR
|D. Stewart
|6
|5
|41
|0
|14
|
A. Perry 89 WR
|A. Perry
|8
|4
|36
|0
|11
|
N. Groulx 13 WR
|N. Groulx
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
D. Greene 7 WR
|D. Greene
|5
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
K. Walker III 9 RB
|K. Walker III
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
B. Whiteheart 85 TE
|B. Whiteheart
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
B. Chapman 23 TE
|B. Chapman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Masterson 12 DB
|L. Masterson
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Basham Jr. 9 DL
|C. Basham Jr.
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Smenda Jr. 5 LB
|R. Smenda Jr.
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Greer 3 DB
|N. Greer
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Keith 28 DB
|Z. Keith
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 6 DB
|J. Taylor
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
S. McCollum 14 DL
|S. McCollum
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Kamara 1 DL
|S. Kamara
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Redd 17 DB
|T. Redd
|3-7
|0.0
|0
|
A. Williams 22 DB
|A. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fox 11 DL
|M. Fox
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Carson 29 DB
|C. Carson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bergan Jr. 95 DL
|D. Bergan Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Davis 20 DB
|C. Davis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 7 DL
|T. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Monroe 58 LB
|C. Monroe
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Swennie 99 DL
|T. Swennie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 21 LB
|C. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johns 4 DE
|J. Johns
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Woulard 38 DB
|P. Woulard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bragg 96 DL
|C. Bragg
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Andersen 45 DB
|N. Andersen
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Sciba 4 K
|N. Sciba
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Mora 96 K
|I. Mora
|4
|29.0
|1
|38
|
J. Crane 42 K
|J. Crane
|1
|38.0
|1
|38
|
T. Swennie 99 DL
|T. Swennie
|1
|38.0
|1
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Morin 83 WR
|T. Morin
|2
|19.0
|26
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Hockman 16 QB
|B. Hockman
|16/23
|191
|1
|1
|
R. Person Jr. 8 RB
|R. Person Jr.
|1/1
|2
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Person Jr. 8 RB
|R. Person Jr.
|14
|99
|2
|33
|
Z. Knight 7 RB
|Z. Knight
|11
|97
|1
|30
|
J. Houston 20 RB
|J. Houston
|12
|54
|0
|21
|
B. Hockman 16 QB
|B. Hockman
|8
|30
|1
|14
|
E. Emezie 86 WR
|E. Emezie
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Angeline 6 TE
|C. Angeline
|2
|2
|45
|1
|30
|
D. Parham 28 TE
|D. Parham
|2
|2
|33
|0
|32
|
D. Carter 88 WR
|D. Carter
|3
|3
|30
|1
|21
|
Z. Knight 7 RB
|Z. Knight
|2
|2
|24
|0
|27
|
J. Houston 20 RB
|J. Houston
|3
|3
|20
|0
|15
|
T. Thomas 5 WR
|T. Thomas
|2
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
E. Emezie 86 WR
|E. Emezie
|3
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
R. Person Jr. 8 RB
|R. Person Jr.
|2
|2
|10
|0
|8
|
K. Lesane 85 WR
|K. Lesane
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Provillon 84 WR
|J. Provillon
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
P. Rooks 14 WR
|P. Rooks
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Wilson 11 LB
|P. Wilson
|8-2
|1.0
|0
|
Ja. Harris 6 S
|Ja. Harris
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Ashford 16 S
|R. Ashford
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Thomas 32 LB
|D. Thomas
|7-5
|1.0
|0
|
D. Joseph 99 DL
|D. Joseph
|4-1
|2.0
|0
|
I. Moore 41 LB
|I. Moore
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Powell 4 CB
|C. Powell
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 22 CB
|T. Smith
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Battle 25 CB
|S. Battle
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jackson 90 DE
|S. Jackson
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. McNeill 29 DT
|A. McNeill
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Kante 28 DE
|I. Kante
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hart Jr. 5 LB
|C. Hart Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Baker-Williams 13 CB
|T. Baker-Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Clark 52 DT
|C. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Martin 21 S
|K. Martin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Jones 31 LB
|V. Jones
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dunn 32 K
|C. Dunn
|1/1
|30
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Gill 99 P
|T. Gill
|4
|37.5
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Person Jr. 8 RB
|R. Person Jr.
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
NCST
Wolfpack
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 1:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 42-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to NCST End Zone. touchback.
|-8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(15:00 - 1st) 8-R.Person to NCST 17 FUMBLES. 8-R.Person to NCST 17 for no gain.
|+33 YD
|
2 & 18 - NCST 17(14:28 - 1st) 8-R.Person pushed ob at NCST 50 for 33 yards (8-J.Williams).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 50(14:09 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 5-T.Thomas. 5-T.Thomas to WF 33 for 17 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 33(13:46 - 1st) 8-R.Person to WF 30 for 3 yards (9-C.Basham).
|+30 YD
|
2 & 7 - NCST 30(13:12 - 1st) 7-Z.Knight runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:04 - 1st) 32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Punt (4 plays, 19 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:04 - 1st) 99-T.Gill kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to WF End Zone. touchback.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(13:04 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 83-T.Morin. 83-T.Morin pushed ob at WF 40 for 15 yards (6-J.Harris).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 40(12:46 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 43 for 3 yards (11-P.Wilson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - WAKE 43(12:25 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 44 for 1 yard (29-A.McNeill11-P.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - WAKE 44(11:54 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Greene.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - WAKE 44(11:47 - 1st) 96-I.Mora punts 38 yards from WF 44 out of bounds at the NCST 18.
NCST
Wolfpack
- TD (9 plays, 82 yards, 3:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 18(11:40 - 1st) 8-R.Person to NCST 18 for no gain (7-T.Williams17-T.Redd).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 18(11:10 - 1st) 8-R.Person pushed ob at NCST 20 for 2 yards (6-J.Taylor).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - NCST 20(10:40 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 8-R.Person. 8-R.Person pushed ob at NCST 28 for 8 yards (6-J.Taylor12-L.Masterson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 28(10:12 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman scrambles pushed ob at NCST 30 for 2 yards (6-J.Taylor).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - NCST 30(9:55 - 1st) 7-Z.Knight to NCST 37 for 7 yards (6-J.Taylor12-L.Masterson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - NCST 37(9:14 - 1st) 7-Z.Knight to NCST 40 for 3 yards (17-T.Redd4-J.Johns).
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 40(8:44 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 28-D.Parham. 28-D.Parham to WF 28 for 32 yards (28-Z.Keith12-L.Masterson).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 28(8:04 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 88-D.Carter. 88-D.Carter runs ob at WF 7 for 21 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - NCST 7(7:48 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:43 - 1st) 32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- TD (14 plays, 75 yards, 4:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:43 - 1st) 99-T.Gill kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to WF End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(7:43 - 1st) 9-K.Walker to WF 26 for 1 yard (32-D.Thomas).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - WAKE 26(7:24 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson to WF 36 for 10 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 36(7:09 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 89-A.Perry. 89-A.Perry to WF 45 for 9 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - WAKE 45(6:46 - 1st) 9-K.Walker to WF 45 for no gain (16-R.Ashford32-D.Thomas).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - WAKE 45(6:13 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 46 for 1 yard (1-I.Moore11-P.Wilson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 46(5:43 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 7-D.Greene. 7-D.Greene to NCST 45 for 9 yards (25-S.Battle).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - WAKE 45(5:28 - 1st) 9-K.Walker to NCST 38 for 7 yards (32-D.Thomas25-S.Battle).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 38(5:14 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Greene.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 38(5:07 - 1st) 9-K.Walker to NCST 33 for 5 yards (16-R.Ashford1-I.Moore).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 5 - WAKE 33(4:49 - 1st) 9-K.Walker to NCST 20 for 13 yards (32-D.Thomas).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 20(4:28 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson to NCST 16 for 4 yards (16-R.Ashford).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - WAKE 16(4:07 - 1st) 9-K.Walker to NCST 9 for 7 yards (6-J.Harris28-I.Kante).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 9 - WAKE 9(3:51 - 1st) 9-K.Walker to NCST 5 for 4 yards (22-T.Smith).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - WAKE 5(3:24 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:17 - 1st) 4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
NCST
Wolfpack
- TD (12 plays, 60 yards, 2:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:17 - 1st) 42-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to NCST End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(3:17 - 1st) 20-J.Houston to NCST 27 for 2 yards (12-L.Masterson4-J.Johns).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 8 - NCST 27(2:44 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 20-J.Houston. 20-J.Houston pushed ob at NCST 42 for 15 yards (28-Z.Keith).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 42(2:20 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 20-J.Houston. 20-J.Houston to NCST 41 for -1 yard (4-J.Johns).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 11 - NCST 41(1:51 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 7-Z.Knight. 7-Z.Knight to NCST 38 for -3 yards (12-L.Masterson).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 14 - NCST 38(1:13 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman scrambles to WF 48 for 14 yards (3-N.Greer).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 48(0:53 - 1st) 8-R.Person to WF 46 for 2 yards (5-R.Smenda14-S.McCollum).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - NCST 46(0:22 - 1st) 20-J.Houston to WF 47 for -1 yard (21-C.Jones).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 9 - NCST 47(15:00 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 86-E.Emezie. 86-E.Emezie to WF 32 for 15 yards (14-S.McCollum).
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 32(14:42 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 6-C.Angeline. 6-C.Angeline to WF 2 for 30 yards (20-C.Davis).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - NCST 2(14:22 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman to WF 1 for 1 yard (14-S.McCollum20-C.Davis).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - NCST 1(13:40 - 2nd) 8-R.Person runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:36 - 2nd) 32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NCST 35(13:36 - 2nd) Penalty on NCST 8-R.Person Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at NCST 35. No Play.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- TD (10 plays, 60 yards, 2:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:36 - 2nd) 99-T.Gill kicks 55 yards from NCST 20 to WF 25 fair catch by 7-D.Greene.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(13:36 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 83-T.Morin. 83-T.Morin to WF 35 for 10 yards (1-I.Moore31-V.Jones).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 35(13:16 - 2nd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 36 for 1 yard (1-I.Moore16-R.Ashford).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - WAKE 36(12:57 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 2-D.Stewart. 2-D.Stewart to WF 41 for 5 yards (11-P.Wilson).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - WAKE 41(12:35 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 2-D.Stewart. 2-D.Stewart to WF 47 for 6 yards (4-C.Powell).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 47(12:19 - 2nd) Penalty on NCST 11-P.Wilson Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at WF 47. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 38(12:19 - 2nd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to NCST 33 for 5 yards (4-C.Powell).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 5 - WAKE 33(12:19 - 2nd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to NCST 36 for -3 yards (11-P.Wilson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - WAKE 36(12:03 - 2nd) Penalty on WF 53-J.Nash False start 5 yards enforced at NCST 36. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 13 - WAKE 41(11:36 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 2-D.Stewart. 2-D.Stewart to NCST 38 for 3 yards (4-C.Powell16-R.Ashford).
|+27 YD
|
4 & 10 - WAKE 38(11:31 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 83-T.Morin. 83-T.Morin to NCST 11 for 27 yards (16-R.Ashford).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 11(10:46 - 2nd) 26-C.Beal-Smith runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:38 - 2nd) 4-N.Sciba extra point is good. Penalty on NCST 22-T.Smith Offside declined.
NCST
Wolfpack
- Punt (10 plays, 32 yards, 3:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:38 - 2nd) 42-J.Crane kicks 40 yards from WF 35 to NCST 25 fair catch by 8-R.Person.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(10:38 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 14-P.Rooks. 14-P.Rooks to NCST 24 for -1 yard (17-T.Redd).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - NCST 24(10:11 - 2nd) 7-Z.Knight to NCST 31 for 7 yards (8-J.Williams).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - NCST 31(9:36 - 2nd) 7-Z.Knight to NCST 37 for 6 yards (8-J.Williams45-N.Andersen).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 37(9:18 - 2nd) 7-Z.Knight to NCST 38 for 1 yard (3-N.Greer7-T.Williams).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - NCST 38(8:46 - 2nd) Penalty on WF 7-T.Williams Offside 5 yards enforced at NCST 38. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - NCST 43(8:41 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 28-D.Parham. 28-D.Parham to NCST 44 for 1 yard (29-C.Carson17-T.Redd).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - NCST 44(8:07 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 88-D.Carter. 88-D.Carter pushed ob at WF 49 for 7 yards (29-C.Carson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 49(7:37 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman incomplete.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 49(7:28 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 20-J.Houston. 20-J.Houston to WF 43 for 6 yards (11-M.Fox1-S.Kamara).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NCST 43(6:46 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 15-K.Lesane.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - NCST 43(6:42 - 2nd) 99-T.Gill punts 24 yards from WF 43 to WF 19 fair catch by 83-T.Morin. Team penalty on NCST Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at WF 20.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- TD (13 plays, 75 yards, 5:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(6:34 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson to WF 39 for 14 yards (13-T.Baker-Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 39(6:15 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Perry.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 39(6:08 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 89-A.Perry. 89-A.Perry to WF 50 for 11 yards (22-T.Smith).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 50(5:55 - 2nd) 9-K.Walker to NCST 49 for 1 yard (16-R.Ashford).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - WAKE 49(5:38 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman sacked at WF 46 for -5 yards (32-D.Thomas).
|Penalty
|
3 & 14 - WAKE 46(5:01 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson to NCST 30 for 24 yards. Team penalty on WF Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at WF 46. No Play.
|+23 YD
|
3 & 19 - WAKE 41(4:34 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson to NCST 36 for 23 yards (6-J.Harris13-T.Baker-Williams).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 36(4:11 - 2nd) 9-K.Walker to NCST 26 for 10 yards (6-J.Harris).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 26(3:10 - 2nd) 9-K.Walker to NCST 14 for 12 yards (90-S.Jackson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 14(2:39 - 2nd) 9-K.Walker to NCST 12 for 2 yards (6-J.Harris32-D.Thomas).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - WAKE 12(2:04 - 2nd) 9-K.Walker to NCST 8 for 4 yards (11-P.Wilson28-I.Kante).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - WAKE 8(1:19 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman scrambles to NCST 2 for 6 yards (21-K.Martin).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - WAKE 2(0:39 - 2nd) 9-K.Walker runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:36 - 2nd) 4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
NCST
Wolfpack
- Halftime (4 plays, 11 yards, 0:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:36 - 2nd) 42-J.Crane kicks 40 yards from WF 35 to NCST 25 fair catch by 8-R.Person.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(0:36 - 2nd) 20-J.Houston to NCST 46 for 21 yards (8-J.Williams45-N.Andersen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 46(0:27 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 86-E.Emezie.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NCST 46(0:20 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 84-J.Provillon.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - NCST 46(0:11 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman sacked at NCST 36 for -10 yards (9-C.Basham).
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Punt (5 plays, 25 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(15:00 - 3rd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 22 for -3 yards (11-P.Wilson). Penalty on NCST 11-P.Wilson Unnecessary roughness 18 yards enforced at WF 22.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - WAKE 50(14:09 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Perry.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - WAKE 50(14:03 - 3rd) 96-I.Mora punts 5 yards from WF 50 out of bounds at the NCST 45.
NCST
Wolfpack
- TD (5 plays, 55 yards, 2:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 45(13:57 - 3rd) 8-R.Person pushed ob at WF 25 for 30 yards (12-L.Masterson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(13:30 - 3rd) 8-R.Person to WF 22 for 3 yards (3-N.Greer17-T.Redd).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 7 - NCST 22(12:44 - 3rd) 8-R.Person to WF 1 FUMBLES (3-N.Greer). out of bounds at the WF 1.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 1 - NCST 1(12:15 - 3rd) 8-R.Person to WF 2 for -1 yard (1-S.Kamara).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - NCST 2(11:47 - 3rd) 8-R.Person complete to 88-D.Carter. 88-D.Carter runs 2 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on WF 6-J.Taylor Pass interference declined.
|PAT Good
|(11:42 - 3rd) 32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 1:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:42 - 3rd) 99-T.Gill kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to WF End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(11:42 - 3rd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 25 for no gain (28-I.Kante).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 25(11:24 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman sacked at WF 17 for -8 yards (90-S.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 18 - WAKE 17(10:46 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Greene.
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - WAKE 17(10:39 - 3rd) 96-I.Mora punts 33 yards from WF 17 out of bounds at the WF 50.
NCST
Wolfpack
- TD (4 plays, 50 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 50(10:30 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman scrambles to WF 37 for 13 yards (5-R.Smenda).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 37(10:02 - 3rd) 7-Z.Knight pushed ob at WF 17 for 20 yards (9-C.Basham).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 17(9:31 - 3rd) 7-Z.Knight to WF 15 for 2 yards (95-D.Bergan).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 8 - NCST 15(9:01 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 6-C.Angeline. 6-C.Angeline runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:56 - 3rd) 32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Punt (5 plays, 9 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:56 - 3rd) 99-T.Gill kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to WF End Zone. touchback.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(8:56 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman sacked at WF 22 for -3 yards (99-D.Joseph).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 13 - WAKE 22(8:31 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 2-D.Stewart. 2-D.Stewart pushed ob at WF 36 for 14 yards (22-T.Smith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 36(8:16 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Perry.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 36(8:08 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman sacked at WF 34 for -2 yards (11-P.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - WAKE 34(7:43 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Stewart.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - WAKE 34(7:37 - 3rd) 96-I.Mora punts 32 yards from WF 34 to the NCST 34 downed by 26-C.Beal-Smith.
NCST
Wolfpack
- Interception (2 plays, 64 yards, 0:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 34(7:25 - 3rd) 20-J.Houston to NCST 35 for 1 yard (17-T.Redd58-C.Monroe).
|Int
|
2 & 9 - NCST 35(7:02 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 84-J.Provillon INTERCEPTED by 6-J.Taylor at NCST 45. 6-J.Taylor runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- TD (9 plays, 70 yards, 3:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:53 - 3rd) 4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(6:53 - 3rd) 42-J.Crane kicks 58 yards from WF 35. 8-R.Person to NCST 31 for 24 yards (26-C.Beal-Smith).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 31(6:47 - 3rd) 20-J.Houston to NCST 34 for 3 yards (28-Z.Keith).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - WAKE 34(6:24 - 3rd) 20-J.Houston to NCST 37 for 3 yards (22-A.Williams5-R.Smenda).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - WAKE 37(5:48 - 3rd) 20-J.Houston to NCST 38 for 1 yard (22-A.Williams).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - WAKE 38(5:09 - 3rd) 99-T.Gill punts 44 yards from NCST 38. 83-T.Morin to WF 30 for 12 yards (89-T.Ruocchio26-T.Pennix).
NCST
Wolfpack
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 30(4:56 - 3rd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to NCST 39 for 31 yards (16-R.Ashford).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 39(4:29 - 3rd) 26-C.Beal-Smith pushed ob at NCST 34 for 5 yards (11-P.Wilson).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - NCST 34(4:01 - 3rd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to NCST 35 for -1 yard (28-I.Kante).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - NCST 35(3:38 - 3rd) 9-K.Walker to NCST 34 for 1 yard (29-A.McNeill90-S.Jackson).
|+9 YD
|
4 & 5 - NCST 34(3:06 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson to NCST 25 for 9 yards (16-R.Ashford).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(2:47 - 3rd) 9-K.Walker pushed ob at NCST 23 for 2 yards (6-J.Harris).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - NCST 23(2:16 - 3rd) 9-K.Walker to NCST 23 for no gain (11-P.Wilson).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - NCST 23(1:48 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson pushed ob at NCST 13 for 10 yards (16-R.Ashford).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 13(1:31 - 3rd) 9-K.Walker runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:24 - 3rd) 4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Fumble (1 plays, -4 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:24 - 3rd) 42-J.Crane kicks 30 yards from WF 35 out of bounds at the NCST 35.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 35(1:24 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 86-E.Emezie.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 35(1:18 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Thomas.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 10 - WAKE 35(1:12 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 8-R.Person. 8-R.Person to NCST 37 for 2 yards (5-R.Smenda17-T.Redd).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - WAKE 37(0:37 - 3rd) 99-T.Gill punts 50 yards from NCST 37. 83-T.Morin to WF 39 for 26 yards (11-P.Wilson).
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- TD (11 plays, 65 yards, 4:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 35(0:12 - 3rd) 7-Z.Knight to WF 18 for 17 yards (58-C.Monroe8-J.Williams).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 18(15:00 - 4th) 7-Z.Knight to WF 12 for 6 yards (8-J.Williams5-R.Smenda).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 4 - WAKE 12(14:39 - 4th) 7-Z.Knight to WF 14 for -2 yards (11-M.Fox17-T.Redd).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - WAKE 14(13:58 - 4th) 8-R.Person to WF 13 for 1 yard (9-C.Basham).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - WAKE 13(13:23 - 4th) 32-C.Dunn 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
NCST
Wolfpack
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 3:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:19 - 4th) 99-T.Gill kicks 30 yards from NCST 35 out of bounds at the WF 35.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 35(13:19 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman complete to 89-A.Perry. 89-A.Perry to WF 42 for 7 yards (4-C.Powell).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 3 - NCST 42(12:59 - 4th) 9-K.Walker to NCST 44 for 14 yards (32-D.Thomas1-I.Moore).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 44(12:27 - 4th) 9-K.Walker to NCST 43 for 1 yard (5-C.Hart).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - NCST 43(12:06 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman complete to 2-D.Stewart. 2-D.Stewart to NCST 30 for 13 yards (6-J.Harris32-D.Thomas).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 30(11:42 - 4th) 9-K.Walker to NCST 26 for 4 yards (6-J.Harris32-D.Thomas).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - NCST 26(11:17 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Perry. Penalty on NCST 4-C.Powell Pass interference 7 yards enforced at NCST 26. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 19(11:13 - 4th) 9-K.Walker to NCST 15 for 4 yards (52-C.Clark).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - NCST 15(10:36 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman complete to 85-B.Whiteheart. 85-B.Whiteheart to NCST 10 for 5 yards (13-T.Baker-Williams1-I.Moore).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - NCST 10(9:54 - 4th) 9-K.Walker to NCST 7 for 3 yards (99-D.Joseph32-D.Thomas).
|Penalty
|
1 & 7 - NCST 7(9:23 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 23-B.Chapman. Penalty on NCST 6-J.Harris Pass interference 5 yards enforced at NCST 7. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - NCST 2(9:17 - 4th) 9-K.Walker runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:12 - 4th) 4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Downs (6 plays, 15 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:12 - 4th) 42-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to NCST End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(9:12 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman scrambles to NCST 30 for 5 yards (12-L.Masterson).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 5 - WAKE 30(8:43 - 4th) 20-J.Houston to WF 49 for 21 yards (9-C.Basham3-N.Greer).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 49(8:28 - 4th) 86-E.Emezie to WF 44 for 5 yards (28-Z.Keith17-T.Redd).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - WAKE 44(8:10 - 4th) 20-J.Houston to WF 38 for 6 yards (1-S.Kamara).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 38(7:40 - 4th) 20-J.Houston to WF 39 for -1 yard (14-S.McCollum8-J.Williams).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 11 - WAKE 39(7:08 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman complete to 7-Z.Knight. 7-Z.Knight to WF 12 for 27 yards (5-R.Smenda).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 12(6:27 - 4th) 8-R.Person to WF 3 for 9 yards (38-P.Woulard17-T.Redd).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - WAKE 3(5:55 - 4th) 8-R.Person runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:51 - 4th) 32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
NCST
Wolfpack
- Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:51 - 4th) 99-T.Gill kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to WF End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(5:51 - 4th) 9-K.Walker to WF 27 for 2 yards (32-D.Thomas).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - NCST 27(5:39 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman complete to 89-A.Perry. 89-A.Perry to WF 35 for 8 yards (1-I.Moore).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 35(5:18 - 4th) 9-K.Walker to WF 38 for 3 yards (99-D.Joseph1-I.Moore).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NCST 38(4:57 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Roberson.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 7 - NCST 38(4:52 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman to WF 40 for 2 yards (90-S.Jackson31-V.Jones).
|No Gain
|
4 & 5 - NCST 40(4:22 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Perry.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Downs (8 plays, 12 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 39(4:18 - 4th) 20-J.Houston to WF 40 for -1 yard (8-J.Williams11-M.Fox).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - WAKE 40(3:30 - 4th) 20-J.Houston to WF 41 for -1 yard (1-S.Kamara11-M.Fox).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 12 - WAKE 41(2:42 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman to WF 43 for -2 yards (5-R.Smenda8-J.Williams).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - WAKE 43(2:32 - 4th) 99-T.Gill punts 32 yards from WF 43 to WF 11 fair catch by 83-T.Morin.
NCST
Wolfpack
- End of Game (3 plays, -15 yards, 0:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 11(2:25 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman complete to 89-A.Perry. 89-A.Perry to WF 19 for 8 yards (5-C.Hart).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - NCST 19(2:18 - 4th) 9-K.Walker to WF 23 for 4 yards (32-D.Thomas99-D.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 23(1:58 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 23-B.Chapman.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 23(1:52 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman complete to 13-N.Groulx. 13-N.Groulx to WF 34 for 11 yards (25-S.Battle).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 34(1:39 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman scrambles runs ob at WF 38 for 4 yards.
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - NCST 38(1:32 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman sacked at WF 30 for -8 yards FUMBLES (31-V.Jones). out of bounds at the WF 29.
|Sack
|
3 & 15 - NCST 29(1:24 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman sacked at WF 23 for -6 yards (99-D.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
4 & 21 - NCST 23(1:14 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Morin.
