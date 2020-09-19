|
|
|LALAF
|GAST
No. 19 Louisiana-Lafayette holds off Georgia State in OT
ATLANTA (AP) Louisiana-Lafayette coach Billy Napier was concerned about Saturday's game at Georgia State.
Turns out he had good reason.
''I think human nature, when everybody's patting you on the back, maybe you relax a little bit,'' Napier said. ''I feel like we practiced well. I feel like practice was up to par. I do think that, no matter what, some of that has a residual effect on you. I think it's important we learned a good lesson here.''
Elijah Mitchell rushed for 164 yards, including the winning touchdown in overtime, and No. 19 Louisiana-Lafayette topped Georgia State 34-31.
The Ragin' Cajuns (2-0, 1-0 Sun Belt Conference) were ranked for the first time since 1943 following last week's 20-point win at Iowa State. Louisiana-Lafayette was a 17-point favorite, but trailed 14-7 at intermission and Levi Lewis then threw an interception on the opening drive of the second half.
The Panthers (0-1, 0-1) answered by taking a 21-7 lead on Marcus Carroll's 2-yard run, but the advantage didn't last very long.
Lewis, who completed 21 of 37 passes for 279 yards, rolled left to complete a 4-yard touchdown pass that cut the lead to 21-14 midway through the third quarter, and then Mitchell got going.
''We put it in our head it was going to come sooner or later,'' Mitchell said. ''The time came. We made adjustments and stuff, and it started happening in the second half. The offensive line, they really stepped it up in the second half and we made it happen.''
The senior running back burst free down the left side for two long gains; a 59-yard touchdown run that tied it at 21 late in the third, and a 53-yard run early in the fourth that set up Trey Ragas' 2-yard touchdown run.
''He capitalized on people's mistakes,'' Lewis said. ''When you make the wrong move on him, it's going to be bad. Eli's real athletic, agile, hard to get down. It's hard to get that guy down.''
Georgia State tied it at 28 on Coates' 4-yard run with 7:37 remaining.
In overtime, Mitchell ran 12 yards around the right side and was untouched as he crossed the goal line for the final score. He finished with 16 carries.
The Panthers were trying for their first win over a ranked team in seven tries. Destin Coates finished with 150 yards rushing and a TD for Georgia State. Quad Brown, making his first career start, completed 22 of 39 passes for 196 yards, one TD and one pick.
Brown's 12-yard run off right tackle was good for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead in the first. Tight end Roger Carter, running a wheel route on the left side, caught 28-yard pass early in the second for a 14-0 lead.
The Ragin' Cajuns offense, which went 1 for 9 on third down in the first half, finally woke up after Mekhi Garner intercepted Brown late in the second. Lewis converted a fourth-and-10 pass to Devon Pauley and found Chris Smith for an 18-yard touchdown.
''I kept telling my guys, `Just keep fighting. keep chopping wood,''' Lewis said. ''No matter what happens, we know what type of team we have. We had a lot of ball to play. There was two quarters left in the ballgame.''
Noel Ruiz kicked a 25-yard field goal on the first possession of overtime for Georgia State.
''You look at the effort of our football team,'' Panthers coach Shawn Elliott said. ''How we played the game, how we fought. We knew they were good, but we thought we could play with them. We played with great effort, we played with intensity. It tells me we can come out and make some noise.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Louisiana-Lafayette: The Ragin' Cajuns likely will stay in the poll despite the close outcome. Their defense had an early takeaway when Chauncey Manac forced a fumble, but the offense couldn't get any momentum going until Lewis directed the touchdown drive late in the second. After halftime, they ran off 21 straight points to take the 28-21 lead.
Georgia State: The Panthers hardly looked like a team playing its opener. Georgia State had its first two games canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the Panthers came close to earning their second opening upset in two years following last year's win at Tennessee.
SIDELINED
Linebacker Joe Dillon, a leader on Louisiana-Lafayette's defense, stayed home. He was not cleared to play by the team medical staff due to what Napier termed ''an illness.'' Dillon had a team-high 10.5 tackles for minus yardage and eight sacks last year.
UP NEXT
Louisiana-Lafayette: Hosts Georgia Southern next Saturday.
Georgia State: At Charlotte next Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|26
|Rushing
|9
|13
|Passing
|13
|11
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-14
|7-19
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|512
|402
|Total Plays
|76
|91
|Avg Gain
|6.7
|4.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|240
|223
|Rush Attempts
|39
|52
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.2
|4.3
|Net Yards Passing
|272
|179
|Comp. - Att.
|21-37
|22-39
|Yards Per Pass
|7.4
|4.6
|Penalties - Yards
|4-54
|6-38
|Touchdowns
|5
|4
|Rushing TDs
|3
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-45.0
|9-39.2
|Return Yards
|92
|58
|Punts - Returns
|6-9
|3-14
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-83
|1-22
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|2-22
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|272
|PASS YDS
|179
|
|
|240
|RUSH YDS
|223
|
|
|512
|TOTAL YDS
|402
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Lewis 1 QB
|L. Lewis
|21/37
|279
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Mitchell 15 RB
|E. Mitchell
|16
|164
|2
|59
|
T. Ragas 9 RB
|T. Ragas
|8
|44
|1
|21
|
C. Smith 21 RB
|C. Smith
|9
|26
|0
|7
|
L. Lewis 1 QB
|L. Lewis
|6
|6
|0
|21
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Fleming 17 WR
|D. Fleming
|6
|4
|81
|0
|33
|
K. Lacy 2 WR
|K. Lacy
|5
|3
|57
|1
|36
|
P. LeBlanc 29 WR
|P. LeBlanc
|7
|4
|48
|0
|18
|
C. Smith 21 RB
|C. Smith
|3
|3
|29
|1
|18
|
Ja. Williams 18 WR
|Ja. Williams
|3
|2
|23
|0
|19
|
D. Pauley 80 WR
|D. Pauley
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
J. Lumpkin 88 TE
|J. Lumpkin
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
H. Bergeron 89 TE
|H. Bergeron
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
E. Mitchell 15 RB
|E. Mitchell
|3
|2
|4
|0
|4
|
P. Migl 24 TE
|P. Migl
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Eke 3 WR
|G. Eke
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. McCaskill 2 LB
|L. McCaskill
|10-1
|1.0
|0
|
F. Gardner 7 LB
|F. Gardner
|9-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Manac 17 LB
|C. Manac
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Garror 19 CB
|E. Garror
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Riley 95 LB
|A. Riley
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Butler 9 S
|P. Butler
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 28 S
|J. Johnson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Trahan 24 S
|B. Trahan
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Hill 4 DL
|Z. Hill
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Quibodeaux 43 LB
|J. Quibodeaux
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Humphrey 99 DL
|T. Humphrey
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jones 10 LB
|A. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pedescleaux 0 S
|K. Pedescleaux
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Garner 20 CB
|M. Garner
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Guidry 33 LB
|T. Guidry
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wilson 22 CB
|J. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Solomon 27 S
|C. Solomon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Landry 98 DL
|A. Landry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jones 56 LB
|T. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Guidry 82 TE
|R. Guidry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Snyder 36 K
|N. Snyder
|0/1
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Byrns 47 P
|R. Byrns
|7
|45.0
|3
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Smith 21 RB
|C. Smith
|4
|20.8
|42
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Garror 19 CB
|E. Garror
|6
|1.5
|16
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Brown IV 4 QB
|C. Brown IV
|22/39
|196
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Coates 17 RB
|D. Coates
|34
|150
|1
|18
|
C. Brown IV 4 QB
|C. Brown IV
|15
|64
|1
|23
|
T. Gregg 26 RB
|T. Gregg
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
M. Carroll 23 RB
|M. Carroll
|2
|4
|1
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Carter 45 TE
|R. Carter
|4
|2
|53
|1
|28
|
T. Dixon 0 WR
|T. Dixon
|7
|4
|34
|0
|15
|
D. Coates 17 RB
|D. Coates
|4
|4
|21
|0
|10
|
S. Pinckney 15 WR
|S. Pinckney
|7
|4
|21
|0
|11
|
C. Thompson 11 WR
|C. Thompson
|2
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
M. Marshall 80 WR
|M. Marshall
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
C. McCoy 83 WR
|C. McCoy
|6
|2
|15
|0
|8
|
J. Thrash 2 WR
|J. Thrash
|2
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
A. Payne 88 TE
|A. Payne
|5
|2
|5
|0
|3
|
C. Sims 18 CB
|C. Sims
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Carroll 23 RB
|M. Carroll
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Carroll 42 LB
|B. Carroll
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. White 20 CB
|Q. White
|7-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Lane 34 S
|A. Lane
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Stephens-McQueen 6 LB
|T. Stephens-McQueen
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Strachan 7 LB
|J. Strachan
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bacon 3 S
|C. Bacon
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Heyward 37 LB
|V. Heyward
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Wilson 52 NT
|D. Wilson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clark 91 DL
|J. Clark
|3-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Jones 27 CB
|J. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Denis 98 DE
|J. Denis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Moore 28 S
|C. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 47 LB
|J. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Carter 35 S
|K. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Brown 5 CB
|B. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Golden 71 OL
|C. Golden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tate 22 CB
|J. Tate
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Willis 90 DE
|H. Willis
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
A. Smith 97 NT
|A. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Ruiz 92 K
|N. Ruiz
|1/1
|25
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hayes 39 K
|M. Hayes
|9
|39.2
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Q. White 20 CB
|Q. White
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
GAST
Panthers
- Punt (6 plays, 18 yards, 2:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 36-N.Snyder kicks 40 yards from ULL 35 to GST 25 fair catch by 83-C.McCoy.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(15:00 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to GST 31 for 6 yards (99-T.Humphrey).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - GAST 31(14:40 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to GST 33 for 2 yards (17-C.Manac).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - GAST 33(14:15 - 1st) 4-C.Brown to GST 38 for 5 yards (4-Z.Hill).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 38(13:50 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to GST 36 for -2 yards (10-A.Jones).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 12 - GAST 36(13:35 - 1st) 17-D.Coates pushed ob at GST 43 for 7 yards (20-M.Garner).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - GAST 43(13:03 - 1st) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 45-R.Carter.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - GAST 43(12:58 - 1st) 39-M.Hayes punts 42 yards from GST 43. 19-E.Garror to ULL 16 for 1 yard. Team penalty on GST Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at ULL 16.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 21(12:48 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 17-D.Fleming. 17-D.Fleming to ULL 22 for 1 yard (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - LALAF 22(12:26 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 22 for no gain (52-D.Wilson). Penalty on GST 91-J.Clark Offside 5 yards enforced at ULL 22. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - LALAF 27(12:00 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 26 for -1 yard (47-J.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - LALAF 26(11:27 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Williams.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - LALAF 26(11:27 - 1st) 47-R.Byrns punts 43 yards from ULL 26. 20-Q.White to GST 36 for 5 yards (26-K.Carter).
GAST
Panthers
- Punt (4 plays, 12 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 36(11:10 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to GST 42 for 6 yards (43-J.Quibodeaux).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 4 - GAST 42(11:10 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to ULL 46 for 12 yards (10-A.Jones9-P.Butler).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 46(10:50 - 1st) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Pinckney.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - GAST 46(10:35 - 1st) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - GAST 46(10:26 - 1st) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Pinckney.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - GAST 46(10:19 - 1st) 39-M.Hayes punts 17 yards from ULL 46 Downed at the ULL 29.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Fumble (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 29(10:03 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Fleming.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 29(9:54 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 21-C.Smith. 21-C.Smith to ULL 34 for 5 yards (7-J.Strachan).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - LALAF 34(9:26 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 89-H.Bergeron.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - LALAF 34(9:18 - 1st) 47-R.Byrns punts 47 yards from ULL 34. 0-T.Dixon to GST 16 FUMBLES. 18-C.Sims recovers at the GST 16. 18-C.Sims to GST 16 for no gain.
GAST
Panthers
- Fumble (5 plays, 38 yards, 1:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 16(9:05 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 2-J.Thrash. 2-J.Thrash to GST 20 for 4 yards (19-E.Garror27-C.Solomon).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 6 - GAST 20(8:50 - 1st) 4-C.Brown pushed ob at GST 43 for 23 yards (0-K.Pedescleaux).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 43(8:33 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 2-J.Thrash. 2-J.Thrash to GST 49 for 6 yards (28-J.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - GAST 49(8:07 - 1st) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 88-A.Payne.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - GAST 49(8:00 - 1st) 26-T.Gregg to ULL 46 FUMBLES (17-C.Manac). 9-P.Butler to ULL 46 for no gain.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Missed FG (5 plays, 24 yards, 1:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 46(7:46 - 1st) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 50 for 4 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 6 - LALAF 50(7:30 - 1st) 9-T.Ragas to GST 29 for 21 yards (20-Q.White).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 29(7:14 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to GST 32 for -3 yards (3-C.Bacon).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 13 - LALAF 32(6:38 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to GST 30 for 2 yards (42-B.Carroll52-D.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - LALAF 30(6:04 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 15-E.Mitchell.
|No Good
|
4 & 11 - LALAF 30(5:59 - 1st) 36-N.Snyder 47 yards Field Goal is No Good.
GAST
Panthers
- TD (7 plays, 70 yards, 2:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 30(5:52 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to GST 35 for 5 yards (7-F.Gardner).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - GAST 35(5:24 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 17-D.Coates. 17-D.Coates to GST 42 for 7 yards (17-C.Manac0-K.Pedescleaux).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 42(5:08 - 1st) 4-C.Brown to GST 46 for 4 yards (7-F.Gardner).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - GAST 46(4:42 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to ULL 46 for 8 yards (19-E.Garror).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 46(4:19 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to ULL 39 for 7 yards (19-E.Garror). Penalty on ULL 99-T.Humphrey Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at ULL 39.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 24(4:00 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to ULL 12 for 12 yards (9-P.Butler).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 12(3:34 - 1st) 4-C.Brown runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:30 - 1st) 92-N.Ruiz extra point is good.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Punt (5 plays, 38 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:30 - 1st) 92-N.Ruiz kicks 64 yards from GST 35. 21-C.Smith runs ob at ULL 1 for no gain.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 1(3:30 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 17-D.Fleming. 17-D.Fleming to ULL 21 for 20 yards.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 21(3:04 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 29-P.LeBlanc. 29-P.LeBlanc to ULL 32 for 11 yards (27-J.Jones).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 32(2:40 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 37 for 5 yards (35-K.Carter).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - LALAF 37(2:15 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 24-P.Migl.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - LALAF 37(2:07 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis to ULL 39 for 2 yards (42-B.Carroll).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - LALAF 39(1:26 - 1st) 47-R.Byrns punts 51 yards from ULL 39 to GST 10 fair catch by 20-Q.White.
GAST
Panthers
- TD (11 plays, 90 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 10(1:18 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to GST 17 for 7 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - GAST 17(0:57 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to GST 17 for no gain (95-A.Riley).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - GAST 17(0:32 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 0-T.Dixon. 0-T.Dixon pushed ob at GST 24 for 7 yards (7-F.Gardner).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 24(0:09 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to GST 25 for 1 yard (56-T.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - GAST 25(15:00 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 0-T.Dixon.
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - GAST 25(14:55 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Thompson. Penalty on ULL 22-J.Wilson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at GST 25. No Play.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 40(14:49 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 11-C.Thompson. 11-C.Thompson to ULL 41 for 19 yards (22-J.Wilson9-P.Butler).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 41(14:33 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Thompson.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAST 41(14:27 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown to ULL 38 for 3 yards (7-F.Gardner10-A.Jones).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - GAST 38(13:55 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 17-D.Coates. 17-D.Coates to ULL 28 for 10 yards (33-T.Guidry).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 28(13:43 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:25 - 2nd) 92-N.Ruiz extra point is good.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Punt (5 plays, 6 yards, 2:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:25 - 2nd) 92-N.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to ULL End Zone. touchback.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 25(13:25 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 88-J.Lumpkin. 88-J.Lumpkin to ULL 35 for 10 yards (28-C.Moore).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 35(13:09 - 2nd) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 45 for 10 yards (7-J.Strachan). Penalty on ULL 58-O.Torrence Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ULL 35. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 25 - LALAF 21(13:09 - 2nd) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 23 for 2 yards (34-A.Lane).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 23 - LALAF 23(12:23 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis scrambles to ULL 26 for 3 yards (42-B.Carroll).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 20 - LALAF 26(11:43 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 21-C.Smith. 21-C.Smith to ULL 32 for 6 yards. Team penalty on ULL Holding declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - LALAF 32(11:20 - 2nd) 47-R.Byrns punts 49 yards from ULL 32. 20-Q.White to GST 31 for 12 yards (44-T.Wiggins).
GAST
Panthers
- Fumble (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 31(11:03 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates to GST 33 for 2 yards (27-C.Solomon).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAST 33(10:23 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown to GST 36 for 3 yards (95-A.Riley).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - GAST 36(9:52 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 17-D.Coates. 17-D.Coates to GST 36 for no gain (2-L.McCaskill4-Z.Hill).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - GAST 36(9:15 - 2nd) 39-M.Hayes punts 38 yards from GST 36. 19-E.Garror to ULL 21 FUMBLES. 22-A.McDaniel to ULL 21 for no gain.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Punt (6 plays, 26 yards, 3:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 21(9:01 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 36 for 15 yards (34-A.Lane28-S.Paige).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 36(8:30 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 36 for no gain (98-J.Denis97-A.Smith).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 36(7:45 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 29-P.LeBlanc. 29-P.LeBlanc to ULL 49 for 13 yards (20-Q.White).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 49(7:32 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 15-E.Mitchell. 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 49 for no gain (7-J.Strachan).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 49(6:58 - 2nd) 21-C.Smith to ULL 49 for no gain (91-J.Clark).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 10 - LALAF 49(6:20 - 2nd) 21-C.Smith to ULL 47 for -2 yards (34-A.Lane).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - LALAF 47(5:45 - 2nd) 47-R.Byrns punts 53 yards from ULL 47 to GST End Zone. touchback.
GAST
Panthers
- Interception (8 plays, 0 yards, 2:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 20(5:45 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates to GST 28 for 8 yards (2-L.McCaskill33-T.Guidry).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - GAST 28(5:18 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates to GST 31 for 3 yards (33-T.Guidry).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 31(5:01 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 88-A.Payne. 88-A.Payne to GST 34 for 3 yards (7-F.Gardner).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAST 34(4:41 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 88-A.Payne. 88-A.Payne to GST 36 for 2 yards (7-F.Gardner).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - GAST 36(4:11 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 0-T.Dixon. 0-T.Dixon to GST 44 for 8 yards (9-P.Butler).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 44(3:52 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to GST 50 for 6 yards (19-E.Garror).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - GAST 50(3:29 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy.
|Int
|
3 & 4 - GAST 50(3:24 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Pinckney INTERCEPTED by 20-M.Garner at ULL 20. 20-M.Garner to ULL 20 for no gain.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- TD (10 plays, 80 yards, 1:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 20(3:16 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis scrambles pushed ob at ULL 41 for 21 yards (34-A.Lane).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 41(2:46 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 29-P.LeBlanc.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 41(2:39 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 24-P.Migl.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 10 - LALAF 41(2:34 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-K.Lacy. 2-K.Lacy to GST 42 for 17 yards (34-A.Lane).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 42(2:24 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Lacy.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 42(2:18 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 29-P.LeBlanc.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - LALAF 42(2:09 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 29-P.LeBlanc.
|+19 YD
|
4 & 10 - LALAF 42(2:03 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 80-D.Pauley. 80-D.Pauley to GST 23 for 19 yards (5-B.Brown).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 23(1:47 - 2nd) 21-C.Smith to GST 23 for no gain (91-J.Clark). Team penalty on GST Offside 5 yards enforced at GST 23. No Play.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 5 - LALAF 18(1:42 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 21-C.Smith. 21-C.Smith runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:33 - 2nd) 36-N.Snyder extra point is good.
GAST
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:33 - 2nd) 36-N.Snyder kicks 40 yards from ULL 35 to GST 25 fair catch by 83-C.McCoy.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(1:33 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown sacked at GST 17 for -8 yards (7-F.Gardner).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 18 - GAST 17(1:28 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates to GST 27 for 10 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 8 - GAST 27(1:23 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown scrambles to GST 26 for -1 yard (4-Z.Hill).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - GAST 26(1:19 - 2nd) 39-M.Hayes punts 45 yards from GST 26. 19-E.Garror to ULL 28 for -1 yard (1-J.Hunter).
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Interception (5 plays, 1 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 28(1:10 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 17-D.Fleming. 17-D.Fleming to GST 45 for 27 yards (20-Q.White).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 45(0:58 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 29-P.LeBlanc. 29-P.LeBlanc to GST 27 for 18 yards (34-A.Lane).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 27(0:48 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 18-J.Williams. 18-J.Williams to GST 23 for 4 yards (20-Q.White).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - LALAF 23(0:28 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete.
|Int
|
3 & 6 - LALAF 23(0:27 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Sims INTERCEPTED by 20-Q.White at GST 15. 20-Q.White to GST 29 for 14 yards (71-C.Golden).
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Interception (3 plays, -11 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 92-N.Ruiz kicks 62 yards from GST 35. 21-C.Smith to ULL 45 for 42 yards (23-T.Gordon).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 45(14:53 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 89-H.Bergeron. 89-H.Bergeron to GST 47 for 8 yards (27-J.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - LALAF 47(14:35 - 3rd) 15-E.Mitchell to GST 45 for 2 yards (42-B.Carroll).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 45(14:05 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 3-G.Eke INTERCEPTED by 37-V.Heyward at GST 26. 37-V.Heyward to GST 34 for 8 yards (3-J.Dillon).
GAST
Panthers
- TD (9 plays, 74 yards, 2:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 34(13:54 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to GST 37 for 3 yards.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAST 37(13:30 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to ULL 48 for 15 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 49(13:15 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to ULL 45 for 4 yards (19-E.Garror). Penalty on ULL 10-A.Jones Striking opponent on head or neck 15 yards enforced at ULL 45.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 48(13:15 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to ULL 44 for 4 yards (19-E.Garror).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - GAST 44(12:40 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to ULL 37 for 7 yards (20-M.Garner).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 37(12:24 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to ULL 26 for 11 yards (24-B.Trahan).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 26(12:24 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to ULL 29 for -3 yards (43-J.Quibodeaux).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 13 - GAST 29(12:24 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter to ULL 4 for 25 yards (43-J.Quibodeaux).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 4 - GAST 4(11:57 - 3rd) 23-M.Carroll to ULL 2 for 2 yards (24-B.Trahan).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - GAST 2(11:11 - 3rd) 23-M.Carroll runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:59 - 3rd) 92-N.Ruiz extra point is good.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- TD (9 plays, 86 yards, 4:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:49 - 3rd) 92-N.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from GST 35. 21-C.Smith to ULL 14 for 14 yards (48-J.Abraham).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 14(10:41 - 3rd) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 18 for 4 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - LALAF 18(10:07 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis sacked at ULL 13 for -5 yards. Penalty on GST 42-B.Carroll Facemasking 15 yards enforced at ULL 18. No Play. (90-H.Willis).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 33(9:38 - 3rd) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 35 for 2 yards (42-B.Carroll).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - LALAF 35(9:04 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis to ULL 33 FUMBLES. 9-T.Ragas to ULL 35 for 2 yards (37-V.Heyward).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 8 - LALAF 35(8:20 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 18-J.Williams. 18-J.Williams to GST 46 for 19 yards.
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 46(7:55 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 17-D.Fleming. 17-D.Fleming to GST 13 for 33 yards (3-C.Bacon).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 13(7:24 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 29-P.LeBlanc. 29-P.LeBlanc to GST 7 for 6 yards (37-V.Heyward).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - LALAF 7(6:44 - 3rd) 21-C.Smith to GST 5 for 2 yards (97-A.Smith). Penalty on GST 50-T.Arnold Offside 3 yards enforced at GST 7. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - LALAF 4(6:25 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-K.Lacy. 2-K.Lacy runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:15 - 3rd) 36-N.Snyder extra point is good.
GAST
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:15 - 3rd) 36-N.Snyder kicks 64 yards from ULL 35. 20-Q.White to GST 23 for 22 yards (48-T.Kruchten).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 23(6:15 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown to GST 27 for 4 yards (7-F.Gardner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - GAST 27(5:42 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - GAST 27(5:35 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 23-M.Carroll.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - GAST 27(5:31 - 3rd) 39-M.Hayes punts 47 yards from GST 27. 19-E.Garror to ULL 23 for -3 yards (37-V.Heyward).
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- TD (5 plays, 77 yards, 2:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 23(5:18 - 3rd) 21-C.Smith to ULL 29 for 6 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - LALAF 29(4:47 - 3rd) 21-C.Smith to ULL 36 for 7 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 36(4:29 - 3rd) 21-C.Smith to ULL 41 for 5 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - LALAF 41(3:55 - 3rd) 21-C.Smith to ULL 41 for no gain (42-B.Carroll).
|+59 YD
|
3 & 5 - LALAF 41(3:13 - 3rd) 15-E.Mitchell runs 59 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:02 - 3rd) 36-N.Snyder extra point is good.
GAST
Panthers
- Punt (5 plays, 10 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:02 - 3rd) 36-N.Snyder kicks 40 yards from ULL 35 to GST 25 fair catch by 83-C.McCoy.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(3:02 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to GST 32 for 7 yards (2-L.McCaskill7-F.Gardner).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - GAST 32(2:35 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to GST 35 for 3 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 35(2:20 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown to GST 35 for no gain (17-C.Manac).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - GAST 35(1:49 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 88-A.Payne.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - GAST 35(1:45 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 88-A.Payne.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - GAST 35(1:38 - 3rd) 39-M.Hayes punts 39 yards from GST 35 to ULL 26 fair catch by 19-E.Garror.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 26(1:30 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Lacy.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 26(1:30 - 3rd) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 34 for 8 yards (3-C.Bacon).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 2 - LALAF 34(0:49 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis pushed ob at ULL 31 for -3 yards (7-J.Strachan).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - LALAF 31(0:21 - 3rd) 47-R.Byrns punts 43 yards from ULL 31 to GST 26 fair catch by 20-Q.White.
GAST
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 26(0:12 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown complete to 0-T.Dixon. 0-T.Dixon to GST 30 for 4 yards (95-A.Riley).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - GAST 30(15:00 - 4th) 17-D.Coates to GST 30 for no gain (4-Z.Hill).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - GAST 30(14:36 - 4th) 4-C.Brown sacked at GST 21 for -9 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - GAST 21(13:52 - 4th) 39-M.Hayes punts 42 yards from GST 21 Downed at the ULL 37.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- TD (4 plays, 63 yards, 1:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 37(13:40 - 4th) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 46 for 9 yards (52-D.Wilson).
|+53 YD
|
2 & 1 - LALAF 46(13:12 - 4th) 15-E.Mitchell to GST 1 for 53 yards (20-Q.White).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 1 - LALAF 1(12:37 - 4th) 15-E.Mitchell to GST 2 for -1 yard (52-D.Wilson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - LALAF 2(12:00 - 4th) 15-E.Mitchell runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:54 - 4th) 36-N.Snyder extra point is good.
GAST
Panthers
- TD (13 plays, 75 yards, 4:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:54 - 4th) 36-N.Snyder kicks 40 yards from ULL 35 to GST 25 fair catch by 83-C.McCoy.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(11:54 - 4th) 17-D.Coates to GST 30 for 5 yards (28-J.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - GAST 30(11:38 - 4th) 17-D.Coates to GST 32 for 2 yards (99-T.Humphrey4-Z.Hill).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 3 - GAST 32(11:10 - 4th) 4-C.Brown to GST 43 for 11 yards (28-J.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 43(10:50 - 4th) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 45-R.Carter.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAST 43(10:43 - 4th) 4-C.Brown complete to 0-T.Dixon. 0-T.Dixon pushed ob at ULL 42 for 15 yards (9-P.Butler).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 42(10:15 - 4th) 17-D.Coates to ULL 39 for 3 yards (82-R.Guidry).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAST 39(9:50 - 4th) 4-C.Brown to ULL 34 for 5 yards (28-J.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - GAST 34(9:21 - 4th) 17-D.Coates to ULL 31 for 3 yards (98-A.Landry2-L.McCaskill).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 31(9:03 - 4th) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAST 31(8:55 - 4th) 4-C.Brown complete to 80-M.Marshall. 80-M.Marshall to ULL 13 for 18 yards (7-F.Gardner).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 13(8:38 - 4th) 17-D.Coates to ULL 8 for 5 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - GAST 8(8:13 - 4th) 17-D.Coates to ULL 4 for 4 yards (24-B.Trahan).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - GAST 4(7:43 - 4th) 17-D.Coates runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:37 - 4th) 92-N.Ruiz extra point is good.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Punt (6 plays, 29 yards, 2:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:37 - 4th) 92-N.Ruiz kicks 61 yards from GST 35. 21-C.Smith to ULL 31 for 27 yards (28-S.Paige).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 31(7:30 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 24-P.Migl.
|+36 YD
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 31(7:22 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-K.Lacy. 2-K.Lacy to GST 33 for 36 yards (20-Q.White).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 33(6:56 - 4th) 9-T.Ragas to GST 34 for -1 yard (91-J.Clark).
|Penalty
|
2 & 11 - LALAF 34(6:17 - 4th) 9-T.Ragas to GST 34 for no gain (7-J.Strachan80-M.Marshall). Penalty on ULL 64-S.Vallot Holding 10 yards enforced at GST 34. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 21 - LALAF 44(5:50 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis complete to 15-E.Mitchell. 15-E.Mitchell to GST 40 for 4 yards (20-Q.White).
|No Gain
|
3 & 17 - LALAF 40(5:01 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Fleming.
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - LALAF 40(4:55 - 4th) 47-R.Byrns punts 29 yards from GST 40 out of bounds at the GST 11.
GAST
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 11(4:47 - 4th) 17-D.Coates to GST 10 for -1 yard (17-C.Manac).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - GAST 10(4:15 - 4th) 17-D.Coates to GST 10 for no gain (17-C.Manac).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 11 - GAST 10(3:40 - 4th) 17-D.Coates to GST 13 for 3 yards (17-C.Manac).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - GAST 13(2:53 - 4th) 39-M.Hayes punts 48 yards from GST 13. 19-E.Garror to GST 45 for 16 yards (40-J.Veneziale).
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Downs (4 plays, -1 yards, 0:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 45(2:39 - 4th) 21-C.Smith to GST 42 for 3 yards (7-J.Strachan).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - LALAF 42(2:04 - 4th) 21-C.Smith to GST 38 for 4 yards (22-J.Tate6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 3 - LALAF 38(1:57 - 4th) 15-E.Mitchell to GST 39 for -1 yard (52-D.Wilson).
|Sack
|
4 & 4 - LALAF 39(1:51 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis sacked at ULL 46 for -15 yards (90-H.Willis91-J.Clark).
GAST
Panthers
- Punt (4 plays, 2 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 46(1:41 - 4th) 17-D.Coates to ULL 43 for 3 yards (99-T.Humphrey).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAST 43(1:20 - 4th) 4-C.Brown complete to 17-D.Coates. 17-D.Coates to ULL 39 for 4 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - GAST 39(0:55 - 4th) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 0-T.Dixon.
|Penalty
|
4 & 3 - GAST 39(0:49 - 4th) Team penalty on GST Delay of game 5 yards enforced at ULL 39. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - GAST 44(0:49 - 4th) 39-M.Hayes punts 35 yards from ULL 44. 19-E.Garror to ULL 10 for 1 yard (66-S.Glausier1-J.Hunter).
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 10(0:41 - 4th) 21-C.Smith to ULL 13 for 3 yards (42-B.Carroll34-A.Lane).
GAST
Panthers
- FG (4 plays, 17 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25( - 5) 4-C.Brown to ULL 13 for 12 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 13( - 5) 17-D.Coates to ULL 8 for 5 yards (17-C.Manac).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - GAST 8( - 5) 4-C.Brown to ULL 8 for no gain (9-P.Butler).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - GAST 8( - 5) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 0-T.Dixon.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - GAST 8( - 5) 92-N.Ruiz 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- End of Game (4 plays, 25 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 25( - 5) 15-E.Mitchell to GST 19 for 6 yards (37-V.Heyward).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - LALAF 19( - 5) 15-E.Mitchell to GST 15 for 4 yards (91-J.Clark).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 15( - 5) 15-E.Mitchell to GST 12 for 3 yards (42-B.Carroll).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - LALAF 12( - 5) 15-E.Mitchell runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
-
23APLST
MRSHL
7
10
3rd 12:19 CBS
-
SFA
TXSA
7
17
3rd 11:58 ESP2
-
14UCF
GATECH
28
14
3rd 14:10 ABC
-
TROY
MTSU
26
7
3rd 14:40 ESPN
-
CIT
1CLEM
0
49
2nd 0:00 ACCN
-
CAMP
CSTCAR
21
43
Final ESPN
-
AP
13CINCY
20
55
Final ESP+
-
CUSE
25PITT
10
21
Final ACCN
-
NAVY
TULANE
27
24
Final ABC
-
BC
DUKE
26
6
Final
-
LIB
WKY
30
24
Final ESPU
-
TULSA
11OKLAST
7
16
Final ESPN
-
19LALAF
GAST
34
31
Final/OT ESP2
-
SFLA
7ND
0
52
Final USA
-
SMU
NTEXAS
0
071.5 O/U
+14.5
Sat 6:00pm CBSSN
-
LATECH
USM
0
058.5 O/U
-5
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
TXSTSM
LAMON
0
058 O/U
+3
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
17MIAMI
18LVILLE
0
066 O/U
+2
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
WAKE
NCST
0
053 O/U
+1
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
ABIL
UTEP
0
048.5 O/U
-8
Sat 9:00pm ESP3
-
HOU
16MEMP
0
0
PPD ESPN
-
HOU
BAYLOR
0
0
PPD FOX
-
21BYU
22ARMY
0
0
PPD CBS
-
FAU
GAS
0
0
PPD ESPN
-
CHARLO
12UNC
0
0