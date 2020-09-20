|
|
|MIAMI
|LVILLE
No. 17 Miami runs past No. 18 Louisville 47-34 in ACC opener
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) D'Eriq King threw three touchdown passes and No. 17 Miami used big plays to beat No. 18 Louisville 47-34 on Saturday night in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams.
King threw a 75-yarder touchdown pass to Jaylon Knighton in the third quarter, a series after Cam'Ron Harris ran 75 yards for a score on the way to finishing with 134 yards on nine carries.
Miami (2-0) led 20-6 at halftime before Louisville (1-1) scored twice in a wild third to get within seven. The Hurricanes answered both TDs on their next snap with an unbalanced look against an out-of-place defense, with Knighton wide open for his catch that made it 34-20. Knighton also had a 3-yard TD run in the first half after King threw a 17-yard scoring pass to Will Mallory.
The 'Canes had 10 chunk plays of at least 18 yards, including seven passing.
''We talked about creating more explosive plays through the passing game, which we were able to do,'' Miami coach Manny Diaz said, ''but we obviously had some through the running game, as well. We can still be so much better. The explosive plays, it was who we wanted to be.''
Said Louisville coach Scott Satterfield, ''Just too many big plays. Two two-play drives that went for six. You gotta at least make the offenses drive the ball.''
King also hit Brevin Jordan (seven catches, 120 yards) with a 47-yard TD pass in the fourth to finish with 325 yards on 18-of-30 passing. That spoke volumes about his protection, which allowed the dual-threat QB time to scout the defense and find receivers who were often open.
So much so that King's nine yards rushing on eight carries were just a footnote on a night his arm helped lead an 86-yard TD drive and three others of 75.
''The offensive line played a great game,'' he said. ''They allowed me to sit in the pocket and throw the ball, and we did pretty good.''
Jose Borregales added four field goals, including first-half kicks of 48 and 57 yards, with the latter breaking the Cardinal Stadium record for an opponent by 6 yards and the overall mark by 5.
Louisville's Micale Cunningham passed for 307 yards and three TDs, two to Tutu Atwell, and Javian Hawkins had a 19-yard TD run and finished with 164 yards on 27 carries. But the Cardinals couldn't stop Miami for much of the game and lost their second in a row to the 'Canes despite outgaining them 516-485.
''It was extremely frustrating,'' Louisville linebacker C.J. Avery said of allowing explosive plays. ''We just didn't have an edge, and they did like a pop pass and guys didn't do their job, didn't take their man. It was really on us not doing our job.''
The game was played before a sellout crowd of 12,120.
THIRD-DOWN EFFICIENCY
Miami converted 6 of 13 third-down chances, including several in the first half that helped provide a lead it never lost. Louisville on other hand was just 4 of 14, though it was 3 of 4 on fourth down.
PREGAME PROTEST
About 40 protesters seeking the arrest of Louisville police in the death of Breonna Taylor during a March narcotics raid demonstrated briefly outside Cardinal Stadium before the game. A Louisville athletic spokesman said they left after kickoff and there were no arrests.
OPTING OUT
Miami confirmed that quarterback Tate Martell has opted out of playing this season. He transferred from Ohio State last season and played in five games.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Already ranked sooner than some expected, Miami figures to move up after an impressive road win. The loss could drop Louisville or out of the poll completely.
THE TAKEAWAY
Miami: The Hurricanes scored on four consecutive drives in both halves, demonstrating their offensive dominance. King showed the passing skills expected of him after transferring from Houston, even with a 74-yard completion wiped out by a holding penalty. The defense struggled at times against the Cardinals' speedy playmakers but forced two turnovers that forced them to play catchup.
Louisville: Aiming to atone for last year's 52-27 drubbing in south Florida, the Cardinals instead let another early lead slip away fast. The defense reverted to last season's tendency to allow big plays and appeared completely flummoxed yielding those TDs that sapped momentum after getting within a touchdown.
UP NEXT
Miami hosts in-state rival Florida State on Saturday, seeking its fourth consecutive win over the Seminoles.
Louisville visits Pittsburgh on Saturday. The Cardinals lost the previous meeting 45-34 in 2015 to fall to 8-9 against the Panthers.
---
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|29
|Rushing
|3
|11
|Passing
|13
|16
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-13
|4-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|3-4
|Total Net Yards
|483
|483
|Total Plays
|60
|85
|Avg Gain
|8.1
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|160
|209
|Rush Attempts
|30
|49
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.3
|4.3
|Net Yards Passing
|323
|274
|Comp. - Att.
|18-30
|26-36
|Yards Per Pass
|10.8
|7.6
|Penalties - Yards
|11-89
|7-70
|Touchdowns
|5
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-42.3
|4-36.8
|Return Yards
|10
|67
|Punts - Returns
|1-10
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|4-67
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|323
|PASS YDS
|274
|
|
|160
|RUSH YDS
|209
|
|
|483
|TOTAL YDS
|483
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. King 1 QB
|D. King
|18/30
|325
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Harris 23 RB
|C. Harris
|9
|134
|1
|75
|
D. Chaney Jr. 2 RB
|D. Chaney Jr.
|7
|10
|0
|3
|
D. King 1 QB
|D. King
|8
|9
|0
|5
|
J. Knighton 4 RB
|J. Knighton
|4
|9
|1
|4
|
R. Burns 22 RB
|R. Burns
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Jordan 9 TE
|B. Jordan
|8
|7
|120
|1
|47
|
J. Knighton 4 RB
|J. Knighton
|1
|1
|75
|1
|75
|
M. Pope 6 WR
|M. Pope
|10
|4
|64
|0
|31
|
M. Harley 3 WR
|M. Harley
|4
|2
|30
|0
|21
|
W. Mallory 85 TE
|W. Mallory
|1
|1
|17
|1
|17
|
D. Wiggins 8 WR
|D. Wiggins
|4
|2
|15
|0
|11
|
C. Harris 23 RB
|C. Harris
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Chaney Jr. 2 RB
|D. Chaney Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Bolden 21 S
|B. Bolden
|10-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Carter 5 S
|A. Carter
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. McCloud 53 LB
|Z. McCloud
|7-2
|1.0
|0
|
A. Blades Jr. 7 CB
|A. Blades Jr.
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Couch 23 CB
|T. Couch
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brooks Jr. 6 LB
|S. Brooks Jr.
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Hall Jr. 26 S
|G. Hall Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Roche 2 DL
|Q. Roche
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Frierson 3 LB
|G. Frierson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Phillips 15 DL
|J. Phillips
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Silvera 1 DL
|N. Silvera
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ivey 8 CB
|D. Ivey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ke. Smith 4 LB
|Ke. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harrison-Hunte 81 DL
|J. Harrison-Hunte
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Harvey 12 DL
|J. Harvey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ch. Williams 33 DL
|Ch. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Ragone 34 LB
|R. Ragone
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jennings Jr. 44 LB
|B. Jennings Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
W. Steed 17 LB
|W. Steed
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Dunson 29 CB
|I. Dunson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Borregales 30 K
|J. Borregales
|4/4
|57
|5/5
|17
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Hedley 94 P
|L. Hedley
|3
|42.3
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Jordan 9 TE
|B. Jordan
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Pope 6 WR
|M. Pope
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|26/36
|307
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hawkins 10 RB
|J. Hawkins
|27
|164
|1
|19
|
H. Hall 19 RB
|H. Hall
|9
|37
|0
|21
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|10
|7
|0
|24
|
A. Robbins 21 RB
|A. Robbins
|2
|6
|0
|4
|
M. Burkley 36 RB
|M. Burkley
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Atwell 1 WR
|T. Atwell
|10
|8
|114
|2
|33
|
D. Fitzpatrick 7 WR
|D. Fitzpatrick
|10
|7
|74
|0
|19
|
B. Smith 81 WR
|B. Smith
|1
|1
|36
|0
|36
|
J. Marshall 18 WR
|J. Marshall
|2
|2
|34
|0
|21
|
E. Pfeifer 14 TE
|E. Pfeifer
|2
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
M. Ford 83 TE
|M. Ford
|3
|3
|14
|1
|12
|
J. Hawkins 10 RB
|J. Hawkins
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Watkins 80 WR
|J. Watkins
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
H. Hall 19 RB
|H. Hall
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Avery 9 LB
|C. Avery
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Montgomery 7 LB
|M. Montgomery
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Yeast 3 DB
|R. Yeast
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Etheridge 17 LB
|D. Etheridge
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Peterson 29 DL
|T. Peterson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Burns 10 LB
|R. Burns
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fagot 38 DB
|J. Fagot
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 2 DB
|C. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Diaby 6 DL
|Y. Diaby
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Okeke 11 LB
|N. Okeke
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Clark 13 CB
|K. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Goldwire 90 DL
|J. Goldwire
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
I. Hayes 33 DB
|I. Hayes
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Puryear 41 DL
|R. Puryear
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clark 92 DL
|M. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Turner 32 K
|J. Turner
|2/2
|40
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Lupo 43 K
|L. Lupo
|4
|36.8
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Watkins 80 WR
|J. Watkins
|3
|13.7
|17
|0
|
D. Fitzpatrick 7 WR
|D. Fitzpatrick
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Hall 19 RB
|H. Hall
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Punt (6 plays, 8 yards, 2:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(15:00 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 9-B.Jordan. 9-B.Jordan to MFL 43 for 18 yards (9-C.Avery33-I.Hayes).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 43(14:40 - 1st) 1-D.King to MFL 46 for 3 yards (33-I.Hayes6-Y.Diaby). Team penalty on MFL Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at MFL 43. No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 15 - MIAMI 38(14:20 - 1st) 1-D.King sacked at MFL 36 for -2 yards (90-J.Goldwire).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 17 - MIAMI 36(13:51 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to MFL 34 for -2 yards (17-D.Etheridge).
|Penalty
|
3 & 19 - MIAMI 34(13:27 - 1st) Penalty on MFL 53-J.Clark False start 5 yards enforced at MFL 34. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 24 - MIAMI 29(13:07 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 23-C.Harris. 23-C.Harris to MFL 33 for 4 yards (7-M.Montgomery2-C.Jones).
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - MIAMI 33(12:32 - 1st) 94-L.Hedley punts 47 yards from MFL 33 to LOU 20 fair catch by 10-R.Burns.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- FG (8 plays, 58 yards, 3:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 20(12:24 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Atwell.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 20(12:20 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 30 for 10 yards (1-N.Silvera).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 30(11:52 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 32 for 2 yards (15-J.Phillips).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 8 - LVILLE 32(11:18 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles pushed ob at MFL 44 for 24 yards (5-A.Carter).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 44(10:42 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham pushed ob at MFL 43 for 1 yard (4-K.Smith). Penalty on MFL 4-K.Smith Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MFL 43.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 28(10:30 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 28(10:23 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins pushed ob at MFL 20 for 8 yards (53-Z.McCloud).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 2 - LVILLE 20(9:50 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford to MFL 22 for -2 yards (21-B.Bolden).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - LVILLE 22(9:07 - 1st) 32-J.Turner 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 1:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:02 - 1st) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 40 yards from LOU 35 to MFL 25 fair catch by 6-M.Pope.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(9:02 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 8-D.Wiggins. 8-D.Wiggins to MFL 36 for 11 yards (3-R.Yeast).
|+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 36(8:36 - 1st) 23-C.Harris pushed ob at LOU 26 for 38 yards (2-C.Jones).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 26(8:14 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to LOU 27 for -1 yard (9-C.Avery33-I.Hayes).
|Penalty
|
2 & 11 - MIAMI 27(7:39 - 1st) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 9-B.Jordan. Penalty on LOU 57-D.Kinnaird Offside 5 yards enforced at LOU 27. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIAMI 22(7:35 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope pushed ob at LOU 17 for 5 yards (10-R.Burns).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIAMI 17(7:16 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 85-W.Mallory. 85-W.Mallory runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:11 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Punt (4 plays, 17 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:11 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to LOU End Zone. touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(7:11 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick pushed ob at LOU 37 for 12 yards (7-A.Blades).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 37(6:35 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 38 for 1 yard (15-J.Phillips).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - LVILLE 38(6:07 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins runs ob at LOU 42 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - LVILLE 42(5:34 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - LVILLE 42(5:27 - 1st) 43-L.Lupo punts 44 yards from LOU 42 to MFL 14 fair catch by 6-M.Pope.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- TD (12 plays, 86 yards, 3:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 14(5:20 - 1st) 2-D.Chaney to MFL 15 for 1 yard (29-T.Peterson6-Y.Diaby).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MIAMI 15(4:49 - 1st) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Chaney.
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - MIAMI 15(4:42 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 85-W.Mallory. 85-W.Mallory to LOU 11 for 74 yards (13-K.Clark33-I.Hayes). Penalty on MFL 51-D.Scaife False start 5 yards enforced at MFL 15. No Play.
|+31 YD
|
3 & 14 - MIAMI 10(4:42 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope pushed ob at MFL 41 for 31 yards (33-I.Hayes).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 41(4:25 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to LOU 50 for 9 yards (3-R.Yeast).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIAMI 50(4:03 - 1st) 23-C.Harris pushed ob at LOU 32 for 18 yards (92-M.Clark).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 32(3:41 - 1st) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Harley.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 32(3:37 - 1st) 1-D.King to LOU 33 for -1 yard (7-M.Montgomery).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 11 - MIAMI 33(2:55 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 9-B.Jordan. 9-B.Jordan to LOU 20 for 13 yards (38-J.Fagot).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 20(2:36 - 1st) 4-J.Knighton to LOU 16 for 4 yards (17-D.Etheridge).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIAMI 16(2:10 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 9-B.Jordan. 9-B.Jordan pushed ob at LOU 3 for 13 yards (11-N.Okeke).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - MIAMI 3(1:47 - 1st) 4-J.Knighton runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:41 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- FG (12 plays, 71 yards, 1:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:41 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to LOU End Zone. touchback.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(1:41 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell to LOU 35 for 10 yards (26-G.Hall).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 35(1:12 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick to MFL 46 for 19 yards (26-G.Hall).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 46(0:45 - 1st) 19-H.Hall to MFL 41 for 5 yards (6-S.Brooks).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - LVILLE 41(0:08 - 1st) 19-H.Hall pushed ob at MFL 39 for 2 yards (53-Z.McCloud).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - LVILLE 39(15:00 - 2nd) 19-H.Hall to MFL 37 for 2 yards (53-Z.McCloud).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - LVILLE 37(14:30 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to MFL 33 for 4 yards (21-B.Bolden).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 33(13:50 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins pushed ob at MFL 32 for 1 yard (53-Z.McCloud).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 9 - LVILLE 32(13:21 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 18-J.Marshall. 18-J.Marshall to MFL 11 for 21 yards (3-G.Frierson21-B.Bolden).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 11(12:42 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to MFL 10 for 1 yard (1-N.Silvera).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - LVILLE 10(12:03 - 2nd) 19-H.Hall to MFL 8 for 2 yards (6-S.Brooks).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - LVILLE 8(11:27 - 2nd) Team penalty on MFL Offside 4 yards enforced at MFL 8. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - LVILLE 4(11:14 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 14-E.Pfeifer.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - LVILLE 4(11:09 - 2nd) 32-J.Turner 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- FG (6 plays, 34 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:06 - 2nd) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 59 yards from LOU 35 out of bounds at the MFL 6.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 35(11:06 - 2nd) 23-C.Harris to MFL 33 for -2 yards (11-N.Okeke17-D.Etheridge).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 12 - MIAMI 33(10:44 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley pushed ob at LOU 46 for 21 yards (3-R.Yeast).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 46(10:44 - 2nd) Penalty on LOU 3-R.Yeast Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at LOU 46. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 31(10:32 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pope.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 31(10:25 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pope.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MIAMI 31(10:17 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Wiggins.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - MIAMI 31(10:12 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 2:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:07 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to LOU End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(10:07 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 34 for 9 yards (53-Z.McCloud).
|Sack
|
2 & 1 - LVILLE 34(9:37 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham sacked at LOU 21 for -13 yards (81-J.Harrison-Hunte).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 14 - LVILLE 21(8:52 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles to LOU 31 for 10 yards (23-T.Couch).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - LVILLE 31(8:04 - 2nd) 43-L.Lupo punts 30 yards from LOU 31 to MFL 39 fair catch by 6-M.Pope.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- FG (6 plays, 21 yards, 2:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 39(7:57 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 9-B.Jordan.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 39(7:53 - 2nd) 1-D.King to MFL 43 for 4 yards (7-M.Montgomery).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 6 - MIAMI 43(7:14 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 9-B.Jordan. 9-B.Jordan to LOU 45 for 12 yards (13-K.Clark).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 45(6:58 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 8-D.Wiggins. 8-D.Wiggins pushed ob at LOU 41 for 4 yards (7-M.Montgomery).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIAMI 41(6:38 - 2nd) 2-D.Chaney to LOU 40 for 1 yard (41-R.Puryear17-D.Etheridge).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MIAMI 40(6:02 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pope.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - MIAMI 40(5:55 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales 57 yards Field Goal is Good.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Downs (7 plays, 20 yards, 3:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:49 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to LOU End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(5:49 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins pushed ob at LOU 34 for 9 yards (26-G.Hall).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - LVILLE 34(5:18 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 40 for 6 yards (7-A.Blades).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 40(4:50 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 10-J.Hawkins. 10-J.Hawkins pushed ob at MFL 48 for 12 yards (21-B.Bolden8-D.Ivey).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 48(4:24 - 2nd) 19-H.Hall to MFL 50 for -2 yards (15-J.Phillips).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 12 - LVILLE 50(3:48 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell to MFL 42 for 8 yards (21-B.Bolden).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - LVILLE 42(3:19 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 19-H.Hall. 19-H.Hall to MFL 41 for 1 yard (21-B.Bolden).
|Sack
|
4 & 3 - LVILLE 41(2:46 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham sacked at MFL 45 for -4 yards (44-B.Jennings).
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Punt (6 plays, -19 yards, 0:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 45(2:41 - 2nd) Penalty on MFL 74-J.Campbell False start 5 yards enforced at MFL 45. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - MIAMI 40(2:41 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pope.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 15 - MIAMI 40(2:35 - 2nd) 1-D.King pushed ob at MFL 44 for 4 yards (2-C.Jones). Penalty on MFL 74-J.Campbell Holding 10 yards enforced at MFL 44.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 21 - MIAMI 34(2:28 - 2nd) 23-C.Harris to MFL 36 for 2 yards (29-T.Peterson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 19 - MIAMI 36(2:14 - 2nd) Penalty on MFL 51-D.Scaife Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MFL 36. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 34 - MIAMI 21(2:14 - 2nd) 1-D.King to MFL 26 for 5 yards (10-R.Burns).
|Punt
|
4 & 29 - MIAMI 26(2:09 - 2nd) 94-L.Hedley punts 44 yards from MFL 26 Downed at the LOU 30. Team penalty on LOU Running into kicker declined.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Interception (4 plays, 12 yards, 0:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 30(1:59 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick pushed ob at LOU 41 for 11 yards (21-B.Bolden).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 41(1:53 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford to MFL 47 for 12 yards (53-Z.McCloud).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 47(1:45 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell pushed ob at MFL 44 for 3 yards (5-A.Carter).
|Int
|
2 & 7 - LVILLE 44(1:41 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 7-A.Blades at MFL 42. 7-A.Blades runs ob at MFL 42 for no gain. Penalty on LOU 55-C.Chandler Holding declined.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 42(1:36 - 2nd) 23-C.Harris to MFL 46 for 4 yards (9-C.Avery).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIAMI 46(1:16 - 2nd) 1-D.King to MFL 48 for 2 yards (9-C.Avery).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - MIAMI 48(0:42 - 2nd) 1-D.King to MFL 49 for 1 yard (6-Y.Diaby).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - MIAMI 49(0:35 - 2nd) 94-L.Hedley punts 36 yards from MFL 49 to LOU 15 fair catch by 10-R.Burns.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Halftime (2 plays, 20 yards, 0:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 15(0:29 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 19-H.Hall. 19-H.Hall to LOU 14 for -1 yard (17-W.Steed).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 11 - LVILLE 14(0:01 - 2nd) 19-H.Hall to LOU 35 FUMBLES (21-B.Bolden). 5-A.Carter to LOU 43 for -8 yards (18-J.Marshall).
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- TD (1 plays, 75 yards, 0:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:15 - 3rd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35. 19-H.Hall to LOU 26 for 26 yards (41-M.Parrott).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 26(11:09 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 29 for 3 yards (33-C.Williams).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIAMI 29(10:35 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles pushed ob at LOU 35 for 6 yards (5-A.Carter).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - MIAMI 35(9:57 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham pushed ob at LOU 35 for no gain (3-G.Frierson).
|+7 YD
|
4 & 1 - MIAMI 35(9:13 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 42 for 7 yards (23-T.Couch).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 42(8:44 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins pushed ob at LOU 43 for 1 yard (6-S.Brooks).
|+31 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIAMI 43(8:09 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell pushed ob at MFL 26 for 31 yards (7-A.Blades).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 26(7:33 - 3rd) 19-H.Hall to MFL 23 for 3 yards (4-K.Smith).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIAMI 23(6:50 - 3rd) 19-H.Hall to MFL 18 for 5 yards (21-B.Bolden).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIAMI 18(6:15 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 18-J.Marshall. 18-J.Marshall to MFL 5 for 13 yards (7-A.Blades53-Z.McCloud).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 5 - MIAMI 5(5:57 - 3rd) 19-H.Hall to MFL 6 for -1 yard (81-J.Harrison-Hunte).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIAMI 6(5:19 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:13 - 3rd) 32-J.Turner extra point is good.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Punt (4 plays, -11 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:13 - 3rd) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
|+75 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(5:13 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 4-J.Knighton. 4-J.Knighton runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:02 - 3rd) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- FG (8 plays, 37 yards, 2:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:02 - 3rd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 61 yards from MFL 35. 80-J.Watkins to LOU 21 for 17 yards (27-B.Balom).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 21(4:57 - 3rd) Team penalty on LOU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at LOU 21. No Play.
|-5 YD
|
1 & 15 - MIAMI 16(4:57 - 3rd) 36-M.Burkley to LOU 11 for -5 yards (2-Q.Roche).
|No Gain
|
2 & 20 - MIAMI 11(4:26 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 20 - MIAMI 11(4:19 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 10 for -1 yard (2-Q.Roche).
|Punt
|
4 & 21 - MIAMI 10(3:45 - 3rd) 43-L.Lupo punts 42 yards from LOU 10. 6-M.Pope to LOU 42 for 10 yards (9-C.Avery24-M.Hall).
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Punt (7 plays, 8 yards, 0:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 42(3:30 - 3rd) 2-D.Chaney to LOU 41 for 1 yard (9-C.Avery11-N.Okeke).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - LVILLE 41(3:04 - 3rd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pope. Penalty on LOU 2-C.Jones Pass interference 15 yards enforced at LOU 41. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 26(2:50 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 9-B.Jordan. 9-B.Jordan to LOU 23 for 3 yards (38-J.Fagot9-C.Avery).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - LVILLE 23(2:35 - 3rd) 2-D.Chaney to LOU 20 for 3 yards (10-R.Burns).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 4 - LVILLE 20(1:59 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope to LOU 2 for 18 yards (3-R.Yeast).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - LVILLE 2(1:46 - 3rd) 2-D.Chaney to LOU 1 for 1 yard (9-C.Avery).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 1 - LVILLE 1(1:26 - 3rd) 1-D.King to LOU 5 for -4 yards (9-C.Avery).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - LVILLE 5(0:48 - 3rd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Harley.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - LVILLE 5(0:44 - 3rd) 30-J.Borregales 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- FG (9 plays, 38 yards, 2:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:40 - 3rd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 57 yards from MFL 35. 80-J.Watkins to LOU 22 for 14 yards (4-K.Smith).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 22(0:35 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 24 for 2 yards (1-N.Silvera53-Z.McCloud).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIAMI 24(0:02 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins pushed ob at LOU 33 for 9 yards (7-A.Blades).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 33(15:00 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Penalty on LOU 66-C.Bentley Chop block 15 yards enforced at LOU 33. No Play.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 25 - MIAMI 18(14:55 - 4th) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 35 for 17 yards (34-R.Ragone).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MIAMI 35(14:17 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Atwell.
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - MIAMI 35(14:12 - 4th) Penalty on LOU 7-D.Fitzpatrick False start 5 yards enforced at LOU 35. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - MIAMI 30(14:12 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - MIAMI 30(14:07 - 4th) 43-L.Lupo punts 31 yards from LOU 30 Downed at the MFL 39.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- TD (9 plays, 100 yards, 3:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 39(13:56 - 4th) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Wiggins.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 39(13:52 - 4th) 1-D.King complete to 9-B.Jordan. 9-B.Jordan pushed ob at LOU 47 for 14 yards (3-R.Yeast).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 47(13:22 - 4th) 23-C.Harris to LOU 45 for 2 yards (7-M.Montgomery).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - LVILLE 45(12:52 - 4th) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 85-W.Mallory. Penalty on LOU 7-M.Montgomery Holding 10 yards enforced at LOU 45. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 35(12:46 - 4th) 4-J.Knighton to LOU 35 for no gain (9-C.Avery17-D.Etheridge).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 35(12:04 - 4th) 1-D.King complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope pushed ob at LOU 25 for 10 yards (38-J.Fagot).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(11:48 - 4th) 4-J.Knighton to LOU 23 for 2 yards (29-T.Peterson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - LVILLE 23(11:15 - 4th) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pope.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - LVILLE 23(11:10 - 4th) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pope.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - LVILLE 23(11:03 - 4th) 30-J.Borregales 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- TD (4 plays, 45 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:58 - 4th) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to LOU End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(10:58 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick pushed ob at LOU 31 for 6 yards (23-T.Couch).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIAMI 31(10:25 - 4th) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 33 for 2 yards (3-G.Frierson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - MIAMI 33(9:57 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 33 for no gain (21-B.Bolden).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 2 - MIAMI 33(9:17 - 4th) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 38 for 5 yards (6-S.Brooks).
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 38(8:47 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell pushed ob at MFL 29 for 33 yards (5-A.Carter).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 29(8:07 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 14-E.Pfeifer. 14-E.Pfeifer to MFL 8 for 21 yards (5-A.Carter). Penalty on MFL 5-A.Carter Personal Foul 4 yards enforced at MFL 8.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 29(8:07 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 14-E.Pfeifer. 14-E.Pfeifer to MFL 9 for 20 yards (5-A.Carter).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 9 - MIAMI 9(7:45 - 4th) 10-J.Hawkins to MFL 4 for 5 yards (5-A.Carter).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIAMI 4(7:10 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:04 - 4th) 32-J.Turner extra point is good.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- TD (8 plays, 87 yards, 3:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:04 - 4th) 37-R.Chalifoux kicks 10 yards from LOU 35 to the LOU 45 downed by 9-B.Jordan.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 45(7:03 - 4th) 2-D.Chaney to LOU 44 for 1 yard (6-Y.Diaby11-N.Okeke).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - LVILLE 44(6:14 - 4th) Team penalty on MFL Delay of game 5 yards enforced at LOU 44. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 14 - LVILLE 49(6:05 - 4th) 2-D.Chaney pushed ob at LOU 47 for 2 yards (17-D.Etheridge).
|+47 YD
|
3 & 12 - LVILLE 47(5:28 - 4th) 1-D.King complete to 9-B.Jordan. 9-B.Jordan runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:20 - 4th) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Fumble (4 plays, 14 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:20 - 4th) 30-J.Borregales kicks 62 yards from MFL 35. 80-J.Watkins to LOU 13 for 10 yards (9-A.Huff28-M.Clarke).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 13(5:12 - 4th) 21-A.Robbins to LOU 17 for 4 yards (12-J.Harvey).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - LVILLE 17(4:43 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick to LOU 27 for 10 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 27(4:19 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick to LOU 32 for 5 yards (29-I.Dunson).
|+36 YD
|
2 & 5 - LVILLE 32(3:47 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 81-B.Smith. 81-B.Smith to MFL 32 for 36 yards (23-T.Couch).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 32(3:11 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 32(3:06 - 4th) 21-A.Robbins to MFL 30 for 2 yards (23-T.Couch).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 8 - LVILLE 30(2:35 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick to MFL 19 for 11 yards (6-S.Brooks).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 19(2:13 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:06 - 4th) 32-J.Turner extra point is good.
LVILLE
Cardinals
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:06 - 4th) 32-J.Turner kicks 11 yards from LOU 35 to the LOU 46 downed by 7-D.Fitzpatrick.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 46(2:06 - 4th) 10-J.Hawkins to MFL 47 for 7 yards (5-A.Carter).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - LVILLE 47(1:44 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - LVILLE 47(1:35 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 80-J.Watkins. 80-J.Watkins to MFL 44 for 3 yards (21-B.Bolden).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 44(1:09 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham sacked at LOU 42 for -14 yards FUMBLES (53-Z.McCloud). 53-Z.McCloud to LOU 40 for no gain.
