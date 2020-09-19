|
|
|TROY
|MTSU
Watson leads Troy to season-opening victory, 47-14
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) Gunnar Watson threw for 248 yards and two touchdowns and Troy opened its season with a 47-14 victory over Middle Tennessee State on Saturday.
Watson threw both of his touchdown passes to Khalil McClain in the first half, including a 5-yarder with three seconds left before the break to lead 26-7.
Three Trojans running backs scored on short runs with Troy rushing for 240 yards. Troy outgained MTSU 496-241.
Troy's Will Choloh had a sack for a safety and Terence Dunlap two of the Trojans' three interceptions.
MTSU (0-2) limited fan capacity to 7,000 in their 30,788-seat stadium with face coverings required.
Troy will host MTSU in a second regular-season meeting on Nov. 21. A second game was slated after Troy's four originally scheduled nonleague games were canceled. It's the third time since 1999 that two Division I teams will play in the same regular season.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|30
|15
|Rushing
|15
|4
|Passing
|14
|9
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|12-18
|6-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|471
|241
|Total Plays
|93
|62
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|3.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|240
|87
|Rush Attempts
|55
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|3.1
|Net Yards Passing
|231
|154
|Comp. - Att.
|27-38
|21-34
|Yards Per Pass
|6.1
|4.5
|Penalties - Yards
|4-45
|5-35
|Touchdowns
|7
|2
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|3
|Punts - Avg
|3-31.7
|4-37.5
|Return Yards
|102
|73
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-82
|3-63
|Int. - Returns
|3-20
|1-0
|Safeties
|1
|0
|
|
|231
|PASS YDS
|154
|
|
|240
|RUSH YDS
|87
|
|
|471
|TOTAL YDS
|241
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Smith 26 RB
|B. Smith
|10
|81
|0
|38
|
C. Strong 28 RB
|C. Strong
|11
|54
|1
|17
|
J. Woods 24 RB
|J. Woods
|5
|34
|0
|12
|
C. Crawford 23 CB
|C. Crawford
|9
|29
|1
|19
|
D. Billingsley 20 RB
|D. Billingsley
|7
|29
|1
|10
|
K. Geiger 1 WR
|K. Geiger
|2
|19
|0
|13
|
J. Mays 25 RB
|J. Mays
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
G. Watson 18 QB
|G. Watson
|8
|-7
|0
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. McClain 6 WR
|K. McClain
|9
|6
|75
|2
|25
|
B. Clark 3 WR
|B. Clark
|7
|6
|59
|0
|18
|
T. Eafford 13 WR
|T. Eafford
|6
|5
|23
|0
|8
|
K. Geiger 1 WR
|K. Geiger
|3
|2
|22
|0
|14
|
C. Crawford 23 CB
|C. Crawford
|2
|2
|20
|0
|15
|
B. Smith 26 RB
|B. Smith
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
T. Johnson 15 WR
|T. Johnson
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
R. Todd 2 WR
|R. Todd
|2
|2
|12
|0
|10
|
T. Hussey 14 WR
|T. Hussey
|1
|1
|8
|1
|8
|
L. Whittemore 83 WR
|L. Whittemore
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
G. Watson 18 QB
|G. Watson
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
M. Rogers 7 WR
|M. Rogers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Pettus 31 S
|D. Pettus
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Solomon 41 LB
|J. Solomon
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McDonald 10 LB
|J. McDonald
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Robertson 7 LB
|K. Robertson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Fletcher 11 CB
|O. Fletcher
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Harris 35 LB
|N. Harris
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Martial 2 LB
|C. Martial
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Choloh 5 DT
|W. Choloh
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Spralling 32 DB
|S. Spralling
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Williams 13 CB
|Z. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Medina 95 DT
|L. Medina
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Nixon 22 S
|K. Nixon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harris 8 S
|T. Harris
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ross 15 LB
|T. Ross
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Steward 18 CB
|R. Steward
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Swanson 17 S
|K. Swanson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Reaves 47 DE
|D. Reaves
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Slocum 4 S
|C. Slocum
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
S. Brown 21 DT
|S. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dunlap 1 CB
|T. Dunlap
|0-0
|0.0
|2
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Legassey 99 K
|E. Legassey
|1/1
|47
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Coale 9 P
|K. Coale
|3
|31.7
|1
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Todd 2 WR
|R. Todd
|3
|23.3
|34
|0
|
T. Johnson 15 WR
|T. Johnson
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. O'Hara 10 QB
|A. O'Hara
|16/23
|109
|0
|1
|
M. DiLiello 12 QB
|M. DiLiello
|3/4
|35
|1
|0
|
C. Cunningham 16 QB
|C. Cunningham
|2/7
|10
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. O'Hara 10 QB
|A. O'Hara
|14
|45
|1
|8
|
F. Peasant 1 RB
|F. Peasant
|4
|27
|0
|20
|
J. McDonald 2 RB
|J. McDonald
|3
|11
|0
|11
|
M. DiLiello 12 QB
|M. DiLiello
|2
|6
|0
|6
|
B. Anderson 11 RB
|B. Anderson
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Mobley 5 RB
|C. Mobley
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
C. Cunningham 16 QB
|C. Cunningham
|2
|0
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Pierce 9 WR
|J. Pierce
|15
|11
|81
|0
|21
|
J. Lane 83 WR
|J. Lane
|2
|1
|28
|1
|28
|
J. Thompson 86 WR
|J. Thompson
|3
|2
|14
|0
|10
|
B. Anderson 11 RB
|B. Anderson
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. McDonald 2 RB
|J. McDonald
|3
|2
|7
|0
|6
|
L. Burrell 88 WR
|L. Burrell
|2
|2
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Marshall 6 WR
|J. Marshall
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
F. Peasant 1 RB
|F. Peasant
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Windham 81 WR
|C. Windham
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. England-Chisolm 7 WR
|D. England-Chisolm
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Smith 42 LB
|C. Smith
|9-0
|2.0
|0
|
G. Grate Jr 3 S
|G. Grate Jr
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Thomas 20 LB
|D. Thomas
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Starling 49 DE
|J. Starling
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Patterson 33 CB
|D. Patterson
|4-2
|1.5
|1
|
R. Poydras 90 DT
|R. Poydras
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Blankenship 12 S
|R. Blankenship
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Shepherd 43 LB
|B. Shepherd
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ferguson 91 DE
|J. Ferguson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ross 19 CB
|T. Ross
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Wood 96 DT
|Z. Wood
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Major 21 CB
|K. Major
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. McWilliams 39 LB
|C. McWilliams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. LaFrance 29 S
|M. LaFrance
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. McClendon 36 S
|D. McClendon
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hartley 18 LB
|R. Hartley
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
Q. Riley 4 CB
|Q. Riley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Francis 40 LB
|D. Francis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 23 CB
|J. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Parks 26 LB
|W. Parks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bivens 98 DE
|J. Bivens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 35 LB
|J. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Kinley 85 DE
|R. Kinley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Stribling 17 S
|K. Stribling
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Dunnigan 97 DE
|Q. Dunnigan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pierce 9 WR
|J. Pierce
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Holt 0 K
|C. Holt
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Ulbrich 13 P
|K. Ulbrich
|4
|37.5
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Lane 83 WR
|J. Lane
|3
|21.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Lane 83 WR
|J. Lane
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
TROY
Trojans
- TD (13 plays, 73 yards, 3:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 0-C.Holt kicks 57 yards from MTS 35. 2-R.Todd to TRY 27 for 19 yards (94-R.Mency).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 27(14:55 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 13-T.Eafford. 13-T.Eafford to TRY 32 for 5 yards (43-B.Shepherd49-J.Starling).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - TROY 32(14:36 - 1st) 26-B.Smith to TRY 35 for 3 yards (49-J.Starling).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - TROY 35(14:19 - 1st) 18-G.Watson to TRY 38 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 38(14:00 - 1st) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McClain.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - TROY 38(13:55 - 1st) 26-B.Smith to MTS 43 for 19 yards (20-D.Thomas).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 43(13:34 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 3-B.Clark. 3-B.Clark to MTS 39 for 4 yards (42-C.Smith).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - TROY 39(13:15 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 3-B.Clark. 3-B.Clark to MTS 30 for 9 yards (90-R.Poydras).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TROY 30(13:02 - 1st) 18-G.Watson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-G.Grate at MTS 15. 3-G.Grate runs 85 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on MTS 12 players 5 yards enforced at MTS 30. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 5 - TROY 25(12:49 - 1st) 23-K.Vidal to MTS 16 for 9 yards (18-R.Hartley).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TROY 16(12:27 - 1st) 18-G.Watson sacked at MTS 23 for -7 yards (33-D.Patterson18-R.Hartley).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 17 - TROY 23(12:00 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 3-B.Clark. 3-B.Clark to MTS 6 for 17 yards (12-R.Blankenship).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 6 - TROY 6(11:44 - 1st) 23-K.Vidal to MTS 8 for -2 yards (42-C.Smith39-C.McWilliams).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - TROY 8(11:18 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain runs 8 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on MTS 85-R.Kinley Offside declined.
|PAT Good
|(11:13 - 1st) 99-E.Legassey extra point is good.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Punt (8 plays, 15 yards, 2:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:13 - 1st) 43-J.Martin kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to MTS End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(11:13 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles to MTS 29 for 4 yards (7-K.Robertson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - MTSU 29(10:55 - 1st) Penalty on MTS 6-J.Marshall False start 5 yards enforced at MTS 29. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - MTSU 24(10:40 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Pierce.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 11 - MTSU 24(10:37 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-J.Pierce. 9-J.Pierce to MTS 37 for 13 yards (31-D.Pettus).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 37(10:27 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles to MTS 40 for 3 yards (2-C.Martial).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - MTSU 40(9:57 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 6-J.Marshall. 6-J.Marshall to MTS 45 for 5 yards (2-C.Martial).
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - MTSU 45(9:21 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 50 for 5 yards (7-K.Robertson). Penalty on MTS 55-J.Ryles False start 5 yards enforced at MTS 45. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - MTSU 40(8:58 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Pierce.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - MTSU 40(8:54 - 1st) 13-K.Ulbrich punts 22 yards from MTS 40 out of bounds at the TRY 38.
TROY
Trojans
- Interception (6 plays, -18 yards, 1:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 38(8:48 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 23-K.Vidal. 23-K.Vidal to MTS 47 for 15 yards (20-D.Thomas12-R.Blankenship).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 47(8:30 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 13-T.Eafford. 13-T.Eafford to MTS 43 for 4 yards (3-G.Grate).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 6 - TROY 43(8:10 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain to MTS 26 for 17 yards (21-K.Major).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 26(7:50 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to MTS 12 for 14 yards (3-G.Grate).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 12(7:40 - 1st) 23-K.Vidal to MTS 12 for no gain (42-C.Smith).
|Int
|
2 & 10 - TROY 12(7:09 - 1st) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Geiger INTERCEPTED by 33-D.Patterson at MTS 12. 33-D.Patterson touchback.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Punt (4 plays, 81 yards, 0:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 20(7:03 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 23 FUMBLES. 5-W.Choloh runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 20(0:06 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 23 for 3 yards (5-W.Choloh).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MTSU 23(6:40 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 81-C.Windham.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - MTSU 23(6:34 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 81-C.Windham.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - MTSU 23(6:28 - 1st) 13-K.Ulbrich punts 40 yards from MTS 23 out of bounds at the TRY 37.
TROY
Trojans
- Fumble (5 plays, -6 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 37(6:19 - 1st) 23-K.Vidal to MTS 44 for 19 yards (33-D.Patterson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 44(5:58 - 1st) 18-G.Watson to MTS 38 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - TROY 38(5:33 - 1st) 18-G.Watson incomplete.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 4 - TROY 38(5:27 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd to MTS 28 for 10 yards (49-J.Starling).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TROY 28(4:56 - 1st) 18-G.Watson sacked at MTS 31 for -3 yards FUMBLES (42-C.Smith). 91-J.Ferguson to MTS 31 for no gain.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- TD (10 plays, 69 yards, 3:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 31(4:48 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 2-J.McDonald. 2-J.McDonald to MTS 32 for 1 yard (41-J.Solomon).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - MTSU 32(4:24 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-J.Pierce. 9-J.Pierce to MTS 38 for 6 yards (10-J.McDonald).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - MTSU 38(4:01 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-J.Pierce. 9-J.Pierce to MTS 45 for 7 yards (31-D.Pettus).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 45(3:41 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 11-B.Anderson. 11-B.Anderson to TRY 43 for 12 yards (31-D.Pettus).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 43(3:21 - 1st) 2-J.McDonald to TRY 43 for no gain (4-C.Slocum).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - MTSU 43(2:53 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 7-D.England-Chisolm. Penalty on TRY 9-R.Jibunor Offside declined. Penalty on TRY 1-T.Dunlap Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TRY 43. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 28(2:44 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-J.Pierce. 9-J.Pierce to TRY 22 for 6 yards (8-T.Harris).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - MTSU 22(2:20 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara to TRY 23 for -1 yard (41-J.Solomon).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 5 - MTSU 23(2:00 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-J.Pierce. 9-J.Pierce to TRY 2 for 21 yards (31-D.Pettus).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - MTSU 2(1:39 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:33 - 1st) 0-C.Holt extra point is good.
TROY
Trojans
- TD (8 plays, 79 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:33 - 1st) 0-C.Holt kicks 60 yards from MTS 35. 2-R.Todd to TRY 39 for 34 yards (30-M.Myers-Glover).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 39(1:25 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 47 for 8 yards (20-D.Thomas).
|+38 YD
|
2 & 2 - TROY 47(1:05 - 1st) 26-B.Smith to MTS 15 for 38 yards (21-K.Major).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 15(0:51 - 1st) 26-B.Smith to MTS 16 for -1 yard (85-R.Kinley).
|Sack
|
2 & 11 - TROY 16(0:20 - 1st) 18-G.Watson sacked at MTS 24 for -8 yards (42-C.Smith).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 19 - TROY 24(15:00 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 26-B.Smith. 26-B.Smith to MTS 6 for 18 yards (42-C.Smith).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 19 - TROY 24(14:43 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 26-B.Smith. 26-B.Smith to MTS 5 for 19 yards (42-C.Smith).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - TROY 5(14:43 - 2nd) 28-C.Strong to MTS 1 for 4 yards (4-Q.Riley49-J.Starling).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - TROY 1(14:15 - 2nd) 28-C.Strong runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:11 - 2nd) 99-E.Legassey extra point is good.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Punt (6 plays, 20 yards, 2:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:11 - 2nd) 43-J.Martin kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to MTS End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(14:11 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 31 for 6 yards (7-K.Robertson).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - MTSU 31(13:48 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-J.Pierce. 9-J.Pierce to MTS 30 for -1 yard (2-C.Martial).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - MTSU 30(13:14 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-J.Pierce. 9-J.Pierce to MTS 40 for 10 yards (31-D.Pettus).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 40(12:45 - 2nd) 11-B.Anderson to MTS 44 for 4 yards (22-K.Nixon).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - MTSU 44(12:14 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 45 for 1 yard (5-W.Choloh).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MTSU 45(11:37 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Pierce.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - MTSU 45(11:31 - 2nd) 13-K.Ulbrich punts 51 yards from MTS 45 to TRY 4 fair catch by 1-T.Dunlap.
TROY
Trojans
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 4(11:22 - 2nd) 23-K.Vidal to TRY 3 for -1 yard (91-J.Ferguson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - TROY 3(10:50 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson incomplete.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 11 - TROY 3(10:44 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 23-K.Vidal. 23-K.Vidal to TRY 8 for 5 yards (42-C.Smith).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - TROY 8(10:00 - 2nd) 9-K.Coale punts 38 yards from TRY 8 Downed at the TRY 46.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Interception (2 plays, -16 yards, 0:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 46(9:52 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 2-J.McDonald.
|Int
|
2 & 10 - MTSU 46(9:45 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 4-C.Slocum at TRY 35. 4-C.Slocum to MTS 42 for 23 yards. Penalty on TRY 2-C.Martial Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at MTS 42.
TROY
Trojans
- FG (7 plays, 22 yards, 2:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 48(9:30 - 2nd) 26-B.Smith to MTS 40 for 12 yards (3-G.Grate).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 40(9:15 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd to MTS 38 for 2 yards (3-G.Grate).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - TROY 38(8:41 - 2nd) 26-B.Smith to MTS 35 for 3 yards (91-J.Ferguson).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - TROY 35(8:22 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 13-T.Eafford. 13-T.Eafford to MTS 27 for 8 yards (43-B.Shepherd20-D.Thomas).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TROY 27(8:07 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson sacked at MTS 35 for -8 yards (33-D.Patterson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 18 - TROY 35(7:35 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 83-L.Whittemore. 83-L.Whittemore to MTS 30 for 5 yards (90-R.Poydras).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - TROY 30(7:00 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 83-L.Whittemore.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 13 - TROY 30(6:56 - 2nd) 99-E.Legassey 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Downs (7 plays, 30 yards, 2:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:50 - 2nd) 43-J.Martin kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to MTS End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(6:50 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-J.Pierce. 9-J.Pierce to MTS 30 for 5 yards (11-O.Fletcher8-T.Harris).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - MTSU 30(6:45 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 36 for 6 yards (10-J.McDonald).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 36(6:22 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 86-J.Thompson. 86-J.Thompson to MTS 46 for 10 yards.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 46(6:00 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles to MTS 44 for -2 yards (47-D.Reaves).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - MTSU 44(5:30 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 1-F.Peasant. 1-F.Peasant to MTS 44 for no gain (11-O.Fletcher).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 12 - MTSU 44(4:50 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-J.Pierce. 9-J.Pierce to TRY 46 for 10 yards (11-O.Fletcher).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 2 - MTSU 46(4:25 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to TRY 45 for 1 yard (10-J.McDonald).
TROY
Trojans
- Punt (6 plays, 20 yards, 2:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 45(4:20 - 2nd) 26-B.Smith to TRY 47 for 2 yards (20-D.Thomas9-J.Pierce).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - TROY 47(3:48 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 3-B.Clark. 3-B.Clark to MTS 48 for 5 yards (3-G.Grate).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - TROY 48(3:21 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 13-T.Eafford. 13-T.Eafford to MTS 40 for 8 yards (36-D.McClendon).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 40(3:02 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 13-T.Eafford. 13-T.Eafford to MTS 42 for -2 yards (33-D.Patterson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 12 - TROY 42(2:33 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain to MTS 35 for 7 yards (49-J.Starling).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - TROY 35(2:00 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - TROY 35(1:51 - 2nd) 9-K.Coale punts 29 yards from MTS 35 Downed at the MTS 6.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Safety (3 plays, 14 yards, 0:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 6(1:44 - 2nd) 16-C.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 7-D.England-Chisolm.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MTSU 6(1:40 - 2nd) 16-C.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Pierce.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - MTSU 6(1:35 - 2nd) 16-C.Cunningham sacked at MTS End Zone for -6 yards to MTS End Zone for no gain safety (5-W.Choloh).
TROY
Trojans
- TD (10 plays, 60 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:29 - 2nd) 0-C.Holt kicks 57 yards from MTS 20. 2-R.Todd to TRY 40 for 17 yards (40-D.Francis26-W.Parks).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 40(1:23 - 2nd) 1-K.Geiger to TRY 46 for 6 yards (12-R.Blankenship).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - TROY 46(1:00 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 7-M.Rogers.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 4 - TROY 46(0:59 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 15-T.Johnson. 15-T.Johnson to MTS 41 for 13 yards (20-D.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 41(0:50 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 3-B.Clark.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - TROY 41(0:46 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain to MTS 28 for 13 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 28(0:40 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McClain.
|+25 YD
|
2 & 10 - TROY 28(0:34 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain to MTS 3 for 25 yards (3-G.Grate).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 3 - TROY 3(0:20 - 2nd) 23-K.Vidal to MTS 5 for -2 yards (20-D.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TROY 5(0:12 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McClain.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - TROY 5(0:08 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:03 - 2nd) 99-E.Legassey extra point is good.
TROY
Trojans
- TD (11 plays, 38 yards, 4:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:03 - 2nd) 43-J.Martin kicks 62 yards from TRY 35. 83-J.Lane to MTS 23 for 20 yards (18-R.Steward).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 43-J.Martin kicks 40 yards from TRY 35 to MTS 25 fair catch by 83-J.Lane.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 25(15:00 - 3rd) 16-C.Cunningham complete to 86-J.Thompson. 86-J.Thompson pushed ob at MTS 29 for 4 yards (18-R.Steward).
|Int
|
2 & 6 - TROY 29(14:40 - 3rd) 16-C.Cunningham incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 1-T.Dunlap at MTS 35. 1-T.Dunlap to MTS 38 for -3 yards (6-J.Marshall).
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Interception (4 plays, 5 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 38(14:16 - 3rd) 26-B.Smith to MTS 38 for no gain (91-J.Ferguson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MTSU 38(11:35 - 3rd) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Eafford.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - MTSU 38(13:50 - 3rd) 18-G.Watson to MTS 28 for 10 yards (90-R.Poydras).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 28(13:29 - 3rd) 26-B.Smith to MTS 26 for 2 yards (43-B.Shepherd).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - MTSU 26(13:02 - 3rd) 26-B.Smith to MTS 23 for 3 yards (49-J.Starling).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - MTSU 23(12:53 - 3rd) 18-G.Watson complete to 3-B.Clark. 3-B.Clark to MTS 17 for 6 yards (20-D.Thomas).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 17(12:32 - 3rd) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 83-L.Whittemore. Penalty on MTS 19-T.Ross Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MTS 17. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - MTSU 2(12:14 - 3rd) 28-C.Strong to MTS 2 for no gain (98-J.Bivens).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - MTSU 2(12:01 - 3rd) 28-C.Strong to MTS 1 for 1 yard (3-G.Grate12-R.Blankenship).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - MTSU 1(11:47 - 3rd) 18-G.Watson to MTS 1 for no gain (90-R.Poydras20-D.Thomas).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - MTSU 1(10:55 - 3rd) 23-K.Vidal runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:56 - 3rd) 99-E.Legassey extra point is good.
TROY
Trojans
- TD (12 plays, 70 yards, 4:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:56 - 3rd) 43-J.Martin kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to MTS End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 25(9:56 - 3rd) 16-C.Cunningham to MTS 31 for 6 yards (7-K.Robertson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - TROY 31(9:28 - 3rd) 16-C.Cunningham complete to 2-J.McDonald. 2-J.McDonald to MTS 37 for 6 yards (35-N.Harris).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 37(9:06 - 3rd) 2-J.McDonald to MTS 37 for no gain (95-L.Medina).
|Int
|
2 & 10 - TROY 37(8:40 - 3rd) 16-C.Cunningham incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 1-T.Dunlap at TRY 30. 1-T.Dunlap to TRY 30 for no gain (6-J.Marshall).
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 30(8:25 - 3rd) 1-K.Geiger to TRY 43 for 13 yards (19-T.Ross33-D.Patterson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 43(7:57 - 3rd) 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 43 for no gain (49-J.Starling).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - MTSU 43(7:22 - 3rd) 18-G.Watson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 20-D.Thomas at TRY 38. 20-D.Thomas to TRY End Zone for 38 yards. Penalty on MTS 91-J.Ferguson Offside 5 yards enforced at TRY 43. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - MTSU 48(7:09 - 3rd) 20-D.Billingsley to MTS 46 for 6 yards (39-C.McWilliams).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 46(6:33 - 3rd) 20-D.Billingsley to MTS 36 for 10 yards (3-G.Grate19-T.Ross).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 36(6:10 - 3rd) 20-D.Billingsley to MTS 34 for 2 yards (42-C.Smith).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - MTSU 34(5:40 - 3rd) 20-D.Billingsley to MTS 27 for 7 yards (19-T.Ross).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - MTSU 27(5:17 - 3rd) 20-D.Billingsley to MTS 25 for 2 yards (42-C.Smith).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(4:48 - 3rd) 18-G.Watson complete to 3-B.Clark. 3-B.Clark to MTS 7 for 18 yards (12-R.Blankenship).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 7 - MTSU 7(4:28 - 3rd) 23-K.Vidal to MTS 2 for 5 yards (12-R.Blankenship).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - MTSU 2(4:08 - 3rd) 23-K.Vidal to MTS 2 for no gain (33-D.Patterson97-Q.Dunnigan).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - MTSU 2(3:34 - 3rd) 20-D.Billingsley runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:29 - 3rd) 99-E.Legassey extra point is good.
TROY
Trojans
- Punt (6 plays, 18 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:29 - 3rd) 43-J.Martin kicks 62 yards from TRY 35. 83-J.Lane to MTS 22 for 19 yards (10-J.McDonald).
|-7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 22(3:22 - 3rd) to MTS 15 FUMBLES (41-J.Solomon). to MTS 15 for no gain.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 17 - TROY 15(2:57 - 3rd) 5-C.Mobley to MTS 16 for 1 yard (10-J.McDonald).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 16 - TROY 16(2:29 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 24 for 8 yards (41-J.Solomon).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - TROY 24(1:54 - 3rd) 13-K.Ulbrich punts 37 yards from MTS 24 Downed at the TRY 39.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Downs (9 plays, 47 yards, 2:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 39(1:20 - 3rd) 24-J.Woods to TRY 44 for 5 yards (40-D.Francis).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - MTSU 44(0:37 - 3rd) 24-J.Woods to TRY 46 for 2 yards.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - MTSU 46(0:19 - 3rd) 24-J.Woods to TRY 49 for 3 yards (35-J.Davis90-R.Poydras).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 49(15:00 - 4th) 28-C.Strong to MTS 49 for 2 yards (96-Z.Wood).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - MTSU 49(14:30 - 4th) 28-C.Strong to MTS 45 for 4 yards (18-R.Hartley).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - MTSU 45(14:02 - 4th) 28-C.Strong to MTS 43 for 2 yards (96-Z.Wood18-R.Hartley).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - MTSU 43(13:12 - 4th) 9-K.Coale punts 28 yards from MTS 43. 83-J.Lane to MTS 25 for 10 yards.
TROY
Trojans
- TD (7 plays, 72 yards, 3:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 25(13:03 - 4th) 2-J.McDonald to MTS 36 for 11 yards (21-S.Brown22-K.Nixon).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TROY 36(12:43 - 4th) Penalty on TRY 30-J.Hines Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MTS 36. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 49(12:23 - 4th) 1-F.Peasant to TRY 46 for 3 yards (17-K.Swanson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - TROY 46(12:01 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara to TRY 40 for 6 yards (95-L.Medina).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - TROY 40(11:35 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara to TRY 37 for 3 yards (7-K.Robertson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 37(11:02 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara to TRY 32 for 5 yards (35-N.Harris).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TROY 32(10:44 - 4th) 16-C.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Lane.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - TROY 32(10:37 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-J.Pierce. 9-J.Pierce to TRY 31 for 1 yard (32-S.Spralling).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 4 - TROY 31(10:14 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-J.Pierce. 9-J.Pierce to TRY 28 for 3 yards.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- TD (10 plays, 70 yards, 4:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 28(9:59 - 4th) 28-C.Strong to TRY 32 for 4 yards (29-M.LaFrance).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 6 - MTSU 32(9:41 - 4th) 28-C.Strong to TRY 48 for 16 yards (23-J.Jackson).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 48(9:01 - 4th) 28-C.Strong to MTS 35 for 17 yards (29-M.LaFrance).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 35(8:20 - 4th) 28-C.Strong to MTS 32 for 3 yards (39-C.McWilliams).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - MTSU 32(7:42 - 4th) 24-J.Woods to MTS 20 for 12 yards (26-W.Parks36-D.McClendon).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 20(7:02 - 4th) 24-J.Woods to MTS 8 for 12 yards (36-D.McClendon).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - MTSU 8(6:27 - 4th) 12-J.Free complete to 14-T.Hussey. 14-T.Hussey runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:22 - 4th) 99-E.Legassey extra point is good.
TROY
Trojans
- End of Game (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:22 - 4th) 43-J.Martin kicks 59 yards from TRY 35. 83-J.Lane to MTS 30 for 24 yards (15-T.Ross).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 30(6:16 - 4th) 1-F.Peasant to MTS 32 for 2 yards (32-S.Spralling).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - TROY 32(5:50 - 4th) 12-M.Diliello to MTS 33 for 1 yard (35-N.Harris). Penalty on TRY 97-A.Pierce Offside 5 yards enforced at MTS 32. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - TROY 37(5:38 - 4th) 12-M.Diliello to MTS 34 FUMBLES. 12-M.Diliello to MTS 37 for no gain.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - TROY 37(5:10 - 4th) 12-M.Diliello complete to 88-L.Burrell. 88-L.Burrell to MTS 44 for 7 yards (13-Z.Williams).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 44(4:48 - 4th) 12-M.Diliello to TRY 50 for 6 yards (13-Z.Williams).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 4 - TROY 50(4:25 - 4th) 1-F.Peasant to TRY 30 for 20 yards (35-N.Harris).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 30(3:17 - 4th) 1-F.Peasant to TRY 28 for 2 yards (32-S.Spralling).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TROY 28(2:41 - 4th) 12-M.Diliello complete to 88-L.Burrell. 88-L.Burrell to TRY 28 for no gain (15-T.Ross).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - TROY 28(2:08 - 4th) 12-M.Diliello incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Thompson.
|+28 YD
|
4 & 8 - TROY 28(2:03 - 4th) 12-M.Diliello complete to 83-J.Lane. 83-J.Lane runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:54 - 4th) 0-C.Holt extra point is good.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:54 - 4th) 0-C.Holt kicks 60 yards from MTS 35. 15-T.Johnson to TRY 17 for 12 yards (29-M.LaFrance).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 17(1:47 - 4th) 25-J.Mays to TRY 22 for 5 yards (17-K.Stribling).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 5 - MTSU 22(0:59 - 4th) kneels at TRY 20 for -2 yards.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 7 - MTSU 20(0:16 - 4th) kneels at TRY 18 for -2 yards.
