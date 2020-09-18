|
|
|CAMP
|CSTCAR
McCall, Coastal Carolina beat Campbell for 2-0 start
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) Grayson McCall threw for 273 yards and two touchdowns in his second career start and Coastal Carolina beat Campbell 43-21 on Friday night.
C.J. Marable and Shermari Jones each had short touchdown runs in the first quarter and Jaivon Heiligh added a 21-yard touchdown grab in the second to give CCU a 21-3 lead. Reese White made it 28-9 in the third with another short TD run.
Marable finished with 53 yards and two touchdowns for Coastal Carolina (2-0), which beat Kansas 38-23 last week. Marable entered needing 83 yards to reach 3,000 career rushing yards. The Chanticleers aren't scheduled to play again until Oct. 3.
C.J. Freeman ran for 81 yards and one touchdown for Campbell (0-2), which has a four-game schedule before the Big South Conference plans to start in the spring.
Brooks Stadium, which holds 20,000, had a limited capacity of fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chanticleers are 14-4 in home openers, including a 30-23 loss to Eastern Michigan last season.
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|22
|Rushing
|12
|11
|Passing
|8
|10
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|12-19
|4-6
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|296
|468
|Total Plays
|75
|53
|Avg Gain
|3.9
|8.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|205
|195
|Rush Attempts
|50
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|5.4
|Net Yards Passing
|91
|273
|Comp. - Att.
|12-25
|11-17
|Yards Per Pass
|3.6
|16.1
|Penalties - Yards
|5-33
|4-49
|Touchdowns
|3
|6
|Rushing TDs
|3
|4
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-45.7
|2-46.0
|Return Yards
|57
|95
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-16
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-57
|3-40
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-39
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|91
|PASS YDS
|273
|
|
|205
|RUSH YDS
|195
|
|
|296
|TOTAL YDS
|468
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Williams 6 QB
|H. Williams
|12/25
|137
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Freeman 2 RB
|C. Freeman
|14
|81
|1
|28
|
H. Williams 6 QB
|H. Williams
|18
|62
|1
|31
|
B. Barr 4 RB
|B. Barr
|12
|45
|1
|9
|
L. McDowell 24 RB
|L. McDowell
|6
|17
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Barr 4 RB
|B. Barr
|3
|3
|36
|0
|23
|
J. Kelsey 5 WR
|J. Kelsey
|5
|3
|32
|0
|17
|
J. Hill 85 TE
|J. Hill
|3
|2
|24
|0
|20
|
J. Williams 1 WR
|J. Williams
|4
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
C. Frazier 9 WR
|C. Frazier
|5
|2
|16
|0
|13
|
C. Freeman 2 RB
|C. Freeman
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
M. Donaldson 21 WR
|M. Donaldson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Slade 7 DB
|D. Slade
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
G. Holmes 98 DL
|G. Holmes
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Allen 97 DL
|B. Allen
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Miller 11 LB
|R. Miller
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rivens 32 LB
|T. Rivens
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thompson 33 LB
|K. Thompson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tarver 16 DB
|J. Tarver
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harrington 24 DB
|D. Harrington
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Grate 6 DB
|M. Grate
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 4 DB
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Cromartie 99 DL
|C. Cromartie
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Galloway-Velazquez 2 LB
|J. Galloway-Velazquez
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Giles 92 DL
|D. Giles
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Gaffney 20 LB
|M. Gaffney
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Ngwenah 53 DL
|P. Ngwenah
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
X. Kane 44 LB
|X. Kane
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Boykin 95 DL
|R. Boykin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Whitmore 90 DL
|J. Whitmore
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Staples 93 DL
|I. Staples
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Brown 39 K
|R. Brown
|1/1
|45
|0/1
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Taylor 38 K
|M. Taylor
|3
|45.7
|0
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Grate 6 DB
|M. Grate
|2
|24.5
|27
|0
|
J. Kelsey 5 WR
|J. Kelsey
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|
H. Williams 6 QB
|H. Williams
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Marable 1 RB
|C. Marable
|11
|54
|2
|18
|
S. Jones 5 RB
|S. Jones
|8
|45
|1
|11
|
R. White 2 RB
|R. White
|7
|43
|1
|13
|
G. McCall 10 QB
|G. McCall
|3
|22
|0
|13
|
B. Pinson 31 RB
|B. Pinson
|4
|21
|0
|7
|
B. Bennett 23 RB
|B. Bennett
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
F. Payton 9 QB
|F. Payton
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Likely 4 TE
|I. Likely
|4
|3
|96
|1
|57
|
K. Brown 11 WR
|K. Brown
|3
|2
|77
|0
|65
|
J. Heiligh 6 WR
|J. Heiligh
|4
|2
|52
|1
|31
|
S. Denmark 17 WR
|S. Denmark
|2
|2
|24
|0
|13
|
G. Latushko 20 WR
|G. Latushko
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
C. Marable 1 RB
|C. Marable
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. McCarthy 88 WR
|C. McCarthy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Kelly 29 LB
|S. Kelly
|7-1
|2.0
|0
|
T. Gallagher 34 LB
|T. Gallagher
|5-2
|0.5
|0
|
J. Gunter 94 LB
|J. Gunter
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brewer 52 DT
|C. Brewer
|4-3
|1.5
|0
|
K. Johnson II 3 S
|K. Johnson II
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Makonzo 43 LB
|E. Makonzo
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Geiger 5 NT
|T. Geiger
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Matts 26 S
|B. Matts
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Darboe 25 LB
|J. Darboe
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Roberts 96 DT
|K. Roberts
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Porter 44 LB
|E. Porter
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Killen 21 LB
|J. Killen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Evans 45 LB
|C. Evans
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morris 16 CB
|J. Morris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Spillum 10 S
|A. Spillum
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
M. Olufemi 41 LB
|M. Olufemi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Baker 19 CB
|M. Baker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jackson 9 DE
|T. Jackson
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Strong 7 CB
|D. Strong
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sudipo 13 S
|M. Sudipo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Stokes Jr. 6 CB
|M. Stokes Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bomar 48 DE
|D. Bomar
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Stephens 12 LB
|I. Stephens
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gladney Jr. 4 LB
|K. Gladney Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bush 23 CB
|D. Bush
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wooden II 90 DT
|R. Wooden II
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Biscardi 29 K
|M. Biscardi
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Ouverson 98 P
|C. Ouverson
|2
|46.0
|0
|53
|
M. Prosser 37 K
|M. Prosser
|1
|53.0
|0
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Marable 1 RB
|C. Marable
|3
|13.3
|24
|0
|
J. Heiligh 6 WR
|J. Heiligh
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Heiligh 6 WR
|J. Heiligh
|3
|5.3
|19
|0
CAMP
Fighting Camels
- Interception (10 plays, 19 yards, 4:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 65 yards from CC 35 to CAM End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 25(15:00 - 1st) 2-C.Freeman to CAM 28 for 3 yards (52-C.Brewer).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - CAMP 28(14:35 - 1st) 6-H.Williams to CAM 36 for 8 yards (34-T.Gallagher94-J.Gunter).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 36(14:00 - 1st) 2-C.Freeman to CAM 43 for 7 yards (26-B.Matts).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - CAMP 43(13:35 - 1st) 4-B.Barr to CAM 45 for 2 yards (34-T.Gallagher).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - CAMP 45(12:43 - 1st) 6-H.Williams to CAM 46 for 1 yard (94-J.Gunter52-C.Brewer).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 46(12:10 - 1st) 4-B.Barr to CC 45 for 9 yards (34-T.Gallagher).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 1 - CAMP 45(11:27 - 1st) 6-H.Williams complete to 1-J.Williams. 1-J.Williams to CC 28 for 17 yards (10-A.Spillum).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 28(11:00 - 1st) 6-H.Williams sacked at CC 35 for -7 yards (29-S.Kelly).
|No Gain
|
2 & 17 - CAMP 35(10:13 - 1st) 6-H.Williams incomplete.
|Int
|
3 & 17 - CAMP 35(10:02 - 1st) 6-H.Williams incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Hill INTERCEPTED by 10-A.Spillum at CC 5. 10-A.Spillum to CC 44 for 39 yards (6-H.Williams).
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- TD (5 plays, 56 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 44(9:48 - 1st) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to CAM 25 for 31 yards (11-R.Miller20-M.Gaffney).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(9:15 - 1st) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(9:10 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to CAM 22 for 3 yards (1-J.Johnson7-D.Slade).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 7 - CSTCAR 22(8:30 - 1st) 10-G.McCall complete to 20-G.Latushko. 20-G.Latushko runs ob at CAM 2 for 20 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - CSTCAR 2(8:12 - 1st) 1-C.Marable runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:08 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
CAMP
Fighting Camels
- Downs (9 plays, 36 yards, 2:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:08 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 65 yards from CC 35 to CAM End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 25(8:08 - 1st) 6-H.Williams incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Frazier.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAMP 25(8:05 - 1st) 4-B.Barr to CAM 32 for 7 yards (29-S.Kelly).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 3 - CAMP 32(7:28 - 1st) 6-H.Williams to CAM 45 for 13 yards (94-J.Gunter).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 45(7:01 - 1st) 6-H.Williams incomplete. Intended for 21-M.Donaldson.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAMP 45(6:56 - 1st) 6-H.Williams to CC 46 for 9 yards.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - CAMP 46(6:16 - 1st) 2-C.Freeman to CC 45 for 1 yard (15-J.Clark9-T.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 45(6:16 - 1st) 6-H.Williams incomplete. Intended for 21-M.Donaldson.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAMP 45(6:16 - 1st) 6-H.Williams to CC 37 for 8 yards (34-T.Gallagher23-D.Bush).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - CAMP 37(6:11 - 1st) 2-C.Freeman to CC 37 for no gain (29-S.Kelly34-T.Gallagher).
|-1 YD
|
4 & 2 - CAMP 37(5:36 - 1st) 2-C.Freeman to CC 38 for -1 yard (15-J.Clark9-T.Jackson).
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- TD (9 plays, 62 yards, 4:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 38(5:03 - 1st) 5-S.Jones to CC 43 for 5 yards (7-D.Slade).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 43(4:58 - 1st) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 5 - CSTCAR 43(4:26 - 1st) 10-G.McCall complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely to CAM 45 for 12 yards (32-T.Rivens7-D.Slade).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 45(4:20 - 1st) 5-S.Jones to CAM 41 for 4 yards (97-B.Allen).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 41(3:40 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to CAM 23 for 18 yards (24-D.Harrington).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 23(3:08 - 1st) 10-G.McCall complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable to CAM 19 for 4 yards (20-M.Gaffney24-D.Harrington).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 19(2:29 - 1st) 1-C.Marable pushed ob at CAM 11 for 8 yards (7-D.Slade).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 11(1:43 - 1st) 5-S.Jones pushed ob at CAM 3 for 8 yards (32-T.Rivens).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - CSTCAR 3(0:39 - 1st) 5-S.Jones runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
CAMP
Fighting Camels
- FG (9 plays, 45 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:34 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(0:34 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 65 yards from CC 35 to CAM End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 25(0:34 - 1st) 4-B.Barr to CAM 31 for 6 yards (94-J.Gunter96-K.Roberts).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - CAMP 31(15:00 - 2nd) 6-H.Williams complete to 4-B.Barr. 4-B.Barr to CAM 34 for 3 yards (43-E.Makonzo).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 1 - CAMP 34(15:00 - 2nd) 6-H.Williams complete to 4-B.Barr. 4-B.Barr pushed ob at CAM 44 for 10 yards (3-K.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 44(14:24 - 2nd) 6-H.Williams incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Kelsey.
|+28 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAMP 44(13:58 - 2nd) 2-C.Freeman to CC 28 for 28 yards (16-J.Morris).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 28(13:53 - 2nd) Penalty on CC 16-J.Morris Personal Foul 14 yards enforced at CC 28. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 14(13:53 - 2nd) 6-H.Williams incomplete.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - CAMP 14(13:28 - 2nd) 6-H.Williams sacked at CC 31 for -17 yards (15-J.Clark).
|Penalty
|
3 & 27 - CAMP 31(12:22 - 2nd) Team penalty on CAM Delay of game 5 yards enforced at CC 31. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 32 - CAMP 36(12:19 - 2nd) 6-H.Williams to CC 28 for 8 yards (43-E.Makonzo).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 24 - CAMP 28(11:25 - 2nd) 39-R.Brown 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- TD (11 plays, 86 yards, 4:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:18 - 2nd) 41-I.Riffle kicks 58 yards from CAM 35. 1-C.Marable to CC 14 for 7 yards (33-K.Thompson16-J.Tarver).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 14(11:13 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to CC 16 for 2 yards (33-K.Thompson32-T.Rivens).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 16(10:39 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 17-S.Denmark. 17-S.Denmark to CC 27 for 11 yards (6-M.Grate).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 27(10:12 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to CC 32 for 5 yards (98-G.Holmes11-R.Miller).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 32(9:44 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall to CC 36 for 4 yards (33-K.Thompson). Penalty on CC 63-T.Carter Holding 10 yards enforced at CC 36.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 11 - CSTCAR 26(9:15 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 17-S.Denmark. 17-S.Denmark to CC 39 for 13 yards (4-J.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 39(8:45 - 2nd) 2-R.White to CC 39 for no gain (1-J.Johnson).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 39(8:15 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely to CAM 34 for 27 yards (8-C.Smith).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 34(7:45 - 2nd) 5-S.Jones to CAM 29 for 5 yards (97-B.Allen).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 29(7:08 - 2nd) 2-R.White to CAM 21 for 8 yards (10-J.Smith7-D.Slade).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 21(6:33 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 11-K.Brown.
|+21 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 21(6:28 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:23 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
CAMP
Fighting Camels
- TD (14 plays, 85 yards, 5:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:23 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 58 yards from CC 35. 5-J.Kelsey to CAM 15 for 8 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 15(6:19 - 2nd) 4-B.Barr to CAM 16 for 1 yard (29-S.Kelly9-T.Jackson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - CAMP 16(5:40 - 2nd) 6-H.Williams scrambles to CAM 17 for 1 yard (43-E.Makonzo). Penalty on CAM 77-T.McLellan Holding 8 yards enforced at CAM 16. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 17 - CAMP 8(5:23 - 2nd) 4-B.Barr to CAM 11 for 3 yards (41-M.Olufemi9-T.Jackson).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 14 - CAMP 11(4:40 - 2nd) 6-H.Williams complete to 85-J.Hill. 85-J.Hill runs ob at CAM 31 for 20 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 31(4:16 - 2nd) 6-H.Williams incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Williams.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - CAMP 31(4:10 - 2nd) 6-H.Williams sacked at CAM 25 for -6 yards (29-S.Kelly).
|+23 YD
|
3 & 16 - CAMP 25(3:24 - 2nd) 6-H.Williams complete to 4-B.Barr. 4-B.Barr to CAM 48 for 23 yards (26-B.Matts).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 48(3:01 - 2nd) 2-C.Freeman to CC 49 for 3 yards (29-S.Kelly).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - CAMP 49(2:41 - 2nd) 6-H.Williams complete to 9-C.Frazier. 9-C.Frazier pushed ob at CC 36 for 13 yards (26-B.Matts).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 36(2:09 - 2nd) 2-C.Freeman to CC 33 for 3 yards (34-T.Gallagher29-S.Kelly).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - CAMP 33(1:25 - 2nd) 6-H.Williams complete to 5-J.Kelsey. 5-J.Kelsey to CC 24 for 9 yards (7-D.Strong).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 24(1:16 - 2nd) 6-H.Williams complete to 9-C.Frazier. 9-C.Frazier runs ob at CC 13 for 11 yards. Penalty on CAM 9-C.Frazier Pass touched by receiver who went OOB 0 yards enforced at CC 24. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - CAMP 24(1:04 - 2nd) 6-H.Williams incomplete. Penalty on CC 26-B.Matts Pass interference 15 yards enforced at CC 24. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - CAMP 9(1:03 - 2nd) 2-C.Freeman runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(0:59 - 2nd) 38-M.Taylor to CC 7 for no gain.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- Halftime (2 plays, 5 yards, 0:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:59 - 2nd) 41-I.Riffle kicks 40 yards from CAM 35 to CC 25 fair catch by 44-E.Porter.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(0:59 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall to CC 37 for 12 yards (98-G.Holmes). Penalty on CC 6-J.Heiligh Holding 10 yards enforced at CC 30.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - CSTCAR 20(0:30 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to CC 23 for 3 yards (10-J.Smith).
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- Punt (7 plays, 33 yards, 3:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 41-I.Riffle kicks 60 yards from CAM 35. 1-C.Marable to CC 14 for 9 yards (21-L.Axson33-K.Thompson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 14(14:54 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to CC 15 for 1 yard (98-G.Holmes99-C.Cromartie).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 15(14:17 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 4-I.Likely. Penalty on CAM 16-J.Tarver Pass interference 15 yards enforced at CC 15. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 30(14:10 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to CC 30 for no gain (97-B.Allen11-R.Miller).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 30(13:41 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall complete to 11-K.Brown. 11-K.Brown pushed ob at CC 42 for 12 yards (6-M.Grate).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 42(13:12 - 3rd) 5-S.Jones to CC 50 for 8 yards (11-R.Miller32-T.Rivens).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - CSTCAR 50(12:30 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 4-I.Likely.
|-3 YD
|
3 & 2 - CSTCAR 50(12:21 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to CC 47 for -3 yards (2-J.Galloway-Velazquez).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - CSTCAR 47(11:38 - 3rd) 98-C.Ouverson punts 53 yards from CC 47 to CAM End Zone. touchback.
CAMP
Fighting Camels
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 20(11:29 - 3rd) 6-H.Williams incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Frazier.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CAMP 20(11:25 - 3rd) 6-H.Williams incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Williams.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - CAMP 20(11:19 - 3rd) 6-H.Williams sacked at CAM 18 for -2 yards (9-T.Jackson).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - CAMP 18(10:35 - 3rd) 38-M.Taylor punts 42 yards from CAM 18. 6-J.Heiligh to CC 40 for no gain (25-J.Brown).
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- TD (8 plays, 60 yards, 4:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 40(10:25 - 3rd) 5-S.Jones to CAM 49 for 11 yards (7-D.Slade20-M.Gaffney).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 49(9:49 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall to CAM 36 for 13 yards (24-D.Harrington).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 36(9:15 - 3rd) 2-R.White to CAM 25 for 11 yards (7-D.Slade11-R.Miller).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(8:41 - 3rd) 2-R.White to CAM 21 for 4 yards (99-C.Cromartie).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 21(8:05 - 3rd) 2-R.White to CAM 17 for 4 yards (92-D.Giles).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 2 - CSTCAR 17(7:21 - 3rd) 2-R.White pushed ob at CAM 4 for 13 yards (16-J.Tarver).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 4 - CSTCAR 4(6:46 - 3rd) 5-S.Jones to CAM 3 for 1 yard (11-R.Miller).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - CSTCAR 3(6:08 - 3rd) 2-R.White runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:02 - 3rd) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
CAMP
Fighting Camels
- TD (13 plays, 75 yards, 5:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:02 - 3rd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 65 yards from CC 35 to CAM End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 25(6:02 - 3rd) 4-B.Barr to CAM 28 for 3 yards (94-J.Gunter).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - CAMP 28(5:28 - 3rd) 4-B.Barr to CAM 35 for 7 yards (52-C.Brewer43-E.Makonzo).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 35(4:57 - 3rd) 2-C.Freeman to CC 46 for 19 yards (3-K.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 46(4:26 - 3rd) 24-L.McDowell to CC 44 for 2 yards (52-C.Brewer).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - CAMP 44(3:50 - 3rd) 4-B.Barr to CC 37 for 7 yards (15-J.Clark).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - CAMP 37(3:14 - 3rd) 24-L.McDowell to CC 35 for 2 yards (96-K.Roberts).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 35(2:50 - 3rd) 6-H.Williams to CC 30 for 5 yards (43-E.Makonzo).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - CAMP 30(2:19 - 3rd) 24-L.McDowell to CC 27 for 3 yards (5-T.Geiger52-C.Brewer).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 2 - CAMP 27(1:44 - 3rd) 6-H.Williams complete to 2-C.Freeman. 2-C.Freeman to CC 15 for 12 yards (29-S.Kelly).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 15(1:19 - 3rd) 6-H.Williams complete to 85-J.Hill. 85-J.Hill to CC 11 for 4 yards (3-K.Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - CAMP 11(0:51 - 3rd) 2-C.Freeman to CC 10 for 1 yard (5-T.Geiger).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - CAMP 10(0:11 - 3rd) 6-H.Williams complete to 9-C.Frazier. 9-C.Frazier to CC 7 for 3 yards (13-M.Sudipo).
|+7 YD
|
4 & 2 - CAMP 7(15:00 - 4th) 4-B.Barr runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(14:57 - 4th) 6-H.Williams incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Hill.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- TD (3 plays, 74 yards, 1:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:57 - 4th) 41-I.Riffle kicks 63 yards from CAM 35. 1-C.Marable to CC 26 for 24 yards (4-J.Jones).
|+65 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 26(14:51 - 4th) 10-G.McCall complete to 11-K.Brown. 11-K.Brown to CAM 9 for 65 yards (7-D.Slade).
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - CSTCAR 9(14:06 - 4th) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 1-C.Marable.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 9(14:01 - 4th) 1-C.Marable runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(13:55 - 4th) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to CAM End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
CAMP
Fighting Camels
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:55 - 4th) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 59 yards from CC 35. 6-H.Williams pushed ob at CAM 28 for 22 yards (28-S.Watkins).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 28(13:50 - 4th) 4-B.Barr to CAM 29 for 1 yard (25-J.Darboe44-E.Porter).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 9 - CAMP 29(13:17 - 4th) 4-B.Barr to CAM 26 for -3 yards (9-T.Jackson4-K.Gladney).
|Sack
|
3 & 12 - CAMP 26(12:31 - 4th) 6-H.Williams sacked at CAM 25 for -1 yard (52-C.Brewer).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - CAMP 25(12:08 - 4th) 38-M.Taylor punts 51 yards from CAM 25. 6-J.Heiligh to CC 43 for 19 yards (30-J.McNeely40-J.Hayes).
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- TD (1 plays, 57 yards, 0:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+57 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 43(11:51 - 4th) 10-G.McCall complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:42 - 4th) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
CAMP
Fighting Camels
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:42 - 4th) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 63 yards from CC 35. 6-M.Grate to CAM 29 for 27 yards (7-D.Strong).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 29(11:36 - 4th) 2-C.Freeman to CAM 28 for -1 yard (96-K.Roberts48-D.Bomar).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - CAMP 28(11:02 - 4th) 2-C.Freeman to CAM 31 for 3 yards (21-J.Killen).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - CAMP 31(10:22 - 4th) 6-H.Williams incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Frazier.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - CAMP 31(10:18 - 4th) 38-M.Taylor punts 44 yards from CAM 31. 6-J.Heiligh to CC 22 for -3 yards (30-J.McNeely).
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 22(10:07 - 4th) 23-B.Bennett to CC 26 for 4 yards (95-R.Boykin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 26(9:28 - 4th) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 88-C.McCarthy.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - CSTCAR 26(9:20 - 4th) 9-F.Payton scrambles pushed ob at CC 27 for 1 yard (98-G.Holmes).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - CSTCAR 27(8:41 - 4th) 98-C.Ouverson punts 45 yards from CC 27 out of bounds at the CAM 28.
CAMP
Fighting Camels
- TD (15 plays, 72 yards, 5:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 28(8:31 - 4th) Penalty on CAM 2-C.Freeman False start 5 yards enforced at CAM 28. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 15 - CAMP 23(8:31 - 4th) 6-H.Williams to CAM 34 for 11 yards (10-A.Spillum).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - CAMP 34(7:55 - 4th) 6-H.Williams incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Williams.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 4 - CAMP 34(7:49 - 4th) 6-H.Williams to CAM 46 for 12 yards (44-E.Porter).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 46(7:29 - 4th) 6-H.Williams to CAM 49 for 3 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - CAMP 49(7:00 - 4th) 6-H.Williams complete to 5-J.Kelsey. 5-J.Kelsey to CC 45 for 6 yards (6-M.Stokes).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - CAMP 45(6:45 - 4th) 24-L.McDowell to CC 42 for 3 yards (44-E.Porter25-J.Darboe).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 42(6:15 - 4th) 24-L.McDowell to CC 38 for 4 yards (25-J.Darboe90-R.Wooden).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - CAMP 38(5:40 - 4th) 6-H.Williams to CC 37 for 1 yard (45-C.Evans).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 5 - CAMP 37(5:15 - 4th) 6-H.Williams complete to 5-J.Kelsey. 5-J.Kelsey to CC 20 for 17 yards (3-K.Johnson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 20(4:50 - 4th) 2-C.Freeman to CC 14 for 6 yards (25-J.Darboe).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - CAMP 14(4:25 - 4th) 6-H.Williams to CC 7 for 7 yards (5-T.Geiger12-I.Stephens).
|No Gain
|
1 & 7 - CAMP 7(3:48 - 4th) 6-H.Williams incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Kelsey.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - CAMP 7(3:42 - 4th) 24-L.McDowell to CC 4 for 3 yards (21-J.Killen96-K.Roberts).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - CAMP 4(3:08 - 4th) 6-H.Williams runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(3:02 - 4th) 39-R.Brown extra point is no good. blocked by 96-K.Roberts.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:02 - 4th) 41-I.Riffle kicks 65 yards from CAM 35 to CC End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(3:02 - 4th) 31-B.Pinson to CC 31 for 6 yards (44-X.Kane).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 31(2:24 - 4th) 31-B.Pinson to CC 35 for 4 yards (53-P.Ngwenah93-I.Staples).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 35(1:39 - 4th) 31-B.Pinson to CC 39 for 4 yards (10-J.Smith53-P.Ngwenah).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 39(1:02 - 4th) 23-B.Bennett to CC 44 for 5 yards (32-T.Rivens90-J.Whitmore).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 44(0:25 - 4th) 31-B.Pinson to CAM 49 for 7 yards (16-J.Tarver32-T.Rivens).
