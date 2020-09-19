|
No. 13 Cincinnati rolls past Austin Peay 55-20 in opener
CINCINNATI (AP) No. 13 Cincinnati had to wait a while to kick off its season. Once it got started, the Bearcats found their stride in a hurry.
Gerrid Doaks scored four touchdowns, including a career-high three rushing TDs, and Cincinnati beat Austin Peay 55-20 on Saturday in the Bearcats' season opener.
''We showed we're not a team to mess around with,'' Doaks said.
Desmond Ridder passed for 196 yards and two TDs for Cincinnati in a game that originally was scheduled for Sept. 3. It was the latest start for a Bearcats season since 1968 when they played at Texas Tech on Sept. 21.
''It was like Christmas morning and you're 8 years old,'' coach Luke Fickell said. ''You feel like you have a good opportunity with the guys you've got, and now we got to see how guys would handle things.''
Cincinnati (1-0) has high hopes for this year after it went 11-3 last season and ranked No. 21 in the final AP poll. It quickly jumped all over the Governors.
Tre Tucker's first career touchdown reception came on a 29-yard shovel pass from Ridder just 1:29 into the game. With 33 seconds left in the first quarter, Doaks took a direct snap on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line and ran it in for a 14-3 lead.
Ridder's 38-yard run set up Cincinnati's third touchdown, a 1-yard run by Doaks that made it 21-3 in the second quarter. Doaks had 10 carries for 20 yards.
''It has been a long time since I've had that many carries and a chance to get the ball and take control,'' Doaks said. ''It felt good.''
In the third quarter, Doaks had a 32-yard touchdown catch on fourth-and-2, and Arquon Bush's 31-yard interception return led to Alabama transfer Jerome Ford's 2-yard TD run and a 42-6 lead.
Backup quarterback Ben Bryant added a 40-yard TD run for the Bearcats early in the fourth quarter.
Junior QB Jeremiah Otsvall passed for 202 yards for Austin Peay (0-3), which allowed 55 points in each of its past two games, including last week's 55-0 loss to Pittsburgh.
Freshman running back CJ Evans Jr. had two rushing TDs for the Governors, including a 64-yarder in the fourth quarter.
''We had a chance to play with a top 15 team,'' Austin Peay interim coach Marquase Lovings said. ''As a competitor, you hate to give up 55 points two weeks in a row no matter who you play but we were able to show that we could play football, even with all the things going on in the world.''
No fans were allowed in Nippert Stadium on Saturday due to COVID-19 concerns, but immediate family members of players and coaches were permitted in the stands.
''I was worried about how the guys would handle the lack of emotion and energy in the stadium,'' Fickell said. ''They handled it well. They were grateful to have the opportunity to play.''
BIG PICTURE
Doaks has taken on a larger role in the Bearcats offense with the departure of Michael Warren II, who finished his career with 2,918 yards rushing. On Saturday, Doaks contributed to the passing game with four catches for 64 yards and a touchdown, to go along with his three rushing TDs. He had 84 all-purpose yards on 14 touches.
''Gerrid's going to be our leader and we're going to roll with him,'' Fickell said.
SHARING THE WEALTH
Fickell praised Ridder's patience on Saturday with not many opportunities to throw the ball downfield. Ridder completed passes to eight different receivers and got the running backs and tight ends involved. Tight end Josh Whyle had three catches for 61 yards.
''You saw what Des can do,'' Rickell said. ''What he showed was his maturity. Everybody wants shots down the field. When we get more people in the mix, we're a better team.''
INJURY UPDATE
Alec Pierce, who led UC with 652 yards receiving last season, was out with a knee injury. Fickell said he might have a timetable for the wide receiver's return on Sunday. With Pierce out, true freshman Jadon Thompson started and had one catch for 18 yards.
UP NEXT
Austin Peay's next game is not yet scheduled. The Ohio Valley Conference plans to play a seven-game league schedule in the spring.
Cincinnati hosts Army on Saturday in a game added to fill a void in the nonconference schedule after games against Nebraska, Miami of Ohio and Western Michigan were cancelled due to COVID-19.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|24
|Rushing
|7
|13
|Passing
|10
|10
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-19
|6-10
|4th Down Conv
|4-5
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|350
|520
|Total Plays
|76
|67
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|7.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|140
|276
|Rush Attempts
|37
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|6.7
|Net Yards Passing
|210
|244
|Comp. - Att.
|22-39
|17-26
|Yards Per Pass
|5.4
|9.4
|Penalties - Yards
|7-53
|5-45
|Touchdowns
|2
|8
|Rushing TDs
|2
|5
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|4-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-34.0
|1-41.0
|Return Yards
|46
|69
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|2-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-46
|2-31
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-31
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|210
|PASS YDS
|244
|
|
|140
|RUSH YDS
|276
|
|
|350
|TOTAL YDS
|520
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Oatsvall 6 QB
|J. Oatsvall
|20/34
|202
|0
|1
|
B. Robinson 16 QB
|B. Robinson
|2/5
|11
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Evans Jr. 23 RB
|C. Evans Jr.
|12
|88
|2
|64
|
B. Snead 4 RB
|B. Snead
|10
|36
|0
|11
|
B. Robinson 16 QB
|B. Robinson
|3
|13
|0
|9
|
J. Wilson 28 RB
|J. Wilson
|2
|6
|0
|4
|
J. Oatsvall 6 QB
|J. Oatsvall
|9
|2
|0
|8
|
B. Harley 2 WR
|B. Harley
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Harley 2 WR
|B. Harley
|5
|4
|94
|0
|49
|
D. Wilson 11 WR
|D. Wilson
|11
|4
|44
|0
|14
|
G. Pollard 7 WR
|G. Pollard
|7
|3
|36
|0
|24
|
E. Minter 3 DB
|E. Minter
|4
|3
|14
|0
|10
|
B. Lanier 85 TE
|B. Lanier
|3
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
C. Evans Jr. 23 RB
|C. Evans Jr.
|4
|3
|7
|0
|9
|
B. Snead 4 RB
|B. Snead
|2
|2
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Carter Jr. 24 WR
|A. Carter Jr.
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
D. Nalls 13 WR
|D. Nalls
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Wilson 28 RB
|J. Wilson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. Norman 8 S
|I. Norman
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Perry 4 CB
|K. Perry
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ruffin 1 S
|K. Ruffin
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Page 12 CB
|N. Page
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Vassel 11 S
|T. Vassel
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Smith 44 DT
|J. Smith
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jackson 13 DB
|K. Jackson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Frazier 49 DB
|L. Frazier
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McDonald 18 LB
|J. McDonald
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Gayle 91 DE
|M. Gayle
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Henderson Jr. 0 LB
|T. Henderson Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tobin 16 CB
|J. Tobin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Sutton 9 DE
|K. Sutton
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Martin 15 DE
|J. Martin
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Newberry 29 DB
|J. Newberry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wilson 11 WR
|D. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Allen 99 DT
|T. Allen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Lopes 32 LB
|B. Lopes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Young 93 DE
|J. Young
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Paulette 35 K
|G. Paulette
|2/2
|30
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Petersen 31 P
|C. Petersen
|5
|34.0
|1
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Evans Jr. 23 RB
|C. Evans Jr.
|3
|15.3
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Harley 2 WR
|B. Harley
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Ridder 9 QB
|D. Ridder
|4
|57
|0
|38
|
B. Bryant 6 QB
|B. Bryant
|4
|55
|1
|40
|
C. McClelland 0 RB
|C. McClelland
|5
|47
|0
|35
|
J. Ford 24 RB
|J. Ford
|7
|28
|1
|9
|
G. Doaks 23 RB
|G. Doaks
|10
|20
|3
|8
|
T. Scott 21
|T. Scott
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
R. Montgomery 22 RB
|R. Montgomery
|5
|18
|0
|6
|
M. Lindauer 16 QB
|M. Lindauer
|2
|15
|0
|14
|
C. Young 25 RB
|C. Young
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
E. Prater 3 QB
|E. Prater
|2
|4
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Doaks 23 RB
|G. Doaks
|4
|4
|64
|1
|32
|
J. Whyle 81 TE
|J. Whyle
|3
|3
|61
|1
|30
|
B. Labelle 87 TE
|B. Labelle
|4
|3
|36
|0
|21
|
T. Tucker 7 WR
|T. Tucker
|1
|1
|29
|1
|29
|
L. Taylor 11 TE
|L. Taylor
|2
|2
|21
|0
|15
|
J. Thompson 20 WR
|J. Thompson
|2
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
M. Young Jr. 8 WR
|M. Young Jr.
|3
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
J. Jackson 2 WR
|J. Jackson
|5
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Jones 5 WR
|J. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Scott 21
|T. Scott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Gardner 12 CB
|A. Gardner
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wiggins 1 S
|J. Wiggins
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. White 8 LB
|J. White
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sheppard 39 S
|J. Sheppard
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Vann 42 DE
|M. Vann
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Beavers 27 LB
|D. Beavers
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brooks 92 DT
|C. Brooks
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Ponder 93 DT
|E. Ponder
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Ingle 10 LB
|B. Ingle
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dublanko 41 LB
|J. Dublanko
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Forrest 5 S
|D. Forrest
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Huber 2 LB
|W. Huber
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Cook 6 S
|B. Cook
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bryant 7 CB
|C. Bryant
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sanders 21 DE
|M. Sanders
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Harris 4 CB
|J. Harris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bush 9 CB
|A. Bush
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
M. Pitts 43 DE
|M. Pitts
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Van Fossen 13 LB
|T. Van Fossen
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hicks 3 S
|J. Hicks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ward 15 CB
|T. Ward
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 90 DT
|J. Taylor
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Pace 20 LB
|D. Pace
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Thomas 24 LB
|Ja. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jones Jr. 23 LB
|D. Jones Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brown 99 DT
|M. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Tucky 19 DE
|E. Tucky
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Smith 19 K
|C. Smith
|0/0
|0
|7/8
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Ja. Smith 37 P
|Ja. Smith
|1
|41.0
|0
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Tucker 7 WR
|T. Tucker
|2
|15.5
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Montgomery 22 RB
|R. Montgomery
|2
|3.5
|7
|0
CINCY
Bearcats
- TD (5 plays, 74 yards, 1:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 35-G.Paulette kicks 58 yards from APY 35. 7-T.Tucker to CIN 26 for 19 yards (46-A.Williams33-L.Springer).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 26(14:53 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 87-B.Labelle. 87-B.Labelle pushed ob at CIN 34 for 8 yards (11-T.Vassel).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - CINCY 34(14:49 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 36 for 2 yards (4-K.Perry).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 36(14:20 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Jackson.
|+35 YD
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 36(14:04 - 1st) 0-C.McClelland to APY 29 FUMBLES (12-N.Page). 84-W.Fischer to APY 29 for no gain.
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 29(13:34 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 7-T.Tucker. 7-T.Tucker runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:21 - 1st) 17-C.Smith extra point is good.
AP
Governors
- FG (13 plays, 62 yards, 6:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:21 - 1st) 17-C.Smith kicks 59 yards from CIN 35. 23-C.Evans to APY 25 for 19 yards (39-J.Sheppard).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AP 25(13:14 - 1st) 23-C.Evans to APY 29 for 4 yards (93-E.Ponder).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - AP 29(12:44 - 1st) 6-J.Oatsvall complete to 23-C.Evans. 23-C.Evans pushed ob at APY 38 for 9 yards (12-A.Gardner).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AP 38(12:16 - 1st) 23-C.Evans pushed ob at APY 40 for 2 yards (12-A.Gardner27-D.Beavers).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - AP 40(12:09 - 1st) 6-J.Oatsvall to APY 39 for -1 yard (41-J.Dublanko).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 9 - AP 39(11:05 - 1st) 6-J.Oatsvall complete to 2-B.Harley. 2-B.Harley pushed ob at CIN 44 for 17 yards (5-D.Forrest).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - AP 44(10:32 - 1st) 6-J.Oatsvall complete to 11-D.Wilson. 11-D.Wilson to CIN 36 for 8 yards (9-A.Bush).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - AP 36(9:55 - 1st) 6-J.Oatsvall to CIN 31 for 5 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AP 31(9:25 - 1st) 23-C.Evans pushed ob at CIN 26 for 5 yards (1-J.Wiggins).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - AP 26(8:47 - 1st) 6-J.Oatsvall complete to 3-E.Minter. 3-E.Minter pushed ob at CIN 24 for 2 yards (1-J.Wiggins).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - AP 24(8:41 - 1st) 23-C.Evans to CIN 21 for 3 yards (41-J.Dublanko).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - AP 21(7:51 - 1st) 6-J.Oatsvall to CIN 13 for 8 yards (21-M.Sanders).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - AP 13(7:06 - 1st) 6-J.Oatsvall incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Wilson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - AP 13(7:03 - 1st) 6-J.Oatsvall complete to 4-B.Snead. 4-B.Snead to CIN 13 for no gain (93-E.Ponder).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - AP 13(6:24 - 1st) 35-G.Paulette 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
CINCY
Bearcats
- TD (16 plays, 81 yards, 5:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:21 - 1st) 35-G.Paulette kicks 58 yards from APY 35. 7-T.Tucker to CIN 19 for 12 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 19(6:17 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 23-G.Doaks. 23-G.Doaks runs ob at CIN 25 for 6 yards.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - CINCY 25(5:57 - 1st) 24-J.Ford to CIN 34 for 9 yards (0-T.Henderson).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 34(5:21 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 2-J.Jackson. 2-J.Jackson to CIN 44 for 10 yards (18-J.McDonald).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 44(4:49 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 23-G.Doaks. 23-G.Doaks to APY 30 for 26 yards (13-K.Jackson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 30(4:32 - 1st) Penalty on APY 10-T.Lucas Offside 5 yards enforced at APY 30. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - CINCY 25(4:32 - 1st) 22-R.Montgomery to APY 24 for 1 yard (18-J.McDonald).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - CINCY 24(3:54 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Young.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - CINCY 24(3:47 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to APY 16 for 8 yards (12-N.Page).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 16(3:25 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 87-B.Labelle. 87-B.Labelle pushed ob at APY 9 for 7 yards (11-T.Vassel).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - CINCY 9(3:03 - 1st) 24-J.Ford to APY 6 for 3 yards (0-T.Henderson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 6 - CINCY 6(2:36 - 1st) 0-C.McClelland to APY 6 for no gain (44-J.Smith).
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - CINCY 6(1:45 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder sacked at APY 10 for -4 yards (15-J.Martin).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - CINCY 10(1:21 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 20-J.Thompson. Penalty on APY 15-J.Martin Offside 5 yards enforced at APY 10. No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - CINCY 5(1:15 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 20-J.Thompson. Penalty on APY 93-J.Young Offside 3 yards enforced at APY 5. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - CINCY 2(1:10 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to APY 1 for 1 yard (13-K.Jackson).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - CINCY 1(0:35 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:33 - 1st) 17-C.Smith extra point is good.
AP
Governors
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:33 - 1st) 17-C.Smith kicks 63 yards from CIN 35. 23-C.Evans to APY 18 for 16 yards (13-T.Van Fossen4-J.Harris).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AP 18(0:26 - 1st) 6-J.Oatsvall complete to 7-G.Pollard. 7-G.Pollard to APY 21 for 3 yards (7-C.Bryant).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - AP 21(15:00 - 2nd) 4-B.Snead to APY 25 for 4 yards (92-C.Brooks8-J.White).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - AP 25(14:18 - 2nd) 6-J.Oatsvall incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Wilson.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - AP 25(14:14 - 2nd) 87-A.Dodd punts 37 yards from APY 25. 22-R.Montgomery to CIN 45 for 7 yards (1-K.Ruffin).
CINCY
Bearcats
- TD (5 plays, 55 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 45(14:05 - 2nd) 0-C.McClelland to APY 49 for 6 yards (44-J.Smith).
|+38 YD
|
2 & 4 - CINCY 49(13:34 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder to APY 11 for 38 yards (13-K.Jackson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 11(12:54 - 2nd) 24-J.Ford to APY 4 for 7 yards (9-K.Sutton93-J.Young).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - CINCY 4(12:17 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to APY 1 for 3 yards (99-T.Allen).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - CINCY 1(12:10 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:01 - 2nd) 17-C.Smith extra point is good.
AP
Governors
- Punt (7 plays, 6 yards, 3:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:01 - 2nd) 17-C.Smith kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to APY End Zone. touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AP 25(12:01 - 2nd) 6-J.Oatsvall complete to 23-C.Evans. 23-C.Evans to APY 24 for -1 yard (8-J.White43-M.Pitts).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 11 - AP 24(11:26 - 2nd) 6-J.Oatsvall complete to 11-D.Wilson. 11-D.Wilson to APY 34 for 10 yards (3-J.Hicks).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - AP 34(10:46 - 2nd) 6-J.Oatsvall incomplete. Intended for 23-C.Evans.
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - AP 34(10:43 - 2nd) 4-B.Snead to APY 35 for 1 yard (90-J.Taylor41-J.Dublanko).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AP 35(10:11 - 2nd) 6-J.Oatsvall to APY 30 for -5 yards (8-J.White).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 15 - AP 30(9:36 - 2nd) 2-B.Harley to APY 25 for -5 yards (42-M.Vann).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 20 - AP 25(8:56 - 2nd) 6-J.Oatsvall complete to 4-B.Snead. 4-B.Snead pushed ob at APY 31 for 6 yards (15-T.Ward).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - AP 31(8:24 - 2nd) 87-A.Dodd punts 40 yards from APY 31 out of bounds at the CIN 29.
CINCY
Bearcats
- TD (8 plays, 71 yards, 4:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 29(8:12 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 11-L.Taylor. 11-L.Taylor pushed ob at CIN 35 for 6 yards (1-K.Ruffin).
|+30 YD
|
2 & 4 - CINCY 35(7:41 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 81-J.Whyle. 81-J.Whyle to APY 35 for 30 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 35(7:00 - 2nd) 22-R.Montgomery to APY 29 for 6 yards (8-I.Norman).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - CINCY 29(6:18 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 23-G.Doaks. 23-G.Doaks to APY 29 for no gain (8-I.Norman).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - CINCY 29(5:40 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 8-M.Young. 8-M.Young to APY 25 for 4 yards (1-K.Ruffin).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(5:03 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder to APY 23 for 2 yards (91-M.Gayle).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 8 - CINCY 23(4:25 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder to APY 2 for 21 yards (8-I.Norman).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - CINCY 2(3:43 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:39 - 2nd) 17-C.Smith extra point is good.
AP
Governors
- Punt (8 plays, 28 yards, 2:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:39 - 2nd) 17-C.Smith kicks 40 yards from CIN 35 to APY 25 fair catch by 23-C.Evans.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AP 25(3:39 - 2nd) 6-J.Oatsvall incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Wilson.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - AP 25(3:33 - 2nd) 23-C.Evans to APY 28 for 3 yards (27-D.Beavers13-T.Van Fossen).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - AP 28(2:47 - 2nd) 6-J.Oatsvall complete to 7-G.Pollard. 7-G.Pollard to APY 37 for 9 yards (12-A.Gardner27-D.Beavers).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AP 37(2:20 - 2nd) 6-J.Oatsvall incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Wilson.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - AP 37(2:08 - 2nd) 6-J.Oatsvall complete to 11-D.Wilson. 11-D.Wilson to CIN 49 for 14 yards (1-J.Wiggins27-D.Beavers).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AP 49(1:47 - 2nd) 6-J.Oatsvall incomplete. Intended for 13-D.Nalls.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - AP 49(1:41 - 2nd) 23-C.Evans to CIN 47 for 2 yards (2-W.Huber).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - AP 47(1:30 - 2nd) 6-J.Oatsvall incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Wilson.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - AP 47(0:54 - 2nd) 87-A.Dodd punts 34 yards from CIN 47 to CIN 13 fair catch by 22-R.Montgomery.
AP
Governors
- FG (15 plays, 63 yards, 5:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 17-C.Smith kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to APY End Zone. touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AP 25(15:00 - 3rd) 4-B.Snead to APY 24 for -1 yard (21-M.Sanders99-M.Brown).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - AP 24(14:28 - 3rd) 6-J.Oatsvall incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Wilson.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 11 - AP 24(14:23 - 3rd) 6-J.Oatsvall complete to 3-E.Minter. 3-E.Minter to APY 34 for 10 yards (1-J.Wiggins).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - AP 34(14:14 - 3rd) 4-B.Snead to APY 36 for 2 yards (27-D.Beavers).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AP 36(13:46 - 3rd) 4-B.Snead to APY 39 for 3 yards (1-J.Wiggins).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - AP 39(13:10 - 3rd) 6-J.Oatsvall to APY 43 for 4 yards (92-C.Brooks).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 3 - AP 43(12:25 - 3rd) 6-J.Oatsvall complete to 11-D.Wilson. 11-D.Wilson pushed ob at CIN 45 for 12 yards (5-D.Forrest).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - AP 45(12:18 - 3rd) 6-J.Oatsvall incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Harley. Team penalty on CIN 12 players 5 yards enforced at CIN 45. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - AP 40(12:07 - 3rd) 6-J.Oatsvall complete to 24-A.Carter. 24-A.Carter to CIN 39 for 1 yard (12-A.Gardner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - AP 39(11:44 - 3rd) 6-J.Oatsvall to CIN 39 for no gain (42-M.Vann10-B.Ingle).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - AP 39(11:07 - 3rd) 6-J.Oatsvall incomplete. Intended for 7-G.Pollard.
|+24 YD
|
4 & 4 - AP 39(10:46 - 3rd) 6-J.Oatsvall complete to 7-G.Pollard. 7-G.Pollard to CIN 15 for 24 yards (7-C.Bryant).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AP 15(10:33 - 3rd) 23-C.Evans to CIN 14 for 1 yard (8-J.White10-B.Ingle).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - AP 14(10:00 - 3rd) 23-C.Evans to CIN 12 for 2 yards (8-J.White).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - AP 12(9:21 - 3rd) 6-J.Oatsvall incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Minter.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - AP 12(9:07 - 3rd) 35-G.Paulette 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
CINCY
Bearcats
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:02 - 3rd) 35-G.Paulette kicks 56 yards from APY 35 out of bounds at the CIN 9.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 35(9:02 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 33 for -2 yards (18-J.McDonald9-K.Sutton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - CINCY 33(8:26 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Jackson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - CINCY 33(8:20 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Jackson.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - CINCY 33(8:16 - 3rd) 37-J.Smith punts 41 yards from CIN 33. 2-B.Harley to APY 26 for no gain (5-D.Forrest23-D.Jones).
AP
Governors
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 0:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AP 26(8:06 - 3rd) 6-J.Oatsvall incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Wilson.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - AP 26(8:00 - 3rd) 6-J.Oatsvall complete to 3-E.Minter. 3-E.Minter to APY 28 for 2 yards (12-A.Gardner1-J.Wiggins).
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - AP 28(7:38 - 3rd) 6-J.Oatsvall sacked at APY 21 for -7 yards (19-E.Tucky21-M.Sanders).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - AP 21(7:08 - 3rd) 87-A.Dodd punts 30 yards from APY 21 Downed at the CIN 49.
CINCY
Bearcats
- TD (7 plays, 51 yards, 3:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 49(6:57 - 3rd) 24-J.Ford to CIN 45 for -4 yards (12-N.Page).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - CINCY 45(6:13 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Jackson.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 14 - CINCY 45(6:07 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 11-L.Taylor. 11-L.Taylor to APY 40 for 15 yards (12-N.Page).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 40(5:37 - 3rd) 22-R.Montgomery to APY 36 for 4 yards (11-T.Vassel).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - CINCY 36(5:19 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to APY 33 for 3 yards (16-J.Tobin91-M.Gayle).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - CINCY 33(4:47 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to APY 32 for 1 yard (4-K.Perry).
|+32 YD
|
4 & 2 - CINCY 32(4:04 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 23-G.Doaks. 23-G.Doaks runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:55 - 3rd) 17-C.Smith extra point is good.
AP
Governors
- Interception (6 plays, 86 yards, 1:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:55 - 3rd) 17-C.Smith kicks 62 yards from CIN 35. 23-C.Evans to APY 14 for 11 yards (0-C.McClelland).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - AP 14(3:51 - 3rd) 4-B.Snead to APY 25 for 11 yards (12-A.Gardner9-A.Bush).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - AP 25(3:51 - 3rd) Penalty on CIN 9-A.Bush Facemask Incidental 15 yards enforced at APY 25.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AP 40(3:45 - 3rd) 4-B.Snead to APY 43 for 3 yards (12-A.Gardner).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - AP 43(3:18 - 3rd) 6-J.Oatsvall complete to 2-B.Harley. 2-B.Harley to CIN 45 for 12 yards (12-A.Gardner5-D.Forrest).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AP 45(2:27 - 3rd) 4-B.Snead to CIN 42 for 3 yards (92-C.Brooks).
|Int
|
2 & 7 - AP 42(2:03 - 3rd) 6-J.Oatsvall incomplete. Intended for 7-G.Pollard INTERCEPTED by 9-A.Bush at CIN 39. 9-A.Bush to APY 30 for 31 yards (7-G.Pollard). Penalty on APY 2-B.Harley Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at APY 30.
CINCY
Bearcats
- TD (4 plays, 15 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 15(1:50 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 87-B.Labelle.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 15(1:46 - 3rd) 0-C.McClelland runs 15 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on CIN 52-J.Robinson Holding 10 yards enforced at APY 15. No Play.
|+23 YD
|
2 & 20 - CINCY 25(1:35 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 81-J.Whyle. 81-J.Whyle to APY 2 for 23 yards (1-K.Ruffin).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - CINCY 2(1:18 - 3rd) 24-J.Ford runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:13 - 3rd) 17-C.Smith extra point is good.
AP
Governors
- Fumble (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:13 - 3rd) 17-C.Smith kicks 40 yards from CIN 35 to APY 25 fair catch by 23-C.Evans.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AP 25(1:13 - 3rd) 6-J.Oatsvall to APY 21 for -4 yards (2-W.Huber).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - AP 21(0:33 - 3rd) 6-J.Oatsvall incomplete. Intended for 7-G.Pollard.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 14 - AP 21(0:28 - 3rd) 4-B.Snead pushed ob at APY 28 for 7 yards (4-J.Harris).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - AP 28(15:00 - 4th) 87-A.Dodd punts 29 yards from APY 28. 22-R.Montgomery to CIN 43 FUMBLES. 19-E.Tucky to CIN 43 for no gain. Penalty on CIN 4-J.Harris Holding 10 yards enforced at CIN 43.
CINCY
Bearcats
- TD (4 plays, 67 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 33(14:51 - 4th) 6-B.Bryant complete to 87-B.Labelle. 87-B.Labelle to APY 46 for 21 yards (8-I.Norman).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 46(14:15 - 4th) 22-R.Montgomery to APY 40 for 6 yards (8-I.Norman13-K.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - CINCY 40(13:56 - 4th) 6-B.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Scott.
|+40 YD
|
3 & 4 - CINCY 40(13:50 - 4th) 6-B.Bryant runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(13:39 - 4th) 17-C.Smith extra point is no good
AP
Governors
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 4:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:39 - 4th) 17-C.Smith kicks 40 yards from CIN 35 to APY 25 fair catch by 2-B.Harley.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AP 25(13:39 - 4th) 6-J.Oatsvall incomplete. Intended for 7-G.Pollard.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - AP 25(13:34 - 4th) 4-B.Snead pushed ob at APY 28 for 3 yards (6-B.Cook).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 7 - AP 28(13:28 - 4th) 6-J.Oatsvall complete to 2-B.Harley. 2-B.Harley to APY 44 for 16 yards (42-M.Vann).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AP 44(12:52 - 4th) 28-J.Wilson to APY 48 for 4 yards (10-B.Ingle90-J.Taylor).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - AP 48(12:16 - 4th) 6-J.Oatsvall complete to 23-C.Evans. 23-C.Evans to APY 47 for -1 yard (39-J.Sheppard).
|+49 YD
|
3 & 7 - AP 47(12:33 - 4th) 6-J.Oatsvall complete to 2-B.Harley. 2-B.Harley to CIN 4 for 49 yards (13-T.Van Fossen15-T.Ward).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 4 - AP 4(11:10 - 4th) 23-C.Evans to CIN 2 for 2 yards (43-M.Pitts10-B.Ingle).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 2 - AP 2(10:54 - 4th) 23-C.Evans to CIN 3 for -1 yard (6-B.Cook).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - AP 3(10:03 - 4th) 6-J.Oatsvall to CIN 1 for 2 yards (10-B.Ingle13-T.Van Fossen).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - AP 1(9:25 - 4th) 23-C.Evans runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|(9:16 - 4th) 6-J.Oatsvall complete to 3-E.Minter. 3-E.Minter to CIN End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good. Team penalty on APY Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at CIN 2. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(9:16 - 4th) 35-G.Paulette extra point is good.
CINCY
Bearcats
- TD (8 plays, 66 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:16 - 4th) 81-C.Deeds kicks 31 yards from APY 35 Downed at the CIN 34.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 34(9:15 - 4th) 6-B.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Young. Penalty on APY 12-N.Page Pass interference 15 yards enforced at CIN 34. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 49(9:08 - 4th) 6-B.Bryant complete to 8-M.Young. 8-M.Young pushed ob at APY 45 for 6 yards (29-J.Newberry).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - CINCY 45(9:00 - 4th) 6-B.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Jones.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 4 - CINCY 45(8:55 - 4th) 6-B.Bryant to APY 28 for 17 yards (1-K.Ruffin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 28(8:27 - 4th) 6-B.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 20-J.Thompson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 28(8:21 - 4th) 6-B.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 11-L.Taylor.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 28(8:17 - 4th) 80-C.Scott to APY 8 for 20 yards (16-J.Tobin).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - CINCY 8(8:06 - 4th) 6-B.Bryant complete to 81-J.Whyle. 81-J.Whyle runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:59 - 4th) 17-C.Smith extra point is good.
AP
Governors
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 2:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:59 - 4th) 17-C.Smith kicks 40 yards from CIN 35 to APY 25 fair catch by 2-B.Harley.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AP 25(7:59 - 4th) 16-B.Robinson to APY 27 for 2 yards (23-D.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - AP 27(7:21 - 4th) 28-J.Wilson to APY 29 for 2 yards (24-J.Thomas20-D.Pace).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - AP 29(6:46 - 4th) Penalty on CIN 97-E.Phillips Offside 5 yards enforced at APY 29. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - AP 34(6:43 - 4th) 16-B.Robinson to APY 36 for 2 yards (20-D.Pace).
|+64 YD
|
1 & 10 - AP 36(6:19 - 4th) 23-C.Evans runs 64 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:54 - 4th) 35-G.Paulette extra point is good.
CINCY
Bearcats
- Fumble (8 plays, 51 yards, 4:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:54 - 4th) 81-C.Deeds kicks 36 yards from APY 35 to CIN 29 fair catch by 30-M.Kopaygorodsky. Penalty on APY 3-E.Minter Offside 5 yards enforced at CIN 29.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 34(9:15 - 4th) 24-J.Ford to CIN 37 for 3 yards (4-K.Perry).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - CINCY 37(5:27 - 4th) 0-C.McClelland to CIN 40 for 3 yards (33-C.Miller).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 4 - CINCY 40(4:58 - 4th) 6-B.Bryant complete to 20-J.Thompson. 20-J.Thompson to APY 42 for 18 yards (49-L.Frazier).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 42(4:19 - 4th) 24-J.Ford to APY 34 for 8 yards (49-L.Frazier4-K.Perry).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - CINCY 34(3:46 - 4th) 0-C.McClelland to APY 31 for 3 yards (4-K.Perry32-B.Lopes).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 31(3:14 - 4th) 22-R.Montgomery to APY 30 for 1 yard.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - CINCY 30(2:37 - 4th) 16-M.Lindauer to APY 30 FUMBLES. 16-M.Lindauer to APY 29 for 1 yard (44-J.Smith).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 8 - CINCY 29(1:51 - 4th) 16-M.Lindauer to APY 25 FUMBLES. 99-T.Allen to APY 19 for 4 yards.
AP
Governors
- Downs (6 plays, 20 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - AP 19(1:27 - 4th) 16-B.Robinson complete to 85-B.Lanier. 85-B.Lanier to APY 25 for 6 yards (39-J.Sheppard).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - AP 25(1:17 - 4th) 16-B.Robinson complete to 85-B.Lanier. 85-B.Lanier to APY 31 for 6 yards (39-J.Sheppard).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AP 31(1:11 - 4th) 16-B.Robinson incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Harley.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - AP 31(1:07 - 4th) 16-B.Robinson incomplete. Intended for 85-B.Lanier.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - AP 31(1:01 - 4th) 16-B.Robinson to APY 39 for 8 yards (4-J.Harris43-M.Pitts).
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - AP 39(0:36 - 4th) 16-B.Robinson incomplete. Intended for 28-J.Wilson.
CINCY
Bearcats
- End of Game (3 plays, 16 yards, 0:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 39(0:29 - 4th) 3-E.Prater to APY 36 for 3 yards (15-J.Martin).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - CINCY 36(0:20 - 4th) 25-C.Young pushed ob at APY 24 for 12 yards (49-L.Frazier).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 24(0:13 - 4th) 3-E.Prater to APY 23 for 1 yard (4-K.Perry).
