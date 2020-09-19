|
|
|LIB
|WKY
Willis scores 3 TDs in his Liberty debut, Flames win 30-24
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) Malik Willis rushed for 168 yards and three touchdowns in his Liberty debut as the Flames opened their season with a 30-24 victory over Western Kentucky on Saturday.
Willis, a backup quarterback at Auburn for two seasons before transferring and sitting out last year, ran for two short touchdowns in the first half and added an 18-yard run early in the fourth quarter for a 30-17 lead. He had 21 carries and threw for 133 yards on 13-of-21 passing.
Tyrrell Pigrome, a grad transfer from Maryland where he started seven games over four years, threw three touchdown passes, including a 36-yard score to Craig Burt Jr. to get the Hilltoppers (0-2) within 30-24 with three minutes left. Liberty, however, was able to run out the clock. Pigrome finished 18-of-25 passing for 193 yards.
The Flames snapped a 14-all tie late in the third quarter when Shedro Louis sped around the left side for a 29-yard score. Willis started the 85-yard drive with a 51-yard run. Joshua Mack added 100 yards rushing on 23 carries with Liberty finishing with 354 yards on the ground.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, attendance was restricted to 20 percent of the 22,113-seat stadium with fans required to wear masks.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|18
|Rushing
|20
|6
|Passing
|6
|9
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|3-10
|4th Down Conv
|3-4
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|484
|291
|Total Plays
|79
|53
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|354
|98
|Rush Attempts
|58
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.1
|3.5
|Net Yards Passing
|130
|193
|Comp. - Att.
|13-21
|18-25
|Yards Per Pass
|6.2
|7.7
|Penalties - Yards
|8-89
|2-19
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|4
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-44.0
|5-47.8
|Return Yards
|91
|72
|Punts - Returns
|2-23
|1--1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-68
|5-73
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|130
|PASS YDS
|193
|
|
|354
|RUSH YDS
|98
|
|
|484
|TOTAL YDS
|291
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Willis 7 QB
|M. Willis
|13/21
|133
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Willis 7 QB
|M. Willis
|21
|168
|3
|51
|
J. Mack 8 RB
|J. Mack
|23
|100
|0
|26
|
P. Pickett 25 RB
|P. Pickett
|8
|52
|0
|14
|
S. Louis 1 RB
|S. Louis
|4
|41
|1
|29
|
D. Douglas 3 WR
|D. Douglas
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Yarbrough 13 WR
|C. Yarbrough
|4
|2
|53
|0
|32
|
K. Shaa 2 WR
|K. Shaa
|6
|3
|22
|0
|9
|
D. Stubbs 5 WR
|D. Stubbs
|2
|2
|21
|0
|12
|
J. Jackson 88 TE
|J. Jackson
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
B. Brumm 80 WR
|B. Brumm
|3
|2
|10
|0
|7
|
J. Lofton 11 WR
|J. Lofton
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Barrett 15 TE
|C. Barrett
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Daniels 4 WR
|C. Daniels
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Mack 8 RB
|J. Mack
|2
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Scruggs 1 S
|J. Scruggs
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 11 DE
|D. Johnson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Pierre 32 LB
|A. Pierre
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Alexander 17 S
|B. Alexander
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Rusins 99 DT
|R. Rusins
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Megginson 19 CB
|C. Megginson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Butler 6 LB
|A. Butler
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Stone 23 S
|C. Stone
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bennett 6 QB
|J. Bennett
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Clark 10 DE
|T. Clark
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Haskins 27 S
|M. Haskins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Reese 16 CB
|Q. Reese
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Dabney 2 CB
|E. Dabney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Barrett 15 TE
|C. Barrett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lofton 11 WR
|J. Lofton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Coleman 17 WR
|K. Coleman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Bowers 10 QB
|W. Bowers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Barbir 95 K
|A. Barbir
|1/2
|24
|3/4
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Alves 46 P
|A. Alves
|2
|44.0
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Louis 1 RB
|S. Louis
|2
|29.0
|34
|0
|
M. Bollinger 30 TE
|M. Bollinger
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Douglas 3 WR
|D. Douglas
|2
|11.5
|17
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Pigrome 1 QB
|T. Pigrome
|18/25
|193
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Pigrome 1 QB
|T. Pigrome
|14
|62
|0
|21
|
G. Walker 5 RB
|G. Walker
|11
|34
|0
|13
|
M. Staples 10 RB
|M. Staples
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
N. Whittington 20 RB
|N. Whittington
|2
|0
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Tinsley 4 WR
|M. Tinsley
|6
|6
|69
|1
|23
|
C. Burt Jr. 11 WR
|C. Burt Jr.
|3
|2
|45
|1
|24
|
J. Pearson 7 WR
|J. Pearson
|6
|4
|29
|0
|16
|
D. Smith 17 TE
|D. Smith
|2
|2
|26
|1
|24
|
J. Simon 6 TE
|J. Simon
|3
|2
|19
|0
|18
|
X. Lane 9 WR
|X. Lane
|3
|2
|5
|0
|4
|
D. Wade 19 WR
|D. Wade
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Staples 10 RB
|M. Staples
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Key 2 DB
|D. Key
|10-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bailey 36 LB
|K. Bailey
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Malone 10 DE
|D. Malone
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Kincade 31 DB
|A. Kincade
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|
R. Barber 50 DT
|R. Barber
|5-4
|0.5
|0
|
R. Cray 24 DB
|R. Cray
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Brown 32 LB
|E. Brown
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Madden 99 DT
|J. Madden
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Meadows 7 DB
|T. Meadows
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bishop 29 DB
|B. Bishop
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lowe Jr. 52 LB
|D. Lowe Jr.
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
O. Alexander 27 DB
|O. Alexander
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Staples 10 RB
|M. Staples
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ruffin 26 DB
|D. Ruffin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Darvin 53 DT
|J. Darvin
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Washington 25 LB
|B. Washington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hunter 11 DE
|J. Hunter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Cain 28 DE
|D. Cain
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 34 DE
|J. Jones
|0-3
|0.5
|0
|
Ch. Jones 91 DT
|Ch. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Narveson 44 K
|B. Narveson
|1/1
|43
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Haggerty 47 P
|J. Haggerty
|5
|47.8
|1
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Wade 19 WR
|D. Wade
|5
|14.6
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Wade 19 WR
|D. Wade
|1
|-1.0
|0
|0
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 95-A.Barbir kicks 65 yards from LIB 35. 19-D.Wade to WKY 24 for 24 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 24(14:53 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 4-M.Tinsley. 4-M.Tinsley to WKY 23 for -1 yard (11-J.Lofton).
|-6 YD
|
2 & 11 - WKY 23(14:20 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 17 for -6 yards (6-J.Bennett10-W.Bowers).
|No Gain
|
3 & 17 - WKY 17(13:45 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Pearson.
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - WKY 17(13:37 - 1st) 47-J.Haggerty punts 35 yards from WKY 17 out of bounds at the LIB 48.
LIB
Flames
- TD (5 plays, 52 yards, 2:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 48(13:29 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs to WKY 40 for 12 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 40(13:06 - 1st) 7-M.Willis scrambles to WKY 38 for 2 yards (10-M.Staples).
|+32 YD
|
2 & 8 - LIB 38(12:34 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 13-C.Yarbrough. 13-C.Yarbrough to WKY 6 for 32 yards (2-D.Key).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 6 - LIB 6(12:15 - 1st) 8-J.Mack to WKY 4 for 2 yards (31-A.Kincade50-R.Barber).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - LIB 4(11:32 - 1st) 7-M.Willis runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:27 - 1st) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:27 - 1st) 95-A.Barbir kicks 59 yards from LIB 35. 19-D.Wade to WKY 23 for 17 yards (9-A.Jenkins).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 23(11:21 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 26 for 3 yards (6-J.Bennett).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - WKY 26(10:52 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome scrambles to WKY 27 for 1 yard (11-D.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - WKY 27(10:10 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Burt.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - WKY 27(10:04 - 1st) 47-J.Haggerty punts 49 yards from WKY 27 to LIB 24 fair catch by 3-D.Douglas.
LIB
Flames
- FG (13 plays, 70 yards, 4:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 24(9:57 - 1st) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Yarbrough.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - LIB 24(9:51 - 1st) 25-P.Pickett to LIB 27 for 3 yards (2-D.Key31-A.Kincade).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 7 - LIB 27(9:11 - 1st) 7-M.Willis scrambles to LIB 39 for 12 yards (32-E.Brown).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 39(8:55 - 1st) 25-P.Pickett to WKY 49 for 12 yards (32-E.Brown).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 49(8:42 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs to WKY 40 for 9 yards (26-D.Ruffin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - LIB 40(8:31 - 1st) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shaa.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - LIB 40(8:23 - 1st) 25-P.Pickett to WKY 40 for no gain.
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - LIB 40(8:00 - 1st) 7-M.Willis to WKY 37 for 3 yards (2-D.Key).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 37(7:45 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 88-J.Jackson. 88-J.Jackson to WKY 22 for 15 yards.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 22(7:10 - 1st) 25-P.Pickett to WKY 8 for 14 yards (31-A.Kincade).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 8 - LIB 8(6:39 - 1st) 7-M.Willis to WKY 9 for -1 yard (31-A.Kincade).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - LIB 9(6:03 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 19-B.Brumm. 19-B.Brumm to WKY 6 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - LIB 6(5:31 - 1st) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Daniels.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - LIB 6(5:25 - 1st) 95-A.Barbir 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- FG (10 plays, 47 yards, 5:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:21 - 1st) 95-A.Barbir kicks 56 yards from LIB 35. 19-D.Wade to WKY 13 for 4 yards (28-C.Smith19-B.Brumm). Team penalty on LIB Facemasking 15 yards enforced at WKY 13.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 28(5:21 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome scrambles to WKY 35 for 7 yards (4-C.Megginson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - WKY 35(5:00 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 42 for 7 yards (4-C.Megginson17-K.Coleman).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 42(4:20 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome scrambles to WKY 41 for -1 yard (99-R.Rusins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - WKY 41(3:20 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 41 for no gain (11-D.Johnson).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 11 - WKY 41(2:50 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to LIB 43 for 16 yards (23-C.Stone).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 43(2:24 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to LIB 36 for 7 yards (16-Q.Reese17-B.Alexander).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - WKY 36(1:45 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to LIB 32 for 4 yards (1-J.Scruggs).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 32(1:05 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 9-X.Lane.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WKY 32(1:01 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to LIB 32 for no gain (99-R.Rusins10-T.Clark).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - WKY 32(0:20 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome scrambles to LIB 25 for 7 yards (17-B.Alexander).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - WKY 25(15:00 - 2nd) 44-B.Narveson 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
LIB
Flames
- TD (14 plays, 65 yards, 4:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 2nd) 46-C.Munson kicks 30 yards from WKY 35 out of bounds at the LIB 35.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 35(14:56 - 2nd) 8-J.Mack to LIB 42 for 7 yards (36-K.Bailey2-D.Key).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - LIB 42(14:31 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Yarbrough.
|+21 YD
|
2 & 3 - LIB 42(14:25 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 13-C.Yarbrough. 13-C.Yarbrough to WKY 37 for 21 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 37(14:20 - 2nd) 8-J.Mack to WKY 33 for 4 yards (31-A.Kincade).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - LIB 33(13:44 - 2nd) 8-J.Mack to WKY 10 for 23 yards (31-A.Kincade). Penalty on LIB 75-M.Knight Holding 9 yards enforced at WKY 33. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 15 - LIB 42(13:15 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis to WKY 36 for 6 yards (2-D.Key).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 9 - LIB 36(12:46 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 2-K.Shaa. 2-K.Shaa to WKY 27 for 9 yards (36-K.Bailey).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LIB 27(12:09 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Yarbrough. Penalty on WKY 24-R.Cray Pass interference 9 yards enforced at WKY 27. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 18(12:05 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis to WKY 11 for 7 yards (24-R.Cray).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - LIB 11(11:40 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shaa.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - LIB 11(11:36 - 2nd) 8-J.Mack to WKY 9 for 2 yards (36-K.Bailey).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - LIB 9(11:12 - 2nd) 8-J.Mack to WKY 6 for 3 yards (36-K.Bailey32-E.Brown).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 6 - LIB 6(10:55 - 2nd) 8-J.Mack to WKY 4 for 2 yards (2-D.Key).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - LIB 4(10:20 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:15 - 2nd) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- TD (8 plays, 88 yards, 4:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:15 - 2nd) 95-A.Barbir kicks 57 yards from LIB 35. 19-D.Wade to WKY 22 for 14 yards (21-M.Glaize). Team penalty on WKY Holding 10 yards enforced at WKY 22.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 12(10:11 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 10 for -2 yards (6-A.Butler).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 12 - WKY 10(9:25 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 4-M.Tinsley. 4-M.Tinsley to WKY 16 for 6 yards.
|+23 YD
|
3 & 6 - WKY 16(8:53 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 4-M.Tinsley. 4-M.Tinsley to WKY 39 for 23 yards (32-A.Pierre).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 39(8:20 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to LIB 48 for 13 yards (7-M.Haskins).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 48(7:51 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome to LIB 44 for 4 yards (1-J.Scruggs). Penalty on LIB 32-A.Pierre Facemasking 15 yards enforced at LIB 44.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 29(7:35 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon to LIB 11 for 18 yards (17-B.Alexander).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 11(7:04 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to LIB 6 for 5 yards (2-E.Dabney).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - WKY 6(6:22 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 4-M.Tinsley. 4-M.Tinsley runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:15 - 2nd) 44-B.Narveson extra point is good.
LIB
Flames
- Missed FG (13 plays, 51 yards, 5:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:15 - 2nd) 46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to LIB End Zone. touchback.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 25(6:15 - 2nd) 25-P.Pickett to LIB 35 for 10 yards (99-J.Madden10-D.Malone).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 35(6:00 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Yarbrough.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - LIB 35(5:53 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis sacked at LIB 28 for -7 yards (50-R.Barber34-J.Jones).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 17 - LIB 28(4:57 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis scrambles to LIB 44 for 16 yards (10-D.Malone).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - LIB 44(4:33 - 2nd) 25-P.Pickett to LIB 47 for 3 yards (50-R.Barber).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 47(4:03 - 2nd) 25-P.Pickett to WKY 48 for 5 yards (53-J.Darvin34-J.Jones).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - LIB 48(3:38 - 2nd) 25-P.Pickett to WKY 43 for 5 yards (36-K.Bailey53-J.Darvin).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 43(3:20 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis to WKY 34 for 9 yards (10-D.Malone).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 1 - LIB 34(2:52 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis scrambles to WKY 20 FUMBLES. 64-J.Bodden to WKY 20 for no gain.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 20(2:13 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 8-J.Mack. 8-J.Mack to WKY 21 for -1 yard (52-D.Lowe).
|Penalty
|
2 & 11 - LIB 21(1:47 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Lofton. Team penalty on LIB Holding 10 yards enforced at WKY 21. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 21 - LIB 31(1:42 - 2nd) 8-J.Mack to WKY 32 for -1 yard (10-D.Malone91-C.Jones).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 22 - LIB 32(1:29 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 11-J.Lofton. 11-J.Lofton to WKY 24 for 8 yards (29-B.Bishop).
|No Good
|
4 & 14 - LIB 24(0:44 - 2nd) 95-A.Barbir 42 yards Field Goal is No Good.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Halftime (3 plays, 18 yards, 0:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 24(0:39 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 19-D.Wade.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - WKY 24(0:32 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome scrambles to WKY 33 for 9 yards (23-C.Stone).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 1 - WKY 33(0:05 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 42 for 9 yards (32-A.Pierre).
LIB
Flames
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 46-C.Munson kicks 64 yards from WKY 35. 1-S.Louis to LIB 25 for 24 yards (10-M.Staples).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 25(14:54 - 3rd) 8-J.Mack to LIB 27 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - LIB 27(14:20 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shaa.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - LIB 27(14:10 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Brumm.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - LIB 27(14:06 - 3rd) 46-A.Alves punts 51 yards from LIB 27. 19-D.Wade to WKY 21 for -1 yard (4-C.Megginson).
WKY
Hilltoppers
- TD (7 plays, 79 yards, 3:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 21(13:56 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 4-M.Tinsley. 4-M.Tinsley to WKY 38 for 17 yards (1-J.Scruggs).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 38(13:37 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome to WKY 42 for 4 yards (32-A.Pierre).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 6 - WKY 42(12:55 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome to LIB 37 for 21 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 37(12:26 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 11-C.Burt. 11-C.Burt to LIB 28 for 9 yards (4-C.Megginson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - WKY 28(11:51 - 3rd) 10-M.Staples to LIB 26 for 2 yards (17-B.Alexander).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 26(11:22 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 17-D.Smith. 17-D.Smith to LIB 24 for 2 yards.
|+24 YD
|
2 & 8 - WKY 24(11:01 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 17-D.Smith. 17-D.Smith runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:56 - 3rd) 44-B.Narveson extra point is good.
LIB
Flames
- Downs (12 plays, 47 yards, 5:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:56 - 3rd) 46-C.Munson kicks 63 yards from WKY 35. 1-S.Louis to LIB 36 for 34 yards (28-D.Cain).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 36(10:49 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis complete to 2-K.Shaa. 2-K.Shaa to LIB 43 for 7 yards (24-R.Cray).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - LIB 43(10:27 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Mack.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - LIB 43(10:20 - 3rd) 8-J.Mack to LIB 48 for 5 yards (10-D.Malone36-K.Bailey).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 48(9:50 - 3rd) 8-J.Mack to WKY 47 for 5 yards (36-K.Bailey).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - LIB 47(9:28 - 3rd) 8-J.Mack to WKY 37 for 10 yards (2-D.Key31-A.Kincade).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 37(9:05 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis complete to 2-K.Shaa. 2-K.Shaa to WKY 31 for 6 yards (24-R.Cray).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - LIB 31(8:44 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis to WKY 31 for no gain (28-D.Cain50-R.Barber).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - LIB 31(8:00 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis complete to 15-C.Barrett. 15-C.Barrett to WKY 26 for 5 yards (31-A.Kincade).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 26(7:30 - 3rd) 8-J.Mack to WKY 21 for 5 yards (11-J.Hunter50-R.Barber).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - LIB 21(6:58 - 3rd) 8-J.Mack to WKY 19 for 2 yards (99-J.Madden2-D.Key).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - LIB 19(6:20 - 3rd) 8-J.Mack to WKY 19 for no gain (2-D.Key52-D.Lowe).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 3 - LIB 19(5:37 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis to WKY 17 for 2 yards (52-D.Lowe2-D.Key).
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Punt (4 plays, 25 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 17(5:30 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 18 for 1 yard (1-J.Scruggs6-A.Butler). Penalty on LIB 44-A.Lewis Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at WKY 18.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 33(5:18 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 9-X.Lane. 9-X.Lane to WKY 34 for 1 yard (1-J.Scruggs).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - WKY 34(4:45 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to WKY 38 for 4 yards (7-M.Haskins4-C.Megginson).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - WKY 38(4:04 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 9-X.Lane. 9-X.Lane to WKY 42 for 4 yards (6-A.Butler).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - WKY 42(3:26 - 3rd) 47-J.Haggerty punts 43 yards from WKY 42 Downed at the LIB 15.
LIB
Flames
- TD (5 plays, 85 yards, 1:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+51 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 15(3:16 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis to WKY 34 for 51 yards (31-A.Kincade).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 34(2:58 - 3rd) 1-S.Louis to WKY 28 for 6 yards (32-E.Brown).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - LIB 28(2:30 - 3rd) 1-S.Louis to WKY 24 for 4 yards (36-K.Bailey).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LIB 24(2:00 - 3rd) Penalty on LIB 68-T.Schultz False start 5 yards enforced at WKY 24. No Play.
|+29 YD
|
1 & 15 - LIB 29(1:41 - 3rd) 1-S.Louis runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:33 - 3rd) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:33 - 3rd) 95-A.Barbir kicks 63 yards from LIB 35. 19-D.Wade to WKY 16 for 14 yards.
|-8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 16(1:33 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome to WKY 8 FUMBLES. 1-T.Pigrome to WKY 8 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 18 - WKY 8(0:53 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome to WKY 8 for no gain (11-D.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 18 - WKY 8(0:20 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 10-M.Staples.
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - WKY 8(0:12 - 3rd) 47-J.Haggerty punts 55 yards from WKY 8. 3-D.Douglas to LIB 43 for 6 yards (54-M.Baldeck36-K.Bailey).
LIB
Flames
- TD (7 plays, 57 yards, 3:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LIB 43(15:00 - 4th) Team penalty on LIB False start 5 yards enforced at LIB 43. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 15 - LIB 38(15:00 - 4th) 7-M.Willis complete to 19-B.Brumm. 19-B.Brumm to LIB 45 for 7 yards.
|+26 YD
|
2 & 8 - LIB 45(14:30 - 4th) 8-J.Mack to WKY 29 for 26 yards (29-B.Bishop).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 29(13:55 - 4th) 8-J.Mack to WKY 20 for 9 yards (2-D.Key).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - LIB 20(13:20 - 4th) 7-M.Willis scrambles to WKY 18 for 2 yards (10-D.Malone53-J.Darvin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 18(12:40 - 4th) 8-J.Mack to WKY 18 for no gain (10-D.Malone53-J.Darvin).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - LIB 18(12:00 - 4th) 7-M.Willis runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(11:43 - 4th) 95-A.Barbir extra point is no good.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:43 - 4th) 95-A.Barbir kicks 40 yards from LIB 35 to WKY 25 fair catch by 19-D.Wade.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 25(11:43 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to WKY 27 for 2 yards (10-T.Clark).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - WKY 27(11:05 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon to WKY 28 for 1 yard (16-Q.Reese).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - WKY 28(10:35 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Simon.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - WKY 28(10:28 - 4th) 47-J.Haggerty punts 57 yards from WKY 28. 3-D.Douglas to LIB 32 for 17 yards (28-D.Cain).
LIB
Flames
- Punt (5 plays, 18 yards, 3:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 32(10:15 - 4th) 7-M.Willis to LIB 38 for 6 yards (2-D.Key24-R.Cray).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - LIB 38(9:29 - 4th) 7-M.Willis to LIB 43 for 5 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 43(8:47 - 4th) 1-S.Louis to LIB 45 for 2 yards (7-T.Meadows).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - LIB 45(8:05 - 4th) 7-M.Willis scrambles to LIB 48 for 3 yards (10-D.Malone).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - LIB 48(7:41 - 4th) 3-D.Douglas to LIB 50 for 2 yards (25-B.Washington).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - LIB 50(6:52 - 4th) 46-A.Alves punts 37 yards from LIB 50 to WKY 13 fair catch by 19-D.Wade.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- TD (10 plays, 87 yards, 3:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 13(6:45 - 4th) 20-N.Whittington to WKY 7 for -6 yards (10-T.Clark).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 16 - WKY 7(6:11 - 4th) 20-N.Whittington to WKY 13 for 6 yards (99-R.Rusins).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - WKY 13(5:36 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome to WKY 21 for 8 yards (11-D.Johnson).
|+9 YD
|
4 & 2 - WKY 21(4:48 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome to WKY 30 for 9 yards (17-B.Alexander11-D.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 30(4:27 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Pearson.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - WKY 30(4:20 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Pearson. Penalty on LIB 17-B.Alexander Pass interference 15 yards enforced at WKY 30. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 45(4:10 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome to WKY 46 for 1 yard (15-C.Barrett).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 9 - WKY 46(3:50 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 4-M.Tinsley. 4-M.Tinsley to LIB 36 for 18 yards (32-A.Pierre).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 36(3:26 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome scrambles to LIB 24 for 12 yards.
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 24(3:10 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 11-C.Burt. 11-C.Burt runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:04 - 4th) 44-B.Narveson extra point is good.
LIB
Flames
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:04 - 4th) 46-C.Munson kicks 46 yards from WKY 35. 30-M.Bollinger to LIB 29 for 10 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 29(3:02 - 4th) 8-J.Mack to LIB 32 for 3 yards (2-D.Key52-D.Lowe).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - LIB 32(2:55 - 4th) 8-J.Mack to LIB 38 for 6 yards (31-A.Kincade10-D.Malone).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - LIB 38(2:48 - 4th) 8-J.Mack to LIB 39 for 1 yard (50-R.Barber31-A.Kincade).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 39(2:26 - 4th) 8-J.Mack to LIB 44 for 5 yards (7-T.Meadows).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - LIB 44(1:44 - 4th) 7-M.Willis to WKY 44 for 12 yards (50-R.Barber34-J.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 44(1:32 - 4th) 8-J.Mack to WKY 42 for 2 yards (50-R.Barber31-A.Kincade).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - LIB 42(1:28 - 4th) 8-J.Mack to WKY 42 for no gain (50-R.Barber).
|-9 YD
|
3 & 8 - LIB 42(0:43 - 4th) to LIB 49 for -9 yards.
-
23APLST
MRSHL
7
10
3rd 12:19 CBS
-
SFA
TXSA
7
17
3rd 11:58 ESP2
-
14UCF
GATECH
28
14
3rd 14:10 ABC
-
TROY
MTSU
26
7
3rd 14:40 ESPN
-
CIT
1CLEM
0
49
2nd 0:00 ACCN
-
CAMP
CSTCAR
21
43
Final ESPN
-
AP
13CINCY
20
55
Final ESP+
-
CUSE
25PITT
10
21
Final ACCN
-
NAVY
TULANE
27
24
Final ABC
-
BC
DUKE
26
6
Final
-
LIB
WKY
30
24
Final ESPU
-
TULSA
11OKLAST
7
16
Final ESPN
-
19LALAF
GAST
34
31
Final/OT ESP2
-
SFLA
7ND
0
52
Final USA
-
SMU
NTEXAS
0
071.5 O/U
+14.5
Sat 6:00pm CBSSN
-
LATECH
USM
0
058.5 O/U
-5
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
TXSTSM
LAMON
0
058 O/U
+3
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
17MIAMI
18LVILLE
0
066 O/U
+2
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
WAKE
NCST
0
053 O/U
+1
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
ABIL
UTEP
0
048.5 O/U
-8
Sat 9:00pm ESP3
-
HOU
16MEMP
0
0
PPD ESPN
-
HOU
BAYLOR
0
0
PPD FOX
-
21BYU
22ARMY
0
0
PPD CBS
-
FAU
GAS
0
0
PPD ESPN
-
CHARLO
12UNC
0
0