|LATECH
|USM
La Tech beats Southern Miss 31-30 on Herbert's TD catch
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) Griffin Hebert made a spectacular 4-yard touchdown catch underneath the goal post with 14 seconds left as Louisiana Tech rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat Southern Mississippi 31-30 on Saturday night in a Conference USA opener.
On fourth down, Luke Anthony scrabbled around the pocket and then tossed the ball to Hebert, who made a two-handed jumping catch while being pushed by two defenders out of bounds. Herbert kept his left foot just inside the end zone. The play was initially ruled incomplete and reversed after a lengthy review.
Anthony was 13 of 21 for 149 yards with three touchdown passes for Louisiana Tech in its season opener. Hebert finished with five catches for 48 yards including a 5-yard touchdown from starting quarterback Aaron Allen.
Jack Abraham was 24-of-32 passing for 264 yards with three touchdowns and an interception for Southern Miss (0-2, 0-1). Tim Jones had eight receptions for 160 yards and two touchdowns.
Trailing 27-10 midway through the third quarter, Anthony threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Adrian Hardy. Anthony then tossed a 35-yard touchdown pass to Smoke Harris, who made an over-the-shoulder catch between two defenders that pulled the Bulldogs to 27-24 at the end of the third quarter.
It was interim coach Scott Walden's debut for the Golden Eagles. He replaced Jay Hopson of Sept. 7. Hopson was 28-23 in five seasons at Southern Miss.
Capacity was limited to 25% at 36,000-seat M.M. Roberts Stadium. Six feet of social distancing was required and tailgating prohibited.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|21
|Rushing
|13
|9
|Passing
|12
|11
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|10-16
|7-12
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|350
|377
|Total Plays
|77
|62
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|163
|129
|Rush Attempts
|42
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|4.3
|Net Yards Passing
|187
|248
|Comp. - Att.
|24-35
|24-32
|Yards Per Pass
|5.3
|7.8
|Penalties - Yards
|7-48
|5-45
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|4
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-36.5
|2-42.5
|Return Yards
|89
|164
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-66
|5-149
|Int. - Returns
|1-23
|1-15
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|187
|PASS YDS
|248
|
|
|163
|RUSH YDS
|129
|
|
|350
|TOTAL YDS
|377
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Anthony 9 QB
|L. Anthony
|13/21
|149
|3
|0
|
A. Allen 3 QB
|A. Allen
|11/14
|69
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Henderson 33 RB
|J. Henderson
|18
|69
|0
|11
|
I. Tucker 22 RB
|I. Tucker
|11
|65
|0
|15
|
G. Garner 25 RB
|G. Garner
|6
|40
|0
|24
|
J. Johnson 8 WR
|J. Johnson
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Allen 3 QB
|A. Allen
|3
|-8
|0
|6
|
L. Anthony 9 QB
|L. Anthony
|3
|-9
|0
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Hardy 6 WR
|A. Hardy
|8
|5
|79
|1
|32
|
S. Harris 5 WR
|S. Harris
|7
|5
|59
|1
|35
|
G. Hebert 80 WR
|G. Hebert
|6
|5
|48
|2
|16
|
C. Powell 0 WR
|C. Powell
|4
|4
|19
|0
|6
|
J. Henderson 33 RB
|J. Henderson
|4
|4
|8
|0
|6
|
I. Graham 13 WR
|I. Graham
|4
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Grubbs 52 LB
|T. Grubbs
|11-6
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ladler 1 DB
|K. Ladler
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Barnett 46 LB
|E. Barnett
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Walker 54 LB
|A. Walker
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 97 DL
|M. Williams
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Kendzior 47 DL
|E. Kendzior
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Woods 30 DB
|C. Woods
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Rose 94 DL
|K. Rose
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Wilbon 95 DL
|G. Wilbon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cole 7 DB
|J. Cole
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Walker 84 WR
|J. Walker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Hannibal 2 DB
|Z. Hannibal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Allen 43 DL
|T. Allen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hall 93 DL
|D. Hall
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
B. Williamson 4 DB
|B. Williamson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bell 96 DL
|B. Bell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clark 56 DL
|M. Clark
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Calhoun 17 DB
|B. Calhoun
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Barnes 35 K
|J. Barnes
|1/1
|28
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Barnes 35 K
|J. Barnes
|2
|36.5
|0
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Toussant 86 WR
|W. Toussant
|2
|28.0
|30
|0
|
I. Graham 13 WR
|I. Graham
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Abraham 15 QB
|J. Abraham
|24/32
|264
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Ragsdale 3 RB
|D. Ragsdale
|11
|56
|0
|21
|
F. Gore Jr. 21 RB
|F. Gore Jr.
|6
|39
|0
|27
|
K. Perkins 33 RB
|K. Perkins
|5
|35
|1
|16
|
J. Abraham 15 QB
|J. Abraham
|7
|4
|0
|11
|
T. Jones 5 WR
|T. Jones
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Jones 5 WR
|T. Jones
|9
|8
|160
|2
|74
|
D. Jones 26 WR
|D. Jones
|4
|4
|45
|0
|18
|
J. Brownlee 17 WR
|J. Brownlee
|7
|5
|27
|1
|15
|
F. Gore Jr. 21 RB
|F. Gore Jr.
|3
|3
|16
|0
|13
|
M. McCoy 87 WR
|M. McCoy
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
G. Gunter 89 TE
|G. Gunter
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Ragsdale 3 RB
|D. Ragsdale
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
A. Robinson 13 WR
|A. Robinson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Perkins 33 RB
|K. Perkins
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Shorts 9 DB
|M. Shorts
|11-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Latham 6 LB
|S. Latham
|10-4
|1.0
|1
|
E. Scott Jr. 12 DB
|E. Scott Jr.
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hemby 19 DB
|K. Hemby
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Bozeman 28 LB
|S. Bozeman
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
H. Maples 32 LB
|H. Maples
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Habas 46 LB
|A. Habas
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ratcliff 93 DL
|J. Ratcliff
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Quewon 47 DL
|D. Quewon
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Sykes 3 DL
|T. Sykes
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Barnes 25 DB
|T. Barnes
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cherry 24 DL
|T. Cherry
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Brooks 18 DB
|N. Brooks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Moody 36 DB
|T. Moody
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Kitchen 2 DL
|E. Kitchen
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Maberry 7 RB
|D. Maberry
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Perry 15 DB
|J. Perry
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Bourgeois 40 K
|B. Bourgeois
|1/1
|37
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Fleming 49 P
|G. Fleming
|2
|42.5
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Harrell 29 DB
|C. Harrell
|4
|32.5
|48
|0
|
B. Hayes 16 RB
|B. Hayes
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
USM
Golden Eagles
- Downs (14 plays, 54 yards, 5:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 53-G.Siemieniec kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to USM End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 25(15:00 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to USM 31 for 6 yards (54-A.Walker96-B.Bell).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - USM 31(14:29 - 1st) 3-D.Ragsdale to USM 34 for 3 yards (47-E.Kendzior52-T.Grubbs).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - USM 34(13:55 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham to USM 36 for 2 yards (95-G.Wilbon52-T.Grubbs).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 36(13:28 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 17-J.Brownlee. 17-J.Brownlee to USM 42 for 6 yards (46-E.Barnett52-T.Grubbs).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 4 - USM 42(12:53 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 26-D.Jones. 26-D.Jones to LT 40 for 18 yards (54-A.Walker30-C.Woods).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 40(12:35 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Brownlee.
|-5 YD
|
2 & 10 - USM 40(12:30 - 1st) 5-T.Jones to LT 45 for -5 yards (52-T.Grubbs).
|Penalty
|
3 & 15 - USM 45(11:47 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Jones. Penalty on LT 52-T.Grubbs Offside 5 yards enforced at LT 45. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - USM 40(11:40 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 21-F.Gore. 21-F.Gore to LT 27 for 13 yards (1-K.Ladler7-J.Cole).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 27(11:14 - 1st) 21-F.Gore to LT 22 for 5 yards (94-K.Rose7-J.Cole).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - USM 22(10:39 - 1st) 3-D.Ragsdale to LT 22 for no gain (52-T.Grubbs30-C.Woods).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - USM 22(9:57 - 1st) Penalty on USM 60-C.Wright False start 5 yards enforced at LT 22. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 10 - USM 27(9:48 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham to LT 24 for 3 yards (7-J.Cole).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 7 - USM 24(9:06 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 21-F.Gore. 21-F.Gore to LT 21 for 3 yards (46-E.Barnett).
LATECH
Bulldogs
- TD (15 plays, 79 yards, 7:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 21(8:58 - 1st) 33-J.Henderson to LT 26 for 5 yards (6-S.Latham9-M.Shorts).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - LATECH 26(8:38 - 1st) 33-J.Henderson to LT 35 for 9 yards (36-T.Moody).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 35(8:08 - 1st) 33-J.Henderson to LT 42 for 7 yards (46-A.Habas28-S.Bozeman).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 3 - LATECH 42(7:31 - 1st) 3-A.Allen complete to 80-G.Hebert. 80-G.Hebert to USM 46 for 12 yards (46-A.Habas).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 46(7:10 - 1st) 3-A.Allen complete to 5-S.Harris. 5-S.Harris to USM 30 for 16 yards (9-M.Shorts).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 30(6:32 - 1st) 33-J.Henderson to USM 30 for no gain (6-S.Latham46-A.Habas).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 30(6:00 - 1st) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 13-I.Graham.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - LATECH 30(5:51 - 1st) 3-A.Allen complete to 6-A.Hardy. 6-A.Hardy to USM 19 for 11 yards (19-K.Hemby).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 19(5:23 - 1st) 22-I.Tucker to USM 18 for 1 yard (25-T.Barnes19-K.Hemby).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - LATECH 18(4:54 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to USM 12 for 6 yards (93-J.Ratcliff12-E.Scott).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - LATECH 12(4:08 - 1st) 33-J.Henderson to USM 10 for 2 yards (25-T.Barnes).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - LATECH 10(3:48 - 1st) 33-J.Henderson to USM 9 for 1 yard (93-J.Ratcliff6-S.Latham).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 9 - LATECH 9(3:13 - 1st) 33-J.Henderson to USM 11 for -2 yards (2-E.Kitchen6-S.Latham).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - LATECH 11(2:29 - 1st) 3-A.Allen complete to 33-J.Henderson. 33-J.Henderson to USM 5 for 6 yards (28-S.Bozeman19-K.Hemby).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - LATECH 5(1:55 - 1st) 3-A.Allen complete to 80-G.Hebert. 80-G.Hebert runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:49 - 1st) 35-J.Barnes extra point is good.
USM
Golden Eagles
- TD (12 plays, 67 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:49 - 1st) 53-G.Siemieniec kicks 65 yards from LT 35. 29-C.Harrell to USM 33 for 33 yards (4-B.Williamson).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 33(1:39 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to USM 46 for 13 yards (2-Z.Hannibal).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - USM 46(1:10 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Jones. Penalty on LT 7-J.Cole Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at USM 46. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 39(1:02 - 1st) 3-D.Ragsdale to LT 34 for 5 yards (93-D.Hall54-A.Walker).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - USM 34(0:28 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 26-D.Jones. 26-D.Jones to LT 30 for 4 yards (52-T.Grubbs).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - USM 30(0:07 - 1st) 3-D.Ragsdale to LT 26 for 4 yards (54-A.Walker4-B.Williamson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 26(15:00 - 2nd) 3-D.Ragsdale to LT 24 for 2 yards (52-T.Grubbs54-A.Walker).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - USM 24(14:16 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 17-J.Brownlee. 17-J.Brownlee to LT 23 for 1 yard (52-T.Grubbs46-E.Barnett).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - USM 23(13:35 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to LT 13 for 10 yards (30-C.Woods).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 13(13:06 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Jones.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - USM 13(13:00 - 2nd) 3-D.Ragsdale to LT 1 for 12 yards (4-B.Williamson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - USM 1(12:38 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 17-J.Brownlee. 17-J.Brownlee to LT 1 for no gain (52-T.Grubbs46-E.Barnett).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - USM 1(12:05 - 2nd) 33-K.Perkins runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(12:00 - 2nd) 38-N.Driver to LT 2 for no gain.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- FG (11 plays, 55 yards, 5:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:00 - 2nd) 98-A.Stein kicks 30 yards from USM 35 out of bounds at the LT 35.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 35(12:00 - 2nd) 33-J.Henderson to LT 46 for 11 yards (12-E.Scott).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 46(11:23 - 2nd) 33-J.Henderson to LT 47 for 1 yard (6-S.Latham).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - LATECH 47(10:43 - 2nd) 3-A.Allen complete to 33-J.Henderson. 33-J.Henderson to USM 48 for 5 yards (32-H.Maples2-E.Kitchen).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - LATECH 48(10:08 - 2nd) 3-A.Allen scrambles to USM 42 for 6 yards (32-H.Maples).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 42(9:25 - 2nd) 3-A.Allen complete to 80-G.Hebert. 80-G.Hebert to USM 31 for 11 yards (9-M.Shorts12-E.Scott).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 31(8:48 - 2nd) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Hardy. Penalty on USM 12-E.Scott Pass interference 15 yards enforced at USM 31. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 16(8:37 - 2nd) 22-I.Tucker to USM 6 for 10 yards (32-H.Maples9-M.Shorts).
|Penalty
|
1 & 6 - LATECH 6(8:01 - 2nd) 3-A.Allen to USM 4 for 2 yards (28-S.Bozeman6-S.Latham). Team penalty on LT Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at USM 6. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 11 - LATECH 11(7:40 - 2nd) 33-J.Henderson to USM 9 for 2 yards (9-M.Shorts6-S.Latham).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - LATECH 9(6:59 - 2nd) 3-A.Allen complete to 5-S.Harris. 5-S.Harris to USM 10 for -1 yard (9-M.Shorts).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - LATECH 10(6:20 - 2nd) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Harris.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - LATECH 10(6:13 - 2nd) 35-J.Barnes 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
USM
Golden Eagles
- TD (1 plays, 74 yards, 0:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:08 - 2nd) 53-G.Siemieniec kicks 65 yards from LT 35. 29-C.Harrell to USM 26 for 26 yards (20-K.Fisher19-T.Marshall).
|+74 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 26(5:59 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones runs 74 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:44 - 2nd) 40-B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Downs (10 plays, 40 yards, 3:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:44 - 2nd) 40-B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to LT End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(5:44 - 2nd) 22-I.Tucker to LT 33 for 8 yards (9-M.Shorts).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - LATECH 33(5:10 - 2nd) 22-I.Tucker to LT 37 for 4 yards (9-M.Shorts).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 37(4:49 - 2nd) 22-I.Tucker to LT 47 for 10 yards (12-E.Scott).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 47(4:11 - 2nd) 22-I.Tucker to LT 50 for 3 yards (9-M.Shorts).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - LATECH 50(3:47 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Hardy.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - LATECH 50(3:40 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 6-A.Hardy. 6-A.Hardy to USM 42 for 8 yards (12-E.Scott).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 42(3:10 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Hardy.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 42(3:03 - 2nd) 33-J.Henderson to USM 38 for 4 yards (6-S.Latham28-S.Bozeman).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - LATECH 38(2:18 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 33-J.Henderson. 33-J.Henderson to USM 35 for 3 yards (9-M.Shorts).
|No Gain
|
4 & 3 - LATECH 35(1:55 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 13-I.Graham.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Punt (5 plays, 15 yards, 1:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 35(1:50 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to USM 35 for no gain (52-T.Grubbs94-K.Rose).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - USM 35(1:23 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to USM 48 for 13 yards (1-K.Ladler).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - USM 48(1:05 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham sacked at USM 40 for -8 yards (97-M.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 18 - USM 40(0:57 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Ragsdale.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 18 - USM 40(0:51 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 87-M.Mccoy. 87-M.Mccoy to USM 50 for 10 yards (52-T.Grubbs).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - USM 50(0:43 - 2nd) 49-G.Fleming punts 41 yards from USM 50 to LT 9 fair catch by 5-S.Harris.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Halftime (4 plays, 17 yards, 0:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 9(0:35 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 80-G.Hebert. 80-G.Hebert to LT 25 for 16 yards (9-M.Shorts).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(0:21 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 6-A.Hardy. 6-A.Hardy to LT 43 for 18 yards (19-K.Hemby).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 43(0:15 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony incomplete.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 43(0:07 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony sacked at LT 26 for -17 yards (3-T.Sykes).
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Interception (2 plays, 60 yards, 0:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 40-B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35. 86-W.Toussant to LT 43 for 43 yards (56-Z.Portlock19-K.Hemby). Team penalty on LT Holding 10 yards enforced at LT 30.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 20(14:49 - 3rd) 33-J.Henderson to LT 24 for 4 yards (18-N.Brooks).
|Int
|
2 & 6 - LATECH 24(14:19 - 3rd) 3-A.Allen incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 6-S.Latham at LT 35. 6-S.Latham to LT 20 for 15 yards (6-A.Hardy).
USM
Golden Eagles
- TD (1 plays, 20 yards, 0:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 20(14:07 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:58 - 3rd) 40-B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, -9 yards, 2:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:58 - 3rd) 40-B.Bourgeois kicks 52 yards from USM 35. 13-I.Graham to LT 23 for 10 yards (19-K.Hemby29-C.Harrell).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 23(13:48 - 3rd) 3-A.Allen sacked at LT 20 for -3 yards FUMBLES (47-D.Quewon). 6-A.Hardy to LT 14 for no gain.
|-6 YD
|
2 & 19 - LATECH 14(13:00 - 3rd) 3-A.Allen complete to 33-J.Henderson. 33-J.Henderson to LT 8 for -6 yards (3-T.Sykes).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 25 - LATECH 8(12:22 - 3rd) 33-J.Henderson to LT 14 for 6 yards (32-H.Maples).
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - LATECH 14(11:42 - 3rd) 35-J.Barnes punts 41 yards from LT 14 to the USM 45 downed by 37-C.Knighten.
USM
Golden Eagles
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 45(11:27 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 26-D.Jones. 26-D.Jones to LT 46 for 9 yards (46-E.Barnett54-A.Walker).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 1 - USM 46(10:56 - 3rd) 3-D.Ragsdale to LT 23 for 23 yards (1-K.Ladler30-C.Woods). Penalty on USM 17-J.Brownlee Holding 10 yards enforced at LT 40.
|+21 YD
|
2 & 5 - USM 50(10:32 - 3rd) 3-D.Ragsdale to LT 29 for 21 yards (1-K.Ladler).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - USM 29(10:15 - 3rd) 3-D.Ragsdale to LT 25 for 4 yards (2-Z.Hannibal). Penalty on USM 68-B.Foxworth Holding 10 yards enforced at LT 29. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 20 - USM 39(10:00 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham to LT 36 for 3 yards.
|+24 YD
|
2 & 17 - USM 36(9:24 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones runs ob at LT 12 for 24 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 12(9:12 - 3rd) 33-K.Perkins to LT 6 for 6 yards (30-C.Woods47-E.Kendzior).
LATECH
Bulldogs
- TD (4 plays, 46 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:31 - 3rd) 35-J.Barnes kicks 60 yards from LT 35. 29-C.Harrell to LT 47 for 48 yards (4-B.Williamson20-K.Fisher).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 47(5:21 - 3rd) 3-D.Ragsdale to LT 44 for 3 yards (46-E.Barnett).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - LATECH 44(4:58 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 21-F.Gore. 21-F.Gore to LT 44 for no gain (43-T.Allen46-E.Barnett).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - LATECH 44(4:13 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 89-G.Gunter. 89-G.Gunter to LT 38 for 6 yards (1-K.Ladler).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - LATECH 38(3:28 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham to LT 37 for 1 yard (97-M.Williams52-T.Grubbs).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 37(3:10 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Brownlee.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 37(3:05 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham scrambles to LT 26 for 11 yards (47-E.Kendzior17-B.Calhoun).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 26(2:22 - 3rd) 21-F.Gore to LT 25 for 1 yard (97-M.Williams93-D.Hall).
|Int
|
2 & 9 - LATECH 25(1:49 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 93-D.Hall at LT 31. 93-D.Hall to USM 46 for 23 yards (17-J.Brownlee).
USM
Golden Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 46(1:39 - 3rd) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 80-G.Hebert.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - USM 46(1:34 - 3rd) 22-I.Tucker to USM 46 for no gain (6-S.Latham).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - USM 46(0:57 - 3rd) 9-L.Anthony scrambles to USM 35 for 11 yards.
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 35(0:37 - 3rd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 5-S.Harris. 5-S.Harris runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:29 - 3rd) 35-J.Barnes extra point is good.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Punt (6 plays, 15 yards, 3:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:29 - 3rd) 35-J.Barnes kicks 61 yards from LT 35. 16-B.Hayes to USM 23 for 19 yards (82-D.Adams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 23(0:20 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 13-A.Robinson.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 23(0:14 - 3rd) 3-D.Ragsdale to USM 25 for 2 yards (52-T.Grubbs56-M.Clark).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 8 - LATECH 25(15:00 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham complete to 3-D.Ragsdale. 3-D.Ragsdale to USM 26 for 1 yard (54-A.Walker).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - LATECH 26(14:51 - 4th) 49-G.Fleming punts 44 yards from USM 26 out of bounds at the LT 30.
USM
Golden Eagles
- FG (12 plays, 57 yards, 5:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 30(14:40 - 4th) 33-J.Henderson to LT 32 for 2 yards (24-T.Cherry46-A.Habas).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - USM 32(14:07 - 4th) 33-J.Henderson to LT 37 for 5 yards (9-M.Shorts).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - USM 37(13:21 - 4th) 3-A.Allen complete to 13-I.Graham. 13-I.Graham to LT 42 for 5 yards (19-K.Hemby).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 42(13:00 - 4th) 3-A.Allen complete to 0-C.Powell. 0-C.Powell to LT 47 for 5 yards (9-M.Shorts).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - USM 47(12:35 - 4th) 33-J.Henderson to LT 50 for 3 yards (28-S.Bozeman6-S.Latham).
|Sack
|
3 & 2 - USM 50(11:48 - 4th) 3-A.Allen sacked at LT 45 for -5 yards (6-S.Latham).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - USM 45(11:02 - 4th) 35-J.Barnes punts 32 yards from LT 45 to USM 23 fair catch by 18-N.Brooks.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- TD (21 plays, -18 yards, 4:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 23(10:57 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 89-G.Gunter.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 23(10:53 - 4th) 33-K.Perkins to USM 32 for 9 yards (1-K.Ladler).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - LATECH 32(10:36 - 4th) 33-K.Perkins to USM 35 for 3 yards (94-K.Rose52-T.Grubbs).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 35(9:58 - 4th) 33-K.Perkins to LT 49 for 16 yards (52-T.Grubbs).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 49(9:40 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham complete to 33-K.Perkins. 33-K.Perkins to LT 50 for -1 yard (46-E.Barnett).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 11 - LATECH 50(9:05 - 4th) 21-F.Gore to LT 23 for 27 yards (1-K.Ladler).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 23(8:26 - 4th) 21-F.Gore to LT 17 for 6 yards (54-A.Walker46-E.Barnett).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - LATECH 17(7:48 - 4th) 21-F.Gore to LT 16 for 1 yard (95-G.Wilbon52-T.Grubbs).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - LATECH 16(7:23 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham complete to 26-D.Jones. 26-D.Jones to LT 11 for 5 yards (30-C.Woods).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 11(6:41 - 4th) 21-F.Gore to LT 12 for -1 yard (97-M.Williams4-B.Williamson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - LATECH 12(6:04 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 13-A.Robinson.
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - LATECH 12(5:52 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham sacked at LT 20 for -8 yards (47-E.Kendzior).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 19 - LATECH 20(5:11 - 4th) 40-B.Bourgeois 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
USM
Golden Eagles
- End of Game (1 plays, 27 yards, 0:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:06 - 4th) 40-B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35. 86-W.Toussant to LT 26 for 26 yards (32-H.Maples).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 26(4:59 - 4th) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 13-I.Graham.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - USM 26(4:51 - 4th) Team penalty on LT Illegal Procedure 5 yards enforced at LT 26. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 15 - USM 21(4:50 - 4th) 9-L.Anthony complete to 6-A.Hardy. 6-A.Hardy to LT 31 for 10 yards (12-E.Scott25-T.Barnes).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - USM 31(4:13 - 4th) 9-L.Anthony complete to 5-S.Harris. 5-S.Harris to LT 38 for 7 yards (6-S.Latham15-J.Perry).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - USM 38(4:00 - 4th) 33-J.Henderson to LT 42 for 4 yards. Penalty on USM 15-J.Abraham 12 men in the huddle 5 yards enforced at LT 38. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - USM 43(3:18 - 4th) 33-J.Henderson to LT 45 for 2 yards (46-A.Habas12-E.Scott).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - USM 45(3:10 - 4th) Team penalty on LT False start 5 yards enforced at LT 45. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - USM 40(3:00 - 4th) 33-J.Henderson to LT 46 for 6 yards (47-D.Quewon3-T.Sykes).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - USM 46(2:45 - 4th) 33-J.Henderson to LT 49 for 3 yards (47-D.Quewon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 49(2:20 - 4th) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Harris.
|+24 YD
|
2 & 10 - USM 49(2:10 - 4th) 25-G.Garner to USM 27 for 24 yards (19-K.Hemby).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 27(1:55 - 4th) 25-G.Garner to USM 22 for 5 yards (6-S.Latham28-S.Bozeman).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - USM 22(1:43 - 4th) 25-G.Garner to USM 19 for 3 yards (28-S.Bozeman46-A.Habas).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - USM 19(1:24 - 4th) 25-G.Garner to USM 16 for 3 yards (6-S.Latham24-T.Cherry).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 16(1:15 - 4th) 9-L.Anthony complete to 0-C.Powell. 0-C.Powell to USM 12 for 4 yards (6-S.Latham).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - USM 12(0:50 - 4th) 9-L.Anthony complete to 0-C.Powell. 0-C.Powell pushed ob at USM 6 for 6 yards (19-K.Hemby).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 6 - USM 6(0:44 - 4th) 25-G.Garner to USM 2 for 4 yards (46-A.Habas28-S.Bozeman).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 2 - USM 2(0:35 - 4th) 9-L.Anthony to USM 5 FUMBLES. 9-L.Anthony to USM 5 for no gain.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - USM 5(0:33 - 4th) 25-G.Garner to USM 4 for 1 yard (12-E.Scott9-M.Shorts).
|No Gain
|
4 & 4 - USM 4(0:21 - 4th) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 80-G.Hebert.
|+4 YD
|
4 & 4 - USM 4(0:14 - 4th) 9-L.Anthony complete to 80-G.Hebert. 80-G.Hebert runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:14 - 4th) 35-J.Barnes extra point is good.
USM
Golden Eagles
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:14 - 4th) 53-G.Siemieniec kicks 60 yards from LT 35. 29-C.Harrell to USM 28 for 23 yards (17-B.Calhoun).
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 28(0:09 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham complete to 17-J.Brownlee. 17-J.Brownlee to LT 45 for 27 yards.
