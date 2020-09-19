|
|
|CUSE
|PITT
No. 25 Pitt overcomes mistakes, slips by Syracuse 21-10
PITTSBURGH (AP) Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi watched the Panthers put together a nearly flawless practice last Tuesday, one so close to perfect that Narduzzi admitted he practically had to invent something to complain about.
That won't be an issue going forward.
While Narduzzi remains high on his team, No. 25 Pitt still has plenty to work on following a sloppy 21-10 win over Syracuse on Saturday.
A week removed from a romp against overmatched Austin Peay in the opener, the Panthers (2-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) looked very much like a work in progress against the Orange (0-2, 0-2). Seven penalties, three missed field goals and two turnovers allowed Syracuse to hang around well into the second half before Pitt finally pulled away behind a dominant defensive performance.
''It was a lot uglier than I'd like it to be,'' Narduzzi said. ''Disappointed more with just the penalties that we had, just some stuff that you don't expect to have at all.''
Stuff Narduzzi told the Panthers ''championship teams don't do.'' Still, it's a lesson Pitt learned in a victory. It certainly beats the alternative.
''It was definitely a sloppy game,'' said Kenny Pickett, who threw for two touchdowns and ran for another score. ''Didn't play the kind of football we need to play to go where we want to go. It's almost good that it happened, we persevered.''
Having one of the best defensive front sevens in the country certainly helps. Pitt limited Syracuse to 171 total yards, 69 of them coming on backup quarterback Rex Culpepper's second-quarter touchdown strike to a streaking Taj Harris. Otherwise, Syracuse mustered very little in the face of an unrelenting pass rush.
The Panthers sacked Culpepper and starter Tommy DeVito seven times, rarely letting the quarterbacks get comfortable. Senior defensive end Rashad Weaver, who missed all of last season with a torn ACL in his right knee and was forced to sit out the opener due to mixed results on a COVID-19 test, recorded two sacks in his first game in 20 months.
Weaver woke up before 4 a.m. on Saturday ready to go. Afterward, the 22-year-old admitted he had grown unaccustomed to being out on the field.
''I'm going to get in the ice tub,'' Weaver said. ''I feel like I just got beat up by eight people at the same time.''
PIVOTAL PLAY
The game turned late in the third quarter when Pitt defensive back Paris Ford picked off a wayward screen pass by DeVito with the Orange in Panthers territory and only down four. Pickett drove Pitt 66 yards in eight plays, the final 17 on a touchdown pass over the middle to Jared Wayne.
Ford celebrated by dunking on a makeshift hoop the Panthers use as their version of the ''turnover chain'' popularized by Miami. Weaver joked he can't wait for an opportunity to throw down.
''If I get a strip sack, I'm going to put my whole elbow in it like Vince Carter,'' Weaver said.
THE TAKEAWAY
Syracuse: The Orange might have a brewing quarterback controversy on their hands. Culpepper, who beat testicular cancer in 2018, provided the only splashy play on his rainbow to Harris. DeVito spent most of the afternoon running for cover against one of the nation's top defensive lines. DeVito completed 9 of 15 passes for 32 yards and a pick while Culpepper went 4 of 9 for 88 yards and the score.
Syracuse coach Dino Babers said there are some packages the team has for Culpepper but seemed intent on sticking with DeVito as the starter for now. He's more concerned about protecting whoever is back there. The Orange have allowed 14 sacks in two games.
''At this stage of the game, we're going to set the record (for sacks) and I don't plan on setting the record in 2020,'' Babers said.
Pitt: The defense appears to be every bit as good as Narduzzi expected. The long pass to Harris was a hiccup in an otherwise dominant performance. The offense, however, remains a bit of a mystery. The running back situation remains unclear heading into the teeth of a schedule that figures to get considerably tougher as the weeks pass.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Panthers probably did enough to justify sneaking into the rankings last week but don't expect much upward movement until they have success against a team with a bit of a pedigree. No. 18 Louisville provides that opportunity next week.
UP NEXT
Syracuse: The Orange welcome Georgia Tech to the Carrier Dome for the first time next Saturday when the Yellow Jackets visit.
Pitt: Continues a stretch of four straight home games to open the season when the Cardinals visit Heinz Field next Saturday. The former Big East rivals have met just once since Louisville joined the ACC, a 45-34 Panthers victory in 2015.
---
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|23
|Rushing
|6
|8
|Passing
|3
|11
|Penalty
|1
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|2-14
|6-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|140
|329
|Total Plays
|58
|80
|Avg Gain
|2.4
|4.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|51
|127
|Rush Attempts
|34
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.5
|2.9
|Net Yards Passing
|89
|202
|Comp. - Att.
|13-24
|25-36
|Yards Per Pass
|3.7
|5.6
|Penalties - Yards
|5-53
|7-70
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-43.8
|4-39.3
|Return Yards
|89
|-6
|Punts - Returns
|2-25
|1--6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-52
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-12
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|89
|PASS YDS
|202
|
|
|51
|RUSH YDS
|127
|
|
|140
|TOTAL YDS
|329
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Culpepper 17 QB
|R. Culpepper
|4/9
|88
|1
|0
|
T. DeVito 13 QB
|T. DeVito
|9/15
|32
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jordan 25 RB
|J. Jordan
|13
|40
|0
|10
|
S. Tucker 34 RB
|S. Tucker
|4
|23
|0
|12
|
M. Pierre 22 RB
|M. Pierre
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Culpepper 17 QB
|R. Culpepper
|2
|-1
|0
|0
|
T. DeVito 13 QB
|T. DeVito
|14
|-11
|0
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Harris 3 WR
|T. Harris
|4
|3
|72
|1
|69
|
A. Queeley 14 WR
|A. Queeley
|5
|3
|18
|0
|10
|
C. Jackson 85 WR
|C. Jackson
|5
|3
|15
|0
|7
|
N. Johnson 4 WR
|N. Johnson
|7
|3
|13
|0
|9
|
M. Pierre 22 RB
|M. Pierre
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
S. Tucker 34 RB
|S. Tucker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Cisco 7 DB
|A. Cisco
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carter 36 DB
|J. Carter
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 6 DB
|T. Williams
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Cantin-Arku 31 LB
|G. Cantin-Arku
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Williams 14 DB
|G. Williams
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Thompson 27 LB
|S. Thompson
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
I. Melifonwu 2 DB
|I. Melifonwu
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Richards 42 LB
|T. Richards
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Williams 0 DL
|M. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones 13 LB
|M. Jones
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|
C. Roscoe 97 DL
|C. Roscoe
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jonathan 9 DL
|K. Jonathan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Black 85 DL
|J. Black
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
M. Wax 32 LB
|M. Wax
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Okechukwu 93 DL
|C. Okechukwu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Szmyt 91 K
|A. Szmyt
|1/1
|26
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Cooney 92 P
|N. Cooney
|6
|43.8
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Johnson 4 WR
|N. Johnson
|2
|15.0
|16
|0
|
J. Jordan 25 RB
|J. Jordan
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Johnson 4 WR
|N. Johnson
|2
|12.5
|17
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
|K. Pickett
|25/36
|215
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
V. Davis 22 RB
|V. Davis
|18
|53
|0
|14
|
A. Davis 21 RB
|A. Davis
|11
|37
|0
|9
|
J. Addison 3 WR
|J. Addison
|3
|24
|0
|13
|
T. Sibley Jr. 23 RB
|T. Sibley Jr.
|2
|17
|0
|13
|
D. Carter 4 RB
|D. Carter
|2
|15
|0
|9
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
|K. Pickett
|5
|-8
|1
|3
|
K. Christodoulou 98 P
|K. Christodoulou
|1
|-9
|0
|-9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Wayne 5 WR
|J. Wayne
|6
|5
|59
|1
|25
|
J. Addison 3 WR
|J. Addison
|9
|7
|57
|1
|27
|
D. Turner 9 WR
|D. Turner
|5
|5
|48
|0
|20
|
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
|S. Jacques-Louis
|3
|3
|27
|0
|13
|
V. Davis 22 RB
|V. Davis
|3
|2
|26
|0
|19
|
L. Krull 7 TE
|L. Krull
|5
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
K. Wright 28 TE
|K. Wright
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
A. Davis 21 RB
|A. Davis
|3
|1
|-10
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Bright 38 LB
|C. Bright
|6-1
|0.5
|0
|
M. Williams 14 DB
|M. Williams
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Weaver 17 DL
|R. Weaver
|5-2
|2.0
|0
|
P. Ford 12 DB
|P. Ford
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Hamlin 3 DB
|D. Hamlin
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Jones II 91 DL
|P. Jones II
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Campbell III 24 LB
|P. Campbell III
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
W. Davis 20 LB
|W. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Dennis 32 LB
|S. Dennis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kancey 8 DL
|C. Kancey
|2-1
|1.5
|0
|
J. Morgan 6 DL
|J. Morgan
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Danielson 95 DL
|D. Danielson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Pine 36 LB
|C. Pine
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hallett 31 DB
|E. Hallett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Alexandre 5 DL
|D. Alexandre
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Green 2 DL
|D. Green
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Kessman 97 K
|A. Kessman
|0/2
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Christodoulou 98 P
|K. Christodoulou
|4
|39.3
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Addison 3 WR
|J. Addison
|1
|-6.0
|0
|0
CUSE
Orange
- Punt (7 plays, 18 yards, 2:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to SYR End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(15:00 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Johnson.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 25(14:55 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito to SYR 26 for 1 yard (91-P.Jones).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 9 - CUSE 26(14:23 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito complete to 14-A.Queeley. 14-A.Queeley to SYR 36 for 10 yards (14-M.Williams).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 36(14:05 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito complete to 4-N.Johnson. 4-N.Johnson to SYR 34 for -2 yards (12-P.Ford).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 12 - CUSE 34(13:39 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito to SYR 38 for 4 yards (38-C.Bright).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - CUSE 38(12:59 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Harris. Penalty on PIT 32-S.Dennis Offside 5 yards enforced at SYR 38. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - CUSE 43(12:53 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito incomplete. Intended for 14-A.Queeley.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - CUSE 43(12:48 - 1st) 92-N.Cooney punts 47 yards from SYR 43 out of bounds at the PIT 10.
PITT
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 10(12:40 - 1st) 22-V.Davis to PIT 14 for 4 yards (27-S.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - PITT 14(12:28 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Addison.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - PITT 14(12:17 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Addison. Team penalty on PIT Illegal formation declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - PITT 14(12:10 - 1st) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 51 yards from PIT 14. 4-N.Johnson to SYR 42 for 7 yards (5-J.Wayne). Team penalty on PIT Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at PIT 14. No Play.
PITT
Panthers
- Fumble (5 plays, -6 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - PITT 9(11:58 - 1st) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 43 yards from PIT 9. 4-N.Johnson to PIT 35 for 17 yards (32-S.Dennis).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 35(11:46 - 1st) 25-J.Jordan to PIT 36 for -1 yard (24-P.Campbell).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - PITT 36(11:20 - 1st) 25-J.Jordan to PIT 30 for 6 yards (24-P.Campbell).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - PITT 30(10:47 - 1st) Penalty on SYR 60-M.Bergeron False start 5 yards enforced at PIT 30. No Play.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - PITT 35(10:26 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito sacked at PIT 39 for -4 yards (8-C.Kancey).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - PITT 39(9:45 - 1st) 92-N.Cooney punts 39 yards from PIT 39 to PIT End Zone. touchback.
CUSE
Orange
- FG (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 20(9:36 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett sacked at PIT 19 for -1 yard (85-J.Black).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - CUSE 19(9:10 - 1st) 22-V.Davis to PIT 22 for 3 yards (6-T.Williams85-J.Black).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - CUSE 22(8:45 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 3-J.Addison. 3-J.Addison to PIT 30 for 8 yards (2-I.Melifonwu).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 30(8:28 - 1st) 22-V.Davis to PIT 27 for -3 yards (31-G.Cantin-Arku).
|-13 YD
|
2 & 13 - CUSE 27(7:58 - 1st) 22-V.Davis to PIT 14 FUMBLES. 13-M.Jones to PIT 14 for no gain.
PITT
Panthers
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 1:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 14(7:50 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito complete to 85-C.Jackson. 85-C.Jackson to PIT 7 for 7 yards (14-M.Williams3-D.Hamlin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - PITT 7(7:25 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito to PIT 7 for no gain (17-R.Weaver).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 3 - PITT 7(6:52 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper to PIT 8 for -1 yard (20-W.Davis).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - PITT 8(6:12 - 1st) 91-A.Szmyt 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
CUSE
Orange
- Punt (7 plays, 19 yards, 3:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:08 - 1st) 92-N.Cooney kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to PIT End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(6:08 - 1st) 4-D.Carter to PIT 34 for 9 yards (11-J.Carter).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - CUSE 34(5:51 - 1st) 4-D.Carter to PIT 40 for 6 yards (97-C.Roscoe14-G.Williams).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 40(5:34 - 1st) 21-A.Davis to PIT 43 for 3 yards (13-M.Jones).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 7 - CUSE 43(5:05 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 9-D.Turner. 9-D.Turner to SYR 40 for 17 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 40(4:49 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 7-L.Krull.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 40(4:42 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 18-S.Jacques-Louis. 18-S.Jacques-Louis to SYR 27 for 13 yards (11-J.Carter).
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 27(4:20 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 3-J.Addison. 3-J.Addison runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:20 - 1st) 97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
PITT
Panthers
- Missed FG (8 plays, 51 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:12 - 1st) 97-A.Kessman kicks 61 yards from PIT 35. 4-N.Johnson to SYR 20 for 16 yards (32-S.Dennis).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 20(4:07 - 1st) 25-J.Jordan to SYR 24 for 4 yards (95-D.Danielson).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - PITT 24(3:46 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito to SYR 34 for 10 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 34(3:29 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito complete to 4-N.Johnson. 4-N.Johnson to SYR 40 for 6 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - PITT 40(3:03 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito complete to 3-T.Harris. 3-T.Harris to SYR 46 for 6 yards (38-C.Bright12-P.Ford).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 46(2:35 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Johnson.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - PITT 46(2:26 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito sacked at SYR 43 for -3 yards (2-D.Green17-R.Weaver).
|Sack
|
3 & 13 - PITT 43(1:46 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito sacked at SYR 39 for -4 yards (17-R.Weaver38-C.Bright).
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - PITT 39(1:10 - 1st) 92-N.Cooney punts 31 yards from SYR 39 out of bounds at the PIT 30.
CUSE
Orange
- TD (5 plays, 80 yards, 2:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 30(1:02 - 1st) 3-J.Addison to PIT 39 for 9 yards (7-A.Cisco).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - CUSE 39(0:42 - 1st) 21-A.Davis to PIT 41 for 2 yards (7-A.Cisco).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 41(0:08 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 9-D.Turner. 9-D.Turner to SYR 39 for 20 yards (14-G.Williams).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 39(15:00 - 2nd) 23-T.Sibley to SYR 26 for 13 yards (11-J.Carter).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 26(14:23 - 2nd) Penalty on PIT 71-B.Hargrove False start 5 yards enforced at SYR 26. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 15 - CUSE 31(14:22 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 5-J.Wayne. 5-J.Wayne to SYR 23 for 8 yards (11-J.Carter).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - CUSE 23(14:00 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett sacked at SYR 27 for -4 yards FUMBLES (27-S.Thompson). 8-K.Pickett to SYR 27 for no gain.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 11 - CUSE 27(13:33 - 2nd) 21-A.Davis to SYR 19 for 8 yards (0-M.Williams13-M.Jones).
|No Good
|
4 & 3 - CUSE 19(12:50 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman 37 yards Field Goal is No Good.
PITT
Panthers
- TD (15 plays, 65 yards, 5:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 20(12:44 - 2nd) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 28 for 8 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - PITT 28(12:24 - 2nd) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 32 for 4 yards (12-P.Ford).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - PITT 32(12:00 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito sacked at SYR 22 for -10 yards (24-P.Campbell8-C.Kancey).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 20 - PITT 22(11:20 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 4-N.Johnson. 4-N.Johnson to SYR 31 for 9 yards.
|+69 YD
|
3 & 11 - PITT 31(10:44 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 3-T.Harris. 3-T.Harris runs 69 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:33 - 2nd) 91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
CUSE
Orange
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:33 - 2nd) 92-N.Cooney kicks 30 yards from SYR 35 out of bounds at the PIT 35.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 35(10:33 - 2nd) 21-A.Davis to PIT 36 for 1 yard (0-M.Williams). Team penalty on PIT Illegal formation declined.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - CUSE 36(10:17 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 9-D.Turner. 9-D.Turner to PIT 41 for 5 yards (14-G.Williams).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - CUSE 41(9:41 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 7-L.Krull. 7-L.Krull to PIT 47 for 6 yards (14-G.Williams).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 47(9:09 - 2nd) 21-A.Davis to SYR 44 for 9 yards (11-J.Carter).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - CUSE 44(8:53 - 2nd) 21-A.Davis to SYR 42 for 2 yards (31-G.Cantin-Arku).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 42(8:35 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 9-D.Turner. 9-D.Turner to SYR 37 for 5 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - CUSE 37(8:13 - 2nd) 21-A.Davis to SYR 33 for 4 yards (9-K.Jonathan).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - CUSE 33(7:46 - 2nd) 21-A.Davis to SYR 28 for 5 yards (27-S.Thompson11-J.Carter).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 28(7:24 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett sacked at SYR 30 for -2 yards. Penalty on SYR 6-T.Williams Holding 10 yards enforced at SYR 28. No Play. (27-S.Thompson85-J.Black).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 18(7:03 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 21-A.Davis.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 18(6:56 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 21-A.Davis.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - CUSE 18(6:53 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 3-J.Addison. 3-J.Addison to SYR 6 for 12 yards (0-M.Williams6-T.Williams).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 6 - CUSE 6(6:15 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 3-J.Addison. 3-J.Addison to SYR 4 for 2 yards (7-A.Cisco).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - CUSE 4(5:47 - 2nd) 21-A.Davis to SYR 1 for 3 yards (7-A.Cisco31-G.Cantin-Arku).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - CUSE 1(5:11 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:06 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
PITT
Panthers
- Halftime (12 plays, 40 yards, 3:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:06 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35. 25-J.Jordan to SYR 22 for 22 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 22(5:00 - 2nd) 25-J.Jordan to SYR 22 for no gain (38-C.Bright).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PITT 22(4:16 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Johnson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - PITT 22(4:14 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper to SYR 22 for no gain (38-C.Bright32-S.Dennis).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - PITT 22(3:26 - 2nd) 92-N.Cooney punts 49 yards from SYR 22. 3-J.Addison to PIT 23 for -6 yards (87-L.Benson).
PITT
Panthers
|Result
|Play
|-10 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 23(3:16 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 21-A.Davis. 21-A.Davis to PIT 13 for -10 yards (97-C.Roscoe).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 20 - PITT 13(2:45 - 2nd) 22-V.Davis to PIT 27 for 14 yards (2-I.Melifonwu).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - PITT 27(2:19 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Jacques-Louis. Penalty on SYR 2-I.Melifonwu Pass interference 15 yards enforced at PIT 27. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PITT 42(2:13 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Barden. Penalty on SYR 27-S.Thompson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at PIT 42. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 43(2:09 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 28-K.Wright. 28-K.Wright to SYR 41 for 2 yards (6-T.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - PITT 41(1:43 - 2nd) 22-V.Davis to SYR 37 for 4 yards (6-T.Williams13-M.Jones).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - PITT 37(1:15 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 22-V.Davis.
|+11 YD
|
4 & 4 - PITT 37(1:09 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 18-S.Jacques-Louis. 18-S.Jacques-Louis to SYR 26 for 11 yards (14-G.Williams). Penalty on SYR 42-T.Richards Offside declined. Penalty on SYR 6-T.Williams Pass interference declined.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 26(1:01 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 3-J.Addison. 3-J.Addison to SYR 27 for -1 yard (11-J.Carter).
|Sack
|
2 & 11 - PITT 27(0:45 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett sacked at SYR 34 for -7 yards FUMBLES (42-T.Richards). 8-K.Pickett to SYR 34 for no gain.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 18 - PITT 34(0:39 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 3-J.Addison. 3-J.Addison to SYR 28 for 6 yards (6-T.Williams).
|-9 YD
|
4 & 12 - PITT 28(0:02 - 2nd) 98-K.Christodoulou to SYR 37 for -9 yards (13-M.Jones).
CUSE
Orange
- Downs (6 plays, 16 yards, 2:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 92-N.Cooney kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to PIT End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(15:00 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 25(14:54 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 3-J.Addison. 3-J.Addison to PIT 28 for 3 yards (85-J.Black).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CUSE 28(14:31 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Wayne.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - CUSE 28(14:12 - 3rd) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 37 yards from PIT 28 out of bounds at the SYR 35.
CUSE
Orange
- Interception (9 plays, 4 yards, 3:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 35(14:03 - 3rd) 25-J.Jordan to SYR 39 for 4 yards (38-C.Bright).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - CUSE 39(13:44 - 3rd) 25-J.Jordan to SYR 49 for 10 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 49(13:26 - 3rd) 13-T.DeVito complete to 3-T.Harris. 3-T.Harris to SYR 46 for -3 yards (38-C.Bright).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 13 - CUSE 46(12:49 - 3rd) 25-J.Jordan to PIT 49 for 5 yards (17-R.Weaver).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 8 - CUSE 49(12:18 - 3rd) 13-T.DeVito to PIT 44 for 5 yards (12-P.Ford).
|Sack
|
4 & 3 - CUSE 44(11:45 - 3rd) 13-T.DeVito sacked at SYR 49 for -7 yards (17-R.Weaver).
PITT
Panthers
- TD (10 plays, 66 yards, 3:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 49(11:20 - 3rd) 22-V.Davis to SYR 46 for 3 yards (31-G.Cantin-Arku).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - PITT 46(10:42 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 7-L.Krull.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - PITT 46(10:35 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 18-S.Jacques-Louis. 18-S.Jacques-Louis to SYR 43 for 3 yards (7-A.Cisco).
|Penalty
|
4 & 4 - PITT 43(10:06 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 7-L.Krull. Penalty on SYR 14-G.Williams Pass interference 8 yards enforced at SYR 43. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 35(9:55 - 3rd) 22-V.Davis to SYR 35 for no gain (42-T.Richards).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 35(9:15 - 3rd) 3-J.Addison to SYR 22 for 13 yards (7-A.Cisco).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 22(8:36 - 3rd) 22-V.Davis to SYR 20 for 2 yards (42-T.Richards93-C.Okechukwu).
|Int
|
2 & 8 - PITT 20(8:00 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 7-L.Krull INTERCEPTED by 13-M.Jones at SYR 18. 13-M.Jones to SYR 30 for 12 yards (8-K.Pickett).
CUSE
Orange
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 30(7:53 - 3rd) 25-J.Jordan to SYR 34 for 4 yards (36-C.Pine).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - CUSE 34(7:30 - 3rd) 25-J.Jordan to SYR 42 for 8 yards (32-S.Dennis2-D.Green).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 42(7:07 - 3rd) 25-J.Jordan to SYR 44 for 2 yards (32-S.Dennis).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - CUSE 44(6:40 - 3rd) 13-T.DeVito to PIT 47 for 9 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 47(6:06 - 3rd) 25-J.Jordan to PIT 46 for 1 yard (91-P.Jones).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 9 - CUSE 46(5:40 - 3rd) 34-S.Tucker to PIT 34 for 12 yards (17-R.Weaver).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 34(5:20 - 3rd) 34-S.Tucker to PIT 35 for -1 yard (8-C.Kancey36-C.Pine).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - CUSE 35(4:51 - 3rd) 13-T.DeVito incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Harris.
|Int
|
3 & 11 - CUSE 35(4:44 - 3rd) 13-T.DeVito incomplete. Intended for 34-S.Tucker INTERCEPTED by 12-P.Ford at PIT 34. 12-P.Ford to PIT 34 for no gain.
PITT
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 34(4:39 - 3rd) 23-T.Sibley to PIT 38 for 4 yards (6-T.Williams27-S.Thompson).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - PITT 38(4:10 - 3rd) 22-V.Davis to PIT 49 for 11 yards (11-J.Carter).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PITT 49(4:10 - 3rd) Penalty on PIT 71-B.Hargrove Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at PIT 49.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 34(3:53 - 3rd) 22-V.Davis to PIT 37 for 3 yards (13-M.Jones).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 7 - PITT 37(3:20 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 22-V.Davis. 22-V.Davis to SYR 44 for 19 yards (6-T.Williams).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PITT 44(2:41 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett to SYR 28 for 16 yards. Penalty on PIT 53-J.Kradel Holding 10 yards enforced at SYR 44. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 20 - PITT 46(2:20 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 5-J.Wayne. 5-J.Wayne to SYR 49 for 5 yards.
|+25 YD
|
2 & 15 - PITT 49(1:57 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 5-J.Wayne. 5-J.Wayne to SYR 24 for 25 yards (11-J.Carter).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 24(1:21 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 22-V.Davis. 22-V.Davis to SYR 17 for 7 yards (7-A.Cisco11-J.Carter).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 3 - PITT 17(1:06 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 5-J.Wayne. 5-J.Wayne runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:54 - 3rd) 97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
CUSE
Orange
- Fumble (3 plays, -17 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:54 - 3rd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35. 4-N.Johnson to SYR 14 for 14 yards (0-J.Petrishen24-P.Campbell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 14(0:50 - 3rd) 22-M.Pierre to SYR 14 for no gain (20-W.Davis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 14(0:20 - 3rd) 13-T.DeVito incomplete.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 10 - CUSE 14(0:14 - 3rd) 13-T.DeVito complete to 22-M.Pierre. 22-M.Pierre to SYR 16 for 2 yards (31-E.Hallett).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - CUSE 16(15:00 - 4th) 92-N.Cooney punts 44 yards from SYR 16 to PIT 40 fair catch by 3-J.Addison.
PITT
Panthers
- Missed FG (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 40(14:53 - 4th) 21-A.Davis to PIT 41 for 1 yard (32-M.Wax).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - PITT 41(14:20 - 4th) 21-A.Davis to PIT 40 for -1 yard (32-M.Wax).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - PITT 40(13:47 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 7-L.Krull.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - PITT 40(13:40 - 4th) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 40 yards from PIT 40 to SYR 20 fair catch by 4-N.Johnson.
CUSE
Orange
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 20(13:32 - 4th) 13-T.DeVito complete to 85-C.Jackson. 85-C.Jackson to SYR 24 for 4 yards (14-M.Williams).
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - CUSE 24(13:01 - 4th) 13-T.DeVito sacked at SYR 19 for -5 yards (5-D.Alexandre).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 11 - CUSE 19(12:52 - 4th) 25-J.Jordan to SYR 16 FUMBLES. 5-D.Alexandre to SYR 18 for no gain. Penalty on PIT 5-D.Alexandre Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at SYR 18.
CUSE
Orange
- Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 0:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 33(12:34 - 4th) 3-J.Addison to SYR 31 for 2 yards (27-S.Thompson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - CUSE 31(12:12 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett complete to 9-D.Turner. 9-D.Turner to SYR 30 for 1 yard (6-T.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - CUSE 30(11:37 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett complete to 5-J.Wayne. 5-J.Wayne to SYR 26 for 4 yards (2-I.Melifonwu).
|No Good
|
4 & 3 - CUSE 26(10:51 - 4th) 97-A.Kessman 45 yards Field Goal is No Good.
PITT
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 2:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 27(10:44 - 4th) 13-T.DeVito complete to 14-A.Queeley. 14-A.Queeley to SYR 29 for 2 yards (14-M.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - PITT 29(10:16 - 4th) 13-T.DeVito to SYR 29 for no gain (91-P.Jones).
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - PITT 29(9:48 - 4th) 13-T.DeVito sacked at SYR 22 for -7 yards (6-J.Morgan).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - PITT 22(9:16 - 4th) 92-N.Cooney punts 46 yards from SYR 22 to the PIT 32 downed by 87-L.Benson. Penalty on PIT 11-B.Kamara Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SYR 22. No Play.
CUSE
Orange
- Downs (4 plays, 4 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 37(8:53 - 4th) 25-J.Jordan to SYR 35 for -2 yards (17-R.Weaver).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - CUSE 35(8:22 - 4th) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 14-A.Queeley.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 12 - CUSE 35(8:14 - 4th) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 14-A.Queeley. 14-A.Queeley to SYR 41 for 6 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - CUSE 41(7:55 - 4th) 92-N.Cooney punts 53 yards from SYR 41 Downed at the PIT 6.
PITT
Panthers
- End of Game (7 plays, 22 yards, 3:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 6(7:23 - 4th) 22-V.Davis to PIT 5 for -1 yard (31-G.Cantin-Arku).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - PITT 5(6:36 - 4th) 22-V.Davis to PIT 7 for 2 yards (9-K.Jonathan).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 9 - PITT 7(5:58 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett to PIT 10 for 3 yards (13-M.Jones).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - PITT 10(5:18 - 4th) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 37 yards from PIT 10. 4-N.Johnson to PIT 39 for 8 yards (0-J.Petrishen30-B.George).
PITT
Panthers
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 39(5:06 - 4th) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Johnson.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 39(5:03 - 4th) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 85-C.Jackson. 85-C.Jackson to PIT 35 for 4 yards (14-M.Williams).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - PITT 35(4:27 - 4th) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 85-C.Jackson.
|No Gain
|
4 & 6 - PITT 35(4:20 - 4th) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 85-C.Jackson.
PITT
Panthers
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 35(4:16 - 4th) 22-V.Davis to PIT 39 for 4 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - PITT 39(3:32 - 4th) 22-V.Davis to PIT 43 for 4 yards (14-G.Williams).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - PITT 43(2:47 - 4th) 22-V.Davis to PIT 48 for 5 yards (31-G.Cantin-Arku85-J.Black).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 48(2:01 - 4th) 22-V.Davis to SYR 46 for 6 yards (31-G.Cantin-Arku).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - PITT 46(1:12 - 4th) 22-V.Davis to SYR 41 for 5 yards (7-A.Cisco).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 41(1:02 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett kneels at SYR 42 for -1 yard.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - PITT 42(0:20 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett kneels at SYR 43 for -1 yard.
-
23APLST
MRSHL
7
10
3rd 12:19 CBS
-
SFA
TXSA
7
17
3rd 11:58 ESP2
-
14UCF
GATECH
28
14
3rd 14:10 ABC
-
TROY
MTSU
26
7
3rd 14:40 ESPN
-
CIT
1CLEM
0
49
2nd 0:00 ACCN
-
CAMP
CSTCAR
21
43
Final ESPN
-
AP
13CINCY
20
55
Final ESP+
-
CUSE
25PITT
10
21
Final ACCN
-
NAVY
TULANE
27
24
Final ABC
-
BC
DUKE
26
6
Final
-
LIB
WKY
30
24
Final ESPU
-
TULSA
11OKLAST
7
16
Final ESPN
-
19LALAF
GAST
34
31
Final/OT ESP2
-
SFLA
7ND
0
52
Final USA
-
SMU
NTEXAS
0
071.5 O/U
+14.5
Sat 6:00pm CBSSN
-
LATECH
USM
0
058.5 O/U
-5
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
TXSTSM
LAMON
0
058 O/U
+3
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
17MIAMI
18LVILLE
0
066 O/U
+2
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
WAKE
NCST
0
053 O/U
+1
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
ABIL
UTEP
0
048.5 O/U
-8
Sat 9:00pm ESP3
-
HOU
16MEMP
0
0
PPD ESPN
-
HOU
BAYLOR
0
0
PPD FOX
-
21BYU
22ARMY
0
0
PPD CBS
-
FAU
GAS
0
0
PPD ESPN
-
CHARLO
12UNC
0
0