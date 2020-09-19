|
|
|SFA
|TXSA
Harris accounts for 3 TDs in UTSA's 24-10 victory
SAN ANTONIO (AP) Frank Harris ran for two touchdowns and threw for another to lead UTSA to a 24-10 victory over Stephen F. Austin on Saturday.
Harris accounted for 373 of the Roadrunners' 498 yards of offense, His 23-yard quarterback draw gave UTSA (2-0) a 14-point lead with just over seven minutes to play. He had a 3-yard TD run and tossed a 4-yard pass to Joshua Cephus for a 17-0 lead 35 seconds before halftime.
The lead was cut to 10 only seconds later when Trae Self hit Xavier Gibson with a 10-yard TD pass. A 45-yard pass from Self to Remi Simmons set up the touchdown.
Harris had 104 yards rushing on 17 carries and a career-high 269 in the air on 23-of-36 passing with an interception. Sincere McCormick added 98 yards rushing. Hunter Duplessis kicked his 13th straight field goal.
Self finished with 285 yards on 21-of-33 passing with Gibson making six catches for 94 yards.
The FCS Lumberjacks (0-2) elected to play a nonconference schedule after the Southland Conference decided not to compete in this fall. This was the first meeting between the two Texas programs. UTSA first-year head coach Jeff Traylor played at Stephen F. Austin in 1986-89.
The Roadrunners held the stadium capacity to 17% in the 65,000-seat Alamodome with fans required to wear face coverings.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|25
|Rushing
|4
|11
|Passing
|11
|12
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|2-12
|13-19
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|341
|492
|Total Plays
|61
|84
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|59
|229
|Rush Attempts
|28
|48
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.1
|4.8
|Net Yards Passing
|282
|263
|Comp. - Att.
|21-33
|23-36
|Yards Per Pass
|8.5
|7.3
|Penalties - Yards
|5-45
|7-65
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-40.0
|4-42.0
|Return Yards
|49
|16
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-49
|2-16
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|282
|PASS YDS
|263
|
|
|59
|RUSH YDS
|229
|
|
|341
|TOTAL YDS
|492
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Self 2 QB
|T. Self
|21/33
|285
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Ward 21 RB
|D. Ward
|12
|41
|0
|7
|
J. McGowen 22 RB
|J. McGowen
|7
|16
|0
|6
|
T. Self 2 QB
|T. Self
|7
|6
|0
|17
|
J. Turner 24 RB
|J. Turner
|2
|-4
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Gipson 19 WR
|X. Gipson
|8
|6
|94
|1
|47
|
R. Simmons 9 WR
|R. Simmons
|6
|3
|65
|0
|45
|
L. Jones III 8 WR
|L. Jones III
|5
|4
|52
|0
|40
|
J. Miller 11 WR
|J. Miller
|3
|3
|40
|0
|22
|
Q. Borders 85 WR
|Q. Borders
|3
|2
|15
|0
|13
|
L. Rikel 15 WR
|L. Rikel
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Ward 21 RB
|D. Ward
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. McGowen 22 RB
|J. McGowen
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Aune 82 TE
|C. Aune
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Randle 6 LB
|B. Randle
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Heard 32 S
|M. Heard
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
Da. Williams
|Da. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Campos 58 K
|C. Campos
|1/2
|32
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Quick 37 P
|M. Quick
|7
|40.0
|3
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Jones III 8 WR
|L. Jones III
|2
|24.5
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
F. Harris 0 QB
|F. Harris
|23/36
|269
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
F. Harris 0 QB
|F. Harris
|17
|104
|2
|23
|
S. McCormick 3 RB
|S. McCormick
|19
|98
|0
|37
|
L. Narcisse 10 QB
|L. Narcisse
|6
|24
|0
|7
|
B. Brady 5 RB
|B. Brady
|2
|4
|0
|5
|
B. Daniels 33 RB
|B. Daniels
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Cephus 12 WR
|J. Cephus
|13
|8
|89
|1
|35
|
S. Jones 2 WR
|S. Jones
|4
|4
|54
|0
|27
|
S. McCormick 3 RB
|S. McCormick
|5
|4
|47
|0
|30
|
B. Dingle 6 WR
|B. Dingle
|4
|3
|42
|0
|22
|
L. Watson 4 TE
|L. Watson
|2
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
B. Brady 5 RB
|B. Brady
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
G. Sharp 87 TE
|G. Sharp
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Clark 88 WR
|D. Clark
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Williams 19 WR
|J. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Haynes 1 DL
|J. Haynes
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
C. Clayton 95 DL
|C. Clayton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hicks 9 LB
|C. Hicks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Woolen 20 CB
|T. Woolen
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
T. Harmanson 15 LB
|T. Harmanson
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Duplessis 48 K
|H. Duplessis
|1/1
|28
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Dean 35 P
|L. Dean
|4
|42.0
|3
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Jones 2 WR
|S. Jones
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
TXSA
Roadrunners
- FG (9 plays, 64 yards, 3:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 81-D.Brown kicks 43 yards from SAU 35. 5-B.Brady to UTSA 25 for 3 yards.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(14:58 - 1st) 0-F.Harris complete to 6-B.Dingle. 6-B.Dingle to UTSA 38 for 13 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 38(14:49 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 41 for 3 yards.
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - TXSA 41(14:24 - 1st) 0-F.Harris sacked at UTSA 35 for -6 yards (6-B.Randle).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 13 - TXSA 35(13:35 - 1st) 0-F.Harris complete to 6-B.Dingle. 6-B.Dingle to SAU 43 for 22 yards.
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 43(12:59 - 1st) 0-F.Harris complete to 12-J.Cephus. 12-J.Cephus to SAU 8 for 35 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 8 - TXSA 8(12:33 - 1st) Penalty on UTSA 74-S.Burford False start 5 yards enforced at SAU 8. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 13 - TXSA 13(12:19 - 1st) 0-F.Harris to SAU 11 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - TXSA 11(11:52 - 1st) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Cephus.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - TXSA 11(11:47 - 1st) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 6-B.Dingle.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - TXSA 11(11:39 - 1st) 48-H.Duplessis 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
SFA
Lumberjacks
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:34 - 1st) 48-H.Duplessis kicks 40 yards from UTSA 35 to SAU 25 fair catch by 8-L.Jones III.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFA 25(11:34 - 1st) 21-D.Ward to SAU 26 for 1 yard.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - SFA 26(11:16 - 1st) 21-D.Ward to SAU 28 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - SFA 28(10:40 - 1st) 2-T.Self incomplete. Intended for 21-D.Ward.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - SFA 28(10:35 - 1st) 37-M.Quick punts 42 yards from SAU 28 to UTSA 30 fair catch by 2-S.Jones.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Punt (8 plays, 23 yards, 3:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 30(10:25 - 1st) 0-F.Harris complete to 2-S.Jones. 2-S.Jones to UTSA 42 for 12 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 42(10:03 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 45 for 3 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXSA 45(9:32 - 1st) 0-F.Harris to SAU 49 for 6 yards.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - TXSA 49(8:55 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse to SAU 46 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 46(8:20 - 1st) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Williams.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSA 46(8:13 - 1st) 0-F.Harris complete to 5-B.Brady. 5-B.Brady to SAU 38 for 8 yards.
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - TXSA 38(8:13 - 1st) Penalty on UTSA 74-S.Burford Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SAU 38. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 17 - TXSA 47(7:47 - 1st) 0-F.Harris complete to 12-J.Cephus. 12-J.Cephus to SAU 47 for 6 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - TXSA 47(7:11 - 1st) 35-L.Dean punts 39 yards from SAU 47 to SAU 8 fair catch by 8-L.Jones III.
SFA
Lumberjacks
- Punt (7 plays, 43 yards, 3:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFA 8(7:02 - 1st) 21-D.Ward to SAU 9 for 1 yard.
|+25 YD
|
2 & 9 - SFA 9(6:37 - 1st) 2-T.Self complete to 19-X.Gipson. 19-X.Gipson to SAU 34 for 25 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFA 34(6:01 - 1st) 21-D.Ward to SAU 40 for 6 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - SFA 40(5:29 - 1st) 22-J.McGowen to SAU 44 for 4 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFA 44(4:48 - 1st) 22-J.McGowen to SAU 45 for 1 yard.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - SFA 45(4:10 - 1st) 22-J.McGowen to UTSA 49 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - SFA 49(3:30 - 1st) 2-T.Self incomplete. Intended for 19-X.Gipson.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - SFA 49(3:21 - 1st) 37-M.Quick punts 39 yards from UTSA 49 Downed at the UTSA 10. Penalty on SAU 8-L.Jones III Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at UTSA 10.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- TD (17 plays, 75 yards, 3:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(3:21 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 31 for 6 yards.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXSA 31(2:51 - 1st) 0-F.Harris complete to 87-G.Sharp. 87-G.Sharp to UTSA 39 for 8 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 39(2:22 - 1st) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Cephus.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSA 39(2:19 - 1st) 0-F.Harris complete to 3-S.McCormick. 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 46 for 7 yards.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - TXSA 46(1:49 - 1st) 0-F.Harris complete to 3-S.McCormick. 3-S.McCormick to SAU 50 for 4 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 50(1:18 - 1st) Penalty on UTSA 55-A.Maka False start 5 yards enforced at SAU 50. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 15 - TXSA 45(1:10 - 1st) 5-B.Brady to UTSA 44 for -1 yard.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 16 - TXSA 44(0:45 - 1st) 0-F.Harris complete to 12-J.Cephus. 12-J.Cephus to SAU 43 for 13 yards.
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - TXSA 43(0:17 - 1st) Penalty on SAU 6-B.Randle Offside 5 yards enforced at SAU 43. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 38(0:12 - 1st) 0-F.Harris scrambles to SAU 35 for 3 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXSA 35(15:00 - 2nd) 5-B.Brady to SAU 30 for 5 yards.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - TXSA 30(14:40 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris to SAU 25 for 5 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(14:17 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick to SAU 20 for 5 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXSA 20(13:58 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick to SAU 18 FUMBLES (0-D.Williams). 3-S.McCormick to SAU 18 for no gain.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 3 - TXSA 18(13:30 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris complete to 12-J.Cephus. 12-J.Cephus to SAU 9 for 9 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 9 - TXSA 9(13:15 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris complete to 2-S.Jones. 2-S.Jones to SAU 3 for 6 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - TXSA 3(13:05 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:01 - 2nd) 48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.
SFA
Lumberjacks
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:01 - 2nd) 48-H.Duplessis kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to SAU End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFA 25(13:01 - 2nd) 2-T.Self incomplete. Intended for 9-R.Simmons.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - SFA 25(12:54 - 2nd) 2-T.Self complete to 15-L.Rikel. 15-L.Rikel to SAU 35 for 10 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFA 35(12:24 - 2nd) 22-J.McGowen to SAU 37 for 2 yards.
|-8 YD
|
2 & 8 - SFA 37(11:53 - 2nd) 2-T.Self to SAU 29 FUMBLES. 22-J.McGowen to SAU 29 for no gain.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 16 - SFA 29(11:15 - 2nd) 2-T.Self complete to 85-Q.Borders. 85-Q.Borders to SAU 42 for 13 yards.
|+8 YD
|
4 & 3 - SFA 42(10:40 - 2nd) 2-T.Self complete to 19-X.Gipson. 19-X.Gipson to SAU 50 for 8 yards.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SFA 50(10:07 - 2nd) 2-T.Self sacked at SAU 47 for -3 yards (15-T.Harmanson20-T.Woolen).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 13 - SFA 47(9:27 - 2nd) 21-D.Ward to UTSA 46 for 7 yards.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - SFA 46(9:12 - 2nd) 2-T.Self complete to 9-R.Simmons. 9-R.Simmons to UTSA 37 for 9 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFA 37(8:55 - 2nd) 21-D.Ward to UTSA 31 for 6 yards.
TXSA
Roadrunners
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXSA 31(8:26 - 2nd) 21-D.Ward to UTSA 27 for 4 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 27(7:30 - 2nd) 21-D.Ward to UTSA 28 FUMBLES (95-C.Clayton). 21-D.Ward to UTSA 28 for no gain.
SFA
Lumberjacks
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - SFA 28(7:30 - 2nd) 2-T.Self incomplete. Intended for 82-C.Aune.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 11 - SFA 28(7:22 - 2nd) 2-T.Self complete to 22-J.McGowen. 22-J.McGowen to UTSA 26 for 2 yards.
|No Good
|
4 & 9 - SFA 26(7:05 - 2nd) 58-C.Campos 43 yards Field Goal is No Good.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Punt (8 plays, 19 yards, 2:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 26(7:05 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 29 for 3 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - TXSA 29(6:41 - 2nd) Penalty on UTSA 74-S.Burford False start 5 yards enforced at UTSA 29. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 12 - TXSA 24(6:35 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris complete to 3-S.McCormick. 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 30 for 6 yards.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 6 - TXSA 30(6:16 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris complete to 12-J.Cephus. 12-J.Cephus to UTSA 42 for 12 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 42(5:56 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris scrambles to UTSA 44 for 2 yards.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXSA 44(5:24 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris complete to 12-J.Cephus. 12-J.Cephus to SAU 46 for 10 yards. Team penalty on UTSA Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SAU 46.
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - TXSA 39(4:55 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 87-G.Sharp.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 13 - TXSA 39(4:51 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris scrambles to UTSA 45 for 6 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - TXSA 45(4:13 - 2nd) 35-L.Dean punts 37 yards from UTSA 45 Downed at the SAU 18. Penalty on SAU 85-Q.Borders Running into kicker 5 yards enforced at UTSA 45. No Play.
SFA
Lumberjacks
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - SFA 50(3:55 - 2nd) 35-L.Dean punts 38 yards from UTSA 50 to SAU 12 fair catch by 8-L.Jones III.
TXSA
Roadrunners
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 12(3:55 - 2nd) 2-T.Self sacked at SAU 11 for -1 yard (1-J.Haynes).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 11 - TXSA 11(3:17 - 2nd) 2-T.Self complete to 11-J.Miller. 11-J.Miller to SAU 21 for 10 yards.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - TXSA 21(2:46 - 2nd) 24-J.Turner to SAU 20 for -1 yard.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - TXSA 20(2:25 - 2nd) 37-M.Quick punts 43 yards from SAU 20 out of bounds at the UTSA 37.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Halftime (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 37(2:25 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 38 for 1 yard.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TXSA 38(2:02 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Cephus.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 9 - TXSA 38(1:55 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris scrambles to UTSA 47 for 9 yards.
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 47(1:46 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris complete to 2-S.Jones. 2-S.Jones to SAU 26 for 27 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 26(1:36 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris to SAU 18 for 8 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - TXSA 18(1:31 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Cephus.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 2 - TXSA 18(1:21 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick to SAU 4 for 14 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 4 - TXSA 4(1:14 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick to SAU 4 for no gain.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXSA 4(0:41 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris complete to 12-J.Cephus. 12-J.Cephus runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:35 - 2nd) 48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(0:28 - 2nd) 48-H.Duplessis kicks 58 yards from UTSA 35. 8-L.Jones III to SAU 28 for 21 yards.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 28(0:28 - 2nd) 2-T.Self scrambles to SAU 45 for 17 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 45(0:20 - 2nd) 2-T.Self incomplete. Intended for 22-J.McGowen.
|+45 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSA 45(0:15 - 2nd) 2-T.Self complete to 9-R.Simmons. 9-R.Simmons to UTSA 10 for 45 yards.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 10(0:07 - 2nd) 2-T.Self complete to 19-X.Gipson. 19-X.Gipson runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:02 - 2nd) 58-C.Campos extra point is good.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Interception (3 plays, -17 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:02 - 2nd) 58-C.Campos kicks 32 yards from SAU 35 to UTSA 33 fair catch by 84-O.Cardenas.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 33(0:02 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris kneels at UTSA 32 for -1 yard.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Halftime (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 48-H.Duplessis kicks 40 yards from UTSA 35 to SAU 25 fair catch by 8-L.Jones III.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(15:00 - 3rd) 21-D.Ward to SAU 28 for 3 yards.
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - TXSA 28(14:26 - 3rd) 2-T.Self sacked at SAU 25 for -3 yards (1-J.Haynes).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TXSA 25(13:50 - 3rd) 2-T.Self incomplete. Intended for 9-R.Simmons.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - TXSA 25(13:43 - 3rd) 37-M.Quick punts 40 yards from SAU 25 to UTSA 35 fair catch by 2-S.Jones.
SFA
Lumberjacks
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFA 35(13:35 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 39 for 4 yards.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - SFA 39(13:12 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris to UTSA 46 for 7 yards.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - SFA 46(12:55 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 32-M.Heard at SAU 18. 32-M.Heard to SAU 18 for no gain.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Fumble (6 plays, 51 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 18(12:43 - 3rd) 22-J.McGowen to SAU 17 for -1 yard.
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - TXSA 17(12:05 - 3rd) 2-T.Self incomplete. Intended for 85-Q.Borders.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - TXSA 17(11:58 - 3rd) 2-T.Self incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - TXSA 17(11:50 - 3rd) 37-M.Quick punts 48 yards from SAU 17. 2-S.Jones to UTSA 35 for no gain.
SFA
Lumberjacks
- FG (7 plays, 69 yards, 3:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFA 35(11:39 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 38 for 3 yards.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - SFA 38(11:20 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris complete to 2-S.Jones. 2-S.Jones to UTSA 47 for 9 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SFA 47(11:20 - 3rd) Penalty on SAU 27-J.Evans Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UTSA 47. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFA 38(11:05 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris to SAU 35 for 3 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - SFA 35(10:45 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris complete to 83-D.Clark. 83-D.Clark to SAU 33 for 2 yards.
|+19 YD
|
3 & 5 - SFA 33(10:13 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris complete to 4-L.Watson. 4-L.Watson to SAU 14 FUMBLES (32-M.Heard). 6-B.Randle to SAU 16 for 2 yards.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Punt (8 plays, 28 yards, 3:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 16(10:04 - 3rd) 21-D.Ward to SAU 22 for 6 yards.
|+47 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXSA 22(9:28 - 3rd) 2-T.Self complete to 19-X.Gipson. 19-X.Gipson to UTSA 31 for 47 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 31(8:59 - 3rd) 2-T.Self complete to 11-J.Miller. 11-J.Miller to UTSA 23 for 8 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - TXSA 23(8:14 - 3rd) 21-D.Ward to UTSA 18 for 5 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 18(8:00 - 3rd) 22-J.McGowen to UTSA 16 for 2 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXSA 16(7:15 - 3rd) 22-J.McGowen to UTSA 14 for 2 yards.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 6 - TXSA 14(6:49 - 3rd) 2-T.Self to UTSA 15 for -1 yard.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - TXSA 15(6:10 - 3rd) 58-C.Campos 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
SFA
Lumberjacks
- Punt (9 plays, 52 yards, 2:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:06 - 3rd) 81-D.Brown kicks 49 yards from SAU 35. 6-B.Dingle to UTSA 29 for 13 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFA 29(6:00 - 3rd) 33-B.Daniels to UTSA 30 for 1 yard.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - SFA 30(5:35 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris scrambles to UTSA 41 for 11 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFA 41(5:07 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Cephus.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SFA 41(5:03 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 3-S.McCormick.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - SFA 41(4:57 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris scrambles to SAU 48 for 11 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFA 48(4:38 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to SAU 45 for 3 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - SFA 45(4:08 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris scrambles to SAU 43 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - SFA 43(3:45 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris complete to 12-J.Cephus. 12-J.Cephus to SAU 43 for no gain.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - SFA 43(3:02 - 3rd) 35-L.Dean punts 38 yards from SAU 43 to SAU 5 fair catch by 8-L.Jones III.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Punt (4 plays, 1 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 5(2:54 - 3rd) 2-T.Self complete to 19-X.Gipson. 19-X.Gipson to SAU 22 for 17 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 22(2:22 - 3rd) 2-T.Self complete to 21-D.Ward. 21-D.Ward to SAU 29 for 7 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - TXSA 29(1:41 - 3rd) 2-T.Self complete to 8-L.Jones III. 8-L.Jones III to SAU 34 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 34(1:25 - 3rd) 2-T.Self incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Jones III.
|-13 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSA 34(1:19 - 3rd) 2-T.Self complete to 19-X.Gipson. 19-X.Gipson to SAU 21 for -13 yards.
|+40 YD
|
3 & 23 - TXSA 21(0:26 - 3rd) 2-T.Self complete to 8-L.Jones III. 8-L.Jones III to UTSA 39 for 40 yards.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 39(15:00 - 4th) 24-J.Turner to UTSA 42 for -3 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - TXSA 42(14:27 - 4th) 2-T.Self incomplete. Intended for 9-R.Simmons.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 13 - TXSA 42(14:22 - 4th) 2-T.Self complete to 8-L.Jones III. 8-L.Jones III to UTSA 43 for -1 yard.
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - TXSA 43(13:38 - 4th) 37-M.Quick punts 29 yards from UTSA 43 to UTSA 14 fair catch by 2-S.Jones.
SFA
Lumberjacks
- Punt (5 plays, 16 yards, 2:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFA 14(13:32 - 4th) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 18 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - SFA 18(13:11 - 4th) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 4-L.Watson.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 6 - SFA 18(13:04 - 4th) 0-F.Harris scrambles to UTSA 30 for 12 yards. Team penalty on UTSA Illegal block in the back 15 yards enforced at UTSA 27.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - SFA 12(12:47 - 4th) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 87-G.Sharp.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - SFA 12(12:41 - 4th) 35-L.Dean punts 53 yards from UTSA 12 Downed at the SAU 35.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- TD (8 plays, 90 yards, 2:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 35(12:31 - 4th) 2-T.Self scrambles to SAU 40 for 5 yards.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXSA 40(11:52 - 4th) 2-T.Self complete to 8-L.Jones III. 8-L.Jones III to SAU 48 for 8 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 48(11:10 - 4th) 21-D.Ward to SAU 49 for 1 yard.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TXSA 49(10:36 - 4th) 2-T.Self incomplete. Intended for 82-C.Aune.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 9 - TXSA 49(10:30 - 4th) 2-T.Self complete to 85-Q.Borders. 85-Q.Borders to UTSA 49 for 2 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - TXSA 49(9:48 - 4th) 37-M.Quick punts 39 yards from UTSA 49 to UTSA 10 fair catch by 2-S.Jones.
SFA
Lumberjacks
- Fumble (3 plays, 33 yards, 0:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFA 10(9:39 - 4th) 0-F.Harris incomplete.
|+37 YD
|
2 & 10 - SFA 10(9:31 - 4th) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 47 for 37 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFA 47(9:02 - 4th) 3-S.McCormick to SAU 49 for 4 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - SFA 49(8:21 - 4th) 3-S.McCormick to SAU 48 for 1 yard.
|+30 YD
|
3 & 5 - SFA 48(7:50 - 4th) 0-F.Harris complete to 3-S.McCormick. 3-S.McCormick to SAU 18 for 30 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFA 18(7:25 - 4th) to SAU 18 FUMBLES. 0-F.Harris to SAU 18 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - SFA 18(7:17 - 4th) Penalty on UTSA 12-J.Cephus False start 5 yards enforced at SAU 18. No Play.
|+23 YD
|
2 & 15 - SFA 23(7:17 - 4th) 0-F.Harris scrambles runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:08 - 4th) 48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- End of Game (11 plays, 37 yards, 5:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:08 - 4th) 48-H.Duplessis kicks 62 yards from UTSA 35. 8-L.Jones III to SAU 31 for 28 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 31(7:01 - 4th) 2-T.Self incomplete. Intended for 19-X.Gipson.
|+22 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSA 31(6:53 - 4th) 2-T.Self complete to 11-J.Miller. 11-J.Miller to UTSA 47 for 22 yards.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 47(6:30 - 4th) 2-T.Self complete to 9-R.Simmons. 9-R.Simmons to UTSA 36 FUMBLES (9-C.Hicks). 88-J.Ligon to UTSA 36 for no gain.
TXSA
Roadrunners
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 36(6:14 - 4th) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 36 for no gain.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSA 36(5:40 - 4th) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 38 for 2 yards.
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - TXSA 38(5:13 - 4th) Penalty on SAU 54-A.Murray Offside 5 yards enforced at UTSA 38. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - TXSA 43(4:42 - 4th) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 46 for 3 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 46(4:05 - 4th) 10-L.Narcisse to UTSA 50 for 4 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXSA 50(3:21 - 4th) 10-L.Narcisse to SAU 48 for 2 yards.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - TXSA 48(2:32 - 4th) 0-F.Harris complete to 6-B.Dingle. 6-B.Dingle to SAU 41 for 7 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 41(1:43 - 4th) 10-L.Narcisse to SAU 37 for 4 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXSA 37(1:34 - 4th) 10-L.Narcisse to SAU 33 for 4 yards.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - TXSA 33(1:30 - 4th) 10-L.Narcisse to SAU 26 for 7 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 26(0:43 - 4th) 10-L.Narcisse kneels at SAU 27 for -1 yard.
-
LATECH
USM
24
30
4th 0:21 ESP2
-
17MIAMI
18LVILLE
40
20
4th 7:45 ABC
-
WAKE
NCST
42
38
4th 9:12 ACCN
-
ABIL
UTEP
7
10
3rd 11:00 ESP3
-
CAMP
CSTCAR
21
43
Final ESPN
-
NAVY
TULANE
27
24
Final ABC
-
19LALAF
GAST
34
31
Final/OT ESP2
-
TULSA
11OKLAST
7
16
Final ESPN
-
CUSE
25PITT
10
21
Final ACCN
-
BC
DUKE
26
6
Final
-
AP
13CINCY
20
55
Final ESP+
-
LIB
WKY
30
24
Final ESPU
-
SFLA
7ND
0
52
Final USA
-
SFA
TXSA
10
24
Final ESP2
-
23APLST
MRSHL
7
17
Final CBS
-
TROY
MTSU
47
14
Final ESPN
-
14UCF
GATECH
49
21
Final ABC
-
CIT
1CLEM
0
49
Final ACCN
-
SMU
NTEXAS
65
35
Final CBSSN
-
TXSTSM
LAMON
38
17
Final ESPU
-
HOU
16MEMP
0
0
PPD ESPN
-
HOU
BAYLOR
0
0
PPD FOX
-
21BYU
22ARMY
0
0
PPD CBS
-
FAU
GAS
0
0
PPD ESPN
-
CHARLO
12UNC
0
0