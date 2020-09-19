|
|
|SMU
|NTEXAS
Buchele's 5 TDs help SMU beat North Texas 65-35
DENTON, Texas (AP) Shane Buechele threw three of his four touchdown passes in the first quarter and SMU cruised to a 65-35 win over North Texas on Saturday night.
Buechele completed 24 of 33 passes for 344 yards with no interceptions and added a 2-yard touchdown run. The senior moved into fourth on SMU's career list with seven 300-yard passing games and into fifth at the school with 39 career TD passes.
North Texas went three-and-out on the game's opening possession and then on SMU's first play from scrimmage Buechele hit Rashee Rice for a 50-yard gain. Three plays later Reggie Roberson Jr.'s 15-yard touchdown catch made it 7-0 with 12:33 less than 2 1/2 minutes into the game. Buechele hit Danny Gray for a 62-yard touchdown about three minutes later and Kylen Granson's 7-yard scoring reception gave the Mustangs a 21-0 lead with 3:27 left in the quarter.
SMU (2-0) is 33-6-1 all-time against the Mean Green, but is just 2-4 playing at North Texas.
Roberson finished with nine receptions for 103 yards and Rice had five catches for 102 yards.
The teams combined for 1,200 total yards, including 710 by SMU.
UNT (1-1) went three-and-out five times, failed two convert to fourth downs and committed two turnovers.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|33
|26
|Rushing
|15
|14
|Passing
|14
|12
|Penalty
|4
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|7-15
|8-17
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|705
|515
|Total Plays
|85
|87
|Avg Gain
|8.3
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|366
|212
|Rush Attempts
|51
|53
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.2
|4.0
|Net Yards Passing
|339
|303
|Comp. - Att.
|25-34
|17-34
|Yards Per Pass
|10.0
|8.9
|Penalties - Yards
|4-37
|13-97
|Touchdowns
|8
|5
|Rushing TDs
|4
|2
|Passing TDs
|4
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-28.7
|6-46.7
|Return Yards
|101
|101
|Punts - Returns
|2-1
|2-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-100
|5-101
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|339
|PASS YDS
|303
|
|
|366
|RUSH YDS
|212
|
|
|705
|TOTAL YDS
|515
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Buechele 7 QB
|S. Buechele
|25/34
|344
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
U. Bentley IV 26 RB
|U. Bentley IV
|19
|227
|3
|84
|
T. McDaniel 25 RB
|T. McDaniel
|15
|59
|0
|11
|
T. Lavine 31 RB
|T. Lavine
|8
|48
|0
|21
|
S. Buechele 7 QB
|S. Buechele
|5
|29
|1
|22
|
T. Gipson 1 QB
|T. Gipson
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Williams 21 RB
|T. Williams
|3
|-1
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Re. Roberson Jr. 8 WR
|Re. Roberson Jr.
|10
|9
|103
|2
|21
|
R. Rice 11 WR
|R. Rice
|6
|5
|102
|0
|50
|
D. Gray 5 WR
|D. Gray
|3
|2
|57
|1
|62
|
K. Granson 83 TE
|K. Granson
|3
|2
|25
|1
|18
|
A. Upshaw 6 WR
|A. Upshaw
|3
|2
|22
|0
|20
|
U. Bentley IV 26 RB
|U. Bentley IV
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
T. Page 4 WR
|T. Page
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Bell 13 WR
|J. Bell
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. McDaniel 25 RB
|T. McDaniel
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Burns 16 WR
|K. Burns
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Buechele 7 QB
|S. Buechele
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Redding 81 TE
|B. Redding
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Robinson 3 LB
|D. Robinson
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Hailey 9 LB
|S. Hailey
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Holloway 43 LB
|B. Holloway
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Cromartie 18 S
|C. Cromartie
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. McBryde 50 LB
|R. McBryde
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Stephens 23 DB
|B. Stephens
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Denbow 16 LB
|T. Denbow
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Calloway 11 CB
|C. Calloway
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Clay 21 S
|D. Clay
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Chatman 40 DT
|E. Chatman
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Crossley 1 CB
|B. Crossley
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ro. Roberson Jr. 13 S
|Ro. Roberson Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Jones 95 DT
|W. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Phillips Jr. 24 LB
|J. Phillips Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson 5 CB
|A. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Howerton 75 OL
|H. Howerton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Coxe 97 DE
|T. Coxe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Newman 91 DT
|T. Newman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rispress 32 LB
|J. Rispress
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ndukwe 38 DE
|T. Ndukwe
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Ellison 41 LB
|P. Ellison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Wiley 55 DE
|G. Wiley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 57 DT
|M. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Massey 8 CB
|B. Massey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Paul 90 DE
|N. Paul
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Naggar 34 K
|C. Naggar
|3/3
|46
|8/8
|17
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Fraanje 7 P
|M. Fraanje
|3
|28.7
|0
|33
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Gray 5 WR
|D. Gray
|3
|25.0
|64
|0
|
Re. Roberson Jr. 8 WR
|Re. Roberson Jr.
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Page 4 WR
|T. Page
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|
Re. Roberson Jr. 8 WR
|Re. Roberson Jr.
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Adaway III 27 RB
|O. Adaway III
|20
|104
|0
|10
|
D. Torrey 3 RB
|D. Torrey
|14
|45
|1
|9
|
I. Johnson 23 RB
|I. Johnson
|7
|24
|0
|9
|
A. Aune 2 QB
|A. Aune
|4
|22
|1
|8
|
J. Bean 5 QB
|J. Bean
|6
|14
|0
|8
|
R. Burns 24 WR
|R. Burns
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
A. Morris 26 S
|A. Morris
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
E. Johnson 7 RB
|E. Johnson
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|
B. Rodriguez 32 P
|B. Rodriguez
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Darden 1 WR
|J. Darden
|9
|5
|66
|2
|33
|
R. Burns 24 WR
|R. Burns
|4
|2
|62
|0
|44
|
D. Simpson 9 WR
|D. Simpson
|3
|1
|55
|1
|55
|
A. Ogunmakin 18 WR
|A. Ogunmakin
|4
|3
|47
|0
|25
|
G. White 14 WR
|G. White
|4
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
J. Shorter 16 WR
|J. Shorter
|6
|2
|25
|0
|14
|
J. Roberts 87 TE
|J. Roberts
|2
|2
|17
|0
|12
|
J. Pirtle 88 TE
|J. Pirtle
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Howell 34 FB
|K. Howell
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wood 14 LB
|K. Wood
|8-4
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Whitlock 24 DB
|Q. Whitlock
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ca. Johnson 11 DB
|Ca. Johnson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Neal 46 DB
|J. Neal
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Nixon III 30 LB
|L. Nixon III
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Gibbs 31 S
|J. Gibbs
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
U. Stout 18 DB
|U. Stout
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Novil 97 DL
|D. Novil
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Nichols 39 DB
|J. Nichols
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rucker 4 DB
|J. Rucker
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sanders 10 S
|M. Sanders
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gaddie 17 DB
|D. Gaddie
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Crosby 22 DB
|K. Crosby
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Dotson 99 DL
|K. Dotson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Walker 44 DL
|J. Walker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. LeBlanc 91 DL
|D. LeBlanc
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Colvin 93 DL
|C. Colvin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. McCrae 2 DL
|D. McCrae
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
K. Davis 23 LB
|K. Davis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Mooney 0 K
|E. Mooney
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Rodriguez 32 P
|B. Rodriguez
|6
|46.7
|2
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Hair-Griffin 82 WR
|D. Hair-Griffin
|5
|20.2
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Simpson 9 WR
|D. Simpson
|2
|0.0
|3
|0
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 34-C.Naggar kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to NTX End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(15:00 - 1st) 3-D.Torrey to NTX 26 for 1 yard (40-E.Chatman).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - NTEXAS 26(14:45 - 1st) 3-D.Torrey to NTX 29 for 3 yards (3-D.Robinson).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - NTEXAS 29(14:22 - 1st) 5-J.Bean scrambles to NTX 33 for 4 yards (50-R.McBryde).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - NTEXAS 33(13:45 - 1st) 32-B.Rodriguez punts 41 yards from NTX 33. 4-T.Page to SMU 27 for 1 yard (23-K.Davis82-D.Hair-Griffin).
SMU
Mustangs
- TD (4 plays, 73 yards, 1:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+50 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 27(13:37 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice to NTX 23 for 50 yards (22-K.Crosby).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 23(13:15 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice to NTX 22 for 1 yard (14-K.Wood).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - SMU 22(12:56 - 1st) 25-T.McDaniel to NTX 15 for 7 yards (17-D.Gaddie31-J.Gibbs).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 2 - SMU 15(12:39 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 8-R.Roberson. 8-R.Roberson runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:33 - 1st) 34-C.Naggar extra point is good.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- Punt (4 plays, -9 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:33 - 1st) 34-C.Naggar kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to NTX End Zone. touchback.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(12:33 - 1st) 5-J.Bean to NTX 21 FUMBLES. 5-J.Bean to NTX 21 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
2 & 14 - NTEXAS 21(12:07 - 1st) Penalty on NTX 16-J.Shorter False start 5 yards enforced at NTX 21. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 19 - NTEXAS 16(12:03 - 1st) 5-J.Bean scrambles to NTX 21 for 5 yards (16-T.Denbow).
|Sack
|
3 & 14 - NTEXAS 21(11:39 - 1st) 5-J.Bean sacked at NTX 16 for -5 yards (9-S.Hailey).
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - NTEXAS 16(10:53 - 1st) 32-B.Rodriguez punts 58 yards from NTX 16 Downed at the SMU 26.
SMU
Mustangs
- TD (3 plays, 74 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 26(10:40 - 1st) 25-T.McDaniel to SMU 31 for 5 yards (31-J.Gibbs).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - SMU 31(10:21 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 8-R.Roberson. 8-R.Roberson to SMU 38 for 7 yards (31-J.Gibbs).
|+62 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 38(9:59 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 5-D.Gray. 5-D.Gray runs 62 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:44 - 1st) 34-C.Naggar extra point is good.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- Interception (14 plays, -5 yards, 3:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:44 - 1st) 34-C.Naggar kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to NTX End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(9:44 - 1st) 27-O.Adaway to NTX 33 for 8 yards (16-T.Denbow3-D.Robinson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - NTEXAS 33(9:28 - 1st) Penalty on NTX 51-A.Gray False start 5 yards enforced at NTX 33. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 28(9:21 - 1st) 27-O.Adaway to NTX 34 for 6 yards (24-J.Phillips).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - NTEXAS 34(9:06 - 1st) 27-O.Adaway to NTX 36 for 2 yards (50-R.McBryde).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 36(8:50 - 1st) 2-A.Aune incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Simpson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 36(8:43 - 1st) 2-A.Aune incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Darden.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - NTEXAS 36(8:39 - 1st) 2-A.Aune complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden to NTX 44 for 8 yards (1-B.Crossley).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 2 - NTEXAS 44(8:13 - 1st) 27-O.Adaway to NTX 47 for 3 yards (3-D.Robinson38-T.Ndukwe).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 47(7:55 - 1st) 2-A.Aune complete to 14-G.White. 14-G.White to SMU 25 for 28 yards (23-B.Stephens).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(7:41 - 1st) 27-O.Adaway to SMU 21 for 4 yards (5-A.Johnson38-T.Ndukwe).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - NTEXAS 21(7:20 - 1st) 27-O.Adaway to SMU 19 for 2 yards (3-D.Robinson).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - NTEXAS 19(6:55 - 1st) 2-A.Aune scrambles to SMU 14 for 5 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 14(6:32 - 1st) 3-D.Torrey to SMU 13 for 1 yard (3-D.Robinson).
|Int
|
2 & 9 - NTEXAS 13(6:13 - 1st) 2-A.Aune incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 23-B.Stephens at SMU End Zone. 23-B.Stephens touchback.
SMU
Mustangs
- TD (9 plays, 80 yards, 2:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 20(6:06 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 34 for 14 yards (31-J.Gibbs).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 34(5:44 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 44 for 10 yards (4-J.Rucker).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 44(5:29 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley to NTX 39 for 17 yards (10-M.Sanders).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 39(5:08 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 8-R.Roberson. 8-R.Roberson to NTX 28 for 11 yards (11-C.Johnson4-J.Rucker).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 28(4:49 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 4-T.Page. 4-T.Page to NTX 19 for 9 yards (31-J.Gibbs).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - SMU 19(4:26 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 8-R.Roberson. 8-R.Roberson to NTX 10 for 9 yards (4-J.Rucker30-L.Nixon).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 10(4:13 - 1st) 31-T.Lavine to NTX 7 for 3 yards (93-C.Colvin97-D.Novil).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - SMU 7(3:37 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 81-B.Redding.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - SMU 7(3:32 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:27 - 1st) 34-C.Naggar extra point is good.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- Downs (5 plays, -1 yards, 1:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:27 - 1st) 34-C.Naggar kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to NTX End Zone. touchback.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(3:27 - 1st) 3-D.Torrey to NTX 23 for -2 yards (9-S.Hailey).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 12 - NTEXAS 23(3:14 - 1st) 2-A.Aune complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden to NTX 33 for 10 yards (3-D.Robinson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - NTEXAS 33(2:43 - 1st) Penalty on NTX 16-J.Shorter False start 5 yards enforced at NTX 33. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NTEXAS 28(2:34 - 1st) 2-A.Aune incomplete. Intended for 18-A.Ogunmakin.
|-4 YD
|
4 & 7 - NTEXAS 28(2:27 - 1st) 32-B.Rodriguez scrambles to NTX 24 for -4 yards (41-P.Ellison).
SMU
Mustangs
- FG (7 plays, 4 yards, 1:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 24(2:21 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley to NTX 21 for 3 yards (34-K.Howell).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - SMU 21(2:04 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice to NTX 16 for 5 yards (18-U.Stout).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - SMU 16(1:41 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Roberson.
|+6 YD
|
4 & 2 - SMU 16(0:44 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele scrambles to NTX 10 for 6 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 10(0:28 - 1st) 31-T.Lavine to NTX 7 for 3 yards (97-D.Novil).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - SMU 7(15:00 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley to NTX 9 for -2 yards (34-K.Howell).
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - SMU 9(14:26 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele sacked at NTX 20 for -11 yards (30-L.Nixon).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 20 - SMU 20(13:47 - 2nd) 34-C.Naggar 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- Punt (6 plays, 12 yards, 1:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:42 - 2nd) 34-C.Naggar kicks 55 yards from SMU 35. 82-D.Hair-Griffin to NTX 29 for 19 yards (24-J.Phillips).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 29(13:37 - 2nd) Penalty on NTX 51-A.Gray False start 5 yards enforced at NTX 29. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 15 - NTEXAS 24(13:37 - 2nd) 2-A.Aune scrambles to NTX 32 for 8 yards (18-C.Cromartie32-J.Rispress).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 32(13:21 - 2nd) 27-O.Adaway to NTX 41 for 9 yards (43-B.Holloway90-N.Paul).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 41(13:09 - 2nd) 27-O.Adaway to NTX 41 for no gain (40-E.Chatman).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 41(12:49 - 2nd) 2-A.Aune incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Simpson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NTEXAS 41(12:44 - 2nd) 2-A.Aune incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Shorter.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - NTEXAS 41(12:37 - 2nd) 32-B.Rodriguez punts 43 yards from NTX 41 to SMU 16 fair catch by 4-T.Page.
SMU
Mustangs
- Punt (4 plays, 21 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SMU 16(12:30 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Gray. Penalty on NTX 11-C.Johnson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SMU 16. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 31(12:19 - 2nd) 25-T.McDaniel to SMU 37 for 6 yards (31-J.Gibbs).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - SMU 37(12:00 - 2nd) 25-T.McDaniel to SMU 37 for no gain (30-L.Nixon34-K.Howell).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - SMU 37(11:47 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 83-K.Granson.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - SMU 37(11:22 - 2nd) 7-M.Fraanje punts 30 yards from SMU 37. 9-D.Simpson to NTX 36 for 3 yards (28-C.Davis).
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- TD (10 plays, 64 yards, 2:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 36(11:13 - 2nd) 27-O.Adaway to NTX 42 for 6 yards (38-T.Ndukwe13-R.Roberson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - NTEXAS 42(10:49 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean scrambles to SMU 50 for 8 yards (1-B.Crossley).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 50(10:41 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean incomplete. Intended for 14-G.White.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 50(10:33 - 2nd) 27-O.Adaway to SMU 44 for 6 yards (3-D.Robinson).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - NTEXAS 44(9:56 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean complete to 88-J.Pirtle. 88-J.Pirtle to SMU 39 for 5 yards (11-C.Calloway).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 39(9:39 - 2nd) 3-D.Torrey to SMU 30 for 9 yards (50-R.McBryde18-C.Cromartie).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - NTEXAS 30(9:17 - 2nd) 3-D.Torrey to SMU 27 for 3 yards (91-T.Newman).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 27(9:07 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean complete to 18-A.Ogunmakin. 18-A.Ogunmakin to SMU 18 for 9 yards (23-B.Stephens).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - NTEXAS 18(8:56 - 2nd) 3-D.Torrey to SMU 12 for 6 yards (50-R.McBryde).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 12(8:38 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:31 - 2nd) 0-E.Mooney extra point is good.
SMU
Mustangs
- Punt (5 plays, 15 yards, 2:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:31 - 2nd) 0-E.Mooney kicks 61 yards from NTX 35. 8-R.Roberson to SMU 29 for 25 yards (82-D.Hair-Griffin).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 29(8:24 - 2nd) 25-T.McDaniel to SMU 36 for 7 yards (44-J.Walker).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - SMU 36(7:54 - 2nd) 25-T.McDaniel to SMU 42 for 6 yards (39-J.Nichols34-K.Howell).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 42(7:38 - 2nd) 25-T.McDaniel to SMU 44 for 2 yards (97-D.Novil).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - SMU 44(7:06 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 7-S.Buechele. 7-S.Buechele to SMU 44 for no gain (34-K.Howell).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - SMU 44(6:25 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Upshaw.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - SMU 44(6:20 - 2nd) 7-M.Fraanje punts 23 yards from SMU 44 to NTX 33 fair catch by.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 33(6:13 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Darden.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 33(6:09 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Shorter.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NTEXAS 33(6:02 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Shorter.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - NTEXAS 33(5:58 - 2nd) 32-B.Rodriguez punts 38 yards from NTX 33 to SMU 29 fair catch by 4-T.Page. Penalty on NTX 27-O.Adaway Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at SMU 29.
SMU
Mustangs
- FG (6 plays, 52 yards, 2:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 44(5:50 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice to SMU 48 for 4 yards (14-K.Wood23-K.Davis).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - SMU 48(5:27 - 2nd) 25-T.McDaniel to SMU 50 for 2 yards (34-K.Howell).
|+42 YD
|
3 & 4 - SMU 50(4:49 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice to NTX 8 for 42 yards (39-J.Nichols).
|No Gain
|
1 & 8 - SMU 8(4:26 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley to NTX 8 for no gain (30-L.Nixon).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - SMU 8(3:54 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley to NTX 4 for 4 yards (14-K.Wood).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - SMU 4(3:28 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 11-R.Rice.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - SMU 4(3:05 - 2nd) 34-C.Naggar 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- Punt (4 plays, 4 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:02 - 2nd) 34-C.Naggar kicks 58 yards from SMU 35. 82-D.Hair-Griffin to NTX 26 for 19 yards (35-A.Fitz51-J.Osborne).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 26(2:57 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden to NTX 29 for 3 yards (5-A.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 29(2:34 - 2nd) Penalty on NTX 51-A.Gray False start 5 yards enforced at NTX 29. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 12 - NTEXAS 24(2:30 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean scrambles to NTX 30 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NTEXAS 30(2:09 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Darden.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - NTEXAS 30(2:01 - 2nd) 32-B.Rodriguez punts 54 yards from NTX 30 Downed at the SMU 16.
SMU
Mustangs
- TD (9 plays, 84 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 16(1:49 - 2nd) 31-T.Lavine to SMU 37 for 21 yards (39-J.Nichols18-U.Stout).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 37(1:38 - 2nd) 31-T.Lavine to NTX 46 for 17 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SMU 46(1:21 - 2nd) 31-T.Lavine to NTX 46 for no gain (97-D.Novil).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - SMU 46(1:17 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 8-R.Roberson. 8-R.Roberson to NTX 33 for 13 yards (18-U.Stout).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SMU 33(1:11 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Gray.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - SMU 33(1:04 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 6-A.Upshaw. 6-A.Upshaw to NTX 13 for 20 yards (18-U.Stout).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SMU 13(0:53 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Roberson. Penalty on NTX 34-K.Howell Personal Foul 7 yards enforced at NTX 13. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 6 - SMU 6(0:41 - 2nd) 31-T.Lavine to NTX 6 FUMBLES (30-L.Nixon). 31-T.Lavine to NTX 2 for no gain.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - SMU 2(0:23 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele scrambles runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:18 - 2nd) 34-C.Naggar extra point is good.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- Halftime (1 plays, 4 yards, 0:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:18 - 2nd) 34-C.Naggar kicks 54 yards from SMU 35. 82-D.Hair-Griffin to NTX 32 for 21 yards (11-C.Calloway).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 32(0:14 - 2nd) 3-D.Torrey to NTX 36 for 4 yards (3-D.Robinson18-C.Cromartie).
SMU
Mustangs
- Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 0-E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to SMU End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SMU 25(15:00 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Page.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - SMU 25(14:54 - 3rd) 25-T.McDaniel to SMU 29 for 4 yards (34-K.Howell).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - SMU 29(14:16 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 25-T.McDaniel. 25-T.McDaniel to SMU 34 for 5 yards (14-K.Wood).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - SMU 34(13:57 - 3rd) 25-T.McDaniel to SMU 34 for no gain (14-K.Wood).
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- TD (6 plays, 34 yards, 1:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 34(13:50 - 3rd) 27-O.Adaway to SMU 27 for 7 yards (97-T.Coxe).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 3 - NTEXAS 27(11:32 - 3rd) 27-O.Adaway to SMU 18 for 9 yards (11-C.Calloway).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 18(12:49 - 3rd) 27-O.Adaway to SMU 13 for 5 yards (40-E.Chatman).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 13(12:41 - 3rd) 27-O.Adaway to SMU 10 for 3 yards (18-C.Cromartie).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - NTEXAS 10(12:31 - 3rd) 27-O.Adaway to SMU 7 for 3 yards (11-C.Calloway).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - NTEXAS 7(12:07 - 3rd) 3-D.Torrey runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:02 - 3rd) 0-E.Mooney extra point is good.
SMU
Mustangs
- TD (5 plays, 36 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:02 - 3rd) 0-E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35. 5-D.Gray to NTX 36 for 64 yards (18-U.Stout).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 36(11:52 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 8-R.Roberson. 8-R.Roberson to NTX 25 for 11 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 25(11:31 - 3rd) 26-U.Bentley to NTX 21 for 4 yards (10-M.Sanders). Penalty on SMU 6-A.Upshaw Holding 10 yards enforced at NTX 21.
|+22 YD
|
1 & 16 - SMU 31(11:23 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele scrambles to NTX 9 for 22 yards (11-C.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 9 - SMU 9(11:23 - 3rd) Penalty on NTX 11-C.Johnson Personal Foul 5 yards enforced at NTX 9. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - SMU 4(10:58 - 3rd) 26-U.Bentley runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:53 - 3rd) 34-C.Naggar extra point is good.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 2:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:53 - 3rd) 34-C.Naggar kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to NTX End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(10:53 - 3rd) 2-A.Aune incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Shorter.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(10:48 - 3rd) 3-D.Torrey to NTX 26 for 1 yard (55-G.Wiley).
|+44 YD
|
3 & 9 - NTEXAS 26(10:13 - 3rd) 2-A.Aune complete to 24-R.Burns. 24-R.Burns to SMU 30 for 44 yards (1-B.Crossley).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 30(9:54 - 3rd) 3-D.Torrey to SMU 25 for 5 yards (3-D.Robinson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 25(9:37 - 3rd) 2-A.Aune incomplete. Intended for 24-R.Burns.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 5 - NTEXAS 25(9:32 - 3rd) 2-A.Aune complete to 24-R.Burns. 24-R.Burns to SMU 7 for 18 yards (23-B.Stephens).
|Penalty
|
1 & 7 - NTEXAS 7(9:16 - 3rd) Penalty on NTX 56-J.Brammer False start 5 yards enforced at SMU 7. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 12 - NTEXAS 12(9:05 - 3rd) 24-R.Burns to SMU 5 for 7 yards (18-C.Cromartie).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 5(8:50 - 3rd) 2-A.Aune scrambles runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:44 - 3rd) 0-E.Mooney extra point is good.
SMU
Mustangs
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:44 - 3rd) 0-E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to SMU End Zone. touchback.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 25(8:44 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 8-R.Roberson. 8-R.Roberson to SMU 46 for 21 yards (18-U.Stout).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 46(8:23 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 5-D.Gray. 5-D.Gray to SMU 41 for -5 yards (24-Q.Whitlock14-K.Wood).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 15 - SMU 41(7:49 - 3rd) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 45 for 4 yards (24-Q.Whitlock).
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - SMU 45(7:21 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Upshaw. Penalty on NTX 2-D.McCrae Offside 5 yards enforced at SMU 45. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - SMU 50(7:17 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele scrambles to NTX 40 for 10 yards (24-Q.Whitlock).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 40(6:49 - 3rd) 26-U.Bentley to NTX 20 for 20 yards (46-J.Neal).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SMU 20(6:31 - 3rd) 31-T.Lavine to NTX 20 for no gain (34-K.Howell14-K.Wood).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - SMU 20(5:59 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson to NTX 2 for 18 yards (46-J.Neal).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - SMU 2(5:47 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 8-R.Roberson. 8-R.Roberson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:42 - 3rd) 34-C.Naggar extra point is good.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:42 - 3rd) 34-C.Naggar kicks 30 yards from SMU 35 out of bounds at the NTX 35.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 35(5:42 - 3rd) 3-D.Torrey to NTX 34 for -1 yard (95-W.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - NTEXAS 34(5:21 - 3rd) 2-A.Aune incomplete. Intended for 14-G.White.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - NTEXAS 34(5:14 - 3rd) 2-A.Aune incomplete. Intended for 14-G.White.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - NTEXAS 34(5:07 - 3rd) 32-B.Rodriguez punts 46 yards from NTX 34. 8-R.Roberson to SMU 20 for no gain (32-J.Millard29-N.Durham).
SMU
Mustangs
- TD (13 plays, 80 yards, 4:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SMU 20(4:58 - 3rd) Penalty on SMU 13-J.Bell Holding 10 yards enforced at SMU 20. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 20 - SMU 10(4:58 - 3rd) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 21 for 11 yards (24-Q.Whitlock).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - SMU 21(4:58 - 3rd) Penalty on NTX 99-K.Dotson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SMU 21. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 36(4:42 - 3rd) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 43 for 7 yards (24-Q.Whitlock).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - SMU 43(4:11 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 6-A.Upshaw. 6-A.Upshaw to NTX 49 for 8 yards (46-J.Neal). Penalty on SMU 15-C.Wiggins Holding 10 yards enforced at SMU 43. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 13 - SMU 33(3:49 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 6-A.Upshaw. 6-A.Upshaw to SMU 41 for 8 yards (34-K.Howell).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - SMU 41(3:09 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 8-R.Roberson. 8-R.Roberson to SMU 49 for 8 yards (11-C.Johnson).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 49(2:50 - 3rd) 25-T.McDaniel to NTX 40 for 11 yards (17-D.Gaddie97-D.Novil).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 40(2:30 - 3rd) 26-U.Bentley to NTX 38 for 2 yards (99-K.Dotson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - SMU 38(2:00 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete.
|+21 YD
|
3 & 8 - SMU 38(1:29 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 26-U.Bentley. 26-U.Bentley to NTX 17 for 21 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 17(1:00 - 3rd) 26-U.Bentley to NTX 9 for 8 yards (14-K.Wood).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - SMU 9(0:30 - 3rd) 26-U.Bentley runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:11 - 3rd) 34-C.Naggar extra point is good.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- TD (6 plays, 78 yards, 0:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:11 - 3rd) 34-C.Naggar kicks 65 yards from SMU 35. 82-D.Hair-Griffin to NTX 22 for 22 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 22(0:06 - 3rd) 27-O.Adaway to NTX 24 for 2 yards (95-W.Jones).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - NTEXAS 24(15:00 - 4th) 27-O.Adaway to NTX 32 for 8 yards (13-R.Roberson95-W.Jones).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 32(14:45 - 4th) 27-O.Adaway to NTX 42 for 10 yards (57-M.Williams).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 42(14:30 - 4th) 2-A.Aune complete to 18-A.Ogunmakin. 18-A.Ogunmakin to SMU 33 for 25 yards (21-D.Clay).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 33(14:21 - 4th) 2-A.Aune incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Darden.
|+33 YD
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 33(14:09 - 4th) 2-A.Aune complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:02 - 4th) 0-E.Mooney extra point is good.
SMU
Mustangs
- TD (3 plays, 93 yards, 1:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:02 - 4th) 0-E.Mooney kicks 60 yards from NTX 35. 8-R.Roberson to SMU 30 for 25 yards. Team penalty on NTX Offside offsetting. Team penalty on SMU Holding offsetting.
|Kickoff
|(13:55 - 4th) 0-E.Mooney kicks 59 yards from NTX 35. 5-D.Gray to SMU 34 for 28 yards (35-G.Murphy). Penalty on SMU 42-R.Kazadi Facemask Incidental 7 yards enforced at SMU 14.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 7(13:48 - 4th) 25-T.McDaniel to SMU 14 for 7 yards (34-K.Howell).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - SMU 14(13:06 - 4th) 25-T.McDaniel to SMU 16 for 2 yards (34-K.Howell14-K.Wood).
|+84 YD
|
3 & 1 - SMU 16(12:25 - 4th) 26-U.Bentley runs 84 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:12 - 4th) 34-C.Naggar extra point is good.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:12 - 4th) 44-C.Cannon kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to NTX End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(12:12 - 4th) 27-O.Adaway to NTX 34 for 9 yards (18-C.Cromartie3-D.Robinson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - NTEXAS 34(11:53 - 4th) 2-A.Aune complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden to NTX 44 for 10 yards. Penalty on NTX 78-D.Carroll Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at NTX 34. No Play.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - NTEXAS 29(11:45 - 4th) 2-A.Aune complete to 16-J.Shorter. 16-J.Shorter to NTX 43 for 14 yards (16-T.Denbow).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 43(11:30 - 4th) 27-O.Adaway to NTX 45 for 2 yards (43-B.Holloway).
|+55 YD
|
2 & 8 - NTEXAS 45(10:59 - 4th) 2-A.Aune complete to 9-D.Simpson. 9-D.Simpson runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:52 - 4th) 0-E.Mooney extra point is good.
SMU
Mustangs
- Fumble (5 plays, 28 yards, 3:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:52 - 4th) 0-E.Mooney kicks 60 yards from NTX 35. 5-D.Gray to SMU 8 for 3 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 8(10:49 - 4th) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 17 for 9 yards (14-K.Wood).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 1 - SMU 17(10:06 - 4th) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 36 for 19 yards (46-J.Neal).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 36(9:27 - 4th) 25-T.McDaniel to SMU 38 for 2 yards (11-C.Johnson).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - SMU 38(8:43 - 4th) 25-T.McDaniel to SMU 36 for -2 yards (91-D.LeBlanc14-K.Wood).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - SMU 36(7:57 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 16-K.Burns.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - SMU 36(7:52 - 4th) 7-M.Fraanje punts 33 yards from SMU 36. 9-D.Simpson to NTX 31 FUMBLES. 31-T.Lavine to NTX 28 for no gain.
SMU
Mustangs
- FG (3 plays, -1 yards, 2:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 28(7:43 - 4th) 21-T.Williams to NTX 21 for 7 yards (46-J.Neal).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 3 - SMU 21(6:56 - 4th) 21-T.Williams to NTX 24 for -3 yards (30-L.Nixon).
|-5 YD
|
3 & 6 - SMU 24(6:11 - 4th) 21-T.Williams to NTX 29 for -5 yards (24-Q.Whitlock). Penalty on SMU 81-B.Redding Holding declined.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - SMU 29(5:38 - 4th) 34-C.Naggar 46 yards Field Goal is Good.