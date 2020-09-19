|
|UCF
|GATECH
Gabriel throws 4 TD passes, No. 14 UCF beats Ga Tech 49-21
ATLANTA (AP) Dillon Gabriel made sure Central Florida didn't let another game slip away on the road.
The sophomore threw for a career-best 417 yards and four touchdowns, leading the No. 14 Knights to a 49-21 victory over Georgia Tech in their season opener Saturday.
It was a rewarding performance for UCF, coming off the uncertainty of the pandemic-affected summer and a bit of a disappointing season by its standards in 2019. The Knights lost three games - all on the road - by a total of seven points.
After falling behind 28-7, Georgia Tech closed within a touchdown early in the fourth quarter. But Gabriel led a dominating performance the rest of the way, finishing 27 of 41 to eclipse his previous career high of 365 yards in a game last season at East Carolina.
''We had so many guys making plays all over the field,'' Gabriel said. ''When that happens, you see what we can do.''
UCF bounced back after giving up a long return on the opening kickoff and falling behind less than a minute into the game.
Tre Nixon and Marlon Williams each hauled in a pair of TD passes. Showing off its running back depth, UCF got touchdowns on the ground from Greg McCrae, Otis Anderson and Bentavious Thompson.
Gabriel, a left-hander from Hawaii who claimed the starting job early in his freshman year, is the one who makes the fast-paced offense go.
''From the first snap on, he had his eyes in the right place, he understood protections,'' UCF coach Josh Heupel said. ''We made tons of adjustments on the sideline and he was flawless in doing all that. That's extremely hard to do. That speaks to his growth from year one to year two. ''
Coming off a 3-9 season in Geoff Collins' coaching debut, Georgia Tech opened 2020 by rallying for a 16-13 win at Florida State.
The Yellow Jackets (1-1) had similar hopes after closing to 28-21 on a pair of scores by freshman Jahmyr Gibbs, who also had a long kickoff return to set up their first TD.
But Georgia Tech simply made too many mistakes in a game played before a socially distanced crowd of about 11,000 at 55,000-seat Bobby Dodd Stadium.
''We put up a lot of numbers and a lot of yards, but we have to capitalize in the red zone and we cannot turn the ball over,'' said Collins, whose team was missing several key players.
The Yellow Jackets got off to a brilliant start. Gibbs returned the opening kickoff 75 yards, setting up quarterback Jeff Sims' 1-yard touchdown run 55 seconds into the game.
UCF responded with a 75-yard drive capped by Gabriel's 6-yard touchdown pass to Nixon.
Georgia Tech squandered a couple of chances to reclaim control of the game, coming up with no points on two drives deep into UCF territory.
Sims fumbled the ball away at the Knights 8 and freshman Jude Kelley's 27-yard field goal was blocked.
''You cannot do those things versus a really good football team,'' Collins said.
It was the fourth blocked kick in two games for Kelley, who had two field goals and an extra point swatted away in the victory at Florida State. Another freshman, Gavin Stewart, handled the extra points after Georgia Tech's other TDs.
BEST IN THE SUNSHINE STATE
Gabriel couldn't resist a little poke at Florida State.
''You saw what happened last week,'' he said. ''I guess you can say we're the best team in Florida.''
THE TAKEAWAY
UCF: The Knights are again one of the leading contenders from the Group of Five. Gabriel is a dynamic quarterback who fits perfectly in the up-tempo offense, and he's got plenty of weapons at his disposal. Williams had 10 catches for 154 yards, and Jaylon Robinson added six catches for 105 yards. Both came up big after Nixon left the game with an undisclosed injury. He appeared to land hard on his shoulder making a 25-yard TD catch and didn't return in the second half. McCrae also hobbled off, a blow to his hopes of staying healthy after an injury-plagued 2019 season.
Georgia Tech: Sims again showed flashes of promise in his second college game, but he simply made too many mistakes to beat a team of UCF's caliber. He was 18 of 36 for 244 yards with a pair of interceptions. The Yellow Jackets also lost three fumbles.
MISSING IN ACTION
Georgia Tech did not have its leading runner and a top defensive lineman. Jordan Mason and Curtis Ryans were among six players unavailable for the game. The school did not give a reason for their absence.
Mason led Georgia Tech with 899 yards rushing last season. He had 55 yards and a touchdown in the victory at Florida State, while Ryans had two sacks and two forced fumbles.
The Yellow Jackets also were without two other potential defensive starters, cornerback Tre Swilling and defensive end Antonneous Clayton, both of whom missed their second straight game with apparent injuries. Tight ends Dylan Leonard and Dylan Deveney were missing, as well.
UP NEXT
UCF: Plays its second straight road game to begin the season, facing East Carolina next Saturday in its American Athletic Conference opener.
Georgia Tech: Returns to Atlantic Coast Conference play with a trip to Syracuse next Saturday.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|31
|23
|Rushing
|14
|11
|Passing
|15
|12
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|10-16
|7-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|643
|462
|Total Plays
|92
|81
|Avg Gain
|7.0
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|243
|227
|Rush Attempts
|51
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.8
|5.2
|Net Yards Passing
|400
|235
|Comp. - Att.
|27-41
|18-37
|Yards Per Pass
|9.8
|6.4
|Penalties - Yards
|8-51
|7-49
|Touchdowns
|8
|3
|Rushing TDs
|3
|2
|Passing TDs
|4
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|5
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|4-3
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|3-45.3
|4-51.3
|Return Yards
|9
|96
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|2-93
|Int. - Returns
|2-9
|1-3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|400
|PASS YDS
|235
|
|
|243
|RUSH YDS
|227
|
|
|643
|TOTAL YDS
|462
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Gabriel 11 QB
|D. Gabriel
|27/41
|417
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Anderson 2 RB
|O. Anderson
|18
|88
|1
|23
|
G. McCrae 30 RB
|G. McCrae
|9
|50
|1
|21
|
B. Thompson 24 RB
|B. Thompson
|12
|30
|1
|13
|
D. Gabriel 11 QB
|D. Gabriel
|8
|30
|0
|15
|
J. Richardson 25 RB
|J. Richardson
|2
|24
|0
|17
|
D. Good 22 RB
|D. Good
|2
|21
|0
|13
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Williams 6 WR
|M. Williams
|13
|10
|154
|2
|40
|
J. Robinson 1 WR
|J. Robinson
|9
|6
|105
|0
|48
|
T. Nixon 16 WR
|T. Nixon
|5
|4
|94
|2
|49
|
J. Harris 87 WR
|J. Harris
|3
|2
|28
|0
|19
|
O. Anderson 2 RB
|O. Anderson
|3
|3
|21
|0
|11
|
J. Celiscar 88 DL
|J. Celiscar
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Hescock 88 TE
|J. Hescock
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
R. O'Keefe 4 WR
|R. O'Keefe
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Grant 27 DB
|R. Grant
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gilyard 10 LB
|E. Gilyard
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
E. Mitchell 1 LB
|E. Mitchell
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Collier 3 DB
|A. Collier
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Maxwell 8 DB
|Z. Maxwell
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Robinson 31 DB
|A. Robinson
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lester 18 DB
|D. Lester
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Woodson 13 DL
|L. Woodson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Charlton 5 DL
|R. Charlton
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Celiscar 88 DL
|J. Celiscar
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Gainous 21 DB
|D. Gainous
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Goode 54 DL
|C. Goode
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thornton 14 DB
|C. Thornton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Turnier 0 DL
|K. Turnier
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bethune 15 LB
|T. Bethune
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Zayas 4 DL
|S. Zayas
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
C. DeLoach 90 DL
|C. DeLoach
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Morris-Brash 33 DL
|T. Morris-Brash
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Montalvo 94 DL
|A. Montalvo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McMillian 26 DB
|J. McMillian
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 7 DB
|D. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Obarski 98 K
|D. Obarski
|0/0
|0
|7/7
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Osteen 36 P
|A. Osteen
|3
|45.3
|0
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Sims 10 QB
|J. Sims
|18/36
|244
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Sims 10 QB
|J. Sims
|16
|82
|1
|19
|
J. Gibbs 21 RB
|J. Gibbs
|15
|66
|1
|33
|
Ja. Griffin 22 RB
|Ja. Griffin
|8
|44
|0
|16
|
Do. Smith 28 RB
|Do. Smith
|5
|35
|0
|17
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Gibbs 21 RB
|J. Gibbs
|6
|4
|60
|1
|23
|
P. Harris 18 WR
|P. Harris
|2
|2
|38
|0
|23
|
Ja. Griffin 22 RB
|Ja. Griffin
|3
|2
|38
|0
|25
|
M. Ezzard 11 WR
|M. Ezzard
|5
|3
|33
|0
|12
|
Ja. Camp 1 WR
|Ja. Camp
|5
|2
|27
|0
|17
|
Do. Smith 28 RB
|Do. Smith
|2
|2
|18
|0
|9
|
M. Carter 15 WR
|M. Carter
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
A. Brown 2 WR
|A. Brown
|4
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Coco 34 LS
|J. Coco
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
A. Sanders 12 WR
|A. Sanders
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Ward 85 TE
|B. Ward
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Showell 13 DB
|A. Showell
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Curry 6 LB
|D. Curry
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Jackson 44 LB
|Q. Jackson
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thomas 25 DB
|C. Thomas
|6-0
|2.0
|0
|
T. Carpenter 2 DB
|T. Carpenter
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Oliver 22 DB
|K. Oliver
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sims 16 DB
|M. Sims
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Walker 39 DB
|W. Walker
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Walton 21 DB
|Z. Walton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Knight II 17 LB
|D. Knight II
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thomas 1 DB
|J. Thomas
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Brooks 0 DL
|D. Brooks
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Domineck 42 DL
|J. Domineck
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Oliver 8 DB
|T. Oliver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 24 DB
|K. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Allen 18 DB
|D. Allen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bennett Jr. 15 DE
|C. Bennett Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Yondjouen 32 DL
|S. Yondjouen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Douse 99 DL
|D. Douse
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lockhart 94 DL
|M. Lockhart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Harris 18 WR
|P. Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Kelley 87 K
|J. Kelley
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|
G. Stewart 46 K
|G. Stewart
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Harvin III 27 P
|P. Harvin III
|4
|51.3
|3
|70
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Gibbs 21 RB
|J. Gibbs
|2
|46.5
|75
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- TD (3 plays, 21 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 98-D.Obarski kicks 61 yards from UCF 35. 21-J.Gibbs to UCF 21 for 75 yards (25-J.Richardson).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 21(14:55 - 1st) 10-J.Sims to UCF 6 for 15 yards (27-R.Grant).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 6 - GATECH 6(14:25 - 1st) 22-J.Griffin to UCF 1 for 5 yards (4-S.Zayas3-A.Collier).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - GATECH 1(14:10 - 1st) 10-J.Sims runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:10 - 1st) 87-J.Kelley extra point is good.
UCF
Knights
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 2:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:05 - 1st) 48-A.Kent kicks 65 yards from GT 35 to UCF End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 25(14:05 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to UCF 25 for no gain (21-Z.Walton).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCF 25(13:50 - 1st) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 32 for 7 yards (21-Z.Walton).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - UCF 32(13:35 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel to UCF 34 for 2 yards (22-K.Oliver).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 1 - UCF 34(13:15 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel to UCF 39 for 5 yards.
|+49 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 39(13:00 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 16-T.Nixon. 16-T.Nixon to GT 12 for 49 yards (21-Z.Walton).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 12(12:40 - 1st) 2-O.Anderson to GT 6 for 6 yards (22-K.Oliver).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - UCF 6(12:10 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - UCF 6(12:03 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 16-T.Nixon. 16-T.Nixon runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:58 - 1st) 98-D.Obarski extra point is good. Team penalty on GT 12 players declined.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Fumble (9 plays, 67 yards, 4:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:58 - 1st) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(11:58 - 1st) 10-J.Sims complete to 21-J.Gibbs. 21-J.Gibbs to GT 33 for 8 yards (10-E.Gilyard31-A.Robinson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - GATECH 33(11:27 - 1st) 10-J.Sims scrambles to GT 35 for 2 yards (31-A.Robinson10-E.Gilyard).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 35(10:56 - 1st) 21-J.Gibbs to GT 41 for 6 yards (1-E.Mitchell10-E.Gilyard).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 4 - GATECH 41(10:28 - 1st) 10-J.Sims complete to 21-J.Gibbs. 21-J.Gibbs to UCF 39 for 20 yards (27-R.Grant).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 39(10:01 - 1st) 21-J.Gibbs to UCF 40 for -1 yard (0-K.Turnier5-R.Charlton).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - GATECH 40(9:32 - 1st) 10-J.Sims pushed ob at UCF 34 for 6 yards (3-A.Collier).
|+25 YD
|
3 & 5 - GATECH 34(8:58 - 1st) 10-J.Sims complete to 22-J.Griffin. 22-J.Griffin to UCF 9 for 25 yards (31-A.Robinson27-R.Grant).
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - GATECH 9(8:30 - 1st) 21-J.Gibbs to UCF 9 for no gain (54-C.Goode1-E.Mitchell).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - GATECH 9(7:51 - 1st) 10-J.Sims to UCF 8 FUMBLES (88-J.Celiscar). 88-J.Celiscar to UCF 8 for no gain.
UCF
Knights
- Punt (6 plays, 9 yards, 2:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 8(7:44 - 1st) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 12 for 4 yards (99-D.Douse).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - UCF 12(7:28 - 1st) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 17 for 5 yards.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - UCF 17(7:15 - 1st) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 18 for 1 yard (94-M.Lockhart).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - UCF 18(7:02 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel sacked at UCF 6 for -12 yards (25-C.Thomas).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 22 - UCF 6(6:21 - 1st) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 8 for 2 yards (2-T.Carpenter).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 20 - UCF 8(5:38 - 1st) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 17 for 9 yards (25-C.Thomas44-Q.Jackson).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - UCF 17(5:02 - 1st) 36-A.Osteen punts 55 yards from UCF 17 Downed at the GT 28.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Missed FG (13 plays, 62 yards, 4:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 28(4:50 - 1st) 22-J.Griffin to GT 31 for 3 yards (10-E.Gilyard).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - GATECH 31(4:30 - 1st) 10-J.Sims complete to 11-M.Ezzard. 11-M.Ezzard to GT 42 for 11 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 42(4:00 - 1st) 22-J.Griffin pushed ob at GT 49 for 7 yards (27-R.Grant).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - GATECH 49(3:36 - 1st) 10-J.Sims complete to 34-J.Coco. 34-J.Coco to UCF 43 for 8 yards (31-A.Robinson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 43(3:04 - 1st) 21-J.Gibbs pushed ob at UCF 41 for 2 yards (1-E.Mitchell).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - GATECH 41(2:44 - 1st) 10-J.Sims to UCF 40 for 1 yard (1-E.Mitchell).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 7 - GATECH 40(2:13 - 1st) 10-J.Sims complete to 2-A.Brown. 2-A.Brown pushed ob at UCF 29 for 11 yards (18-D.Lester).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 29(1:40 - 1st) 21-J.Gibbs to UCF 26 for 3 yards (5-R.Charlton).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - GATECH 26(1:14 - 1st) 21-J.Gibbs to UCF 20 for 6 yards (15-T.Bethune5-R.Charlton).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 1 - GATECH 20(0:47 - 1st) 28-D.Smith to UCF 11 for 9 yards (33-T.Morris-Brash15-T.Bethune).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 11(0:14 - 1st) 22-J.Griffin to UCF 10 for 1 yard (13-L.Woodson31-A.Robinson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - GATECH 10(15:00 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Carter.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - GATECH 10(14:53 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Brown.
|No Good
|
4 & 9 - GATECH 10(14:49 - 2nd) 87-J.Kelley 27 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 91-N.Hancock. touchback.
UCF
Knights
- TD (13 plays, 77 yards, 2:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 20(14:46 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel to UCF 29 for 9 yards (13-A.Showell17-D.Knight).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - UCF 29(14:30 - 2nd) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 32 for 3 yards (13-A.Showell).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 32(14:30 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to UCF 37 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - UCF 37(14:30 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Nixon.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - UCF 37(14:10 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 1-J.Robinson. 1-J.Robinson runs ob at UCF 47 for 10 yards.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 47(13:34 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 1-J.Robinson. 1-J.Robinson to GT 41 for 12 yards (13-A.Showell).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 41(13:21 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 1-J.Robinson. 1-J.Robinson to GT 39 for 2 yards (8-T.Oliver).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 8 - UCF 39(13:10 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 16-T.Nixon. 16-T.Nixon to GT 25 for 14 yards (16-M.Sims).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 25(12:59 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel to GT 17 for 8 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - UCF 17(12:42 - 2nd) Penalty on GT 57-M.Minihan 12 players 5 yards enforced at GT 17. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 12(12:36 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Harris.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCF 12(12:30 - 2nd) 2-O.Anderson to GT 3 for 9 yards (22-K.Oliver).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - UCF 3(12:12 - 2nd) Penalty on UCF 68-M.Tatum False start 5 yards enforced at GT 3. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - UCF 8(11:56 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:47 - 2nd) 98-D.Obarski extra point is good.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (5 plays, 28 yards, 1:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:47 - 2nd) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(11:47 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims complete to 21-J.Gibbs. 21-J.Gibbs to GT 48 for 23 yards (8-Z.Maxwell).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 48(11:19 - 2nd) Penalty on GT 2-A.Brown False start 5 yards enforced at GT 48. No Play.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 15 - GATECH 43(11:08 - 2nd) 21-J.Gibbs to GT 40 FUMBLES (10-E.Gilyard). 54-J.Williams to GT 40 for no gain.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 18 - GATECH 40(10:45 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims complete to 22-J.Griffin. 22-J.Griffin to UCF 47 for 13 yards (7-D.Brown).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - GATECH 47(9:59 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - GATECH 47(9:52 - 2nd) 27-P.Harvin punts 37 yards from UCF 47 to UCF 10 fair catch by 2-O.Anderson.
UCF
Knights
- TD (9 plays, 90 yards, 2:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 10(9:43 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae pushed ob at UCF 14 for 4 yards (16-M.Sims).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 6 - UCF 14(9:13 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to UCF 35 for 21 yards (39-W.Walker).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - UCF 35(8:56 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel sacked at UCF 30 for -5 yards (25-C.Thomas).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 15 - UCF 30(8:40 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 1-J.Robinson. 1-J.Robinson pushed ob at UCF 39 for 9 yards.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 6 - UCF 39(8:28 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel to GT 46 for 15 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 46(8:08 - 2nd) 2-O.Anderson to GT 43 for 3 yards (18-D.Allen44-Q.Jackson).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 7 - UCF 43(7:50 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 1-J.Robinson. 1-J.Robinson pushed ob at GT 19 for 24 yards (44-Q.Jackson).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 19(7:29 - 2nd) 2-O.Anderson to GT 21 for -2 yards (15-C.Bennett).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 12 - UCF 21(6:54 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:48 - 2nd) 98-D.Obarski extra point is good.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:48 - 2nd) 98-D.Obarski kicks 64 yards from UCF 35. 21-J.Gibbs pushed ob at GT 19 for 18 yards (4-R.O'Keefe).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 19(6:43 - 2nd) 28-D.Smith to GT 17 for -2 yards (54-C.Goode).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 12 - GATECH 17(6:12 - 2nd) 28-D.Smith to GT 22 for 5 yards (88-J.Celiscar13-L.Woodson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - GATECH 22(5:39 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Camp.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - GATECH 22(5:35 - 2nd) 27-P.Harvin punts 56 yards from GT 22 out of bounds at the UCF 22.
UCF
Knights
- Fumble (3 plays, 55 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 22(5:26 - 2nd) 24-B.Thompson to UCF 21 for -1 yard (17-D.Knight).
|+48 YD
|
2 & 11 - UCF 21(5:09 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 1-J.Robinson. 1-J.Robinson to GT 31 for 48 yards (24-K.Johnson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 31(4:44 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel to GT 23 FUMBLES (17-D.Knight). 14-J.King to GT 27 for 4 yards (1-J.Robinson).
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Interception (5 plays, 38 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 27(4:35 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Brown.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 27(4:29 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims to GT 38 for 11 yards (27-R.Grant).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 38(4:10 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 22-J.Griffin.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 38(4:05 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims complete to 11-M.Ezzard. 11-M.Ezzard to GT 50 for 12 yards (8-Z.Maxwell).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 50(3:42 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 88-J.Celiscar at GT 44. 88-J.Celiscar to GT 35 for 9 yards.
UCF
Knights
- TD (5 plays, 35 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UCF 35(3:35 - 2nd) Penalty on UCF 73-S.Jackson False start 5 yards enforced at GT 35. No Play.
|-5 YD
|
1 & 15 - UCF 40(3:35 - 2nd) 24-B.Thompson to GT 45 for -5 yards (32-S.Yondjouen).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 20 - UCF 45(2:58 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 88-J.Hescock. 88-J.Hescock to GT 26 for 19 yards (39-W.Walker).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - UCF 26(2:40 - 2nd) 24-B.Thompson to GT 25 for 1 yard (39-W.Walker).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 25(2:23 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 16-T.Nixon. 16-T.Nixon runs 25 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on GT 12 players declined.
|PAT Good
|(2:17 - 2nd) 98-D.Obarski extra point is good.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 0:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:17 - 2nd) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(2:17 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims to GT 44 for 19 yards (27-R.Grant).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 44(2:03 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Camp.
|+23 YD
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 44(1:58 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims complete to 18-P.Harris. 18-P.Harris pushed ob at UCF 33 for 23 yards (10-E.Gilyard).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 33(1:51 - 2nd) 21-J.Gibbs to UCF 33 for no gain (94-A.Montalvo).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 33(1:47 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims scrambles to UCF 26 for 7 yards (13-L.Woodson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - GATECH 26(1:36 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 12-A.Sanders.
|+17 YD
|
4 & 3 - GATECH 26(1:33 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims complete to 1-J.Camp. 1-J.Camp to UCF 9 for 17 yards (3-A.Collier).
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - GATECH 9(1:23 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims spikes the ball at UCF 9 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - GATECH 9(1:23 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Camp.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 9 - GATECH 9(1:19 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims complete to 21-J.Gibbs. 21-J.Gibbs runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:19 - 2nd) 46-G.Stewart extra point is good.
UCF
Knights
- Halftime (6 plays, 13 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:14 - 2nd) 48-A.Kent kicks 65 yards from GT 35 to UCF End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 25(1:14 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCF 25(1:09 - 2nd) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 27 for 2 yards (44-Q.Jackson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - UCF 27(0:46 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Harris. Penalty on GT 1-J.Thomas Offside 5 yards enforced at UCF 27. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - UCF 32(0:35 - 2nd) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 39 for 7 yards (1-J.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 39(0:29 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Williams.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCF 39(0:21 - 2nd) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 38 for -1 yard (0-D.Brooks).
UCF
Knights
- Downs (7 plays, 19 yards, 2:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 46-G.Stewart kicks 13 yards from GT 35. 13-L.Woodson to GT 48 for no gain.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 48(14:56 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 87-J.Harris. 87-J.Harris to GT 39 for 9 yards (22-K.Oliver).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - UCF 39(14:28 - 3rd) 30-G.McCrae to GT 36 for 3 yards (44-Q.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 36(14:25 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCF 36(14:23 - 3rd) 30-G.McCrae to GT 35 for 1 yard (6-D.Curry).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - UCF 35(13:57 - 3rd) Penalty on UCF 72-N.Brady False start 5 yards enforced at GT 35. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 14 - UCF 40(13:35 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 2-O.Anderson. 2-O.Anderson pushed ob at GT 29 for 11 yards (2-T.Carpenter).
|No Gain
|
4 & 3 - UCF 29(12:47 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Robinson.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Fumble (1 plays, -5 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 29(12:43 - 3rd) 22-J.Griffin to GT 24 FUMBLES. 27-R.Grant to GT 24 for no gain.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (5 plays, 88 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 19(12:28 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Brown. Penalty on GT 2-A.Brown Pass interference 9 yards enforced at GT 19. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 19 - GATECH 10(12:21 - 3rd) 21-J.Gibbs pushed ob at GT 9 for -1 yard (5-R.Charlton).
|Sack
|
2 & 20 - GATECH 9(11:51 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims sacked at GT 3 for -6 yards FUMBLES (5-R.Charlton). 94-A.Montalvo runs no gain for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 20 - GATECH 9(11:51 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims incomplete.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 20 - GATECH 9(11:45 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims complete to 28-D.Smith. 28-D.Smith to GT 18 for 9 yards (27-R.Grant).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - GATECH 18(11:12 - 3rd) 27-P.Harvin punts 70 yards from GT 18 Downed at the UCF 12.
UCF
Knights
- Punt (6 plays, 22 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 12(10:59 - 3rd) 24-B.Thompson to UCF 25 for 13 yards (1-J.Thomas39-W.Walker).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UCF 25(10:40 - 3rd) Penalty on UCF 87-J.Harris False start 5 yards enforced at UCF 25. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 15 - UCF 20(10:24 - 3rd) 24-B.Thompson to UCF 22 for 2 yards (6-D.Curry).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - UCF 22(10:09 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Robinson.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 13 - UCF 22(10:04 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 2-O.Anderson. 2-O.Anderson to UCF 29 for 7 yards (17-D.Knight).
|Penalty
|
4 & 6 - UCF 29(9:29 - 3rd) Penalty on GT 37-K.Wright Offside 5 yards enforced at UCF 29. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - UCF 34(9:29 - 3rd) 36-A.Osteen punts 42 yards from UCF 34 to GT 24 fair catch by 11-M.Ezzard.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (5 plays, 22 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 24(9:21 - 3rd) 21-J.Gibbs to GT 29 for 5 yards (1-E.Mitchell).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - GATECH 29(9:00 - 3rd) 21-J.Gibbs to GT 38 for 9 yards (8-Z.Maxwell).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 38(9:32 - 3rd) 21-J.Gibbs to GT 36 for -2 yards (3-A.Collier).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 12 - GATECH 36(7:48 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims complete to 11-M.Ezzard. 11-M.Ezzard to GT 46 for 10 yards (8-Z.Maxwell).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - GATECH 46(7:26 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Brown.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - GATECH 46(7:20 - 3rd) 27-P.Harvin punts 42 yards from GT 46 to UCF 12 fair catch by 2-O.Anderson.
UCF
Knights
- Downs (9 plays, 45 yards, 3:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 12(7:13 - 3rd) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 17 for 5 yards (44-Q.Jackson22-K.Oliver).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - UCF 17(6:59 - 3rd) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 23 for 6 yards (6-D.Curry).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 23(6:52 - 3rd) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 27 for 4 yards (44-Q.Jackson6-D.Curry).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - UCF 27(6:19 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 4-R.O'Keefe.
|+25 YD
|
3 & 6 - UCF 27(6:11 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams pushed ob at GT 48 for 25 yards (16-M.Sims39-W.Walker).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 48(5:26 - 3rd) 24-B.Thompson to GT 46 for 2 yards (6-D.Curry).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UCF 46(4:43 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 4-R.O'Keefe.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 8 - UCF 46(4:36 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 2-O.Anderson. 2-O.Anderson pushed ob at GT 43 for 3 yards (2-T.Carpenter).
|No Gain
|
4 & 5 - UCF 43(4:10 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Williams.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Downs (8 plays, 33 yards, 2:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 43(4:04 - 3rd) 28-D.Smith to UCF 40 for 17 yards (3-A.Collier).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 40(3:45 - 3rd) 28-D.Smith to UCF 34 for 6 yards (1-E.Mitchell4-S.Zayas).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - GATECH 34(3:14 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims to UCF 32 for 2 yards (10-E.Gilyard).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - GATECH 32(2:42 - 3rd) 21-J.Gibbs to UCF 28 for 4 yards (27-R.Grant10-E.Gilyard).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 28(2:11 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 11-M.Ezzard.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 28(2:06 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims to UCF 27 for 1 yard (27-R.Grant31-A.Robinson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - GATECH 27(11:99 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Gibbs.
|+3 YD
|
4 & 9 - GATECH 27(1:13 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims scrambles to UCF 24 for 3 yards (13-L.Woodson).
UCF
Knights
- Punt (5 plays, -7 yards, 0:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UCF 24(1:04 - 3rd) Penalty on UCF 13-L.Woodson Unsportsmanlike conduct 12 yards enforced at UCF 24. No Play.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 12(1:04 - 3rd) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 9 for -3 yards (25-C.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - UCF 9(0:44 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Robinson.
|Penalty
|
3 & 13 - UCF 9(0:36 - 3rd) Penalty on UCF 1-J.Robinson False start 4 yards enforced at UCF 9. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 17 - UCF 5(0:36 - 3rd) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 17 for 12 yards (25-C.Thomas44-Q.Jackson).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - UCF 17(15:00 - 4th) 36-A.Osteen punts 39 yards from UCF 17 to GT 44 fair catch by 11-M.Ezzard.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- TD (6 plays, 56 yards, 1:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 44(14:53 - 4th) 10-J.Sims complete to 15-M.Carter. 15-M.Carter to UCF 45 for 11 yards (21-D.Gainous).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 45(14:34 - 4th) Penalty on GT 15-M.Carter False start 5 yards enforced at UCF 45. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 15 - GATECH 50(14:10 - 4th) 22-J.Griffin to UCF 42 for 8 yards (21-D.Gainous).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - GATECH 42(13:50 - 4th) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 11-M.Ezzard.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - GATECH 42(13:42 - 4th) 21-J.Gibbs to UCF 33 for 9 yards (5-R.Charlton).
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 33(13:20 - 4th) 21-J.Gibbs runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:12 - 4th) 46-G.Stewart extra point is good.
UCF
Knights
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:12 - 4th) 48-A.Kent kicks 40 yards from GT 35 to UCF 25 fair catch by 2-O.Anderson.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 25(13:12 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to UCF 35 for 10 yards (13-A.Showell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 35(12:55 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Williams.
|+40 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCF 35(12:51 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to GT 25 for 40 yards (2-T.Carpenter).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UCF 25(12:31 - 4th) Penalty on UCF 1-J.Robinson False start 5 yards enforced at GT 25. No Play.
|+23 YD
|
1 & 15 - UCF 30(12:14 - 4th) 2-O.Anderson to GT 7 for 23 yards (1-J.Thomas).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 7 - UCF 7(11:58 - 4th) 2-O.Anderson to GT 1 for 6 yards (42-J.Domineck).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - UCF 1(11:45 - 4th) 2-O.Anderson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:40 - 4th) 98-D.Obarski extra point is good.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Downs (7 plays, 38 yards, 2:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:40 - 4th) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(11:40 - 4th) 10-J.Sims complete to 1-J.Camp. 1-J.Camp pushed ob at GT 35 for 10 yards (10-E.Gilyard).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 35(11:01 - 4th) 21-J.Gibbs to GT 40 for 5 yards (14-C.Thornton).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 5 - GATECH 40(10:30 - 4th) 22-J.Griffin to UCF 44 for 16 yards (27-R.Grant).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 44(10:09 - 4th) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 85-B.Ward.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 44(10:04 - 4th) 10-J.Sims to UCF 45 for -1 yard (10-E.Gilyard).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - GATECH 45(9:27 - 4th) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 12-A.Sanders.
|+8 YD
|
4 & 11 - GATECH 45(9:21 - 4th) 10-J.Sims scrambles pushed ob at UCF 37 for 8 yards (14-C.Thornton).
UCF
Knights
- TD (10 plays, 63 yards, 3:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UCF 37(9:09 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Williams. Penalty on GT 42-J.Domineck Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at UCF 37. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 48(9:09 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 88-J.Hescock. 88-J.Hescock to GT 44 for 4 yards (16-M.Sims).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - UCF 44(8:51 - 4th) 24-B.Thompson to GT 38 for 6 yards. Penalty on UCF 55-M.Lee Holding 10 yards enforced at GT 44. No Play.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 16 - UCF 46(8:34 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to GT 40 for 14 yards (2-T.Carpenter).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - UCF 40(8:12 - 4th) 24-B.Thompson to GT 35 for 5 yards (0-D.Brooks15-C.Bennett).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 35(7:30 - 4th) 24-B.Thompson to GT 32 for 3 yards (44-Q.Jackson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - UCF 32(7:16 - 4th) 24-B.Thompson to GT 31 for 1 yard (42-J.Domineck).
|+24 YD
|
3 & 6 - UCF 31(6:28 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to GT 7 for 24 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 7 - UCF 7(6:15 - 4th) 2-O.Anderson pushed ob at GT 7 for no gain (13-A.Showell).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - UCF 7(5:35 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:30 - 4th) 98-D.Obarski extra point is good.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Interception (1 plays, 55 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:30 - 4th) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(5:30 - 4th) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Gibbs INTERCEPTED by 4-S.Zayas at GT 20. 4-S.Zayas to GT 20 for no gain.
UCF
Knights
- TD (4 plays, 20 yards, 1:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 20(5:24 - 4th) 24-B.Thompson to GT 17 for 3 yards (25-C.Thomas).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - UCF 17(4:38 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 88-J.Hescock. 88-J.Hescock to GT 6 for 11 yards (13-A.Showell).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 6 - UCF 6(4:16 - 4th) 24-B.Thompson to GT 4 for 2 yards (0-D.Brooks).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - UCF 4(3:35 - 4th) 24-B.Thompson runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:35 - 4th) 98-D.Obarski extra point is good.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Fumble (4 plays, 30 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:28 - 4th) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(3:28 - 4th) 10-J.Sims scrambles runs ob at GT 30 for 5 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - GATECH 30(3:03 - 4th) 10-J.Sims scrambles to GT 31 for 1 yard (90-C.Deloach).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 4 - GATECH 31(2:41 - 4th) 10-J.Sims complete to 18-P.Harris. 18-P.Harris to GT 46 for 15 yards (18-D.Lester).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 46(2:14 - 4th) 10-J.Sims complete to 28-D.Smith. 28-D.Smith to UCF 45 FUMBLES (18-D.Lester). 18-D.Lester to UCF 45 for no gain.
UCF
Knights
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 45(2:02 - 4th) 22-D.Good to GT 47 for 8 yards (6-D.Curry42-J.Domineck).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 2 - UCF 47(1:15 - 4th) 22-D.Good to GT 34 for 13 yards (13-A.Showell18-P.Harris).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 34(0:31 - 4th) 25-J.Richardson to GT 17 for 17 yards (13-A.Showell6-D.Curry).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 17(0:01 - 4th) 25-J.Richardson to GT 10 for 7 yards (6-D.Curry).
