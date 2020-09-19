|
Jurkovec helps BC beat Duke 26-6 in Hafley’s debut
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) Phil Jurkovec threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns, Zay Flowers had 162 receiving yards, and Boston College beat Duke 26-6 on Saturday to give Jeff Hafley a win in his first game as a head coach.
Hafley, who served as Ohio State's co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach last season, replaced the fired Steve Addazio in December 2019.
Hafley had to wait to officially start his job with the Eagles until after the Buckeyes' loss to Clemson in the College Football Playoff, then had just five spring practices before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the sports world. The way his team handled such unusual circumstances made Saturday's long-awaited win that much more special.
''I was emotional after the game, and not because of me,'' Hafley said. ''I don't say this to give you guys coach-talk. I'm giving every one of those players a game ball. When they look back at that date, they're going to remember one of the hardest points of their lives that they had to battle through and sacrifice. . This day will forever be about this team and what they did to get to this point. I'm greatly appreciative.''
Jurkovec, the former four-star quarterback who transferred to Boston College from Notre Dame in the offseason, led the Eagles (1-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) to a touchdown on their first drive in an empty Wallace Wade Stadium, only to see the offense sputter. But, gradually, Jurkovec started to find his rhythm.
In the third quarter, Jurkovec completed 6 of 7 passes for 151 yards and both of his touchdowns. The second, a 61-yard strike to Flowers, pushed the Eagles' lead to 23-6, from which point there was no looking back.
Despite tallying 351 total yards, Duke's offense was unable to capitalize in Boston College territory. Chase Brice completed 23 of 42 passes for 217 yards and two interceptions for the Blue Devils (0-2, 0-2).
''We have to stay together at the toughest of times,'' Duke coach David Cutcliffe said. ''That's what all families do. I like these young men. I like this team. I expect them to respond, but I have to help them more.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Boston College: Saturday marked the first time Jurkovec started a game since his senior year of high school. The quarterback, however, showed exceptional poise, despite the amount of pressure applied by a talented Duke defensive front.
''For me, I haven't been out there playing real football in so long, so just getting out there and taking hits and playing again was so much fun,'' said Jurkovec, who came off the bench to play in six games at Notre Dame in 2019. ''In the first half, I think I was a little skittish, especially in the pocket. . So I tried during the second half to stay in there a little bit more and deliver the ball downfield.''
Duke: Cutcliffe emphasized the importance of finishing in the red zone after the Blue Devils scored just one touchdown on three trips inside the 20 last Saturday against Notre Dame. But Duke struggled again in that area against the Eagles, going scoreless and turning the ball over twice on its three red-zone trips. Both of Brice's interceptions also came in Boston College territory.
''We pushed the ball, we were throwing and catching and got down to the red zone,'' Brice said. ''We just didn't finish. Poor job of finishing today. Turned the ball over in key situations where we needed points. A lot of it was self-inflicted. We have to be better.''
SOCIAL JUSTICE
In an effort to raise awareness for social justice issues, Duke again wore helmets featuring the capital-D shaped logo in black and a fist logo on the back, just as it did against Notre Dame. Boston College's helmets included a white sticker on the back with the word ''equality'' in black letters.
UP NEXT
Boston College: The Eagles play their lone nonconference game next Saturday, hosting Texas State of the Sun Belt Conference.
Duke: The Blue Devils visit Virginia next Saturday in a game that was initially scheduled for Nov. 14, but was moved up after the Cavaliers' season opener was postponed due to COVID-19 issues at Virginia Tech.
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|19
|Rushing
|7
|7
|Passing
|13
|11
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-12
|9-16
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|384
|351
|Total Plays
|65
|71
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|84
|134
|Rush Attempts
|42
|29
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.0
|4.6
|Net Yards Passing
|300
|217
|Comp. - Att.
|17-23
|23-42
|Yards Per Pass
|13.0
|5.2
|Penalties - Yards
|3-32
|4-56
|Touchdowns
|3
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|5
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|3-3
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|4-40.0
|4-39.8
|Return Yards
|65
|59
|Punts - Returns
|2--6
|1-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-10
|3-51
|Int. - Returns
|2-61
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|300
|PASS YDS
|217
|
|
|84
|RUSH YDS
|134
|
|
|384
|TOTAL YDS
|351
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Jurkovec 5 QB
|P. Jurkovec
|17/23
|300
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Bailey 26 RB
|D. Bailey
|18
|51
|1
|11
|
P. Garwo III 24 RB
|P. Garwo III
|5
|25
|0
|12
|
T. Levy 23 RB
|T. Levy
|5
|9
|0
|3
|
P. Jurkovec 5 QB
|P. Jurkovec
|12
|7
|0
|17
|
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|8
|5
|162
|1
|61
|
H. Long 80 TE
|H. Long
|8
|7
|93
|1
|36
|
C. Lewis 11 WR
|C. Lewis
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
D. Bailey 26 RB
|D. Bailey
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
T. Levy 23 RB
|T. Levy
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
E. Williams 82 WR
|E. Williams
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
P. Garwo III 24 RB
|P. Garwo III
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Gill 1 WR
|J. Gill
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Valdez 97 DE
|M. Valdez
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. DeBerry 21 DB
|J. DeBerry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jones 5 DB
|D. Jones
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
M. Palmer 18 DB
|M. Palmer
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Muse 8 DB
|J. Muse
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
I. McDuffie 55 LB
|I. McDuffie
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Longman 37 K
|D. Longman
|2/2
|29
|2/3
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Carlson 95 P
|G. Carlson
|4
|40.0
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Garwo III 24 RB
|P. Garwo III
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Levy 23 RB
|T. Levy
|2
|-3.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Brice 8 QB
|C. Brice
|23/42
|217
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Jackson 4 RB
|D. Jackson
|15
|74
|0
|22
|
M. Durant 21 RB
|M. Durant
|5
|59
|1
|49
|
J. Waters 7 RB
|J. Waters
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Brice 8 QB
|C. Brice
|7
|-3
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Gray 87 TE
|N. Gray
|7
|5
|61
|0
|24
|
J. Bobo 19 WR
|J. Bobo
|8
|5
|50
|0
|13
|
D. Smith 14 WR
|D. Smith
|4
|3
|45
|0
|22
|
D. Philyaw-Johnson 85 WR
|D. Philyaw-Johnson
|5
|3
|27
|0
|16
|
D. Harding Jr. 3 WR
|D. Harding Jr.
|6
|2
|19
|0
|11
|
E. Pancol 6 WR
|E. Pancol
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Jackson 4 RB
|D. Jackson
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
M. Durant 21 RB
|M. Durant
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Calhoun 5 WR
|J. Calhoun
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Garner 24 WR
|J. Garner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Waters 7 RB
|J. Waters
|1
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
V. Dimukeje 51 DE
|V. Dimukeje
|3-3
|3.5
|0
|
C. Rumph II 96 DE
|C. Rumph II
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Jordan 86 DE
|D. Jordan
|0-2
|1.0
|0
|
M. Gilbert 28 CB
|M. Gilbert
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Carter 90 DT
|D. Carter
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Ham 44 K
|C. Ham
|0/1
|0
|0/1
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Wilson 98 P
|P. Wilson
|4
|39.8
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Philyaw-Johnson 85 WR
|D. Philyaw-Johnson
|3
|17.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Blackwell 31 CB
|J. Blackwell
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 37-D.Longman kicks 65 yards from BC 35 to DUK End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(15:00 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 33 for 8 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - DUKE 33(14:40 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 34 for 1 yard.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - DUKE 34(14:04 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 34 for no gain.
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - DUKE 34(13:25 - 1st) 37-J.Hubbard punts 46 yards from DUK 34. 23-T.Levy to BC 19 for -1 yard.
BC
Eagles
- TD (10 plays, 81 yards, 5:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 19(13:16 - 1st) 26-D.Bailey to BC 30 for 11 yards.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 30(12:45 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 26-D.Bailey. 26-D.Bailey to BC 44 for 14 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 44(12:09 - 1st) 23-T.Levy to BC 47 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - BC 47(11:35 - 1st) 26-D.Bailey to BC 47 for no gain.
|+40 YD
|
3 & 7 - BC 47(10:51 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers to DUK 13 for 40 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BC 13(10:11 - 1st) 23-T.Levy to DUK 13 for no gain.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - BC 13(9:34 - 1st) 26-D.Bailey to DUK 6 for 7 yards.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - BC 6(8:55 - 1st) 26-D.Bailey to DUK 4 for 2 yards.
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - BC 4(8:10 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec to DUK 1 for 3 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - BC 1(7:55 - 1st) 26-D.Bailey runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:46 - 1st) 37-D.Longman extra point is good.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:46 - 1st) 37-D.Longman kicks 60 yards from BC 35. 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson to DUK 21 for 16 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 21(7:42 - 1st) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Harding.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 21(7:38 - 1st) 8-C.Brice to DUK 24 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - DUKE 24(7:09 - 1st) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Pancol.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - DUKE 24(7:06 - 1st) 98-P.Wilson punts 32 yards from DUK 24 Downed at the BC 44.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- TD (8 plays, 84 yards, 3:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 16(6:04 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 19-J.Bobo. 19-J.Bobo to DUK 25 for 9 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - DUKE 25(5:44 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 29 for 4 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 29(5:24 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 31 for 2 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - DUKE 31(4:55 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson. 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson to DUK 37 for 6 yards.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - DUKE 37(4:24 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 19-J.Bobo. 19-J.Bobo to DUK 43 for 6 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 43(4:02 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 45 for 2 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - DUKE 45(3:38 - 1st) 8-C.Brice scrambles to BC 49 for 6 yards.
|+49 YD
|
3 & 2 - DUKE 49(3:10 - 1st) 21-M.Durant runs 49 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(3:00 - 1st) 44-C.Ham extra point is no good.
BC
Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 2:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:00 - 1st) 44-C.Ham kicks 48 yards from DUK 35. 24-P.Garwo to BC 27 for 10 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 27(2:55 - 1st) 26-D.Bailey to BC 28 for 1 yard.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - BC 28(2:16 - 1st) 26-D.Bailey to BC 29 for 1 yard.
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - BC 29(1:35 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec sacked at BC 22 for -7 yards (51-V.Dimukeje90-D.Carter).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - BC 22(0:53 - 1st) 95-G.Carlson punts 49 yards from BC 22. 31-J.Blackwell to DUK 37 for 8 yards.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Interception (10 plays, 5 yards, 0:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 37(0:41 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 21-M.Durant. 21-M.Durant to DUK 41 for 4 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - DUKE 41(0:14 - 1st) 21-M.Durant to DUK 45 for 4 yards.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - DUKE 45(15:00 - 2nd) 21-M.Durant to DUK 49 for 4 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 49(14:34 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 3-D.Harding. 3-D.Harding to BC 43 for 8 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - DUKE 43(14:04 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Harding.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - DUKE 43(13:58 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice to BC 39 for 4 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 39(13:33 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 6-E.Pancol. 6-E.Pancol to BC 31 for 8 yards.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - DUKE 31(13:03 - 2nd) 4-D.Jackson to BC 22 for 9 yards.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 22(12:36 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice sacked at BC 27 for -5 yards (97-M.Valdez).
|Int
|
2 & 15 - DUKE 27(12:00 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 55-I.McDuffie at BC 19. 55-I.McDuffie to BC 42 for 23 yards.
BC
Eagles
- Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 42(11:49 - 2nd) 23-T.Levy to BC 45 for 3 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - BC 45(11:14 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec scrambles to BC 49 for 4 yards.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - BC 49(10:27 - 2nd) 24-P.Garwo to DUK 49 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - BC 49(9:48 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 24-P.Garwo.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Fumble (5 plays, 48 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 49(9:43 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 87-N.Gray. 87-N.Gray to BC 27 for 24 yards.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 27(9:25 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson. 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson pushed ob at BC 11 for 16 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 11(8:57 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 87-N.Gray.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 11(8:52 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Smith. Penalty on BC 21-J.DeBerry Pass interference 7 yards enforced at BC 11. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 4 - DUKE 4(8:48 - 2nd) 4-D.Jackson to BC 4 FUMBLES. 97-M.Valdez to BC 3 for no gain.
BC
Eagles
- Punt (9 plays, 7 yards, 4:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 3(8:42 - 2nd) 26-D.Bailey to BC 5 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - BC 5(8:04 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 4-Z.Flowers.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - BC 5(7:57 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 82-E.Williams. 82-E.Williams to BC 14 for 9 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BC 14(7:29 - 2nd) 26-D.Bailey to BC 14 for no gain.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - BC 14(6:53 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long to BC 32 for 18 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 32(6:25 - 2nd) 26-D.Bailey to BC 33 for 1 yard.
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - BC 33(5:44 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec to BC 44 for 11 yards. Penalty on BC 78-T.Vrabel Holding 10 yards enforced at BC 33. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 19 - BC 23(5:20 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 4-Z.Flowers.
|Sack
|
3 & 19 - BC 23(5:14 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec sacked at BC 11 for -12 yards FUMBLES. to BC 10 for no gain.
|Punt
|
4 & 32 - BC 10(4:32 - 2nd) 95-G.Carlson punts 25 yards from BC 10 Downed at the BC 35.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Punt (8 plays, -24 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 35(4:19 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Harding.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 35(4:14 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Harding.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - DUKE 35(4:08 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 14-D.Smith. 14-D.Smith to BC 23 for 12 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 23(3:43 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Smith. Penalty on DUK 63-J.Monk Chop block 15 yards enforced at BC 23. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 25 - DUKE 38(3:38 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Pancol.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 25 - DUKE 38(3:33 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 87-N.Gray. 87-N.Gray to BC 32 for 6 yards.
|-7 YD
|
3 & 19 - DUKE 32(3:14 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 7-J.Waters. 7-J.Waters to BC 39 for -7 yards. Penalty on DUK 71-M.McIntyre Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BC 39.
|Penalty
|
3 & 41 - DUKE 46(2:53 - 2nd) Team penalty on DUK False start 5 yards enforced at DUK 46. No Play.
|Punt
|
3 & 46 - DUKE 41(2:44 - 2nd) 98-P.Wilson punts 42 yards from DUK 41. 23-T.Levy to BC 17 for no gain. Team penalty on DUK Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at BC 17.
BC
Eagles
- Punt (7 plays, 13 yards, 2:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 32(2:35 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec scrambles to BC 34 for 2 yards.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - BC 34(2:00 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers to BC 41 for 7 yards.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - BC 41(1:35 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long to BC 43 for 2 yards.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 43(1:31 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec scrambles to DUK 47 for 10 yards.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - BC 47(1:14 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec sacked at DUK 50 for -3 yards (51-V.Dimukeje86-D.Jordan).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - BC 50(1:06 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec sacked at BC 45 for -5 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 18 - BC 45(0:35 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 86-R.Marten.
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - BC 45(0:24 - 2nd) 95-G.Carlson punts 38 yards from BC 45 to DUK 17 fair catch by 31-J.Blackwell.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Halftime (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 17(0:18 - 2nd) kneels at DUK 15 for -2 yards.
BC
Eagles
- Punt (5 plays, 19 yards, 2:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 44-C.Ham kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to BC End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 25(15:00 - 3rd) 26-D.Bailey to BC 28 for 3 yards.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - BC 28(14:27 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 23-T.Levy. 23-T.Levy pushed ob at BC 38 for 10 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 38(13:49 - 3rd) 26-D.Bailey to BC 43 for 5 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - BC 43(13:14 - 3rd) 26-D.Bailey to BC 44 for 1 yard.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - BC 44(12:30 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 80-H.Long.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - BC 44(12:26 - 3rd) 95-G.Carlson punts 48 yards from BC 44 to DUK 8 fair catch by 31-J.Blackwell.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Fumble (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 8(12:19 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 8(12:16 - 3rd) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 7 for -1 yard.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 11 - DUKE 7(11:38 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice complete to 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson. 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson to DUK 12 FUMBLES (21-J.DeBerry). 21-J.DeBerry to DUK 12 for no gain.
BC
Eagles
- FG (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 12(11:27 - 3rd) 26-D.Bailey to DUK 7 for 5 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - BC 7(10:55 - 3rd) 26-D.Bailey to DUK 6 for 1 yard.
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - BC 6(10:05 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec sacked at DUK 7 for -1 yard (51-V.Dimukeje).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - BC 7(9:28 - 3rd) 37-D.Longman 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Missed FG (11 plays, 60 yards, 4:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:24 - 3rd) 37-D.Longman kicks 61 yards from BC 35. 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson to DUK 23 for 19 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 23(9:19 - 3rd) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 27 for 4 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - DUKE 27(8:52 - 3rd) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 29 for 2 yards.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 4 - DUKE 29(8:25 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice complete to 87-N.Gray. 87-N.Gray to DUK 43 for 14 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 43(7:58 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice complete to 87-N.Gray. 87-N.Gray to DUK 47 for 4 yards.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - DUKE 47(7:32 - 3rd) 4-D.Jackson to BC 39 for 14 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 39(7:12 - 3rd) 4-D.Jackson to BC 38 for 1 yard.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - DUKE 38(6:44 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Bobo.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 9 - DUKE 38(6:39 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice complete to 19-J.Bobo. 19-J.Bobo to BC 25 for 13 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(6:15 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice complete to 4-D.Jackson. 4-D.Jackson to BC 18 for 7 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - DUKE 18(5:42 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice to BC 17 for 1 yard.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - DUKE 17(5:12 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice to BC 17 for no gain.
|No Good
|
4 & 2 - DUKE 17(4:30 - 3rd) 44-C.Ham 35 yards Field Goal is No Good.
BC
Eagles
- TD (4 plays, 80 yards, 1:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 20(4:25 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers pushed ob at BC 47 for 27 yards.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 47(3:50 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long to DUK 36 for 17 yards. Penalty on DUK 0-M.Waters Pass interference declined.
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 36(3:26 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers to DUK 9 for 27 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - BC 9(2:48 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(2:39 - 3rd) 37-D.Longman extra point is no good.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:39 - 3rd) 37-D.Longman kicks 60 yards from BC 35. 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson to DUK 21 for 16 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 21(2:34 - 3rd) 21-M.Durant to DUK 26 for 5 yards.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 5 - DUKE 26(2:14 - 3rd) 21-M.Durant to DUK 23 for -3 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - DUKE 23(1:50 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 24-J.Garner.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - DUKE 23(1:44 - 3rd) 98-P.Wilson punts 38 yards from DUK 23 out of bounds at the BC 39.
DUKE
Blue Devils
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:26 - 3rd) 37-D.Longman kicks 65 yards from BC 35 to DUK End Zone. touchback.
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(1:26 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice complete to 14-D.Smith. 14-D.Smith to DUK 47 for 22 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 47(1:06 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun to BC 50 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - DUKE 50(0:41 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Bobo.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 7 - DUKE 50(0:36 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice complete to 14-D.Smith. 14-D.Smith to BC 39 for 11 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 39(0:20 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Calhoun.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 39(0:13 - 3rd) 7-J.Waters pushed ob at BC 33 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - DUKE 33(15:00 - 4th) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Bobo.
|+13 YD
|
4 & 4 - DUKE 33(14:57 - 4th) 8-C.Brice complete to 87-N.Gray. 87-N.Gray to BC 20 for 13 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 20(14:36 - 4th) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 87-N.Gray.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 20(14:30 - 4th) 8-C.Brice complete to 19-J.Bobo. 19-J.Bobo to BC 7 for 13 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 7 - DUKE 7(14:12 - 4th) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Smith.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - DUKE 7(14:08 - 4th) 4-D.Jackson to BC 2 for 5 yards.
|Sack
|
3 & 2 - DUKE 2(13:37 - 4th) 8-C.Brice sacked at BC 10 for -8 yards FUMBLES. to BC 14 for no gain.
BC
Eagles
- FG (14 plays, 74 yards, 8:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 14(13:28 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 86-R.Marten. 86-R.Marten to BC 11 for -3 yards.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 13 - BC 11(12:53 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long to BC 24 for 13 yards.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - BC 24(12:12 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec sacked at BC 17 for -7 yards (96-C.Rumph).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 17 - BC 17(11:26 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec to BC 34 for 17 yards.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 34(10:53 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long to BC 32 for -2 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 12 - BC 32(10:09 - 4th) 24-P.Garwo to BC 33 for 1 yard.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 11 - BC 33(9:29 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 11-C.Lewis. 11-C.Lewis to BC 48 for 15 yards.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 48(8:49 - 4th) 26-D.Bailey to DUK 42 for 10 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 42(8:04 - 4th) 26-D.Bailey to DUK 43 for -1 yard.
|+36 YD
|
2 & 11 - BC 43(7:25 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long to DUK 7 for 36 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 7 - BC 7(6:38 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 86-R.Marten. 86-R.Marten runs 7 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on BC 72-A.Lindstrom Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at DUK 7. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 22 - BC 22(6:30 - 4th) 23-T.Levy to DUK 20 for 2 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 20 - BC 20(5:51 - 4th) 23-T.Levy to DUK 19 for 1 yard.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 19 - BC 19(5:09 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec to DUK 12 for 7 yards.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - BC 12(4:57 - 4th) 37-D.Longman 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Interception (6 plays, 24 yards, 1:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:54 - 4th) 37-D.Longman kicks 65 yards from BC 35 to DUK End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(4:54 - 4th) 8-C.Brice complete to 19-J.Bobo. 19-J.Bobo to DUK 34 for 9 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - DUKE 34(4:28 - 4th) 8-C.Brice incomplete.
|+22 YD
|
3 & 1 - DUKE 34(4:28 - 4th) 4-D.Jackson to BC 44 for 22 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 44(4:11 - 4th) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 44(4:06 - 4th) 8-C.Brice complete to 3-D.Harding. 3-D.Harding to BC 33 for 11 yards.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 33(3:49 - 4th) 8-C.Brice incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 8-J.Muse at BC 11. 8-J.Muse to BC 49 for 38 yards.
BC
Eagles
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 49(3:36 - 4th) 26-D.Bailey to BC 50 for 1 yard.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 9 - BC 50(2:50 - 4th) 24-P.Garwo to DUK 38 for 12 yards.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 38(2:09 - 4th) 24-P.Garwo to DUK 28 for 10 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BC 28(1:27 - 4th) 24-P.Garwo to DUK 28 for no gain.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - BC 28(0:42 - 4th) kneels at DUK 29 for -1 yard.
