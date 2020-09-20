|
|
|ABIL
|UTEP
Fields, Awatt run for TDs; UTEP beats Abilene Christian
EL PASO, Texas (AP) Josh Fields and Ronald Awatt each had a rushing touchdown to help UTEP beat Abilene Christian 17-13 on Saturday night.
Fields finished with 75 yards rushing on 17 carries. Jacob Cowing added eight receptions for 110 yards for UTEP (2-1).
Awatt's 4-yard touchdown gave the Miners the lead for good early in the fourth quarter.
Gavin Baechle made a 27-yard field goal midway through the second quarter and, after an Abilene Christian fumble, Cowing had a 51-yard reception to set up a 5-yard scoring run by Fields to make it 10-7 with 6:18 left in the first half.
Jermiah Dobbins scored on a 9-yard run in the first quarter and Blair Zepeda made field goals of 29 and 39 yards for Abilene Christian (1-0).
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|17
|Rushing
|7
|7
|Passing
|6
|7
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|2-12
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|301
|286
|Total Plays
|58
|59
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|104
|98
|Rush Attempts
|36
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.9
|2.9
|Net Yards Passing
|197
|188
|Comp. - Att.
|14-22
|15-25
|Yards Per Pass
|9.0
|7.5
|Penalties - Yards
|6-56
|4-58
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-35.8
|5-38.6
|Return Yards
|60
|24
|Punts - Returns
|1-27
|1--1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-33
|1-25
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|197
|PASS YDS
|188
|
|
|104
|RUSH YDS
|98
|
|
|301
|TOTAL YDS
|286
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Mansell QB
|P. Mansell
|13/20
|197
|0
|0
|
S. Davis 4 QB
|S. Davis
|1/2
|7
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. White 24 RB
|T. White
|11
|41
|0
|10
|
J. Dobbins RB
|J. Dobbins
|9
|36
|1
|11
|
P. Mansell QB
|P. Mansell
|11
|18
|0
|12
|
T. Williams 82 WR
|T. Williams
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Tumbleson 34 FB
|T. Tumbleson
|2
|4
|0
|2
|
B. Zepeda 37 K
|B. Zepeda
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
S. Davis 4 QB
|S. Davis
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Williams 82 WR
|T. Williams
|6
|2
|77
|0
|49
|
L. McConnell 1 WR
|L. McConnell
|3
|3
|44
|0
|43
|
R. Lutz 86 WR
|R. Lutz
|1
|1
|35
|0
|35
|
J. Brooks-Wess WR
|J. Brooks-Wess
|2
|2
|14
|0
|11
|
J. Dobbins RB
|J. Dobbins
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
B. Hohenstein 18 TE
|B. Hohenstein
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. White 24 RB
|T. White
|3
|2
|6
|0
|3
|
B. Harmon 12 WR
|B. Harmon
|3
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Robinson Jr. 5 S
|B. Robinson Jr.
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bullock S
|B. Bullock
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Kier 42 LB
|H. Kier
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Anderson CB
|T. Anderson
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Parker 27 LB
|J. Parker
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hargrove 48 LB
|T. Hargrove
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gibbens 47 LB
|J. Gibbens
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Titre 92 DT
|Q. Titre
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Previlon 94 DE
|R. Previlon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Stapp 16 CB
|R. Stapp
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Paup DE
|J. Paup
|1-3
|0.5
|0
|
K. Richardson 22 CB
|K. Richardson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Freeny 91 DE
|G. Freeny
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. James 32 LB
|J. James
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Duah 8 CB
|D. Duah
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thielen DE
|J. Thielen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Morgan 97 DT
|W. Morgan
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Schultz DT
|J. Schultz
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Obadeyi 99 DE
|O. Obadeyi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Washington S
|S. Washington
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Zepeda 37 K
|B. Zepeda
|2/2
|39
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Burke P
|L. Burke
|4
|35.8
|2
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Johnson 14 CB
|D. Johnson
|2
|16.5
|27
|0
|
J. Brooks-Wess WR
|J. Brooks-Wess
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Brooks-Wess WR
|J. Brooks-Wess
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Hardison 12 QB
|G. Hardison
|15/25
|195
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Fields 21 RB
|J. Fields
|17
|75
|1
|15
|
R. Awatt 22 RB
|R. Awatt
|5
|19
|1
|5
|
C. Brownholtz 7 QB
|C. Brownholtz
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
W. Dawn Jr. 26 WR
|W. Dawn Jr.
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
G. Hardison 12 QB
|G. Hardison
|10
|1
|0
|14
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Cowing 6 WR
|J. Cowing
|9
|8
|110
|0
|51
|
J. Garrett 17 WR
|J. Garrett
|5
|3
|57
|0
|36
|
T. Thompson 45 TE
|T. Thompson
|2
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
J. Tupou 31 FB
|J. Tupou
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
W. Dawn Jr. 26 WR
|W. Dawn Jr.
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Fields 21 RB
|J. Fields
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
D. Cooper 1 WR
|D. Cooper
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Forester 47 LB
|S. Forester
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Inyang 5 DB
|D. Inyang
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Theard 6 LB
|G. Theard
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Amaewhule 23 DE
|P. Amaewhule
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Prince 21 DB
|J. Prince
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Harrell 28 DB
|B. Harrell
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lowe 29 DB
|D. Lowe
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Knight 10 LB
|T. Knight
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 11 DE
|J. Taylor
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 42 DE
|D. Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Stewart 54 DT
|K. Stewart
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. VanHook 9 LB
|J. VanHook
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Barnes 12 DB
|D. Barnes
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Moss 7 DT
|K. Moss
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Caldwell 22 DB
|J. Caldwell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rudolph 94 DT
|J. Rudolph
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Baechle 40 K
|G. Baechle
|1/1
|27
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sloan 13 P
|J. Sloan
|5
|38.6
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Garrett 17 WR
|J. Garrett
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Dawn Jr. 26 WR
|W. Dawn Jr.
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Garrett 17 WR
|J. Garrett
|1
|-1.0
|0
|0
ABIL
Wildcats
- Fumble (4 plays, 34 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 40-G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to ACU End Zone. touchback.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 25(15:00 - 1st) 24-T.White to ACU 35 for 10 yards (21-J.Prince9-J.VanHook).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 35(14:35 - 1st) 6-T.Williams to ACU 41 for 6 yards. Team penalty on TEP Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ACU 41. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 44(14:09 - 1st) 24-T.White to TEP 43 for 1 yard.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - ABIL 43(13:35 - 1st) 24-T.White to TEP 35 FUMBLES (5-D.Inyang). 29-D.Lowe to TEP 35 for no gain.
UTEP
Miners
- Punt (4 plays, 6 yards, 1:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 35(13:25 - 1st) 26-W.Dawn to TEP 36 for 1 yard.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - UTEP 36(13:09 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison complete to 31-J.Tupou. 31-J.Tupou to TEP 41 for 5 yards (32-J.James).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UTEP 36(12:29 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 31-J.Tupou.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - UTEP 36(12:29 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Cooper.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - UTEP 36(12:23 - 1st) 13-J.Sloan punts 47 yards from TEP 36. 15-J.Brooks-Wess to ACU 44 for 27 yards (25-K.Chisom).
ABIL
Wildcats
- TD (6 plays, 56 yards, 3:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 44(12:09 - 1st) 24-T.White to TEP 46 for 10 yards (47-S.Forester).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 46(11:43 - 1st) 2-P.Mansell complete to 6-T.Williams. 6-T.Williams to TEP 18 for 28 yards (29-D.Lowe).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 18(11:18 - 1st) 24-T.White to TEP 18 for no gain (7-K.Moss).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - ABIL 18(10:32 - 1st) 2-P.Mansell scrambles to TEP 13 for 5 yards (12-D.Barnes).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 5 - ABIL 13(9:52 - 1st) 21-J.Dobbins to TEP 2 for 11 yards (9-J.VanHook5-D.Inyang).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - ABIL 2(9:12 - 1st) 21-J.Dobbins runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:03 - 1st) 37-B.Zepeda extra point is good.
UTEP
Miners
- Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 0:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:03 - 1st) 37-B.Zepeda kicks 63 yards from ACU 35. 17-J.Garrett to TEP 27 for 25 yards (31-R.McKnight).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 27(8:55 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 45-T.Thompson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 27(8:51 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Cooper.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - UTEP 27(8:46 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison sacked at TEP 20 for -7 yards (97-W.Morgan).
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - UTEP 20(8:40 - 1st) 13-J.Sloan punts 45 yards from TEP 20 to ACU 35 fair catch by.
ABIL
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 35(7:57 - 1st) 2-P.Mansell scrambles to ACU 32 for -3 yards (47-S.Forester7-K.Moss).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - ABIL 32(7:16 - 1st) 2-P.Mansell incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Lewis.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - ABIL 32(7:11 - 1st) 2-P.Mansell incomplete. Intended for 7-B.Harmon.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - ABIL 32(7:02 - 1st) 27-L.Burke punts 28 yards from ACU 32 out of bounds at the TEP 40.
UTEP
Miners
- Punt (4 plays, 19 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 40(6:53 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to ACU 45 for 15 yards (26-B.Bullock).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 45(6:24 - 1st) 21-J.Fields to ACU 41 for 4 yards (12-T.Anderson45-J.Paup).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - UTEP 41(5:42 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Garrett.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - UTEP 41(5:35 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - UTEP 41(5:29 - 1st) 13-J.Sloan punts 22 yards from ACU 41 Downed at the ACU 19.
ABIL
Wildcats
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 19(5:19 - 1st) 24-T.White to ACU 21 for 2 yards (5-D.Inyang).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - ABIL 21(4:56 - 1st) 4-S.Davis complete to 1-L.McConnell. 1-L.McConnell to ACU 28 for 7 yards.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - ABIL 28(4:15 - 1st) 34-T.Tumbleson to ACU 30 for 2 yards (11-J.Taylor).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 30(3:41 - 1st) Penalty on ACU 68-J.Crisp False start 5 yards enforced at ACU 30. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 15 - ABIL 25(3:31 - 1st) 4-S.Davis scrambles to ACU 24 for -1 yard (54-K.Stewart12-D.Barnes).
|No Gain
|
2 & 16 - ABIL 24(2:51 - 1st) 24-T.White to ACU 24 for no gain (47-S.Forester11-J.Taylor).
UTEP
Miners
- FG (9 plays, 58 yards, 4:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 32(12:52 - 2nd) 21-J.Fields to TEP 32 for no gain (5-B.Robinson92-Q.Titre).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 32(12:10 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 45-T.Thompson. 45-T.Thompson to ACU 48 for 20 yards (42-H.Kier).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 48(11:58 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison scrambles to ACU 34 for 14 yards (26-B.Bullock).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 34(11:16 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 17-J.Garrett. 17-J.Garrett to ACU 20 for 14 yards (26-B.Bullock5-B.Robinson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 20(10:51 - 2nd) 21-J.Fields to ACU 14 for 6 yards (12-T.Anderson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - UTEP 14(10:23 - 2nd) 21-J.Fields to ACU 9 for 5 yards (94-R.Previlon).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 9 - UTEP 9(9:57 - 2nd) 21-J.Fields to ACU 10 for -1 yard (92-Q.Titre).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 10(9:04 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - UTEP 10(8:56 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Fields.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - UTEP 10(8:36 - 2nd) 40-G.Baechle 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
ABIL
Wildcats
- Fumble (3 plays, 57 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:31 - 2nd) 40-G.Baechle kicks 55 yards from TEP 35. 87-D.Johnson to ACU 16 FUMBLES. 15-J.Brooks-Wess to ACU 16 for no gain.
|+49 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 16(8:29 - 2nd) 2-P.Mansell complete to 6-T.Williams. 6-T.Williams to TEP 35 for 49 yards (28-B.Harrell).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 35(7:56 - 2nd) 21-J.Dobbins to TEP 27 for 8 yards (5-D.Inyang).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - ABIL 27(7:15 - 2nd) 2-P.Mansell scrambles to TEP 27 FUMBLES. 12-D.Barnes to TEP 27 for no gain.
UTEP
Miners
- TD (3 plays, 73 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 27(7:15 - 2nd) Team penalty on ACU Unsportsmanlike conduct 17 yards enforced at TEP 27. No Play.
|+51 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 44(7:15 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to ACU 5 for 51 yards (5-B.Robinson22-K.Richardson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - UTEP 5(6:25 - 2nd) 21-J.Fields runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:18 - 2nd) 40-G.Baechle extra point is good.
ABIL
Wildcats
- Punt (7 plays, 16 yards, 3:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:18 - 2nd) 40-G.Baechle kicks 62 yards from TEP 35. 87-D.Johnson to ACU 30 for 27 yards (10-T.Knight).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 30(6:11 - 2nd) 21-J.Dobbins to ACU 28 for -2 yards (29-D.Lowe).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 12 - ABIL 28(5:47 - 2nd) 2-P.Mansell complete to 24-T.White. 24-T.White to ACU 31 for 3 yards (6-G.Theard12-D.Barnes).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - ABIL 31(5:04 - 2nd) 2-P.Mansell scrambles to ACU 39 for 8 yards (42-D.Williams).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - ABIL 39(4:19 - 2nd) 2-P.Mansell to ACU 41 for 2 yards (11-J.Taylor).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 41(3:51 - 2nd) 2-P.Mansell scrambles to ACU 43 for 2 yards (10-T.Knight54-K.Stewart).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - ABIL 43(3:15 - 2nd) 2-P.Mansell complete to 24-T.White. 24-T.White to ACU 46 for 3 yards (12-D.Barnes6-G.Theard).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - ABIL 46(2:34 - 2nd) 2-P.Mansell incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Williams.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - ABIL 46(2:26 - 2nd) 27-L.Burke punts 42 yards from ACU 46 to TEP 12 fair catch by 17-J.Garrett.
UTEP
Miners
- Punt (4 plays, -2 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 12(2:21 - 2nd) 21-J.Fields to TEP 16 for 4 yards (30-T.Hargrove).
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - UTEP 16(1:45 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison sacked at TEP 10 for -6 yards FUMBLES (12-T.Anderson). 12-G.Hardison recovers at the TEP 10. 12-G.Hardison to TEP 10 for no gain (12-G.Hardison).
|Penalty
|
3 & 12 - UTEP 10(1:42 - 2nd) Penalty on TEP 73-B.DeHaro False start 5 yards enforced at TEP 10. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 17 - UTEP 5(1:42 - 2nd) 21-J.Fields to TEP 10 for 5 yards (94-R.Previlon92-Q.Titre).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - UTEP 10(1:34 - 2nd) 13-J.Sloan punts 32 yards from TEP 10 out of bounds at the TEP 42.
ABIL
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 42(1:22 - 2nd) 2-P.Mansell complete to 18-B.Hohenstein. 18-B.Hohenstein to TEP 35 for 7 yards.
|-5 YD
|
2 & 3 - ABIL 35(0:57 - 2nd) 2-P.Mansell scrambles to TEP 40 for -5 yards (23-P.Amaewhule).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - ABIL 40(0:19 - 2nd) 2-P.Mansell incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Williams.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - ABIL 40(0:11 - 2nd) 27-L.Burke punts 30 yards from TEP 40 Downed at the TEP 10.
UTEP
Miners
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 2:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 37-B.Zepeda kicks 65 yards from ACU 35 to TEP End Zone. touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(15:00 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 17-J.Garrett. 17-J.Garrett to TEP 32 for 7 yards (22-K.Richardson).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 3 - UTEP 32(14:16 - 3rd) 21-J.Fields to TEP 30 for -2 yards (45-J.Paup22-K.Richardson).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - UTEP 30(13:35 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 21-J.Fields. 21-J.Fields to TEP 31 for 1 yard (3-R.Stapp).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - UTEP 31(12:52 - 3rd) 13-J.Sloan punts 47 yards from TEP 31 to ACU 22 fair catch by.
ABIL
Wildcats
- FG (10 plays, 66 yards, 5:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 22(12:43 - 3rd) 24-T.White to ACU 24 for 2 yards (54-K.Stewart47-S.Forester).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - ABIL 24(12:14 - 3rd) 2-P.Mansell complete to 15-J.Brooks-Wess. 15-J.Brooks-Wess to ACU 35 for 11 yards (29-D.Lowe).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 35(11:41 - 3rd) 80-D.Lewis to ACU 40 for 5 yards (10-T.Knight).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - ABIL 40(11:00 - 3rd) Penalty on ACU 80-D.Lewis False start 5 yards enforced at ACU 40. No Play.
|+35 YD
|
2 & 10 - ABIL 35(10:52 - 3rd) 2-P.Mansell complete to 86-R.Lutz. 86-R.Lutz to TEP 30 for 35 yards (28-B.Harrell).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 30(10:24 - 3rd) 24-T.White to TEP 29 for 1 yard (47-S.Forester6-G.Theard).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - ABIL 29(9:58 - 3rd) 2-P.Mansell complete to 21-J.Dobbins. 21-J.Dobbins to TEP 19 for 10 yards (47-S.Forester).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 19(9:15 - 3rd) 21-J.Dobbins to TEP 14 for 5 yards (47-S.Forester42-D.Williams).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - ABIL 14(8:33 - 3rd) 21-J.Dobbins to TEP 13 for 1 yard (21-J.Prince94-J.Rudolph).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - ABIL 13(7:44 - 3rd) 24-T.White to TEP 12 for 1 yard (5-D.Inyang21-J.Prince).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - ABIL 12(7:04 - 3rd) 37-B.Zepeda 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
UTEP
Miners
- TD (15 plays, 75 yards, 6:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:58 - 3rd) 37-B.Zepeda kicks 65 yards from ACU 35 to TEP End Zone. touchback.
|+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(6:58 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 17-J.Garrett. 17-J.Garrett to ACU 39 for 36 yards (5-B.Robinson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 39(6:28 - 3rd) 21-J.Fields to ACU 38 for 1 yard (91-G.Freeny5-B.Robinson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - UTEP 38(5:44 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison scrambles to ACU 36 for 2 yards. Penalty on TEP 68-Z.Henry Illegal use of hands 15 yards enforced at ACU 38. No Play.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 24 - UTEP 47(5:02 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to ACU 34 for 19 yards (42-H.Kier).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - UTEP 34(4:32 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to ACU 30 for 4 yards (3-R.Stapp).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - UTEP 30(4:01 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison scrambles to ACU 29 for 1 yard (42-H.Kier).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 29(3:36 - 3rd) 21-J.Fields to ACU 25 for 4 yards (0-J.Parker).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - UTEP 25(2:54 - 3rd) 22-R.Awatt to ACU 21 for 4 yards (42-H.Kier).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - UTEP 21(2:09 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to ACU 19 for 2 yards (0-J.Parker).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 19(1:28 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison scrambles to ACU 18 for 1 yard (0-J.Parker).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UTEP 18(0:54 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Garrett.
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - UTEP 18(0:47 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 26-W.Dawn. Penalty on ACU 5-B.Robinson Holding 9 yards enforced at ACU 18. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 9 - UTEP 9(0:42 - 3rd) 7-C.Brownholtz to ACU 7 for 2 yards (97-W.Morgan99-O.Obadeyi).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - UTEP 7(15:00 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to ACU 4 for 3 yards (26-B.Bullock).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - UTEP 4(14:17 - 4th) 22-R.Awatt runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:12 - 4th) 40-G.Baechle extra point is good.
ABIL
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:12 - 4th) 40-G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to ACU End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 25(14:12 - 4th) 2-P.Mansell complete to 15-J.Brooks-Wess. 15-J.Brooks-Wess to ACU 28 for 3 yards (23-P.Amaewhule).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - ABIL 28(13:45 - 4th) 2-P.Mansell incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Williams.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - ABIL 28(13:38 - 4th) 2-P.Mansell incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Williams.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - ABIL 28(13:33 - 4th) 27-L.Burke punts 43 yards from ACU 28. 17-J.Garrett to TEP 28 for -1 yard.
UTEP
Miners
- Downs (9 plays, 39 yards, 4:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 28(13:23 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison scrambles to TEP 30 for 2 yards (47-J.Gibbens45-J.Paup).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - UTEP 30(12:42 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing. Penalty on ACU 3-R.Stapp Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TEP 30. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 45(12:36 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison complete to 31-J.Tupou. 31-J.Tupou to TEP 49 for 4 yards (47-J.Gibbens).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - UTEP 49(11:49 - 4th) 22-R.Awatt to ACU 46 for 5 yards (5-B.Robinson).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - UTEP 46(11:02 - 4th) 22-R.Awatt to ACU 42 for 4 yards (26-B.Bullock30-T.Hargrove).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 42(10:22 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to ACU 36 for 6 yards (12-T.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - UTEP 36(9:39 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 26-W.Dawn.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - UTEP 36(9:33 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison complete to 26-W.Dawn. 26-W.Dawn to ACU 33 for 3 yards (5-B.Robinson).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - UTEP 33(8:57 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison to ACU 33 for no gain (59-J.Thielen).
ABIL
Wildcats
- FG (6 plays, 45 yards, 3:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 33(8:52 - 4th) 2-P.Mansell complete to 80-D.Lewis. 80-D.Lewis to ACU 40 for 7 yards (6-G.Theard).
|+43 YD
|
2 & 3 - ABIL 40(8:19 - 4th) 2-P.Mansell complete to 1-L.McConnell. 1-L.McConnell to TEP 17 for 43 yards (28-B.Harrell).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 17(7:47 - 4th) 2-P.Mansell to TEP 16 for 1 yard (10-T.Knight).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - ABIL 16(7:13 - 4th) 2-P.Mansell sacked at TEP 23 for -7 yards (23-P.Amaewhule).
|Penalty
|
3 & 16 - ABIL 23(6:28 - 4th) Penalty on ACU 19-D.Neece False start 5 yards enforced at TEP 23. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 21 - ABIL 28(6:04 - 4th) 24-T.White to TEP 22 for 6 yards (42-D.Williams).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 15 - ABIL 22(5:24 - 4th) 37-B.Zepeda 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
UTEP
Miners
- End of Game (10 plays, 54 yards, 4:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:19 - 4th) 37-B.Zepeda kicks 65 yards from ACU 35 to TEP End Zone. touchback.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(5:19 - 4th) 21-J.Fields to TEP 38 for 13 yards (5-B.Robinson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 38(4:49 - 4th) 21-J.Fields to TEP 39 for 1 yard (5-B.Robinson).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - UTEP 39(4:10 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to TEP 49 for 10 yards (30-T.Hargrove4-S.Washington).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 49(3:26 - 4th) 22-R.Awatt to ACU 49 for 2 yards (92-Q.Titre).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - UTEP 49(2:41 - 4th) 21-J.Fields to ACU 40 for 9 yards (30-T.Hargrove).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 40(1:53 - 4th) 21-J.Fields to ACU 38 for 2 yards (95-J.Schultz).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - UTEP 38(1:47 - 4th) 21-J.Fields to ACU 34 for 4 yards (26-B.Bullock).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 4 - UTEP 34(1:44 - 4th) 21-J.Fields to ACU 19 for 15 yards (0-J.Parker).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 19(0:58 - 4th) kneels at ACU 20 for -1 yard.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - UTEP 20(0:21 - 4th) kneels at ACU 21 for -1 yard.
