|
|
|TULSA
|OKLAST
Hubbard scores, No. 11 Oklahoma State survives Tulsa, 16-7
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) It wasn't the most impressive performance by No. 11 Oklahoma State, but a third-stringer, true freshman quarterback and Chuba Hubbard rallied the Cowboys to prevent an upset bid on Saturday.
Hubbard, who led the nation in rushing last year, was limited to 35 yards in the first half but scored on a 3-yard run in the fourth quarter to lift Oklahoma State to a 16-7 victory over Tulsa in the season opener for both teams.
Trailing 7-3 late in the third quarter, Oklahoma State received a big offensive spark when the Cowboys' third QB, Shane Illingworth, entered the game and immediately connected on his first three passes, including the two longest plays of the day, hitting Tylan Wallace for receptions of 36 and 29 yards.
Illingworth completed 4 of 5 passes for 74 yards in just over a quarter of work, helping Wallace finish with four receptions for 94 yards. Freshman Alex Hale made three field goals, two in the fourth quarter, from 27, 40 and 29 yards.
''I was proud of our team,'' Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said. ''We got put in a unique situation there for a while, had to regroup, particularly on offense. Defense was fabulous. I'm thrilled with the guys for fighting through all the adversity and finding a way to win at the end.''
For Tulsa, Zach Smith completed 18 of 28 passes for 164 yards and one touchdown, a 16-yard toss to Josh Johnson with 1:38 left in the first half that put the Golden Hurricane up 7-3.
The Golden Hurricane had trouble capitalizing on their opportunities, going 0 for 12 on third downs, while numerous poorly timed penalties also set them back. They ended up being flagged for 15 penalties totaling 120 yards, including a touchdown taken off the board in the fourth quarter due to a false start on 3rd-and-goal.
''Just didn't put things away when we had opportunities,'' Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery said. ''Got to convert when you're in the red zone. You've got to make those opportunities count and finish them with touchdowns. But I was proud of our football team. I thought we played extremely hard and obviously just needed to get over the hump there at the very end.''
The game took place a week after it was originally supposed to, with Tulsa requesting it be rescheduled to better prepare for the season after missing nine days of practice earlier in camp due to several players testing positive for the coronavirus. Smith was one of the players that had to be quarantined and would not have been able to play if the game was held as scheduled last week.
The Cowboys lost starting quarterback Spencer Sanders with an apparent right ankle injury late in the first half after he completed 2 of 2 passes for 23 yards and gained nine yards on five rushes. Ethan Bullock, a junior college transfer from the City College of San Francisco, stepped in and was 8 of 13 for 41 yards but had trouble moving the ball.
There was no immediate word on how serious Sanders' injury might be or how long he might be out.
''Bullock had a couple things happen to him that weren't really his fault, but it got to a point where we were just kind of stale and I felt that we needed a change,'' Gundy said of switching to Illingworth. ''I think (Illingworth) handled it really well.''
Hubbard, last season's Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, was bottled up for most of the game but still wound up with 93 yards on 27 carries, snapping his 11-game streak of 100-yard contests.
''I wasn't frustrated,'' Hubbard said of his early struggles. ''That's just football, it's going to be like that sometimes. Sometimes you got to ground and pound, and sometimes you'll have holes you can shoot right through. At the end of the day, obviously, it wasn't a clean win, we have a lot of things to work on, but we won and that's all that matters.''
TAKEAWAY
Tulsa: The Golden Hurricane was without their top running back, Shamari Brooks, who suffered an ACL injury in his left knee in practice on Tuesday, and their ground game clearly missed him. Brooks, who gained 1,046 yards and 6 TDs rushing last year, currently sits fifth on Tulsa's all-time leading rusher list. Tulsa's other returning running back, Corey Taylor II, who rushed for 461 yards and 6 TDs last year, also saw limited action due to having just emerged from coronavirus quarantine. He ran just three times for one yard, each in short-yardage situations. Deneric Prince, a transfer from Texas A&M, took over the primary running duties and gained 82 yards on 14 carries, while T.K. Wilkerson had 21 yards on eight rushes.
Oklahoma State: The Cowboys' offense became much more one-dimensional once Sanders left, with the vast majority of their plays attempting to run the ball, as opposed to passing. At the end of the first half, the disparity was 27 rushing plays compared with six pass attempts. Wallace, who led Oklahoma State with 53 receptions for 903 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019 despite missing the final five games with a knee injury, was never even targeted for a pass in the first half. On the first play of the second half, though, Wallace pulled down a 23-yard reception and ended up having a big impact on the outcome.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Given how much Oklahoma State struggled in this game, there's little question that the Cowboys will drop in the poll this week after such a subpar performance. How much will depend on how the teams below them wind up doing later in the day.
LAST WORD
''For me, it was maybe just a little surprising,'' Wallace said regarding the performance of Illingworth, who missed some time during the preseason being quarantined. ''Seeing him, I know he can play, I know he can run, I know he can do what he's supposed to do, but with him being a freshman and the first time out there, playing on the big stage, you don't really know what to expect. He definitely exceeded my expectations, went out there and did his thing, so I'm really proud of the way he played.''
UP NEXT
Tulsa plays its final nonconference game next Saturday on the road at Arkansas State.
Oklahoma State begins Big 12 Conference action next Saturday at home against West Virginia.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|19
|Rushing
|5
|11
|Passing
|6
|6
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|0-12
|6-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-4
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|266
|278
|Total Plays
|60
|70
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|4.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|111
|140
|Rush Attempts
|32
|50
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|2.8
|Net Yards Passing
|155
|138
|Comp. - Att.
|18-28
|14-20
|Yards Per Pass
|5.5
|6.9
|Penalties - Yards
|15-120
|8-68
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-37.7
|5-41.2
|Return Yards
|49
|72
|Punts - Returns
|2-2
|2-40
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-40
|2-26
|Int. - Returns
|1-7
|1-6
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|155
|PASS YDS
|138
|
|
|111
|RUSH YDS
|140
|
|
|266
|TOTAL YDS
|278
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Smith 11 QB
|Z. Smith
|18/28
|164
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Prince 8 RB
|D. Prince
|14
|82
|0
|19
|
T. Wilkerson 21 RB
|T. Wilkerson
|8
|21
|0
|8
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|2
|6
|0
|4
|
Z. Smith 11 QB
|Z. Smith
|5
|1
|0
|6
|
C. Taylor II 24 RB
|C. Taylor II
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Johnson 13 WR
|J. Johnson
|6
|5
|63
|1
|21
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|4
|4
|55
|0
|41
|
S. Crawford Jr. 9 WR
|S. Crawford Jr.
|8
|4
|22
|0
|6
|
D. Prince 8 RB
|D. Prince
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Santana 5 WR
|J. Santana
|5
|3
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Wilkerson 21 RB
|T. Wilkerson
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Stewart 1 WR
|J. Stewart
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Montgomery 20 WR
|C. Montgomery
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Z. Collins 23 LB
|Z. Collins
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
C. Wick 91 DL
|C. Wick
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Revels III 4 LB
|R. Revels III
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Green IV 12 CB
|A. Green IV
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Tipton 43 K
|T. Tipton
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Wilson 37 P
|L. Wilson
|7
|37.7
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Prince 8 RB
|D. Prince
|2
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|2
|1.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Illingworth 16 QB
|S. Illingworth
|4/5
|74
|0
|0
|
E. Bullock 6 QB
|E. Bullock
|8/13
|41
|0
|1
|
S. Sanders 3 QB
|S. Sanders
|2/2
|23
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Hubbard 30 RB
|C. Hubbard
|27
|93
|1
|20
|
L. Brown 0 RB
|L. Brown
|9
|63
|0
|19
|
S. Sanders 3 QB
|S. Sanders
|5
|9
|0
|16
|
S. Illingworth 16 QB
|S. Illingworth
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|
E. Bullock 6 QB
|E. Bullock
|6
|-12
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Wallace 2 WR
|T. Wallace
|6
|4
|94
|0
|36
|
L. Carter 87 FB
|L. Carter
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
D. Stoner 17 WR
|D. Stoner
|4
|3
|14
|0
|6
|
L. Wolf 1 WR
|L. Wolf
|3
|2
|11
|0
|9
|
J. Woods 89 FB
|J. Woods
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
A. Ogbongbemiga 7 LB
|A. Ogbongbemiga
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
B. Johnson 8 WR
|B. Johnson
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
B. Presley 80 WR
|B. Presley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Hubbard 30 RB
|C. Hubbard
|2
|2
|-7
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Rodriguez 20 LB
|M. Rodriguez
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Harvell-Peel 31 S
|K. Harvell-Peel
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Hale 19 K
|A. Hale
|3/3
|40
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Hutton 29 P
|T. Hutton
|5
|41.2
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Johnson 8 WR
|B. Johnson
|2
|13.0
|19
|0
|
D. Stoner 17 WR
|D. Stoner
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Stoner 17 WR
|D. Stoner
|2
|20.0
|34
|0
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Punt (6 plays, 24 yards, 3:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 39-J.McClure kicks 65 yards from OKS 35. 8-D.Prince to TSA 20 for 20 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 20(14:56 - 1st) 2-K.Stokes to TSA 24 for 4 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - TULSA 24(14:35 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to TSA 30 for 6 yards.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 30(14:08 - 1st) 8-D.Prince to TSA 41 for 11 yards.
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 41(13:45 - 1st) 8-D.Prince to TSA 35 for -6 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 16 - TULSA 35(13:12 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to TSA 41 for 6 yards.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 10 - TULSA 41(12:35 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 5-J.Santana. 5-J.Santana to TSA 44 for 3 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - TULSA 44(11:54 - 1st) 37-L.Wilson punts 49 yards from TSA 44. 17-D.Stoner to OKS 14 for 7 yards.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- FG (16 plays, 71 yards, 6:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 14(11:49 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 16 for 2 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - OKLAST 16(11:27 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner pushed ob at OKS 22 for 6 yards.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - OKLAST 22(11:15 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 30 for 8 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 30(10:45 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 31 for 1 yard.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 9 - OKLAST 31(10:25 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 87-L.Carter. 87-L.Carter pushed ob at OKS 48 for 17 yards.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 48(10:10 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders sacked at OKS 41 for -7 yards (23-Z.Collins).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 17 - OKLAST 41(9:28 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard pushed ob at OKS 48 for 7 yards.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 10 - OKLAST 48(9:09 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders to TSA 36 for 16 yards. Team penalty on TSA Offside declined. Team penalty on OKS Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TSA 36.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 49(8:38 - 1st) 0-L.Brown to TSA 35 for 16 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 35(7:58 - 1st) 0-L.Brown to TSA 31 for 4 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - OKLAST 31(7:35 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders to TSA 25 for 6 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(7:14 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to TSA 22 for 3 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - OKLAST 22(6:43 - 1st) Team penalty on TSA 12 players 5 yards enforced at TSA 22. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - OKLAST 17(6:43 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to TSA 13 for 4 yards.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 13(6:43 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders sacked at TSA 16 for -3 yards (4-R.Revels).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 13 - OKLAST 16(6:24 - 1st) 0-L.Brown to TSA 8 for 8 yards.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 5 - OKLAST 8(6:24 - 1st) 0-L.Brown to TSA 10 for -2 yards.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - OKLAST 10(5:13 - 1st) 19-A.Hale 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:06 - 1st) 39-J.McClure kicks 63 yards from OKS 35. 8-D.Prince pushed ob at TSA 22 for 20 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 22(5:06 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 9-S.Crawford.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 22(5:05 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 9-S.Crawford.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - TULSA 22(4:12 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 5-J.Santana. 5-J.Santana to TSA 31 for 9 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - TULSA 31(4:12 - 1st) 37-L.Wilson punts 29 yards from TSA 31 Downed at the OKS 40.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Downs (4 plays, 14 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 40(3:14 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders to OKS 37 FUMBLES. to OKS 37 for no gain.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 37(3:14 - 1st) 21-T.Wilkerson to OKS 38 for -1 yard.
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - TULSA 38(3:14 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 9-S.Crawford.
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - TULSA 38(2:27 - 1st) Penalty on TSA 9-S.Crawford False start 5 yards enforced at OKS 38. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 16 - TULSA 43(2:27 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to OKS 37 for 6 yards.
|+9 YD
|
4 & 10 - TULSA 37(2:21 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to OKS 28 for 9 yards.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Punt (2 plays, -8 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 28(1:59 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 24 for -4 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 14 - OKLAST 24(0:51 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 29 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - OKLAST 29(0:51 - 1st) 6-E.Bullock sacked at OKS 25 for -4 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - OKLAST 25(0:51 - 1st) 29-T.Hutton punts 45 yards from OKS 25. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 32 for 2 yards. Penalty on TSA 21-B.Powers Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at TSA 32.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Punt (1 plays, 2 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 22(15:00 - 2nd) 21-T.Wilkerson to TSA 25 for 3 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - TULSA 25(15:00 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith to TSA 27 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - TULSA 27(15:00 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Stewart.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - TULSA 27(15:00 - 2nd) 37-L.Wilson punts 37 yards from TSA 27 to OKS 36 fair catch by 17-D.Stoner.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 36(14:48 - 2nd) 6-E.Bullock incomplete. Intended for 8-B.Johnson.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 36(14:41 - 2nd) 0-L.Brown to OKS 44 for 8 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - OKLAST 44(14:00 - 2nd) 6-E.Bullock sacked at OKS 39 for -5 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - OKLAST 39(13:25 - 2nd) 29-T.Hutton punts 42 yards from OKS 39 to TSA 19 fair catch by 2-K.Stokes.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Downs (15 plays, 60 yards, 5:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 19(13:07 - 2nd) 21-T.Wilkerson to TSA 23 for 4 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - TULSA 23(12:51 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 9-S.Crawford. Team penalty on OKS Facemasking 15 yards enforced at TSA 23. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 38(12:42 - 2nd) 21-T.Wilkerson to TSA 42 for 4 yards. Penalty on TSA 47-E.Hall Holding 10 yards enforced at TSA 38. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 20 - TULSA 28(12:19 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to TSA 34 for 6 yards.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 14 - TULSA 34(11:28 - 2nd) 8-D.Prince to TSA 49 for 15 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 49(11:12 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Santana. Team penalty on OKS Holding 10 yards enforced at TSA 49. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 41(11:00 - 2nd) 8-D.Prince to OKS 36 for 5 yards.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - TULSA 36(10:35 - 2nd) 8-D.Prince to OKS 37 for -1 yard.
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - TULSA 37(10:10 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 9-S.Crawford. Team penalty on OKS Offside 5 yards enforced at OKS 37. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - TULSA 32(10:02 - 2nd) 21-T.Wilkerson to OKS 33 for -1 yard.
|+3 YD
|
4 & 2 - TULSA 33(9:45 - 2nd) 21-T.Wilkerson to OKS 30 for 3 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 30(9:09 - 2nd) 21-T.Wilkerson to OKS 25 for 5 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - TULSA 25(8:53 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 21-T.Wilkerson. 21-T.Wilkerson to OKS 21 for 4 yards.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - TULSA 21(8:33 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith to OKS 22 for -1 yard.
|+1 YD
|
4 & 2 - TULSA 22(7:45 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to OKS 21 for 1 yard.
OKLAST
Cowboys
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 21(7:07 - 2nd) 6-E.Bullock to OKS 17 for -4 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 14 - OKLAST 17(7:07 - 2nd) 6-E.Bullock complete to 1-L.Wolf. 1-L.Wolf to OKS 19 for 2 yards.
|Penalty
|
3 & 12 - OKLAST 19(6:42 - 2nd) Team penalty on TSA Neutral zone infraction 5 yards enforced at OKS 19. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - OKLAST 24(6:22 - 2nd) 6-E.Bullock incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Presley.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - OKLAST 24(6:07 - 2nd) 29-T.Hutton punts 39 yards from OKS 24. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 37 FUMBLES. out of bounds at the TSA 37.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 37(6:07 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith to TSA 40 for 3 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - TULSA 40(5:37 - 2nd) 8-D.Prince to TSA 42 for 2 yards.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - TULSA 42(4:51 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 43 for 1 yard.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - TULSA 43(4:08 - 2nd) 37-L.Wilson punts 40 yards from TSA 43. 17-D.Stoner pushed ob at TSA 49 for 34 yards.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Downs (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - OKLAST 47(3:28 - 2nd) 6-E.Bullock scrambles to TSA 42 for 5 yards.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - OKLAST 42(3:08 - 2nd) 6-E.Bullock complete to 8-B.Johnson. 8-B.Johnson to TSA 41 for 1 yard.
|-3 YD
|
4 & 2 - OKLAST 41(2:39 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to TSA 44 for -3 yards.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- TD (3 plays, 56 yards, 0:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+41 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 44(2:34 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to OKS 15 for 41 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 15(2:34 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to OKS 16 for -1 yard.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 11 - TULSA 16(1:46 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Halftime (2 plays, 7 yards, 0:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:38 - 2nd) 90-Z.Long kicks 59 yards from TSA 35. 8-B.Johnson to OKS 13 for 7 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 13(1:32 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 16 for 3 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - OKLAST 16(1:10 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 20 for 4 yards.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Punt (4 plays, 12 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 26(15:00 - 3rd) 6-E.Bullock complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to OKS 49 for 23 yards. Team penalty on TSA Pass interference declined.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 49(14:42 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 49 for no gain.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 49(14:21 - 3rd) 6-E.Bullock sacked at OKS 46 for -3 yards (23-Z.Collins).
|-8 YD
|
3 & 13 - OKLAST 46(14:01 - 3rd) 6-E.Bullock complete to 30-C.Hubbard. 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 38 for -8 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 21 - OKLAST 38(13:16 - 3rd) 29-T.Hutton punts 39 yards from OKS 38 to TSA 23 fair catch by 2-K.Stokes.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Punt (5 plays, 3 yards, 2:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 23(13:08 - 3rd) 8-D.Prince to TSA 26 for 3 yards.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - TULSA 26(12:33 - 3rd) 8-D.Prince to TSA 39 for 13 yards. Penalty on TSA 1-J.Stewart Holding 10 yards enforced at TSA 39.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - TULSA 29(11:54 - 3rd) 8-D.Prince to TSA 31 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - TULSA 31(11:30 - 3rd) 8-D.Prince to TSA 31 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - TULSA 31(10:46 - 3rd) Team penalty on TSA False start 5 yards enforced at TSA 31. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - TULSA 26(10:33 - 3rd) 37-L.Wilson punts 36 yards from TSA 26 to OKS 38 fair catch by 17-D.Stoner.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Punt (5 plays, 19 yards, 1:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - OKLAST 40(10:23 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 44 for 4 yards.
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - OKLAST 44(10:03 - 3rd) 6-E.Bullock incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Stoner. Penalty on TSA 7-T.Martin Pass interference 15 yards enforced at OKS 44. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 41(9:38 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to TSA 41 for no gain.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 41(9:31 - 3rd) 6-E.Bullock complete to 30-C.Hubbard. 30-C.Hubbard pushed ob at TSA 40 for 1 yard.
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - OKLAST 40(9:04 - 3rd) 6-E.Bullock sacked at TSA 41 for -1 yard (91-C.Wick).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - OKLAST 41(8:36 - 3rd) 29-T.Hutton punts 41 yards from TSA 41 to TSA End Zone. touchback.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Punt (2 plays, 14 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 20(7:43 - 3rd) 21-T.Wilkerson pushed ob at TSA 28 for 8 yards.
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - TULSA 28(6:50 - 3rd) Team penalty on TSA Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TSA 28. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - TULSA 23(6:50 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith scrambles to TSA 29 for 6 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - TULSA 29(6:50 - 3rd) 37-L.Wilson punts 40 yards from TSA 29 to OKS 31 fair catch by 17-D.Stoner.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Interception (5 plays, -12 yards, 1:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 31(5:57 - 3rd) 0-L.Brown to OKS 33 for 2 yards.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - OKLAST 33(5:06 - 3rd) 6-E.Bullock complete to 1-L.Wolf. 1-L.Wolf to OKS 42 for 9 yards.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 42(5:06 - 3rd) 0-L.Brown to TSA 39 for 19 yards.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 39(4:46 - 3rd) 6-E.Bullock complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to TSA 28 for 11 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 28(4:20 - 3rd) 6-E.Bullock incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace.
|Int
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 28(4:02 - 3rd) 6-E.Bullock incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace INTERCEPTED by 12-A.Green at TSA 21. 12-A.Green to TSA 28 for 7 yards.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Punt (5 plays, 20 yards, 1:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 28(3:56 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to TSA 33 for 5 yards.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 5 - TULSA 33(3:49 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 46 for 13 yards. Team penalty on OKS Holding declined.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 46(3:23 - 3rd) 2-K.Stokes to TSA 48 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TULSA 48(3:04 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Santana.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - TULSA 48(2:21 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 20-C.Montgomery.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - TULSA 48(2:13 - 3rd) 37-L.Wilson punts 33 yards from TSA 48 to OKS 19 fair catch by 17-D.Stoner.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- TD (6 plays, 81 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 19(2:09 - 3rd) 16-S.Illingworth complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to OKS 43 for 24 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 43(2:02 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 50 for 7 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - OKLAST 50(1:26 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to TSA 47 for 3 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 47(1:03 - 3rd) 16-S.Illingworth complete to 89-J.Woods. 89-J.Woods to TSA 39 for 8 yards.
|+36 YD
|
2 & 2 - OKLAST 39(0:42 - 3rd) 16-S.Illingworth complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to TSA 3 for 36 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - OKLAST 3(15:00 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:56 - 4th) 19-A.Hale extra point is good.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Missed FG (13 plays, 67 yards, 4:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 4th) 39-J.McClure kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to TSA End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(14:56 - 4th) 8-D.Prince to TSA 26 for 1 yard.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - TULSA 26(14:29 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to TSA 37 for 11 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 37(14:02 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes. Penalty on OKS 8-B.Johnson Pass interference 3 yards enforced at TSA 37. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 40(13:59 - 4th) 21-T.Wilkerson to TSA 40 for no gain.
|+22 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 40(13:18 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson runs ob at OKS 38 for 22 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 38(13:05 - 4th) 21-T.Wilkerson pushed ob at OKS 33 for 5 yards. Penalty on TSA 71-C.Paul Holding 10 yards enforced at OKS 38. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 20 - TULSA 48(12:44 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 8-D.Prince. 8-D.Prince pushed ob at OKS 38 for 10 yards.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 38(12:12 - 4th) 8-D.Prince to OKS 28 for 10 yards.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 28(11:48 - 4th) 8-D.Prince to OKS 9 for 19 yards. Penalty on OKS 16-D.Harper Facemasking 5 yards enforced at OKS 9.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 4 - TULSA 4(11:33 - 4th) 24-C.Taylor to OKS 3 for 1 yard.
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - TULSA 3(10:58 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to OKS 3 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - TULSA 3(10:09 - 4th) Team penalty on TSA False start 5 yards enforced at OKS 3. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - TULSA 8(10:09 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 9-S.Crawford.
|No Good
|
4 & 8 - TULSA 8(10:01 - 4th) 43-T.Tipton 26 yards Field Goal is No Good.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- FG (13 plays, 57 yards, 4:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 20(9:57 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 23 for 3 yards.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 7 - OKLAST 23(9:12 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 20 for -3 yards.
|+20 YD
|
3 & 10 - OKLAST 20(8:47 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 40 for 20 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 40(8:33 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 47 for 7 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - OKLAST 47(8:08 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 49 for 2 yards.
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - OKLAST 49(7:34 - 4th) 0-L.Brown runs 51 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on OKS 50-R.Schneider Holding 10 yards enforced at OKS 49. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 11 - OKLAST 39(7:20 - 4th) 0-L.Brown to TSA 48 for 13 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 48(6:55 - 4th) 16-S.Illingworth incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace. Penalty on TSA 26-A.Evans Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TSA 48. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 33(6:48 - 4th) 16-S.Illingworth complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner pushed ob at TSA 27 for 6 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - OKLAST 27(6:31 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to TSA 22 for 5 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 22(5:54 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to TSA 18 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - OKLAST 18(5:22 - 4th) 16-S.Illingworth incomplete. Intended for 1-L.Wolf.
|-5 YD
|
3 & 6 - OKLAST 18(5:11 - 4th) 0-L.Brown to TSA 23 for -5 yards.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - OKLAST 23(51:14 - 4th) 19-A.Hale 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Downs (7 plays, 73 yards, 2:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:27 - 4th) 39-J.McClure kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to TSA End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(4:27 - 4th) 8-D.Prince to TSA 33 for 8 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - TULSA 33(4:00 - 4th) Penalty on TSA 68-T.Bucktrot False start 5 yards enforced at TSA 33. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - TULSA 28(3:43 - 4th) 8-D.Prince to TSA 28 for no gain. Penalty on TSA 71-C.Paul Holding 10 yards enforced at TSA 28. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 17 - TULSA 18(3:21 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 5-J.Santana. 5-J.Santana to TSA 16 for -2 yards.
|Penalty
|
3 & 19 - TULSA 16(2:32 - 4th) Team penalty on TSA Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TSA 16. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 24 - TULSA 11(2:14 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Santana.
|Sack
|
4 & 24 - TULSA 11(2:06 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith sacked at TSA 2 for -9 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
OKLAST
Cowboys
- FG (4 plays, -10 yards, 1:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 2 - OKLAST 2(2:01 - 4th) 16-S.Illingworth to TSA 5 for -3 yards.
|-5 YD
|
2 & 5 - OKLAST 5(1:16 - 4th) 16-S.Illingworth kneels at TSA 10 for -5 yards.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 10 - OKLAST 10(1:11 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to TSA 7 for 3 yards.
|Penalty
|
4 & 7 - OKLAST 7(1:11 - 4th) Team penalty on OKS Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TSA 7.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - OKLAST 12(0:22 - 4th) 19-A.Hale 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Interception (1 plays, 15 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:18 - 4th) 39-J.McClure kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to TSA End Zone. touchback.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(0:18 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 31-K.Harvell-Peel at OKS 34. 31-K.Harvell-Peel to OKS 40 for 6 yards.
-
23APLST
MRSHL
7
10
3rd 12:19 CBS
-
SFA
TXSA
7
17
3rd 11:58 ESP2
-
14UCF
GATECH
28
14
3rd 14:10 ABC
-
TROY
MTSU
26
7
3rd 14:40 ESPN
-
CIT
1CLEM
0
49
2nd 0:00 ACCN
-
CAMP
CSTCAR
21
43
Final ESPN
-
AP
13CINCY
20
55
Final ESP+
-
CUSE
25PITT
10
21
Final ACCN
-
NAVY
TULANE
27
24
Final ABC
-
BC
DUKE
26
6
Final
-
LIB
WKY
30
24
Final ESPU
-
TULSA
11OKLAST
7
16
Final ESPN
-
19LALAF
GAST
34
31
Final/OT ESP2
-
SFLA
7ND
0
52
Final USA
-
SMU
NTEXAS
0
071.5 O/U
+14.5
Sat 6:00pm CBSSN
-
LATECH
USM
0
058.5 O/U
-5
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
TXSTSM
LAMON
0
058 O/U
+3
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
17MIAMI
18LVILLE
0
066 O/U
+2
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
WAKE
NCST
0
053 O/U
+1
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
ABIL
UTEP
0
048.5 O/U
-8
Sat 9:00pm ESP3
-
HOU
16MEMP
0
0
PPD ESPN
-
HOU
BAYLOR
0
0
PPD FOX
-
21BYU
22ARMY
0
0
PPD CBS
-
FAU
GAS
0
0
PPD ESPN
-
CHARLO
12UNC
0
0