Texas State beats UL Monroe 38-17 in Sun Belt opener
MONROE, La. (AP) Tyler Vitt threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score in the first half to lead Texas State to an 38-17 victory over Louisiana-Monroe in a Sun Belt Conference opener on Saturday night.
Vitt connected with Jeremiah Haydel on a 32-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, and a 75-yard score at the end of the second to give Texas State (1-2, 1-0) a 31-14 halftime lead.
Vitt was 14-of-21 passing for 265 yards. He added 82 yards rushing that included an 8-yard touchdown. Haydel had six catches for 152 yards. Jarron Morris scored a touchdown on a 100-yard interception return with 35 seconds left.
On the Bobcat's opening drive, Marcell Barbee made a 36-yard diving catch after the ball was deflected off a defender. Calvin Hill's 4-yard TD run capped the 10-play, 85-yard drive.
Colby Suits was 35 of 53 for 377 yards passing with two touchdowns and an interception for UL Monroe (0-2, 0-1). Suits threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Jevin Frett and a 5-yarder to Chandler Whitfield. Perry Carter Jr. had eight receptions for 98 yards.
Seating was limited to 25% capacity at 30,427-seat Malone Stadium. Physical distancing and face masks were required. Tailgating was prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|25
|Rushing
|11
|5
|Passing
|8
|19
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-12
|4-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|3-5
|Total Net Yards
|389
|435
|Total Plays
|59
|79
|Avg Gain
|6.6
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|142
|67
|Rush Attempts
|38
|26
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|2.6
|Net Yards Passing
|247
|368
|Comp. - Att.
|14-21
|35-53
|Yards Per Pass
|11.8
|6.9
|Penalties - Yards
|6-70
|5-47
|Touchdowns
|5
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-37.6
|5-37.8
|Return Yards
|126
|50
|Punts - Returns
|1-1
|2-17
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-25
|2-33
|Int. - Returns
|1-100
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|247
|PASS YDS
|368
|142
|RUSH YDS
|67
|389
|TOTAL YDS
|435
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
T. Vitt 11 QB
|T. Vitt
|14/21
|256
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
T. Vitt 11 QB
|T. Vitt
|11
|82
|1
|21
C. Hill 22 RB
|C. Hill
|14
|44
|1
|14
B. Sturges 5 RB
|B. Sturges
|12
|21
|0
|9
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Haydel 3 WR
|J. Haydel
|7
|6
|152
|2
|75
J. Sheread 1 WR
|J. Sheread
|6
|4
|44
|0
|20
M. Barbee 18 WR
|M. Barbee
|2
|1
|36
|0
|36
T. Graham Jr. 14 WR
|T. Graham Jr.
|5
|3
|24
|0
|10
P. Tuggle 21 WR
|P. Tuggle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
C. Hill 22 RB
|C. Hill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
T. Spears 14 S
|T. Spears
|1-0
|0.0
|0
H. Vinson 8 LB
|H. Vinson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
D. Martinez 22 LB
|D. Martinez
|1-0
|0.0
|0
B. Luper 25 S
|B. Luper
|1-1
|0.0
|0
J. Hopkins 8 WR
|J. Hopkins
|1-0
|1.0
|0
N. Ezidore 95 DL
|N. Ezidore
|0-1
|0.5
|0
G. Graham 4 LB
|G. Graham
|0-1
|0.5
|0
J. Morris 0 CB
|J. Morris
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
S. Keller 43 K
|S. Keller
|1/1
|40
|5/5
|8
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
S. O'Kelly 99 P
|S. O'Kelly
|5
|37.6
|2
|43
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
J. Sheread 1 WR
|J. Sheread
|2
|12.5
|13
|0
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
P. Tuggle 21 WR
|P. Tuggle
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
C. Suits 16 QB
|C. Suits
|35/53
|377
|2
|1
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
Jo. Johnson 8 RB
|Jo. Johnson
|17
|51
|0
|10
I. Phillips 3 RB
|I. Phillips
|3
|9
|0
|6
C. Suits 16 QB
|C. Suits
|6
|7
|0
|15
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
P. Carter 14 WR
|P. Carter
|10
|8
|98
|0
|25
J. Bloomfield 17 WR
|J. Bloomfield
|4
|3
|54
|0
|19
C. Whitfield 4 WR
|C. Whitfield
|6
|5
|46
|1
|18
J. Pederson 86 TE
|J. Pederson
|7
|4
|38
|0
|19
J. Frett 19 WR
|J. Frett
|3
|3
|36
|1
|20
J. Hodoh 18 WR
|J. Hodoh
|8
|2
|25
|0
|17
M. Jackson 2 WR
|M. Jackson
|4
|2
|25
|0
|17
Jo. Johnson 8 RB
|Jo. Johnson
|4
|4
|16
|0
|7
I. Phillips 3 RB
|I. Phillips
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
T. Lamm 88 TE
|T. Lamm
|3
|2
|14
|0
|14
Z. Jackson 7 WR
|Z. Jackson
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
J. Carroll 83 WR
|J. Carroll
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
T. Shelby 44 DE
|T. Shelby
|1-0
|1.0
|0
K. Swinney 6 S
|K. Swinney
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
D. Hughes 39 K
|D. Hughes
|1/1
|28
|2/2
|5
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
J. Porter 37 P
|J. Porter
|5
|37.8
|1
|40
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
I. Phillips 3 RB
|I. Phillips
|2
|16.5
|17
|0
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
P. Carter 14 WR
|P. Carter
|2
|8.5
|13
|0
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- TD (11 plays, 85 yards, 3:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 83-D.Sparks kicks 62 yards from ULM 35. 1-J.Sheread to TXST 15 for 12 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 15(14:55 - 1st) 5-B.Sturges to TXST 22 for 7 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - TXSTSM 22(14:35 - 1st) 5-B.Sturges to TXST 24 for 2 yards.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - TXSTSM 24(14:12 - 1st) 5-B.Sturges to TXST 26 for 2 yards.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 26(13:50 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt complete to 14-T.Graham. 14-T.Graham to TXST 36 for 10 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 36(13:29 - 1st) 5-B.Sturges to TXST 35 for -1 yard.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 11 - TXSTSM 35(13:05 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt complete to 14-T.Graham. 14-T.Graham to TXST 44 for 9 yards.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - TXSTSM 44(12:23 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt to TXST 46 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 46(11:55 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 18-M.Barbee.
|+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 46(11:45 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt complete to 18-M.Barbee. 18-M.Barbee to ULM 18 for 36 yards.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 18(11:40 - 1st) 22-C.Hill to ULM 4 for 14 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - TXSTSM 4(11:25 - 1st) 22-C.Hill runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:25 - 1st) 43-S.Keller extra point is good.
LAMON
Warhawks
- Punt (9 plays, 42 yards, 3:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:21 - 1st) 47-J.Bates kicks 64 yards from TXST 35. 3-I.Phillips to ULM 18 for 17 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 18(11:15 - 1st) Team penalty on ULM False start 5 yards enforced at ULM 18. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 15 - LAMON 13(11:15 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 15 for 2 yards.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 13 - LAMON 15(10:42 - 1st) 16-C.Suits complete to 14-P.Carter. 14-P.Carter to ULM 24 for 9 yards.
|+19 YD
|
3 & 4 - LAMON 24(10:05 - 1st) 16-C.Suits complete to 17-J.Bloomfield. 17-J.Bloomfield to ULM 43 for 19 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 43(9:37 - 1st) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Hodoh.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAMON 43(9:29 - 1st) 16-C.Suits to TXST 42 for 15 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 42(9:06 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to TXST 38 for 4 yards.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - LAMON 38(8:29 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to TXST 40 for -2 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - LAMON 40(7:45 - 1st) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 14-P.Carter.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - LAMON 40(7:40 - 1st) 37-J.Porter punts 40 yards from TXST 40 to TXST End Zone. touchback.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 20(7:31 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel to TXST 29 for 9 yards.
|-5 YD
|
2 & 1 - TXSTSM 29(7:13 - 1st) 5-B.Sturges to TXST 24 for -5 yards.
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - TXSTSM 24(6:43 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt sacked at TXST 18 for -6 yards FUMBLES (6-K.Swinney). 50-R.Jordan to TXST 16 for no gain.
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - TXSTSM 16(6:14 - 1st) 99-S.O'Kelly punts 33 yards from TXST 16 to TXST 49 fair catch by 14-P.Carter.
LAMON
Warhawks
- TD (7 plays, 49 yards, 3:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 49(5:55 - 1st) 16-C.Suits to TXST 47 for 2 yards.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 8 - LAMON 47(5:27 - 1st) 16-C.Suits complete to 88-T.Lamm. 88-T.Lamm to TXST 33 for 14 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 33(5:01 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to TXST 26 for 7 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - LAMON 26(4:19 - 1st) 3-I.Phillips to TXST 20 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 20(3:35 - 1st) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Carroll.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LAMON 20(3:41 - 1st) 16-C.Suits to TXST 20 for no gain.
|+20 YD
|
3 & 10 - LAMON 20(2:58 - 1st) 16-C.Suits complete to 19-J.Frett. 19-J.Frett runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:52 - 1st) 39-D.Hughes extra point is good.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:52 - 1st) 83-D.Sparks kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to TXST End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(2:52 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Sheread.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(2:47 - 1st) 22-C.Hill to TXST 30 for 5 yards.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - TXSTSM 30(2:08 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt to TXST 35 for 5 yards.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 35(1:35 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt complete to 1-J.Sheread. 1-J.Sheread to ULM 50 for 15 yards.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 50(1:07 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel to ULM 32 for 18 yards.
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 32(0:50 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:50 - 1st) 43-S.Keller extra point is good.
LAMON
Warhawks
- Fumble (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:43 - 1st) 47-J.Bates kicks 55 yards from TXST 35. 3-I.Phillips to ULM 26 for 16 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 26(0:37 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 28 for 2 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - LAMON 28(0:02 - 1st) 16-C.Suits complete to 8-J.Johnson. 8-J.Johnson to ULM 33 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - LAMON 33(15:00 - 2nd) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Hodoh.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - LAMON 33(14:57 - 2nd) 37-J.Porter punts 40 yards from ULM 33. 21-P.Tuggle to TXST 28 FUMBLES (17-J.Bloomfield). 17-J.Bloomfield to TXST 28 for no gain.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- TD (7 plays, 62 yards, 2:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 38(14:35 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 1-J.Sheread. 1-J.Sheread to ULM 49 for 13 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 49(14:15 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 14-T.Graham. 14-T.Graham to ULM 44 for 5 yards.
|+21 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXSTSM 44(13:47 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt to ULM 23 for 21 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 23(13:29 - 2nd) 5-B.Sturges to ULM 14 for 9 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - TXSTSM 14(12:57 - 2nd) 5-B.Sturges to ULM 11 for 3 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 11(12:35 - 2nd) 5-B.Sturges to ULM 8 for 3 yards.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 8(12:10 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:04 - 2nd) 43-S.Keller extra point is good.
LAMON
Warhawks
- Downs (6 plays, 18 yards, 3:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:04 - 2nd) 47-J.Bates kicks 65 yards from TXST 35 to ULM End Zone. touchback.
|-8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(12:04 - 2nd) 16-C.Suits complete to 14-P.Carter. 14-P.Carter to ULM 17 for -8 yards.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 18 - LAMON 17(11:25 - 2nd) 16-C.Suits complete to 17-J.Bloomfield. 17-J.Bloomfield to ULM 36 for 19 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 36(10:51 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 36 for no gain.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAMON 36(10:13 - 2nd) 16-C.Suits complete to 14-P.Carter. 14-P.Carter to ULM 45 for 9 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - LAMON 45(9:33 - 2nd) 3-I.Phillips to ULM 45 for no gain.
|-2 YD
|
4 & 1 - LAMON 45(8:51 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 45 FUMBLES (25-D.Martinez). 16-C.Suits to ULM 43 for no gain.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- FG (6 plays, 20 yards, 2:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 43(8:46 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 22-C.Hill.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 43(8:40 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt to ULM 27 for 16 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 27(8:11 - 2nd) 22-C.Hill to ULM 23 for 4 yards.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 23(7:44 - 2nd) 22-C.Hill to ULM 24 for -1 yard.
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - TXSTSM 24(7:11 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 18-M.Barbee. 18-M.Barbee runs 24 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on TXST 74-R.Baker Holding 10 yards enforced at ULM 24. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 17 - TXSTSM 34(7:03 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel to ULM 23 for 11 yards.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - TXSTSM 23(6:23 - 2nd) 43-S.Keller 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
LAMON
Warhawks
- TD (12 plays, 90 yards, 4:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:17 - 2nd) 47-J.Bates kicks 65 yards from TXST 35 to ULM End Zone. touchback.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(6:17 - 2nd) 16-C.Suits complete to 7-Z.Jackson. 7-Z.Jackson to ULM 35 for 10 yards.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 35(5:52 - 2nd) 16-C.Suits complete to 1-M.Jackson. 1-M.Jackson to TXST 48 for 17 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 48(5:21 - 2nd) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Jackson.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAMON 48(5:14 - 2nd) 16-C.Suits complete to 19-J.Frett. 19-J.Frett to TXST 43 for 5 yards.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - LAMON 43(4:31 - 2nd) 16-C.Suits complete to 19-C.Whitfield. 19-C.Whitfield to TXST 37 for 6 yards.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 37(3:59 - 2nd) 16-C.Suits complete to 19-C.Whitfield. 19-C.Whitfield to TXST 19 for 18 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 19(3:39 - 2nd) 16-C.Suits complete to 8-J.Johnson. 8-J.Johnson to TXST 12 for 7 yards.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - LAMON 12(3:03 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson to TXST 4 for 8 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 4 - LAMON 4(2:25 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson to TXST 5 for -1 yard.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - LAMON 5(1:50 - 2nd) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pederson.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - LAMON 5(1:44 - 2nd) 16-C.Suits complete to 19-C.Whitfield. 19-C.Whitfield runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:34 - 2nd) 39-D.Hughes extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 35(1:34 - 2nd) Penalty on TXST 95-N.Ezidore Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at ULM 35. No Play.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- TD (1 plays, 75 yards, 0:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:34 - 2nd) 83-D.Sparks kicks 50 yards from ULM 50 to TXST End Zone. touchback.
|+75 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(1:34 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:23 - 2nd) 43-S.Keller extra point is good.
LAMON
Warhawks
- Punt (5 plays, 22 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:23 - 2nd) 47-J.Bates kicks 65 yards from TXST 35 to ULM End Zone. touchback.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(1:23 - 2nd) 16-C.Suits complete to 17-J.Bloomfield. 17-J.Bloomfield to ULM 41 for 16 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 41(1:14 - 2nd) 16-C.Suits complete to 18-J.Hodoh. 18-J.Hodoh to TXST 39 for 20 yards. Penalty on ULM 54-G.Hirsch Holding 10 yards enforced at ULM 41. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 20 - LAMON 31(0:52 - 2nd) 16-C.Suits complete to 8-J.Johnson. 8-J.Johnson to ULM 33 for 2 yards.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 18 - LAMON 33(0:44 - 2nd) 16-C.Suits complete to 14-P.Carter. 14-P.Carter to ULM 47 for 14 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - LAMON 47(0:38 - 2nd) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 14-P.Carter.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - LAMON 47(0:34 - 2nd) 37-J.Porter punts 37 yards from ULM 47 to TXST 16 fair catch by 3-J.Haydel.
LAMON
Warhawks
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 47-J.Bates kicks 65 yards from TXST 35 to ULM End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(15:00 - 3rd) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 31 for 6 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - LAMON 31(14:33 - 3rd) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 33 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - LAMON 33(14:01 - 3rd) 16-C.Suits to ULM 33 for no gain.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - LAMON 33(13:18 - 3rd) 37-J.Porter punts 32 yards from ULM 33 to TXST 35 fair catch by 3-J.Haydel.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Punt (4 plays, -12 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 35(13:11 - 3rd) 5-B.Sturges to TXST 34 for -1 yard.
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - TXSTSM 34(12:41 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 14-T.Graham.
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - TXSTSM 34(12:35 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 18-M.Barbee. 18-M.Barbee to ULM 20 for 46 yards. Penalty on TXST 18-M.Barbee Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TXST 34. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 26 - TXSTSM 19(12:27 - 3rd) 22-C.Hill to TXST 23 for 4 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 22 - TXSTSM 23(11:50 - 3rd) 99-S.O'Kelly punts 43 yards from TXST 23. 14-P.Carter to ULM 47 for 13 yards. Penalty on TXST 23-P.Dimery Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ULM 47.
LAMON
Warhawks
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 38(11:39 - 3rd) 16-C.Suits complete to 19-C.Whitfield. 19-C.Whitfield to TXST 24 for 14 yards.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 24(11:09 - 3rd) 8-J.Johnson to TXST 14 for 10 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 14(10:37 - 3rd) 16-C.Suits complete to 86-J.Pederson. 86-J.Pederson to TXST 7 for 7 yards.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Punt (8 plays, 27 yards, 3:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 12(5:54 - 3rd) 16-C.Suits complete to 14-P.Carter. 14-P.Carter to ULM 33 for 21 yards.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 33(5:23 - 3rd) 16-C.Suits sacked at ULM 30 for -3 yards (95-N.Ezidore4-G.Graham).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 13 - TXSTSM 30(4:36 - 3rd) 16-C.Suits complete to 19-J.Frett. 19-J.Frett to ULM 41 for 11 yards.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - TXSTSM 41(4:05 - 3rd) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 42 for 1 yard.
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - TXSTSM 42(3:20 - 3rd) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 43 for 1 yard.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 43(2:47 - 3rd) 16-C.Suits complete to 14-P.Carter. 14-P.Carter to TXST 40 for 17 yards.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 40(2:14 - 3rd) 16-C.Suits complete to 14-P.Carter. 14-P.Carter to TXST 29 for 11 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 29(1:44 - 3rd) 3-I.Phillips to TXST 26 for 3 yards.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 26(1:00 - 3rd) 16-C.Suits complete to 18-J.Hodoh. 18-J.Hodoh to TXST 18 for 8 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 18(0:26 - 3rd) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pederson.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 18(0:19 - 3rd) 16-C.Suits complete to 8-J.Johnson. 8-J.Johnson to TXST 16 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - TXSTSM 16(15:00 - 4th) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Hodoh.
|No Gain
|
4 & 8 - TXSTSM 16(14:56 - 4th) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Jackson.
LAMON
Warhawks
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 16(14:51 - 4th) 22-C.Hill to TXST 21 for 5 yards.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - LAMON 21(14:21 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt to TXST 29 for 8 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 29(13:57 - 4th) 22-C.Hill to TXST 29 for no gain.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - LAMON 29(13:23 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt sacked at TXST 28 for -1 yard (44-T.Shelby).
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - LAMON 28(12:35 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Haydel. Penalty on ULM 20-J.Newton Pass interference 12 yards enforced at TXST 28. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 40(12:18 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Haydel.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAMON 40(12:13 - 4th) 22-C.Hill to TXST 43 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - LAMON 43(11:42 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 14-T.Graham.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - LAMON 43(11:34 - 4th) 99-S.O'Kelly punts 36 yards from TXST 43. 14-P.Carter to ULM 25 for 4 yards.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Punt (11 plays, 31 yards, 5:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(11:25 - 4th) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Lamm.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(11:19 - 4th) 16-C.Suits complete to 19-C.Whitfield. 19-C.Whitfield to ULM 28 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TXSTSM 28(10:55 - 4th) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Whitfield.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - TXSTSM 28(10:35 - 4th) 37-J.Porter punts 40 yards from ULM 28 to TXST 32 fair catch by 3-J.Haydel.
LAMON
Warhawks
- Interception (13 plays, 95 yards, 3:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 32(10:28 - 4th) 5-B.Sturges to TXST 34 for 2 yards.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - LAMON 34(9:47 - 4th) 5-B.Sturges to TXST 32 for -2 yards.
|+20 YD
|
3 & 10 - LAMON 32(8:56 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt complete to 1-J.Sheread. 1-J.Sheread to ULM 48 for 20 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 48(8:26 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel to ULM 41 for 7 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - LAMON 41(8:17 - 4th) 22-C.Hill to ULM 39 for 2 yards.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 1 - LAMON 39(7:43 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt to ULM 26 for 13 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 26(7:03 - 4th) 22-C.Hill to ULM 22 for 4 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - LAMON 22(6:21 - 4th) 22-C.Hill runs 22 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on TXST 73-D.Cooper Holding 10 yards enforced at ULM 22. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 16 - LAMON 32(6:05 - 4th) 22-C.Hill to ULM 29 for 3 yards.
|-3 YD
|
3 & 13 - LAMON 29(5:28 - 4th) 22-C.Hill to ULM 32 for -3 yards.
|Penalty
|
4 & 16 - LAMON 32(4:38 - 4th) Penalty on TXST 99-S.O'Kelly Delay of game 5 yards enforced at ULM 32. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 21 - LAMON 37(4:38 - 4th) 99-S.O'Kelly punts 34 yards from ULM 37 Downed at the ULM 3.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 3(4:29 - 4th) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Hodoh.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 3(4:20 - 4th) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 7 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TXSTSM 7(4:00 - 4th) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pederson.
|+25 YD
|
4 & 6 - TXSTSM 7(3:50 - 4th) 16-C.Suits complete to 14-P.Carter. 14-P.Carter to ULM 32 for 25 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 32(3:34 - 4th) 16-C.Suits complete to 86-J.Pederson. 86-J.Pederson to ULM 35 for 3 yards.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 35(3:00 - 4th) 16-C.Suits complete to 86-J.Pederson. 86-J.Pederson to ULM 44 for 9 yards.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 44(2:45 - 4th) 16-C.Suits complete to 3-I.Phillips. 3-I.Phillips to TXST 41 for 15 yards.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 41(2:21 - 4th) 16-C.Suits complete to 18-J.Hodoh. 18-J.Hodoh to TXST 24 for 17 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 24(1:53 - 4th) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Hodoh.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 24(1:36 - 4th) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Bloomfield.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - TXSTSM 24(1:34 - 4th) 16-C.Suits sacked at TXST 32 for -8 yards FUMBLES (8-H.Vinson). 72-S.Williams to TXST 31 for no gain.
|+19 YD
|
4 & 17 - TXSTSM 31(1:25 - 4th) 16-C.Suits complete to 86-J.Pederson. 86-J.Pederson to TXST 12 for 19 yards.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 12(1:16 - 4th) 16-C.Suits incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 0-J.Morris at TXST End Zone. 0-J.Morris runs 100 yards for a touchdown.
LAMON
Warhawks
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:53 - 4th) 47-J.Bates kicks 50 yards from TXST 50 to ULM End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(0:53 - 4th) 16-C.Suits complete to 1-M.Jackson. 1-M.Jackson to ULM 33 for 8 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - LAMON 33(0:26 - 4th) 16-C.Suits complete to 88-T.Lamm. 88-T.Lamm to ULM 33 for no gain.
