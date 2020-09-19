|
Knox, Wells help Marshall beat No. 23 Appalachian State 17-7
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) Marshall coach Doc Holliday and his young quarterback saw the two injured Appalachian State players on the ground after a collision. So they knew what to do next.
Holliday called for redshirt freshman Grant Wells to run toward the side of safety Ryan Huff's replacement.
Wells scored on a 12-yard run late in the third quarter, Marshall's defense came up with stop after stop and the Thundering Herd beat No. 23 Appalachian State 17-7 on Saturday.
Marshall (2-0) defeated a ranked opponent for the first time since winning at No. 6 Kansas State in 2003. It also was the Thundering Herd's first victory over a ranked opponent at home since 1976.
Appalachian State (1-1) squandered a couple of late opportunities and was held scoreless in the second half.
''For our program, it's huge,'' Holliday said. ''I thought our guys accepted that challenge. I thought the defensive play was special.''
Wells had a lackluster game but put together consecutive big plays that made the difference late in the third quarter. He threw a 67-yard pass down the middle to a wide open Xavier Gaines to the Appalachian State 12. Huff and Mountaineers cornerback Shaun Jolly were shaken up on the tackle.
Holliday told Wells to keep the ball on the next play, and Wells trotted into the end zone untouched.
''We called that play knowing they had a new safety in the game,'' Holliday said.
Wells finished 11 of 25 for 163 yards after throwing four TD passes in his debut two weeks ago, a 59-0 win over Eastern Kentucky.
''He's a mature guy for as young as he is,'' Holliday said. ''Nothing rattles him. He just goes in and plays, made some tremendous, tremendous throws. I'm just so proud of him. It's easy for him to an extent because he's surrounded by veteran players that provide him with a lot of leadership and confidence.''
Appalachian State lost a chance to close the gap early in the fourth. Quarterback Zac Thomas combined with Mike Evans on a 41-yard pass play. But as Evans was heading toward the end zone, Marshall's Brandon Drayton punched the ball loose and teammate Nazeeh Johnson recovered for a touchback.
''That's a big momentum swing,'' Appalachian State coach Shawn Clark said. ''If we score a touchdown, we're down three and we've got the momentum on our side. You go from having the momentum on your side to, `Here we go, another turnover.' We have to get that corrected in a hurry.''
Appalachian State's Chandler Staton missed a short field goal wide right with 2:54 left.
Thomas finished 22 of 38 for 268 yards and one score.
Brenden Knox rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown for Marshall. Knox got the edge over Thomas in a matchup between two preseason offensive players of the year in their respective conferences.
''Man, I could cry,'' Knox said. ''This is something you could talk about once you leave here for the rest of your life. Not many people get to do that. Being able to knock off a Top 25 team, that's what people dream about on national TV.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Appalachian State: The Mountaineers' rushing attack was limited to 96 yards after piling up 308 yards in a 35-20 win over Charlotte last week.
Marshall: The Thundering Herd defense stymied Appalachian State on its final 10 drives. But Marshall will need to work on its own mistakes after getting penalized 11 times for 117 yards.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Marshall could make its first appearance in the AP Top 25 since finishing the 2014 season at No. 23, while Appalachian State will likely fall out of the rankings.
VIRUS ADDRESSED
Marshall athletic director Mike Hamrick said Saturday that he spoke with Appalachian State counterpart Doug Gillin frequently in recent days.
Charlotte, Appalachian State's opponent last week, canceled its game Saturday against North Carolina because the 49ers did not have enough available offensive linemen. Charlotte said there have been three positive cases of the coronavirus among football players during the past two weeks.
Hamrick said both Marshall and Appalachian State tested their players for the virus three times this week.
''We were all very comfortable that Appalachian State will have a very safe football team on the field today as will Marshall,'' Hamrick said.
WELCOME BACK
Clark attended high school in Charleston, West Virginia. He was an offensive guard for Appalachian State in 1995 in a 10-3 win at Marshall when both teams were members of the Southern Conference.
UP NEXT
Appalachian State hosts Campbell of the Championship Subdivision next Saturday. The Mountaineers have an Oct. 7 Sun Belt Conference showdown at home against No. 19 Louisiana-Lafayette.
Marshall is scheduled to play at Conference USA rival Western Kentucky on Oct. 10. Rice postponed its Oct. 3 road game at Marshall due to the coronavirus pandemic.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|22
|Rushing
|6
|12
|Passing
|11
|7
|Penalty
|9
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|7-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|356
|379
|Total Plays
|72
|70
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|96
|216
|Rush Attempts
|33
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.9
|4.8
|Net Yards Passing
|260
|163
|Comp. - Att.
|22-39
|11-25
|Yards Per Pass
|6.7
|6.5
|Penalties - Yards
|8-82
|11-117
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-41.5
|5-38.6
|Return Yards
|74
|56
|Punts - Returns
|1-7
|3-14
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-67
|2-42
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|260
|PASS YDS
|163
|96
|RUSH YDS
|216
|356
|TOTAL YDS
|379
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
Z. Thomas 12 QB
|Z. Thomas
|22/38
|268
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
C. Peoples 6 RB
|C. Peoples
|12
|57
|0
|11
D. Harrington 4 RB
|D. Harrington
|12
|30
|0
|8
Z. Thomas 12 QB
|Z. Thomas
|9
|9
|0
|9
C. Wells 16 WR
|C. Wells
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
T. Hennigan 5 WR
|T. Hennigan
|10
|5
|88
|0
|36
M. Evans 18 TE
|M. Evans
|3
|2
|57
|0
|46
M. Williams 14 WR
|M. Williams
|8
|5
|54
|0
|15
J. Virgil 11 WR
|J. Virgil
|6
|3
|34
|1
|13
C. Wells 16 WR
|C. Wells
|6
|4
|23
|0
|10
Z. Crosby 85 TE
|Z. Crosby
|2
|2
|12
|0
|11
C. Peoples 6 RB
|C. Peoples
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
T. Cobb 7 LB
|T. Cobb
|10-4
|0.0
|0
S. Jolly 3 DB
|S. Jolly
|5-1
|0.0
|0
D. Jackson 52 LB
|D. Jackson
|5-3
|0.0
|0
R. Huff 21 DB
|R. Huff
|5-0
|0.0
|1
N. Hampton 31 LB
|N. Hampton
|4-2
|0.0
|0
K. Smith 13 DB
|K. Smith
|4-6
|0.0
|0
N. Ross 26 DB
|N. Ross
|3-3
|0.0
|0
B. Harrington 29 LB
|B. Harrington
|3-2
|0.0
|0
C. Spurlin 97 DL
|C. Spurlin
|2-2
|0.0
|0
S. Jean-Charles 8 DB
|S. Jean-Charles
|2-1
|0.0
|0
J. Earle 99 DL
|J. Earle
|2-2
|0.0
|0
E. Diarrassouba 57 DL
|E. Diarrassouba
|1-1
|0.0
|0
C. Staton 91 K
|C. Staton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. Taylor 9 DL
|D. Taylor
|1-2
|0.0
|0
T. Bird 51 LB
|T. Bird
|1-0
|0.0
|0
G. Blackstock 55 DL
|G. Blackstock
|1-3
|0.0
|0
S. Jones 12 DB
|S. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
T. Dawkins Jr. 91 DL
|T. Dawkins Jr.
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
C. Staton 91 K
|C. Staton
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
X. Subotsch 39 P
|X. Subotsch
|6
|41.5
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
J. Virgil 11 WR
|J. Virgil
|3
|17.7
|22
|0
M. Williams 14 WR
|M. Williams
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
T. Hennigan 5 WR
|T. Hennigan
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
G. Wells 8 QB
|G. Wells
|11/25
|163
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
B. Knox 20 RB
|B. Knox
|28
|138
|1
|21
G. Wells 8 QB
|G. Wells
|6
|43
|1
|16
S. Evans 5 RB
|S. Evans
|10
|33
|0
|7
X. Gaines 11 TE
|X. Gaines
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
X. Gaines 11 TE
|X. Gaines
|5
|2
|68
|0
|67
B. Thompson 13 WR
|B. Thompson
|7
|3
|37
|0
|19
W. Johnson 1 WR
|W. Johnson
|4
|2
|33
|0
|23
S. Evans 5 RB
|S. Evans
|2
|2
|12
|0
|6
S. Ahmed 80 WR
|S. Ahmed
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
T. Keaton 9 WR
|T. Keaton
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
D. Miller 83 TE
|D. Miller
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
C. Gammage 7 WR
|C. Gammage
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
G. Morrell 12 TE
|G. Morrell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
D. Pitts 1 S
|D. Pitts
|9-0
|0.0
|0
T. Beckett 4 LB
|T. Beckett
|9-4
|0.0
|0
S. Gilmore 3 DB
|S. Gilmore
|7-0
|0.0
|1
J. McClain-Sapp 7 DB
|J. McClain-Sapp
|3-0
|0.0
|0
N. Johnson 13 S
|N. Johnson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
R. Croom 92 DL
|R. Croom
|3-3
|0.0
|0
A. Beauplan 41 LB
|A. Beauplan
|2-1
|0.0
|0
B. Drayton 8 S
|B. Drayton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
D. Hodge 2 DL
|D. Hodge
|2-1
|1.5
|0
K. Cumberlander 32 DL
|K. Cumberlander
|2-1
|0.5
|0
S. Burton 0 DL
|S. Burton
|2-2
|0.0
|0
E. Neal 24 LB
|E. Neal
|2-2
|0.0
|0
T. Johnson 15 DL
|T. Johnson
|1-3
|1.0
|0
J. Bowers 10 DB
|J. Bowers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
E. Carpenter 90 DL
|E. Carpenter
|1-1
|0.0
|0
I. Bush 59 DL
|I. Bush
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
S. Ciucci 96 K
|S. Ciucci
|1/1
|29
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
R. LeFevre 43 P
|R. LeFevre
|5
|38.6
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
S. Evans 5 RB
|S. Evans
|2
|21.0
|34
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
T. Keaton 9 WR
|T. Keaton
|3
|4.7
|11
|0
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- TD (7 plays, 51 yards, 2:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 56-R.Casey kicks 65 yards from APP 35. 5-S.Evans to MSH 34 for 34 yards (56-R.Casey34-J.Heilig).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 34(14:52 - 1st) Penalty on APP 15-T.Roof Facemask Incidental 15 yards enforced at MSH 34.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 49(14:52 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to APP 30 for 21 yards (8-S.Jean-Charles).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 30(14:52 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Johnson.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 30(14:28 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to APP 21 for 9 yards (29-B.Harrington7-T.Cobb).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - MRSHL 21(14:20 - 1st) 8-G.Wells scrambles to APP 19 for 2 yards (13-K.Smith).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 19(13:59 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to APP 4 for 15 yards (52-D.Jackson13-K.Smith).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 4 - MRSHL 4(13:33 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to APP 2 for 2 yards (97-C.Spurlin9-D.Taylor).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - MRSHL 2(12:34 - 1st) 20-B.Knox runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:29 - 1st) 96-S.Ciucci extra point is good.
APLST
Mountaineers
- TD (15 plays, 85 yards, 5:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:29 - 1st) 35-C.Shirkey kicks 59 yards from MSH 35. 11-J.Virgil to APP 15 for 9 yards (16-B.Cavicante4-T.Beckett).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 15(12:25 - 1st) 4-D.Harrington to APP 15 for no gain (7-J.McClain-Sapp).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 15(11:46 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 11-J.Virgil. 11-J.Virgil to APP 28 for 13 yards (13-N.Johnson24-E.Neal).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 28(11:20 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 85-Z.Crosby. 85-Z.Crosby to APP 29 for 1 yard.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - APLST 29(10:42 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 16-C.Wells. 16-C.Wells to APP 35 for 6 yards (7-J.McClain-Sapp13-N.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - APLST 35(10:16 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas scrambles to APP 37 for 2 yards. Penalty on MSH 99-J.Edwards Offside 5 yards enforced at APP 35. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 40(10:00 - 1st) 4-D.Harrington to APP 40 for no gain (92-R.Croom4-T.Beckett).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 40(9:24 - 1st) 4-D.Harrington to APP 45 for 5 yards (90-E.Carpenter4-T.Beckett).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - APLST 45(9:12 - 1st) Penalty on MSH 7-J.McClain-Sapp Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at APP 45. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 40(9:00 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Williams.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 40(8:54 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to MSH 32 for 8 yards (10-J.Bowers13-N.Johnson).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - APLST 32(8:20 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to MSH 27 for 5 yards (1-D.Pitts).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 27(7:52 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams pushed ob at MSH 12 for 15 yards (4-T.Beckett).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - APLST 12(7:40 - 1st) Penalty on MSH 2-D.Hodge Personal Foul 6 yards enforced at MSH 12. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 6 - APLST 6(7:30 - 1st) Penalty on APP 70-C.Hodges False start 5 yards enforced at MSH 6. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 11 - APLST 11(7:17 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 11-J.Virgil. 11-J.Virgil runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:11 - 1st) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- Interception (8 plays, 16 yards, 3:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:11 - 1st) 56-R.Casey kicks 57 yards from APP 35. 5-S.Evans to MSH 16 for 8 yards. Team penalty on MSH Holding 8 yards enforced at MSH 16.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 8(6:59 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 8 for no gain (52-D.Jackson).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 8(6:30 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 13-B.Thompson. 13-B.Thompson to MSH 27 for 19 yards (7-T.Cobb).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 27(6:12 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 27 for no gain (31-N.Hampton7-T.Cobb).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 27(6:00 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 33 for 6 yards (21-R.Huff).
|+23 YD
|
3 & 4 - MRSHL 33(5:16 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 1-W.Johnson. 1-W.Johnson to APP 44 for 23 yards (29-B.Harrington).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 44(4:47 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to APP 36 for 8 yards (3-S.Jolly13-K.Smith).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - MRSHL 36(4:12 - 1st) 5-S.Evans to APP 33 for 3 yards (7-T.Cobb29-B.Harrington).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 33(3:45 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 11-X.Gaines INTERCEPTED by 21-R.Huff at APP 24. 21-R.Huff to APP 24 for no gain.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Punt (4 plays, 82 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+76 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 24(3:41 - 1st) 4-D.Harrington runs 76 yards for a touchdown.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 24(3:41 - 1st) 4-D.Harrington to APP 29 for 5 yards (4-T.Beckett).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - APLST 29(3:28 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to APP 32 for 3 yards (41-A.Beauplan92-R.Croom).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - APLST 32(2:47 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 18-M.Evans.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - APLST 32(2:44 - 1st) 39-X.Subotsch punts 35 yards from APP 32 to MSH 33 fair catch by 9-T.Keaton.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 33(2:37 - 1st) 5-S.Evans to MSH 37 for 4 yards (99-J.Earle7-T.Cobb).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MRSHL 37(1:58 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MRSHL 37(1:50 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 12-G.Morrell.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - MRSHL 37(1:47 - 1st) 43-R.LeFevre punts 34 yards from MSH 37 to APP 29 fair catch by 5-T.Hennigan.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Punt (5 plays, 13 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - APLST 29(1:41 - 1st) Penalty on APP 34-J.Heilig Unnecessary roughness 14 yards enforced at APP 29. No Play.
|+36 YD
|
1 & 24 - APLST 15(1:41 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to MSH 49 for 36 yards (3-S.Gilmore).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 49(1:12 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to MSH 49 for no gain (41-A.Beauplan92-R.Croom).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - APLST 49(0:34 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Virgil.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - APLST 49(0:29 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas sacked at APP 42 for -9 yards (15-T.Johnson2-D.Hodge).
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - APLST 42(0:17 - 1st) 39-X.Subotsch punts 46 yards from APP 42. 9-T.Keaton to MSH 15 for 3 yards.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- Punt (4 plays, 18 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 15(0:08 - 1st) 8-G.Wells to MSH 31 for 16 yards (12-S.Jones).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 31(15:00 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 32 for 1 yard (31-N.Hampton57-E.Diarrassouba).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - MRSHL 32(14:26 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells to MSH 33 for 1 yard (3-S.Jolly).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - MRSHL 33(13:41 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 11-X.Gaines.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - MRSHL 33(13:37 - 2nd) 43-R.LeFevre punts 46 yards from MSH 33 to APP 21 fair catch by 5-T.Hennigan.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Punt (9 plays, 25 yards, 4:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 21(13:31 - 2nd) 4-D.Harrington to APP 23 for 2 yards (0-S.Burton59-I.Bush).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - APLST 23(13:00 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas scrambles to APP 24 for 1 yard (4-T.Beckett).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - APLST 24(12:20 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 11-J.Virgil. 11-J.Virgil to APP 34 for 10 yards (1-D.Pitts90-E.Carpenter).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 34(11:52 - 2nd) 4-D.Harrington to APP 36 for 2 yards (3-S.Gilmore).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - APLST 36(11:19 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 85-Z.Crosby. 85-Z.Crosby pushed ob at APP 47 for 11 yards (1-D.Pitts).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 47(10:53 - 2nd) 4-D.Harrington to MSH 45 for 8 yards (3-S.Gilmore0-S.Burton).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - APLST 45(10:16 - 2nd) 4-D.Harrington to MSH 44 for 1 yard (32-K.Cumberlander41-A.Beauplan).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - APLST 44(9:41 - 2nd) Penalty on APP 74-A.Hardy False start 5 yards enforced at MSH 44. No Play.
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - APLST 49(9:24 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas sacked at APP 46 for -5 yards (15-T.Johnson32-K.Cumberlander).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - APLST 46(8:44 - 2nd) 39-X.Subotsch punts 34 yards from APP 46 to MSH 20 fair catch by 9-T.Keaton.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- FG (15 plays, 68 yards, 6:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 20(8:36 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells complete to 80-S.Ahmed. 80-S.Ahmed to MSH 32 for 12 yards (26-N.Ross29-B.Harrington).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 32(8:14 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 37 for 5 yards (31-N.Hampton7-T.Cobb).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 5 - MRSHL 37(7:48 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 48 for 11 yards (3-S.Jolly26-N.Ross).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 48(7:12 - 2nd) Penalty on MSH 78-A.Salguero False start 5 yards enforced at MSH 48. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - MRSHL 43(6:53 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 47 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - MRSHL 47(6:20 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 83-D.Miller.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 11 - MRSHL 47(6:16 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox pushed ob at APP 39 for 14 yards (21-R.Huff).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 39(5:44 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to APP 39 for no gain (21-R.Huff).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 39(5:03 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells complete to 11-X.Gaines. 11-X.Gaines to APP 38 for 1 yard (29-B.Harrington26-N.Ross).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 9 - MRSHL 38(4:23 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells complete to 5-S.Evans. 5-S.Evans to APP 32 for 6 yards (7-T.Cobb8-S.Jean-Charles).
|+6 YD
|
4 & 3 - MRSHL 32(0:34 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells complete to 5-S.Evans. 5-S.Evans runs ob at APP 26 for 6 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 26(3:40 - 2nd) Penalty on APP 8-S.Jean-Charles Personal Foul 13 yards enforced at APP 26. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 13(3:20 - 2nd) 5-S.Evans to APP 12 for 1 yard (51-T.Bird91-T.Dawkins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MRSHL 12(2:42 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Thompson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - MRSHL 12(2:38 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Johnson.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - MRSHL 12(2:32 - 2nd) 96-S.Ciucci 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Interception (10 plays, -11 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:28 - 2nd) 35-C.Shirkey kicks 62 yards from MSH 35. 11-J.Virgil to APP 25 for 22 yards (16-B.Cavicante41-A.Beauplan).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 25(2:22 - 2nd) 6-C.Peoples to APP 34 for 9 yards (2-D.Hodge8-B.Drayton).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - APLST 34(1:57 - 2nd) 6-C.Peoples to APP 38 for 4 yards (4-T.Beckett).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - APLST 38(1:38 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hennigan. Penalty on MSH 3-S.Gilmore Pass interference 15 yards enforced at APP 38. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 47(1:31 - 2nd) 4-D.Harrington to MSH 45 for 2 yards (4-T.Beckett15-T.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - APLST 45(1:09 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Williams. Team penalty on APP Illegal motion 5 yards enforced at MSH 45. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 13 - APLST 50(1:06 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hennigan. Penalty on MSH 3-S.Gilmore Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MSH 50. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - APLST 35(1:01 - 2nd) Penalty on MSH 3-S.Gilmore Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MSH 35. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 20(1:01 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas scrambles to MSH 19 for 1 yard (24-E.Neal4-T.Beckett).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - APLST 19(0:54 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Williams.
|Int
|
3 & 9 - APLST 19(0:51 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Virgil INTERCEPTED by 3-S.Gilmore at MSH 14. 3-S.Gilmore runs ob at MSH 14 for no gain.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- Halftime (1 plays, 2 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 14(0:46 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 16 for 2 yards (31-N.Hampton55-G.Blackstock).
APLST
Mountaineers
- Punt (5 plays, 21 yards, 1:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 35-C.Shirkey kicks 63 yards from MSH 35. 11-J.Virgil to APP 24 for 22 yards (4-T.Beckett).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 24(14:54 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 18-M.Evans. 18-M.Evans pushed ob at APP 35 for 11 yards (1-D.Pitts).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - APLST 35(14:36 - 3rd) 4-D.Harrington to APP 38 for 3 yards. Penalty on MSH 92-R.Croom Holding 10 yards enforced at APP 38. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 48(14:18 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Williams.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - APLST 48(14:12 - 3rd) 4-D.Harrington to APP 48 for no gain (1-D.Pitts).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - APLST 48(13:37 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Virgil.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - APLST 48(13:27 - 3rd) 39-X.Subotsch punts 45 yards from APP 48. 9-T.Keaton to MSH 7 for no gain (12-S.Jones).
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- Punt (12 plays, 44 yards, 4:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 7(13:21 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 7 for no gain (9-D.Taylor97-C.Spurlin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 7(13:04 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Thompson.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - MRSHL 7(12:58 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 20 for 13 yards (21-R.Huff).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 20(12:19 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 23 for 3 yards (7-T.Cobb31-N.Hampton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MRSHL 23(11:50 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 11-X.Gaines.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - MRSHL 23(11:15 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells complete to 1-W.Johnson. 1-W.Johnson to MSH 33 for 10 yards (3-S.Jolly).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 33(10:53 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 34 for 1 yard (7-T.Cobb52-D.Jackson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - MRSHL 34(10:20 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells complete to 9-T.Keaton. 9-T.Keaton to MSH 35 for 1 yard (7-T.Cobb13-K.Smith).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - MRSHL 35(10:00 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Johnson. Penalty on APP 8-S.Jean-Charles Pass interference 10 yards enforced at MSH 35. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 45(9:56 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to APP 49 for 6 yards (99-J.Earle13-K.Smith).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - MRSHL 49(9:20 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 80-S.Ahmed.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MRSHL 49(9:16 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Gammage.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - MRSHL 49(9:13 - 3rd) 43-R.LeFevre punts 37 yards from APP 49 out of bounds at the APP 12.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Punt (8 plays, 26 yards, 3:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - APLST 12(9:06 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas sacked at APP 10 for -2 yards (2-D.Hodge).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 12 - APLST 10(8:31 - 3rd) 6-C.Peoples to APP 13 for 3 yards (1-D.Pitts4-T.Beckett).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - APLST 13(7:54 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 7-J.McClain-Sapp at APP 13. 7-J.McClain-Sapp to APP 13 for no gain. Penalty on MSH 7-J.McClain-Sapp Pass interference 8 yards enforced at APP 13. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 21(7:32 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan pushed ob at APP 30 for 9 yards (3-S.Gilmore).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - APLST 30(7:04 - 3rd) 6-C.Peoples to APP 34 for 4 yards (4-T.Beckett59-I.Bush).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 34(6:40 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 34(6:32 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 16-C.Wells. 16-C.Wells pushed ob at APP 38 for 4 yards (13-N.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - APLST 38(5:56 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 6-C.Peoples. 6-C.Peoples to APP 38 for no gain (3-S.Gilmore24-E.Neal).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - APLST 38(5:24 - 3rd) 39-X.Subotsch punts 41 yards from APP 38 to MSH 21 fair catch by 9-T.Keaton.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- TD (2 plays, 79 yards, 0:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+67 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 21(5:18 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells complete to 11-X.Gaines. 11-X.Gaines to APP 12 for 67 yards (21-R.Huff3-S.Jolly).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 12(4:50 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:44 - 3rd) 96-S.Ciucci extra point is good.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Punt (6 plays, 25 yards, 2:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:44 - 3rd) 35-C.Shirkey kicks 64 yards from MSH 35. 14-M.Williams to APP 15 for 14 yards (10-J.Bowers).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 15(4:38 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 16-C.Wells.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 15(4:33 - 3rd) 6-C.Peoples to APP 20 for 5 yards (92-R.Croom0-S.Burton).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 5 - APLST 20(4:02 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams pushed ob at APP 35 for 15 yards (1-D.Pitts).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 35(3:41 - 3rd) 6-C.Peoples to APP 37 for 2 yards (15-T.Johnson92-R.Croom).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - APLST 37(3:10 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas scrambles to APP 40 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - APLST 40(2:25 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hennigan.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - APLST 40(2:22 - 3rd) 39-X.Subotsch punts 48 yards from APP 40. 9-T.Keaton pushed ob at MSH 23 for 11 yards (15-T.Roof).
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 23(2:11 - 3rd) 5-S.Evans to MSH 24 for 1 yard (52-D.Jackson26-N.Ross).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MRSHL 24(1:34 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Thompson.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - MRSHL 24(1:31 - 3rd) 5-S.Evans to MSH 29 for 5 yards (7-T.Cobb13-K.Smith).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - MRSHL 29(0:51 - 3rd) 43-R.LeFevre punts 43 yards from MSH 29. 5-T.Hennigan to APP 35 for 7 yards (16-B.Cavicante34-J.Davis).
APLST
Mountaineers
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 35(0:41 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 16-C.Wells. 16-C.Wells to APP 45 for 10 yards (3-S.Gilmore).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 45(0:14 - 3rd) 4-D.Harrington to APP 47 for 2 yards (32-K.Cumberlander59-I.Bush).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - APLST 47(15:00 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hennigan.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - APLST 47(14:54 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas pushed ob at MSH 46 for 7 yards (24-E.Neal).
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- Downs (13 plays, 66 yards, 7:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 20(14:16 - 4th) 5-S.Evans to MSH 21 for 1 yard (7-T.Cobb13-K.Smith).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 9 - MRSHL 21(13:30 - 4th) 8-G.Wells complete to 13-B.Thompson. 13-B.Thompson to MSH 36 for 15 yards (8-S.Jean-Charles).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 36(12:51 - 4th) 11-X.Gaines pushed ob at MSH 38 for 2 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - MRSHL 38(12:11 - 4th) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 11-X.Gaines. Penalty on APP 52-D.Jackson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MSH 38. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 47(12:06 - 4th) 5-S.Evans to APP 42 for 5 yards (52-D.Jackson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - MRSHL 42(11:33 - 4th) 5-S.Evans to APP 40 for 2 yards (57-E.Diarrassouba52-D.Jackson).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - MRSHL 40(10:49 - 4th) 5-S.Evans to APP 33 for 7 yards (26-N.Ross99-J.Earle).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 33(10:12 - 4th) 8-G.Wells to APP 25 for 8 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - MRSHL 25(9:31 - 4th) 5-S.Evans to APP 21 for 4 yards (13-K.Smith91-T.Dawkins).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 21(8:51 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to APP 21 for no gain (26-N.Ross99-J.Earle).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 21(8:07 - 4th) 8-G.Wells complete to 13-B.Thompson. 13-B.Thompson to APP 18 for 3 yards (3-S.Jolly97-C.Spurlin).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - MRSHL 18(7:22 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to APP 14 for 4 yards (13-K.Smith).
|No Gain
|
4 & 3 - MRSHL 14(6:45 - 4th) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Thompson.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Missed FG (13 plays, 77 yards, 3:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 14(6:38 - 4th) 6-C.Peoples pushed ob at APP 25 for 11 yards (4-T.Beckett).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 25(6:21 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas to APP 28 for 3 yards (8-B.Drayton).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - APLST 28(5:51 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to APP 30 for 2 yards (4-T.Beckett). Penalty on MSH 2-D.Hodge Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at APP 30.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 45(5:40 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to MSH 46 for 9 yards (1-D.Pitts).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 1 - APLST 46(5:17 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams pushed ob at MSH 33 for 13 yards (7-J.McClain-Sapp).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 33(4:52 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hennigan.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - APLST 33(4:47 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 16-C.Wells.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - APLST 33(4:41 - 4th) 6-C.Peoples pushed ob at MSH 23 for 10 yards (0-S.Burton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 23(4:11 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 23(4:03 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas scrambles to MSH 14 FUMBLES (4-T.Beckett). 6-C.Peoples to MSH 13 for no gain.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 13(3:45 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 16-C.Wells. 16-C.Wells to MSH 10 for 3 yards (13-N.Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - APLST 10(3:33 - 4th) 6-C.Peoples to MSH 9 for 1 yard (92-R.Croom).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - APLST 9(3:03 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hennigan.
|No Good
|
4 & 6 - APLST 9(2:58 - 4th) 91-C.Staton 26 yards Field Goal is No Good.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- Punt (6 plays, 15 yards, 2:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 20(2:54 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to MSH 23 for 3 yards (7-T.Cobb9-D.Taylor).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - MRSHL 23(2:48 - 4th) 8-G.Wells to MSH 27 for 4 yards (7-T.Cobb).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - MRSHL 27(2:43 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to MSH 33 for 6 yards (13-K.Smith31-N.Hampton).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 33(2:07 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to MSH 35 for 2 yards (52-D.Jackson55-G.Blackstock).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MRSHL 35(2:02 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to MSH 35 for no gain (55-G.Blackstock52-D.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - MRSHL 35(1:16 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to MSH 35 for no gain (97-C.Spurlin55-G.Blackstock).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - MRSHL 35(0:30 - 4th) 43-R.LeFevre punts 33 yards from MSH 35 out of bounds at the APP 32.
APLST
Mountaineers
- End of Game (4 plays, 35 yards, 0:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 32(0:20 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan pushed ob at MSH 48 for 20 yards (3-S.Gilmore).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 48(0:13 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to MSH 33 for 15 yards (1-D.Pitts).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 33(0:04 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas spikes the ball at MSH 33 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - APLST 33(0:04 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hennigan.
