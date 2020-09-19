|
Lawrence, No. 1 Clemson overwhelm The Citadel 49-0
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) Trevor Lawrence threw nine passes Saturday. Three of them went for touchdowns.
It was that kind of day for No. 1 Clemson.
Lawrence and star running back Travis Etienne got plenty of rest as the top-ranked Tigers rolled to a 49-0 victory over The Citadel.
Lawrence was 8 for 9 for 168 yards, including first-half scoring passes of 54 and 17 yards to Frank Ladson Jr. and 44 yards to Amari Rodgers.
''Might have been my most efficient day since I've been here,'' he said. ''That was just fun.''
Lawrence also rushed for his third TD already this season, leading the way as the Tigers (2-0) improved to 35-0 against teams from the Football Championship Subdivision. Clemson came out fast, stayed sharp and played just about everybody available in the runaway victory.
''Good to see that maturity and leadership, no matter who we play,'' coach Dabo Swinney said.
Lawrence missed his first throw - Rodgers dropped a ball that hit his hands - before hitting his last eight.
The Heisman Trophy favorite was largely done when Clemson went up 28-0 in the first quarter. He returned for one second-quarter series and quickly added points with a perfectly thrown pass down the left side to Ladson.
''It was good for us to take care of business early and build depth,'' Lawrence said.
Backup quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, the freshman heir apparent to Lawrence, rushed for his first two college touchdowns in the rout against the Bulldogs (0-2).
Two-time reigning ACC player of the year Etienne ran for 68 yards on only eight carries, joining Lawrence as a happy spectator for most of the day.
Clemson's defense shut down the Bulldogs' triple-option, holding them to 86 yards on the ground after they rushed for 200 yards last week at South Florida. The Tigers posted their first shutout since defeating Ohio State 31-0 in the CFP semifinals in 2016.
''To me defensively, that was the story of the day,'' Swinney said. ''To hold those guys out of the end zone for four quarters, that's almost impossible.''
Freshman defensive end Myles Murphy forced a fumble that linebacker James Skalski turned into a 17-yard TD in the opening quarter.
Skalski was pleased with his touchdown. He was even happier about the shutout.
''When you're a defensive guy, that's what you want to do, get that goose egg,'' he said.
It was a satisfying show for the crowd of 18,609 for Clemson's first home game amid the coronavirus pandemic. The state of South Carolina gave approval for the Tigers to host about 19,000 people, less than a quarter of their 81,500 capacity at Memorial Stadium.
Tailgaters were spaced far apart for pregame meals and cornhole contests. Once inside, people sat in socially distant rows.
The sidelines were solely for the teams, with cheerleaders, the Tiger mascot and marching band moved to the stadium's hill.
Clemson's celebrated stadium entrance was one of the few game-day traditions that remained, with Swinney pulling down his Tiger Paw mask to excite the crowd before the team touched Howard's Rock and sped down the hill.
The Tigers, who wore helmet stickers in support of social justice at Wake Forest last week, continued those initiatives when they stood locked arm-in-arm on the sidelines after the opening quarter while a message on the scoreboard flashed ''Unity. All In. Together.''
Swinney encouraged fans to stand up in support of his team.
Black boxes 10 yards long on both sidelines had the words ''Unity'' and ''Equality.''
''I told the team, we have the best gameday environment in normal times and the best game day environment in pandemic times,'' Swinney said. ''It was great.''
THE TAKEAWAY
The Citadel: The best thing about this one for the Bulldogs could be the $450,000 they got from Clemson for the game. Although, they did hold the Tigers backups off the scoreboard the final two quarters with two fourth-down stops and a fumble recovery.
Clemson: The Tigers put the game away early and no one got hurt heading into an off week. Lawrence and Etienne continued their strong play and look more than ready to keep dominating when ACC play continues in two weeks.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Since Clemson was only top-six team playing, it's hard to imagine any change with the Tigers' No. 1 ranking.
FULL TIME
The Citadel coach Brent Thompson said he declined an offer to shorten the last two quarters or use a running clock for the final 30 minutes.
''It didn't matter if we were getting beat by 100 or getting beat by 50, we were going to stand in there and we were going to play,'' Thompson said.
UP NEXT
The Citadel plays its only home game of its four-game fall schedule against Eastern Kentucky on Saturday.
Clemson continues its three-game homestand against Virginia on Oct. 3.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|16
|Rushing
|4
|5
|Passing
|3
|10
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-16
|8-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|140
|397
|Total Plays
|59
|60
|Avg Gain
|2.4
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|86
|162
|Rush Attempts
|48
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.8
|4.9
|Net Yards Passing
|54
|235
|Comp. - Att.
|3-11
|19-27
|Yards Per Pass
|4.9
|8.7
|Penalties - Yards
|11-75
|5-35
|Touchdowns
|0
|7
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|4-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|10-41.8
|3-46.0
|Return Yards
|16
|89
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|5-89
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-16
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|54
|PASS YDS
|235
|
|
|86
|RUSH YDS
|162
|
|
|140
|TOTAL YDS
|397
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Rainey 16 QB
|B. Rainey
|2/9
|38
|0
|0
|
R. Webb 22 WR
|R. Webb
|1/1
|38
|0
|0
|
J. Adams 1 QB
|J. Adams
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Adams 1 QB
|J. Adams
|12
|50
|0
|17
|
E. Nwanze 32 RB
|E. Nwanze
|11
|20
|0
|5
|
K. White 23 RB
|K. White
|5
|20
|0
|17
|
D. Hampton 40 RB
|D. Hampton
|1
|11
|0
|1
|
D. Brechtel III 46 RB
|D. Brechtel III
|3
|5
|0
|3
|
K. Sessions 8 RB
|K. Sessions
|3
|-1
|0
|1
|
B. Rainey 16 QB
|B. Rainey
|10
|-8
|0
|4
|
C. Wallace 27 RB
|C. Wallace
|3
|-11
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. McCarthy 12 WR
|R. McCarthy
|2
|1
|38
|0
|38
|
R. Webb 22 WR
|R. Webb
|3
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
K. Sessions 8 RB
|K. Sessions
|4
|1
|16
|0
|16
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
W. Eubanks III 9 LB
|W. Eubanks III
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Middleton 33 CB
|J. Middleton
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Britton Jr. 39 LB
|A. Britton Jr.
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Beverly 17 DB
|C. Beverly
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
S. Faulkner 25 DB
|S. Faulkner
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|
D. Owens 72 DL
|D. Owens
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mack 7 DB
|D. Mack
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Smith 98 DL
|J. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Gordon 11 DB
|P. Gordon
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Covey 48 DL
|G. Covey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Blount 49 LB
|M. Blount
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Davis 2 LB
|A. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Black 6 DL
|H. Black
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Horn 45 LB
|B. Horn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. McDowell 20 DL
|M. McDowell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Greene IV 44 DL
|D. Greene IV
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Kintner 86 K
|C. Kintner
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Campbell 90 P
|M. Campbell
|10
|41.8
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Adams 1 QB
|J. Adams
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
|T. Lawrence
|8/9
|168
|3
|0
|
D. Uiagalelei 5 QB
|D. Uiagalelei
|8/11
|75
|0
|0
|
H. Helms 18 QB
|H. Helms
|2/2
|1
|0
|0
|
T. Phommachanh 7 QB
|T. Phommachanh
|1/5
|-1
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|8
|68
|0
|28
|
D. Rencher 21 RB
|D. Rencher
|4
|28
|0
|16
|
C. Mellusi 27 RB
|C. Mellusi
|4
|25
|0
|8
|
T. Phommachanh 7 QB
|T. Phommachanh
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
D. Bowman 1 RB
|D. Bowman
|3
|10
|0
|6
|
L. Dixon 23 RB
|L. Dixon
|3
|10
|0
|4
|
M. Dukes 19 RB
|M. Dukes
|2
|8
|0
|7
|
D. Uiagalelei 5 QB
|D. Uiagalelei
|3
|7
|2
|6
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
|T. Lawrence
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
K. Pace 14 RB
|K. Pace
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
H. Helms 18 QB
|H. Helms
|1
|-9
|0
|-9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
F. Ladson Jr. 2 WR
|F. Ladson Jr.
|3
|3
|87
|2
|54
|
E. Williams 6 WR
|E. Williams
|5
|3
|58
|0
|38
|
A. Rodgers 3 WR
|A. Rodgers
|2
|1
|44
|1
|44
|
C. Powell 17 WR
|C. Powell
|2
|2
|25
|0
|13
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
W. Brown 82 WR
|W. Brown
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Swinney 81 WR
|D. Swinney
|2
|2
|6
|0
|3
|
W. Swinney 22 WR
|W. Swinney
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Allen 84 TE
|D. Allen
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
T. Herbstreit 86 WR
|T. Herbstreit
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
A. Ajou 11 WR
|A. Ajou
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Ennis 87 TE
|S. Ennis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Chalk 25 TE
|J. Chalk
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Pace 14 RB
|K. Pace
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|
C. Mellusi 27 RB
|C. Mellusi
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Venables 15 LB
|J. Venables
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Williams 40 DE
|G. Williams
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Jefferies 90 DT
|D. Jefferies
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Maguire 30 LB
|K. Maguire
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Turner 38 S
|E. Turner
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ba. Spector 10 LB
|Ba. Spector
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Jo. Williams 59 DT
|Jo. Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Skalski 47 LB
|J. Skalski
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Upshaw 53 DE
|R. Upshaw
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
M. Murphy 98 DE
|M. Murphy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pinckney 44 DT
|N. Pinckney
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Capehart 19 DL
|D. Capehart
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Simpson 22 LB
|T. Simpson
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Maloney 49 LB
|M. Maloney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Edwards 69 OL
|Ja. Edwards
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Booth Jr. 23 CB
|A. Booth Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Thornton III 16 S
|R. Thornton III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Zanders 36 S
|L. Zanders
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Davis II 2 CB
|F. Davis II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Turner 24 S
|N. Turner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Edwards 95 DT
|Ja. Edwards
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bentley 42 LB
|L. Bentley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Patterson 17 LB
|K. Patterson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bresee 11 DL
|B. Bresee
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Reuben 32 DT
|E. Reuben
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Swint 14 LB
|K. Swint
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
T. Venables 12 S
|T. Venables
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Greene 21 CB
|M. Greene
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jones 26 CB
|S. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Allen 45 LB
|S. Allen
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mascoll 7 DE
|J. Mascoll
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Henry 5 DE
|K. Henry
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Spiers 48 P
|W. Spiers
|3
|46.0
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Rodgers 3 WR
|A. Rodgers
|2
|18.5
|21
|0
|
D. Kendrick 1 CB
|D. Kendrick
|1
|-1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|1
|44.0
|44
|0
|
W. Swinney 22 WR
|W. Swinney
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 2:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 90-M.Campbell kicks 40 yards from CIT 35 to CLE 25 fair catch by 85-J.Lay.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(15:00 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 28 for 3 yards (39-A.Britton25-S.Faulkner).
|+28 YD
|
2 & 7 - CLEM 28(14:39 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne pushed ob at CIT 44 for 28 yards (25-S.Faulkner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 44(14:11 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Rodgers.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 44(14:06 - 1st) 23-L.Dixon to CIT 41 for 3 yards (7-D.Mack).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 7 - CLEM 41(13:31 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to CIT 28 for 13 yards (33-J.Middleton).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 28(13:08 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne to CIT 17 for 11 yards (9-W.Eubanks III).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 17(12:42 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 2-F.Ladson. 2-F.Ladson runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:36 - 1st) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
CIT
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 2:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:36 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to CIT End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CIT 25(12:36 - 1st) 16-B.Rainey to CIT 25 for no gain (47-J.Skalski).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - CIT 25(11:58 - 1st) 32-E.Nwanze to CIT 29 for 4 yards (47-J.Skalski).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - CIT 29(11:13 - 1st) 23-K.White to CIT 33 for 4 yards (36-L.Zanders).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - CIT 33(10:22 - 1st) 90-M.Campbell punts 42 yards from CIT 33. 3-A.Rodgers pushed ob at CLE 46 for 21 yards (48-G.Covey). Team penalty on CIT Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at CLE 46.
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (2 plays, 49 yards, 0:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 49(10:10 - 1st) 23-L.Dixon to CIT 44 for 5 yards. Penalty on CIT 6-H.Black Offside 5 yards enforced at CIT 49. No Play.
|+44 YD
|
1 & 5 - CLEM 44(9:50 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:41 - 1st) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
CIT
Bulldogs
- Punt (7 plays, -9 yards, 3:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:41 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to CIT End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CIT 25(9:41 - 1st) Penalty on CIT 22-R.Webb False start 5 yards enforced at CIT 25. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - CIT 20(9:41 - 1st) 16-B.Rainey to CIT 24 for 4 yards (10-B.Spector44-N.Pinckney).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 11 - CIT 24(8:58 - 1st) 16-B.Rainey complete to 8-K.Sessions. 8-K.Sessions to CIT 40 for 16 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CIT 40(8:32 - 1st) 32-E.Nwanze to CIT 40 for no gain (5-K.Henry). Penalty on CIT 68-S.Carlay Chop block 15 yards enforced at CIT 40. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 25 - CIT 25(8:01 - 1st) 27-C.Wallace to CIT 24 for -1 yard (10-B.Spector26-S.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 26 - CIT 24(7:21 - 1st) 16-B.Rainey to CIT 24 for no gain (30-K.Maguire59-J.Williams).
|-8 YD
|
3 & 26 - CIT 24(6:32 - 1st) 16-B.Rainey to CIT 16 FUMBLES. 16-B.Rainey to CIT 16 for no gain.
|Punt
|
4 & 34 - CIT 16(5:55 - 1st) 90-M.Campbell punts 45 yards from CIT 16. 3-A.Rodgers to CIT 45 for 16 yards (9-W.Eubanks III).
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (9 plays, 45 yards, 3:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 45(5:45 - 1st) Penalty on CLE 55-H.Rayburn False start 5 yards enforced at CIT 45. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - CLEM 50(5:45 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to CIT 47 for 3 yards (17-C.Beverly).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 12 - CLEM 47(5:12 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 2-F.Ladson. 2-F.Ladson pushed ob at CIT 31 for 16 yards (17-C.Beverly).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 31(4:49 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to CIT 26 for 5 yards (39-A.Britton).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - CLEM 26(4:17 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 6-E.Williams. 6-E.Williams to CIT 25 for 1 yard (25-S.Faulkner).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 4 - CLEM 25(3:41 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to CIT 3 for 22 yards (33-J.Middleton).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 3 - CLEM 3(3:06 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to CIT 2 for 1 yard (39-A.Britton49-M.Blount).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - CLEM 2(2:41 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to CIT 2 for no gain (72-D.Owens).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - CLEM 2(2:04 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:00 - 1st) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:51 - 1st) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(1:51 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35. 1-J.Adams to CIT 16 for 16 yards (27-C.Donnelly).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 16(1:46 - 1st) 8-K.Sessions to CIT 17 for 1 yard (24-N.Turner).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - CLEM 17(1:02 - 1st) 16-B.Rainey to CIT 16 for -1 yard (98-M.Murphy).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - CLEM 16(0:13 - 1st) Team penalty on CIT Delay of game 5 yards enforced at CIT 16. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 15 - CLEM 11(15:00 - 2nd) 32-E.Nwanze to CIT 12 for 1 yard (11-B.Bresee15-J.Venables).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - CLEM 12(14:27 - 2nd) 90-M.Campbell punts 38 yards from CIT 12. 9-T.Etienne pushed ob at CIT 6 for 44 yards (36-J.Douglas).
CIT
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 6 - CIT 6(14:13 - 2nd) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 84-D.Allen. 84-D.Allen to CIT 4 for 2 yards (9-W.Eubanks III25-S.Faulkner).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - CIT 4(13:44 - 2nd) 23-L.Dixon to CIT 1 for 3 yards (9-W.Eubanks III25-S.Faulkner).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - CIT 1(13:03 - 2nd) 5-D.Uiagalelei runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:00 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (3 plays, 72 yards, 1:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:00 - 2nd) 41-J.Weitz kicks 40 yards from CLE 35 to CIT 25 fair catch by 1-J.Adams.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(13:00 - 2nd) 16-B.Rainey to CIT 24 for -1 yard (44-N.Pinckney).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - CLEM 24(12:21 - 2nd) 32-E.Nwanze to CIT 24 for no gain (15-J.Venables5-K.Henry).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - CLEM 24(11:41 - 2nd) 23-K.White to CIT 24 for no gain (23-A.Booth).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - CLEM 24(11:05 - 2nd) 90-M.Campbell punts 48 yards from CIT 24 to CLE 28 fair catch by 1-D.Kendrick.
CIT
Bulldogs
- Punt (4 plays, -12 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIT 28(10:59 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 34 for 6 yards (9-W.Eubanks III).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 4 - CIT 34(10:35 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to CLE 46 for 12 yards (33-J.Middleton).
|+54 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIT 46(10:03 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 2-F.Ladson. 2-F.Ladson runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:55 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (9 plays, 61 yards, 3:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:55 - 2nd) 41-J.Weitz kicks 40 yards from CLE 35 to CIT 25 fair catch by 27-C.Wallace.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(9:55 - 2nd) 32-E.Nwanze to CIT 26 for 1 yard (42-L.Bentley).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - CLEM 26(9:24 - 2nd) 16-B.Rainey incomplete.
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - CLEM 26(9:20 - 2nd) Penalty on CIT 78-T.Crawford False start 5 yards enforced at CIT 26. No Play.
|Sack
|
3 & 14 - CLEM 21(9:20 - 2nd) 16-B.Rainey sacked at CIT 13 for -8 yards (22-T.Simpson).
|Punt
|
4 & 22 - CLEM 13(8:43 - 2nd) 90-M.Campbell punts 47 yards from CIT 13. 1-D.Kendrick to CLE 39 for -1 yard (36-J.Douglas).
CIT
Bulldogs
- Punt (10 plays, 37 yards, 4:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIT 39(8:31 - 2nd) 23-L.Dixon to CLE 43 for 4 yards (9-W.Eubanks III).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - CIT 43(7:59 - 2nd) 5-D.Uiagalelei incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Ajou. Penalty on CIT 7-D.Mack Pass interference 15 yards enforced at CLE 43. No Play.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIT 42(7:51 - 2nd) 21-D.Rencher to CIT 26 for 16 yards (25-S.Faulkner).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIT 26(7:37 - 2nd) 21-D.Rencher to CIT 22 for 4 yards (9-W.Eubanks III25-S.Faulkner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - CIT 22(7:05 - 2nd) 5-D.Uiagalelei incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Williams.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - CIT 22(6:59 - 2nd) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 82-W.Brown. 82-W.Brown to CIT 14 for 8 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIT 14(6:45 - 2nd) 21-D.Rencher to CIT 6 for 8 yards (72-D.Owens).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - CIT 6(6:13 - 2nd) 21-D.Rencher to CIT 6 for no gain (39-A.Britton).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - CIT 6(5:37 - 2nd) 5-D.Uiagalelei runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:31 - 2nd) 41-J.Weitz extra point is good.
CLEM
Tigers
- Halftime (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:31 - 2nd) 41-J.Weitz kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to CIT End Zone. touchback.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(5:31 - 2nd) 27-C.Wallace to CIT 23 for -2 yards (17-K.Patterson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 12 - CLEM 23(5:20 - 2nd) Penalty on CLE 1-D.Kendrick Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at CIT 23. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 38(5:10 - 2nd) 32-E.Nwanze to CIT 39 for 1 yard (44-N.Pinckney).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - CLEM 39(4:38 - 2nd) 32-E.Nwanze to CIT 44 for 5 yards (40-G.Williams).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - CLEM 44(4:05 - 2nd) Penalty on CIT 67-P.Howard-Whitaker False start 5 yards enforced at CIT 44. No Play.
|+22 YD
|
3 & 9 - CLEM 39(3:42 - 2nd) 16-B.Rainey complete to 22-R.Webb. 22-R.Webb pushed ob at CLE 39 for 22 yards (2-F.Davis).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 39(3:12 - 2nd) Team penalty on CIT False start 5 yards enforced at CLE 39. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 15 - CLEM 44(2:49 - 2nd) 32-E.Nwanze to CLE 43 for 1 yard (90-D.Jefferies).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 14 - CLEM 43(2:18 - 2nd) 32-E.Nwanze to CLE 39 for 4 yards (30-K.Maguire).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 10 - CLEM 39(1:30 - 2nd) 16-B.Rainey to CLE 38 for 1 yard (15-J.Venables).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - CLEM 38(0:42 - 2nd) 90-M.Campbell punts 30 yards from CLE 38 to the CLE 8 downed by 2-A.Davis.
CIT
Bulldogs
- Punt (5 plays, 19 yards, 2:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIT 8(0:32 - 2nd) 7-T.Phommachanh to CLE 15 for 7 yards (9-W.Eubanks III44-D.Greene).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - CIT 15(0:25 - 2nd) 7-T.Phommachanh incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Ajou.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 3 - CIT 15(0:20 - 2nd) to CLE 13 FUMBLES. 7-T.Phommachanh to CLE 13 for no gain (72-D.Owens).
CLEM
Tigers
- Downs (10 plays, 53 yards, 4:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 36-Q.Castner kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to CIT End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(15:00 - 3rd) 32-E.Nwanze to CIT 25 for no gain (15-J.Venables11-B.Bresee).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 25(14:26 - 3rd) 23-K.White pushed ob at CIT 42 for 17 yards (16-R.Thornton).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 42(14:00 - 3rd) 16-B.Rainey to CIT 43 for 1 yard (59-J.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - CLEM 43(13:23 - 3rd) 16-B.Rainey incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Sessions.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 9 - CLEM 43(13:18 - 3rd) 32-E.Nwanze to CIT 44 for 1 yard (59-J.Williams).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - CLEM 44(12:41 - 3rd) 90-M.Campbell punts 51 yards from CIT 44. 22-W.Swinney to CLE 14 for 9 yards (89-B.Steele).
CIT
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIT 14(12:29 - 3rd) 27-C.Mellusi to CLE 22 for 8 yards (39-A.Britton25-S.Faulkner).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - CIT 22(12:11 - 3rd) 27-C.Mellusi to CLE 27 for 5 yards (39-A.Britton).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CIT 27(11:41 - 3rd) Penalty on CLE 11-A.Ajou False start 5 yards enforced at CLE 27. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - CIT 22(11:27 - 3rd) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 25-J.Chalk. 25-J.Chalk to CLE 22 for no gain (17-C.Beverly).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - CIT 22(10:52 - 3rd) 5-D.Uiagalelei incomplete.
|+38 YD
|
3 & 15 - CIT 22(10:48 - 3rd) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 6-E.Williams. 6-E.Williams to CIT 40 for 38 yards (7-D.Mack).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIT 40(10:09 - 3rd) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 22-W.Swinney. 22-W.Swinney to CIT 37 for 3 yards (48-G.Covey).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - CIT 37(9:41 - 3rd) 27-C.Mellusi to CIT 33 for 4 yards (49-M.Blount17-C.Beverly).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - CIT 33(9:00 - 3rd) 19-M.Dukes to CIT 32 for 1 yard (6-H.Black).
|-1 YD
|
4 & 2 - CIT 32(8:23 - 3rd) 5-D.Uiagalelei to CIT 32 FUMBLES (98-J.Smith). 5-D.Uiagalelei to CIT 33 for no gain.
CLEM
Tigers
- Fumble (2 plays, 7 yards, 0:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 33(8:16 - 3rd) 23-K.White to CIT 33 for no gain (22-T.Simpson15-J.Venables).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - CLEM 33(7:38 - 3rd) 16-B.Rainey to CIT 37 for 4 yards (90-D.Jefferies7-J.Mascoll).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - CLEM 37(7:02 - 3rd) 16-B.Rainey incomplete. Intended for 12-R.McCarthy.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - CLEM 37(6:56 - 3rd) 90-M.Campbell punts 27 yards from CIT 37 Downed at the CLE 36.
CLEM
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 43(6:33 - 3rd) 16-B.Rainey incomplete.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 43(6:28 - 3rd) 8-K.Sessions to CLE 44 for -1 yard (12-T.Venables).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - CLEM 44(5:48 - 3rd) 16-B.Rainey incomplete. Intended for 22-R.Webb.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - CLEM 44(5:43 - 3rd) 90-M.Campbell punts 44 yards from CLE 44 to CLE End Zone. touchback.
CIT
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIT 20(5:34 - 3rd) 14-K.Pace to CLE 22 for 2 yards (48-G.Covey39-A.Britton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - CIT 22(4:58 - 3rd) 7-T.Phommachanh incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Ajou.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - CIT 22(4:51 - 3rd) 7-T.Phommachanh scrambles to CLE 28 for 6 yards (49-M.Blount).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - CIT 28(4:06 - 3rd) 48-W.Spiers punts 53 yards from CLE 28 to CIT 19 fair catch by 31-D.Poole.
CLEM
Tigers
- Downs (7 plays, 34 yards, 2:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 19(3:58 - 3rd) 23-K.White to CIT 18 for -1 yard (15-J.Venables).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - CLEM 18(3:15 - 3rd) 16-B.Rainey incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Sessions.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 11 - CLEM 18(3:10 - 3rd) 32-E.Nwanze to CIT 20 for 2 yards (30-K.Maguire).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - CLEM 20(2:31 - 3rd) 90-M.Campbell punts 46 yards from CIT 20 to CLE 34 fair catch by 22-W.Swinney.
CIT
Bulldogs
- Missed FG (4 plays, 38 yards, 1:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIT 34(2:23 - 3rd) 1-D.Bowman to CLE 40 for 6 yards (9-W.Eubanks III).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - CIT 40(1:49 - 3rd) 1-D.Bowman to CLE 40 for no gain (25-S.Faulkner39-A.Britton).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 4 - CIT 40(1:09 - 3rd) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 6-E.Williams. 6-E.Williams pushed ob at CIT 41 for 19 yards (11-P.Gordon33-J.Middleton).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIT 41(0:38 - 3rd) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 81-D.Swinney. 81-D.Swinney pushed ob at CIT 38 for 3 yards (33-J.Middleton).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - CIT 38(0:07 - 3rd) 1-D.Bowman to CIT 34 for 4 yards (20-M.McDowell).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - CIT 34(15:00 - 4th) 5-D.Uiagalelei incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Williams.
|+2 YD
|
4 & 3 - CIT 34(14:55 - 4th) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 14-K.Pace. 14-K.Pace to CIT 32 for 2 yards (11-P.Gordon).
CLEM
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 32(14:49 - 4th) 22-R.Webb complete to 12-R.McCarthy. 12-R.McCarthy to CLE 30 for 38 yards (21-M.Greene).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 30(14:15 - 4th) 46-D.Brechtel to CLE 29 for 1 yard (53-R.Upshaw19-D.Capehart).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - CLEM 29(13:36 - 4th) 8-K.Sessions to CLE 30 for -1 yard (19-D.Capehart).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - CLEM 30(13:00 - 4th) 16-B.Rainey incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Sessions.
|No Good
|
4 & 10 - CLEM 30(12:53 - 4th) 86-C.Kintner 47 yards Field Goal is No Good.
CIT
Bulldogs
- Downs (9 plays, 21 yards, 3:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CIT 30(12:48 - 4th) 7-T.Phommachanh incomplete. Intended for 87-S.Ennis.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - CIT 30(12:43 - 4th) 7-T.Phommachanh complete to 27-C.Mellusi. 27-C.Mellusi to CLE 29 for -1 yard (98-J.Smith).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 11 - CIT 29(12:06 - 4th) 27-C.Mellusi to CLE 37 for 8 yards (2-A.Davis).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - CIT 37(11:22 - 4th) 48-W.Spiers punts 41 yards from CLE 37 Downed at the CIT 22.
CLEM
Tigers
- Punt (4 plays, -13 yards, 2:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 22(11:11 - 4th) 46-D.Brechtel to CIT 23 for 1 yard (40-G.Williams).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - CLEM 23(10:35 - 4th) Penalty on CIT 13-C.Owens False start 5 yards enforced at CIT 23. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - CLEM 18(10:13 - 4th) 1-J.Adams incomplete. Intended for 22-R.Webb.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 14 - CLEM 18(10:07 - 4th) 1-J.Adams scrambles pushed ob at CIT 35 for 17 yards (38-E.Turner).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 35(9:28 - 4th) 1-J.Adams scrambles to CIT 42 for 7 yards (40-G.Williams14-K.Swint).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - CLEM 42(8:46 - 4th) Penalty on CIT 27-C.Wallace False start 5 yards enforced at CIT 42. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - CLEM 37(8:25 - 4th) 46-D.Brechtel to CIT 40 for 3 yards (90-D.Jefferies).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - CLEM 40(7:51 - 4th) 1-J.Adams to CIT 42 for 2 yards (53-R.Upshaw).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 3 - CLEM 42(7:16 - 4th) 40-D.Hampton to CIT 43 for 1 yard (14-K.Swint).
CIT
Bulldogs
- End of Game (10 plays, 38 yards, 4:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIT 43(7:10 - 4th) 18-H.Helms complete to 81-D.Swinney. 81-D.Swinney to CIT 40 for 3 yards (33-J.Middleton11-P.Gordon).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - CIT 40(6:33 - 4th) 14-K.Pace to CIT 35 for 5 yards (39-A.Britton98-J.Smith). Team penalty on CLE Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at CIT 40. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 12 - CIT 45(6:08 - 4th) 18-H.Helms complete to 14-K.Pace. 14-K.Pace to CIT 47 FUMBLES. 14-K.Pace recovers at the CIT 47. 14-K.Pace to CIT 47 for no gain.
|Sack
|
3 & 14 - CIT 47(5:21 - 4th) 18-H.Helms sacked at CLE 44 for -9 yards (17-C.Beverly).
|Punt
|
4 & 23 - CIT 44(4:35 - 4th) 48-W.Spiers punts 44 yards from CLE 44 Downed at the CIT 12.
CLEM
Tigers
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 12(4:24 - 4th) 1-J.Adams sacked at CIT 5 for -7 yards (40-G.Williams).
|Penalty
|
2 & 17 - CLEM 5(3:50 - 4th) Penalty on CLE 19-D.Capehart Offside 5 yards enforced at CIT 5. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 12 - CLEM 10(3:49 - 4th) 1-J.Adams to CIT 15 for 5 yards (32-E.Reuben53-R.Upshaw).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 7 - CLEM 15(3:15 - 4th) 1-J.Adams complete to 40-D.Hampton. 40-D.Hampton pushed ob at CIT 27 for 12 yards (38-E.Turner).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 27(2:37 - 4th) 1-J.Adams to CIT 34 for 7 yards (69-J.Edwards).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 3 - CLEM 34(2:02 - 4th) 1-J.Adams sacked at CIT 32 for -2 yards (53-R.Upshaw14-K.Swint).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - CLEM 32(1:31 - 4th) 1-J.Adams to CIT 36 for 4 yards (90-D.Jefferies45-S.Allen).
|+15 YD
|
4 & 1 - CLEM 36(0:53 - 4th) 1-J.Adams scrambles pushed ob at CLE 49 for 15 yards (49-M.Maloney).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 49(0:45 - 4th) 1-J.Adams sacked at CIT 45 for -6 yards (19-D.Capehart).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 16 - CLEM 45(0:07 - 4th) 1-J.Adams to CIT 50 for 5 yards.
