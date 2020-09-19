|
Book, No. 7 Notre Dame run by USF 52-0 to extend home streak
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) Ian Book just needed to stick to the routine against South Florida.
Notre Dame quarterback ran for three first-half touchdowns as the seventh-ranked Fighting Irish rolled to their 20th straight home victory 52-0 over the Bulls on Saturday.
''I don't need to make any super-hero efforts,'' said Book, who moved into third place on the Irish total offense list ahead of offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and behind former QBs Brady Quinn and Jimmy Clausen. ''Just get the ball to all our playmakers on the perimeter and let our running backs do what they've done the last two weeks. I didn't need to put any big pressure on myself.''
Fighting Irish (2-0) led 35-0 at halftime and for the second year in a row posted a 52-point shutout for defensive coordinator Clark Lea.
''We talked all week about the standard we had set for our football team, and it's really just a mindset for our offense,'' Irish coach Brian Kelly said. ''It was a point of emphasis and we got off to that fast start and obviously that set the tone for the day.''
Book, who started with three straight completions, capped the opening drive with a 4-yard touchdown run. He is the first quarterback in Notre Dame's modern era to run for three touchdowns in one half. He added 143 yards on 12-of-19 passing before exiting with 2:21 left in the third quarter as freshman Drew Pyne took over.
''Ian was better today - he managed the things we wanted him to do,'' Kelly said.
Freshman Chris Tyree scored from a yard out about five minutes after Book's first TD. It never got better for the first-year coach Jeff Scott's Bulls (1-1), who were a late add to Notre Dame's schedule after the Irish joined the Atlantic Coast Conference for this off season in a pandemic.
''They've got a playoff-caliber team and they really dominated the game from the beginning to the end,'' said Scott, a former co-offensive coordinator for Dabo Swinney at Clemson. ''I felt like I was playing Clemson there for the majority of the day.''
Reserve C'Bo Flemister ran for a career-best 127 yards for Notre Dame as the Irish spread the touches around between starter Kyren Williams (62 yards on 10 carries) and Tyree (65 on eight).
Meanwhile, the Irish defense limited USF to 65 yards in the first half and 231 total while using three new starters.
A total of nine players missed the game with safety Kyle Hamilton's ankle injury and wide receiver Ben Skowronek (hamstring) out with injuries. Notre Dame did not disclose the reasons the other seven did not play.
The Irish special teams got into the act in the third quarter with the help of a high snap over the head of USF punter Trent Schneider. When the Australian picked it up 36 yards behind the line of scrimmage, Osita Ekwonu blocked Schneider's kick and freshman Jordan Botelho recovered the ball as it was going into the end zone for a 45-0 lead with 3:23 left in the third quarter.
The Irish beat Bowling Green 52-0 last season.
THE TAKEAWAY
South Florida: The Bulls couldn't muster anything on offense in offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr.'s homecoming of sorts. The son of the former Notre Dame coach, who was replaced by Kelly after the 2009 season, used two quarterbacks in the first half. USF started Jordan McCloud and replaced him with Noah Johnson but Weis got little from either.
''From our side, obviously it was a very disappointing from the first drive all the way through the game,'' Scott said. ''We're not going to make any excuses.''
Notre Dame: The Irish had touchdowns on five of their six possessions in the first half, while outgaining USF 279-65 in the first half. With Book sitting out the second half and with the other players missing for various reasons, Kelly liked what he saw.
''We live in this world right now and you never are prepared for it but aware of it and know it can happen,'' Kelly said. ''Our players responded well and so did our coaches.''
AMONG THE MISSING
Cornerback TaRiq Bracy and linebackers Marist Liufau and Shayne Simon, who shared the Buck position, were also out for Notre Dame.
Kiser, a former high school quarterback and linebacker at Pioneer High School in Royal Center, Indiana (72 miles from South Bend), got the start and freshman Clarence Lewis started in Bracy's place. Kiser had seven solo tackles, two behind the line of scrimmage and had a quarterback hurry and was given the game ball.
''Playing on the scout team, your goal is always to make it up to the next level,'' Kiser said. ''I imagine Royal Center's pretty loud right now. Not having a stop light, having a yellow light - people just think that's crazy.''
Also missing with no explanation were No. 2 quarterback Brendon Clark, wide receiver-punt returner Lawrence Keys III, running back Jahmir Smith and defensive lineman Ovie Oghoufo.
ALL EVEN
The victory by the Irish avenged a 23-20 loss to the Bulls at Notre Dame Stadium to start the 2011 season. It was Kelly's second season opener and his Irish were ranked No. 16 coming in, but then Bulls coach Skip Holtz, son of former Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz, engineered the upset.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Irish, who rose to seventh in last week's Associated Press Top 25, should be about the same this week.
UP NEXT
South Florida visits Florida Atlantic on Saturday to play former coach Willie Taggert (2013-16) and the Owls, who have yet to play a game because of a COVID-19-related postponement.
Notre Dame returns to ACC action Saturday at Wake Forest.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|21
|Rushing
|5
|16
|Passing
|5
|5
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-15
|8-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-5
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|216
|429
|Total Plays
|62
|66
|Avg Gain
|3.5
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|106
|281
|Rush Attempts
|33
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.2
|6.2
|Net Yards Passing
|110
|148
|Comp. - Att.
|12-29
|13-21
|Yards Per Pass
|3.8
|7.0
|Penalties - Yards
|4-40
|2-25
|Touchdowns
|0
|7
|Rushing TDs
|0
|6
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-28.8
|2-37.0
|Return Yards
|129
|76
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-62
|Kickoffs - Returns
|8-129
|1-14
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|110
|PASS YDS
|148
|
|
|106
|RUSH YDS
|281
|
|
|216
|TOTAL YDS
|429
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. McCloud 3 QB
|J. McCloud
|8/14
|64
|0
|0
|
N. Johnson 0 QB
|N. Johnson
|4/12
|61
|0
|0
|
J. Evans 14 WR
|J. Evans
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Marsh 12 QB
|K. Marsh
|0/3
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ford 1 RB
|J. Ford
|6
|70
|0
|42
|
J. McCloud 3 QB
|J. McCloud
|5
|21
|0
|14
|
N. Johnson 0 QB
|N. Johnson
|6
|12
|0
|6
|
B. Battie 21 RB
|B. Battie
|3
|9
|0
|6
|
K. Joiner 10 RB
|K. Joiner
|8
|6
|0
|5
|
O. Seriki 33 RB
|O. Seriki
|3
|1
|0
|2
|
L. Williams 8 WR
|L. Williams
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|
J. Evans 14 WR
|J. Evans
|1
|-9
|0
|-9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Williams 8 WR
|L. Williams
|6
|2
|48
|0
|36
|
D. Dukes 18 WR
|D. Dukes
|9
|3
|36
|0
|14
|
M. Brinkman 89 TE
|M. Brinkman
|2
|2
|21
|0
|12
|
O. Dollison 4 WR
|O. Dollison
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
X. Weaver 84 WR
|X. Weaver
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Carter 88 TE
|C. Carter
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
L. Berryhill 83 WR
|L. Berryhill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Atkins 38 WR
|S. Atkins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Miller 19 WR
|B. Miller
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Joiner 10 RB
|K. Joiner
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|
T. Horne 80 WR
|T. Horne
|1
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Mangum 23 DT
|T. Mangum
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Schneider 39 P
|T. Schneider
|4
|27.3
|0
|53
|
J. McCloud 3 QB
|J. McCloud
|1
|35.0
|0
|35
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Ford 1 RB
|J. Ford
|4
|13.3
|20
|0
|
T. Horne 80 WR
|T. Horne
|2
|19.0
|20
|0
|
B. Battie 21 RB
|B. Battie
|2
|19.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Flemister 20 RB
|C. Flemister
|13
|127
|1
|31
|
C. Tyree 25 RB
|C. Tyree
|8
|65
|1
|31
|
K. Williams 23 RB
|K. Williams
|10
|62
|0
|15
|
I. Book 12 QB
|I. Book
|4
|9
|3
|4
|
J. Armstrong 8 RB
|J. Armstrong
|7
|7
|1
|5
|
T. Tremble 24 TE
|T. Tremble
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Pyne 10 QB
|D. Pyne
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
B. Lenzy 0 WR
|B. Lenzy
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Tremble 24 TE
|T. Tremble
|3
|3
|60
|0
|27
|
B. Lenzy 0 WR
|B. Lenzy
|3
|3
|34
|0
|22
|
J. Armstrong 8 RB
|J. Armstrong
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
K. Williams 23 RB
|K. Williams
|2
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
C. Flemister 20 RB
|C. Flemister
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. McKinley 88 WR
|J. McKinley
|4
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
M. Mayer 87 TE
|M. Mayer
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Bauman 84 TE
|K. Bauman
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
M. Salerno 29 WR
|M. Salerno
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Davis 3 WR
|A. Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Wilkins Jr. 18 WR
|J. Wilkins Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Wright 89 TE
|B. Wright
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. Foskey 7 DL
|I. Foskey
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Ehrensberger 98 DE
|A. Ehrensberger
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Doerer 39 K
|J. Doerer
|1/2
|22
|6/6
|9
|
D. Goepferich 38 K
|D. Goepferich
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bramblett 19 P
|J. Bramblett
|2
|37.0
|1
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Tyree 25 RB
|C. Tyree
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Pelini 32 S
|P. Pelini
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|
M. Salerno 29 WR
|M. Salerno
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|
O. Ekwonu 34 LB
|O. Ekwonu
|1
|54.0
|54
|0
ND
Fighting Irish
- TD (7 plays, 54 yards, 2:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 32-S.Shrader kicks 49 yards from USF 35. 25-C.Tyree to ND 30 for 14 yards. Penalty on USF 4-L.Camiel Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ND 30.
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 46(14:55 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 24-T.Tremble. 24-T.Tremble to USF 30 for 24 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 30(14:24 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 88-J.McKinley. 88-J.McKinley to USF 23 for 7 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - ND 23(13:53 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 87-M.Mayer. 87-M.Mayer to USF 18 for 5 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 18(13:24 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to USF 11 for 7 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - ND 11(12:48 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 88-J.McKinley.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - ND 11(12:43 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to USF 4 for 7 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - ND 4(12:13 - 1st) 12-I.Book scrambles runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:05 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
SFLA
Bulls
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:05 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to USF End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(12:05 - 1st) 10-K.Joiner to USF 28 for 3 yards.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 7 - SFLA 28(11:45 - 1st) 10-K.Joiner to USF 25 for -3 yards.
|-3 YD
|
3 & 10 - SFLA 25(11:15 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud complete to 10-K.Joiner. 10-K.Joiner to USF 22 for -3 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - SFLA 22(10:41 - 1st) 39-T.Schneider punts 21 yards from USF 22 Downed at the USF 43.
ND
Fighting Irish
- TD (7 plays, 43 yards, 3:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 43(10:30 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 0-B.Lenzy. 0-B.Lenzy to USF 21 for 22 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 21(10:05 - 1st) 12-I.Book scrambles to USF 18 for 3 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - ND 18(9:28 - 1st) 25-C.Tyree to USF 14 for 4 yards.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - ND 14(8:56 - 1st) 25-C.Tyree to USF 10 for 4 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 10(8:25 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 0-B.Lenzy. 0-B.Lenzy to USF 7 for 3 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - ND 7(7:50 - 1st) 25-C.Tyree to USF 1 for 6 yards.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - ND 1(7:10 - 1st) 25-C.Tyree runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:06 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
SFLA
Bulls
- Downs (6 plays, 29 yards, 2:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:06 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer kicks 65 yards from ND 35. 80-T.Horne to USF 20 for 20 yards.
|+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 20(7:01 - 1st) 1-J.Ford to ND 38 for 42 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 38(6:38 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 18-D.Dukes.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 38(6:34 - 1st) 10-K.Joiner to ND 26 for 12 yards. Penalty on USF 89-M.Brinkman Holding 10 yards enforced at ND 33.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 15 - SFLA 43(6:10 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud complete to 84-X.Weaver. 84-X.Weaver to ND 37 for 6 yards.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 9 - SFLA 37(5:28 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud scrambles to ND 33 for 4 yards.
|Sack
|
4 & 5 - SFLA 33(4:38 - 1st) 14-J.Evans sacked at ND 42 for -9 yards (7-I.Foskey).
ND
Fighting Irish
- TD (11 plays, 58 yards, 4:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 42(4:32 - 1st) 20-C.Flemister to USF 47 for 11 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 47(3:53 - 1st) 20-C.Flemister to USF 41 FUMBLES (23-T.Mangum). 72-R.Hainsey to USF 41 for no gain.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - ND 41(3:03 - 1st) 0-B.Lenzy to USF 38 for 3 yards.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - ND 38(2:34 - 1st) 20-C.Flemister to USF 36 for 2 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 36(2:02 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 20-C.Flemister. 20-C.Flemister to USF 27 for 9 yards.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 1 - ND 27(1:17 - 1st) 20-C.Flemister to USF 16 for 11 yards.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 16(0:58 - 1st) 8-J.Armstrong to USF 19 for -3 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - ND 19(0:21 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 13 - ND 19(0:15 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 8-J.Armstrong. 8-J.Armstrong to USF 1 for 18 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - ND 1(15:00 - 2nd) 8-J.Armstrong to USF 1 for no gain.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - ND 1(14:36 - 2nd) 12-I.Book runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:25 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
SFLA
Bulls
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:25 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 47 yards from ND 35. 1-J.Ford to USF 18 for no gain.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 18(14:25 - 2nd) 10-K.Joiner to USF 20 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - SFLA 20(13:59 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 18-D.Dukes.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 8 - SFLA 20(13:56 - 2nd) 10-K.Joiner to USF 19 for -1 yard.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - SFLA 19(13:20 - 2nd) 39-T.Schneider punts 34 yards from USF 19 Downed at the ND 47.
ND
Fighting Irish
- TD (5 plays, 53 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 47(13:12 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to USF 43 for 10 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 43(12:43 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 88-J.McKinley.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 43(12:38 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to USF 30 for 13 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 30(12:03 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 23-K.Williams. 23-K.Williams to USF 26 for 4 yards.
|+26 YD
|
2 & 6 - ND 26(11:22 - 2nd) 20-C.Flemister runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:15 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
SFLA
Bulls
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:15 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 65 yards from ND 35. 80-T.Horne to USF 18 for 18 yards.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 18(11:10 - 2nd) 8-L.Williams to USF 14 for -4 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - SFLA 14(10:33 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 18-D.Dukes.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 14 - SFLA 14(10:20 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson to USF 20 for 6 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - SFLA 20(9:53 - 2nd) 39-T.Schneider punts 53 yards from USF 20. 29-M.Salerno to ND 34 for 7 yards.
ND
Fighting Irish
- Missed FG (7 plays, 46 yards, 4:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 34(9:41 - 2nd) 25-C.Tyree to USF 35 for 31 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 35(9:14 - 2nd) 25-C.Tyree to USF 35 for no gain.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 35(8:46 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 0-B.Lenzy. 0-B.Lenzy to USF 26 for 9 yards.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - ND 26(8:06 - 2nd) 24-T.Tremble to USF 22 for 4 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 22(7:17 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 23-K.Williams. 23-K.Williams to USF 16 for 6 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - ND 16(6:46 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to USF 15 for 1 yard.
|-5 YD
|
3 & 3 - ND 15(6:09 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to USF 20 for -5 yards.
|No Good
|
4 & 8 - ND 20(5:24 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer 38 yards Field Goal is No Good.
SFLA
Bulls
- Punt (4 plays, 4 yards, 2:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 20(5:19 - 2nd) 1-J.Ford to USF 20 for no gain.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 20(4:49 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson to USF 17 for -3 yards.
|Penalty
|
3 & 13 - SFLA 17(3:56 - 2nd) Penalty on USF 0-N.Johnson Delay of game 5 yards enforced at USF 17. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 18 - SFLA 12(3:40 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson complete to 8-L.Williams. 8-L.Williams to USF 24 for 12 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - SFLA 24(2:59 - 2nd) 39-T.Schneider punts 1 yards from USF 24 Downed at the USF 25.
ND
Fighting Irish
- TD (5 plays, 33 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 25(2:49 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to USF 10 for 15 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 10(2:20 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Davis.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 10(2:16 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 10(2:16 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to USF 1 for 9 yards.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - ND 1(1:57 - 2nd) 12-I.Book runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:55 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
SFLA
Bulls
- Halftime (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:55 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 56 yards from ND 35. 1-J.Ford to USF 23 for 14 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 23(1:48 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson to USF 28 for 5 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - SFLA 28(1:15 - 2nd) 1-J.Ford to USF 31 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - SFLA 31(0:35 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson to USF 31 for no gain.
SFLA
Bulls
- Downs (13 plays, 54 yards, 4:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 64 yards from ND 35. 1-J.Ford to USF 20 for 19 yards. Penalty on USF 18-D.Dukes Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at USF 20.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 10(14:56 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 18-D.Dukes. 18-D.Dukes to USF 24 for 14 yards.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 24(14:29 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 89-M.Brinkman. 89-M.Brinkman to USF 36 for 12 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 36(14:02 - 3rd) 1-J.Ford to USF 36 for no gain.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 36(13:34 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 18-D.Dukes. 18-D.Dukes to USF 44 for 8 yards.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - SFLA 44(13:02 - 3rd) 1-J.Ford to USF 47 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 47(12:33 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Williams.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 47(12:27 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 89-M.Brinkman. 89-M.Brinkman to ND 44 for 9 yards.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - SFLA 44(12:05 - 3rd) 10-K.Joiner to ND 45 for -1 yard.
|+3 YD
|
4 & 2 - SFLA 45(11:35 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud to ND 42 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 42(11:08 - 3rd) 10-K.Joiner to ND 42 for no gain.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 42(10:36 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud scrambles to ND 36 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - SFLA 36(10:04 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Miller.
|No Gain
|
4 & 4 - SFLA 36(10:01 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Miller.
ND
Fighting Irish
- FG (10 plays, 60 yards, 3:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 36(9:55 - 3rd) 25-C.Tyree to USF 49 for 15 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 49(9:22 - 3rd) 23-K.Williams to USF 49 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ND 49(8:51 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 88-J.McKinley.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - ND 49(8:45 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 24-T.Tremble. 24-T.Tremble to USF 40 for 9 yards.
|+5 YD
|
4 & 1 - ND 40(8:22 - 3rd) 23-K.Williams to USF 33 FUMBLES. 55-J.Patterson to USF 35 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 35(7:47 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 24-T.Tremble.
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 35(7:47 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 24-T.Tremble. 24-T.Tremble to USF 8 for 27 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 8 - ND 8(7:27 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 89-B.Wright.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - ND 8(7:24 - 3rd) 25-C.Tyree to USF 4 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - ND 4(6:42 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Wilkins.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - ND 4(6:38 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
SFLA
Bulls
- TD (6 plays, 27 yards, 3:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:34 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 57 yards from ND 35. 1-J.Ford to USF 28 for 20 yards.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 28(6:29 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud scrambles to USF 42 for 14 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 42(5:55 - 3rd) 10-K.Joiner to USF 43 for 1 yard.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 9 - SFLA 43(5:25 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 18-D.Dukes. 18-D.Dukes to ND 43 for 14 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 43(4:54 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Williams.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 43(4:44 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 88-C.Carter. 88-C.Carter to ND 39 for 4 yards.
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - SFLA 39(4:10 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud sacked at ND 45 for -6 yards (98-A.Ehrensberger).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - SFLA 45(3:33 - 3rd) 25-K.Scribner punts 0 yards from ND 45 blocked by 34-O.Ekwonu. 17-J.Botelho runs no gain for a touchdown.
ND
Fighting Irish
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:23 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(3:23 - 3rd) 38-D.Goepferich kicks 57 yards from ND 35. 21-B.Battie to USF 20 for 12 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 20(3:15 - 3rd) 0-N.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Williams.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 20(3:11 - 3rd) 0-N.Johnson to USF 24 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - ND 24(2:35 - 3rd) 0-N.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 18-D.Dukes.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - ND 24(2:29 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud punts 35 yards from USF 24 Downed at the ND 41.
SFLA
Bulls
- Downs (10 plays, 71 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 41(2:21 - 3rd) 8-J.Armstrong to ND 41 for no gain.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 41(1:48 - 3rd) 10-D.Pyne complete to 84-K.Bauman. 84-K.Bauman to ND 46 for 5 yards.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - SFLA 46(1:05 - 3rd) 10-D.Pyne to ND 50 for 4 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - SFLA 50(0:20 - 3rd) 19-J.Bramblett punts 40 yards from ND 50 to USF 10 fair catch by 9-K.Sails.
ND
Fighting Irish
- Punt (4 plays, 4 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 10(0:12 - 3rd) 0-N.Johnson to USF 10 for no gain.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 10(15:00 - 4th) 0-N.Johnson complete to 4-O.Dollison. 4-O.Dollison to USF 27 for 17 yards.
|+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 27(14:22 - 4th) 0-N.Johnson complete to 8-L.Williams. 8-L.Williams to ND 37 for 36 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 37(13:56 - 4th) 0-N.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Carter.
|-4 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 37(13:52 - 4th) 0-N.Johnson complete to 80-T.Horne. 80-T.Horne to ND 41 for -4 yards.
|+22 YD
|
3 & 14 - ND 41(13:08 - 4th) 1-J.Ford to ND 19 for 22 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 19(12:27 - 4th) 0-N.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 84-X.Weaver.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ND 19(12:21 - 4th) 0-N.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Williams.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - ND 19(12:15 - 4th) 0-N.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 18-D.Dukes.
|No Gain
|
4 & 10 - ND 19(12:10 - 4th) 0-N.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 18-D.Dukes.
SFLA
Bulls
- Downs (6 plays, 23 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 19(12:03 - 4th) 20-C.Flemister to ND 21 for 2 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - SFLA 21(11:53 - 4th) Penalty on ND 15-J.Johnson Personal Foul 10 yards enforced at ND 21. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 18 - SFLA 11(11:36 - 4th) 20-C.Flemister to ND 23 for 12 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - SFLA 23(10:55 - 4th) 10-D.Pyne incomplete. Intended for 29-M.Salerno.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - SFLA 23(10:53 - 4th) 19-J.Bramblett punts 34 yards from ND 23 Downed at the USF 43.
ND
Fighting Irish
- TD (10 plays, 66 yards, 7:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 43(10:45 - 4th) 21-B.Battie to USF 47 for 4 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - ND 47(10:23 - 4th) 12-K.Marsh incomplete. Intended for 83-L.Berryhill. Penalty on ND 15-I.Rutherford Pass interference 14 yards enforced at USF 47. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 39(10:13 - 4th) 21-B.Battie to ND 33 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - ND 33(9:51 - 4th) 12-K.Marsh incomplete. Intended for 38-S.Atkins.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 4 - ND 33(9:49 - 4th) 21-B.Battie to ND 34 for -1 yard.
|No Gain
|
4 & 5 - ND 34(9:19 - 4th) 12-K.Marsh incomplete.
SFLA
Bulls
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 34(9:15 - 4th) 20-C.Flemister to ND 41 for 7 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - SFLA 41(8:27 - 4th) 20-C.Flemister to ND 43 for 2 yards.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - SFLA 43(7:44 - 4th) 20-C.Flemister to ND 45 for 2 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 45(7:00 - 4th) 20-C.Flemister to ND 47 for 2 yards.
|+31 YD
|
2 & 8 - SFLA 47(6:13 - 4th) 20-C.Flemister to USF 22 for 31 yards.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 22(5:25 - 4th) 20-C.Flemister to USF 10 for 12 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 10(4:36 - 4th) 8-J.Armstrong to USF 5 for 5 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - SFLA 5(3:47 - 4th) 8-J.Armstrong to USF 2 for 3 yards.
|-3 YD
|
3 & 2 - SFLA 2(3:02 - 4th) 8-J.Armstrong to USF 5 for -3 yards.
|+5 YD
|
4 & 5 - SFLA 5(2:20 - 4th) 8-J.Armstrong runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:15 - 4th) 38-D.Goepferich extra point is good.
ND
Fighting Irish
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:15 - 4th) 38-D.Goepferich kicks 59 yards from ND 35. 21-B.Battie to USF 32 for 26 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 32(2:09 - 4th) 33-O.Seriki to USF 31 for -1 yard.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - ND 31(1:25 - 4th) 33-O.Seriki to USF 33 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - ND 33(0:41 - 4th) 33-O.Seriki to USF 33 for no gain.
