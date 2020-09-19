|
|
|NAVY
|TULANE
Navy erases 24-point deficit, stuns Tulane 27-24
NEW ORLEANS (AP) Jamale Carothers rushed for 125 yards, Bijan Nichols kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired, and Navy staged a school-record 24-point comeback in the second half to beat Tulane 27-24 on Saturday.
Navy (1-1, 1-0 American), which lost its opener 55-3 to BYU, ran just two plays in Tulane territory in the first half and looked in danger of being blown out again late in the second quarter.
Tulane (1-1, 0-1) was threatening to build on a 24-0 lead before Cameron Kinley intercepted Tulane quarterback Keon Howard at the Navy 3. The turnover looked far more consequential as the game wore on and Navy stunningly seized control of the game in the second half, when the Midshipmen outgained the Green Wave 291 yards to 82.
In the last seven minutes of the third quarter, the Midshipmen scored 16 points on two short Nelson Smith touchdowns and a safety. They tied it on Dalen Morris' 32-yard touchdown pass to Mychal Cooper, followed by a 2-point conversion early in the fourth quarter.
Tulane looked primed to regain the lead with about five minutes left, but elected to throw a deep pass, which fell incomplete, on fourth-and-3 from the Navy 32.
Navy kept the ball from there, driving in rainy conditions to the Tulane 16 before kicking for the win.
Morris passed just 11 times, completing six for 139 yards and a touchdown. His 44-yard pass to Mark Walker set up Navy's first TD with 6:43 left in the third quarter. Carothers' 48-yard run up the middle set up the second.
Navy's safety came when Evan Fochtman met Tulane's Cameron Carroll in the end zone and drove him backward on a first-down run from the Tulane 1.
Tyjae Spears rushed for 119 yards and Carroll rushed for touchdowns of 3 and 24 yards for Tulane.
Seeking a spark on offense after its lopsided loss a week earlier, Navy started freshman Xavier Arline at quarterback, but he struggled to move the Midshipmen offense. He did not attempt a pass and rushed seven times for 13 yards before being replaced by Morris in the first half.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|19
|Rushing
|11
|13
|Passing
|6
|4
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-16
|3-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|2-4
|Total Net Yards
|350
|361
|Total Plays
|68
|69
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|204
|265
|Rush Attempts
|56
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|6.0
|Net Yards Passing
|146
|96
|Comp. - Att.
|7-12
|10-25
|Yards Per Pass
|12.2
|3.8
|Penalties - Yards
|3-45
|5-50
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-41.1
|5-36.4
|Return Yards
|42
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-2
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-36
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-4
|0-0
|Safeties
|1
|0
|
|146
|PASS YDS
|96
|
|
|204
|RUSH YDS
|265
|
|
|350
|TOTAL YDS
|361
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Carothers 34 FB
|J. Carothers
|25
|127
|0
|48
|
D. Morris 8 QB
|D. Morris
|13
|23
|0
|7
|
N. Smith 43 FB
|N. Smith
|6
|22
|2
|7
|
C. Warren 13 RB
|C. Warren
|3
|16
|0
|20
|
X. Arline 7 QB
|X. Arline
|7
|13
|0
|9
|
M. Fells 23 RB
|M. Fells
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
CJ. Williams 20 RB
|CJ. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Cooper 3 WR
|M. Cooper
|3
|3
|71
|1
|32
|
M. Walker 80 WR
|M. Walker
|2
|2
|58
|0
|44
|
C. Warren 13 RB
|C. Warren
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Morris 8 QB
|D. Morris
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
M. Gleaton 83 WR
|M. Gleaton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
CJ. Williams 20 RB
|CJ. Williams
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Tuitele 45 LB
|T. Tuitele
|11-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Fagot 54 LB
|D. Fagot
|6-3
|1.0
|0
|
K. Brennan 7 DB
|K. Brennan
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lawley 46 LB
|T. Lawley
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. McMorris 5 CB
|M. McMorris
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Marshall 1 S
|J. Marshall
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kinley 3 CB
|C. Kinley
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Perkins 96 DT
|J. Perkins
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Fochtman 11 S
|E. Fochtman
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Pearson 90 NT
|C. Pearson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Adams 41 LB
|T. Adams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Warren 94 DE
|J. Warren
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Adams 48 LB
|J. Adams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Nichols 43 K
|B. Nichols
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|
D. Davies 47 K
|D. Davies
|1/1
|33
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Davies 47 K
|D. Davies
|7
|41.1
|2
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Walker 80 WR
|M. Walker
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Howard 9 QB
|K. Howard
|10/25
|108
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Spears 22 RB
|T. Spears
|18
|119
|0
|42
|
C. Carroll 20 RB
|C. Carroll
|11
|62
|2
|24
|
A. Jones 11 RB
|A. Jones
|6
|41
|0
|12
|
K. Howard 9 QB
|K. Howard
|5
|26
|0
|19
|
S. Huderson 5 RB
|S. Huderson
|3
|14
|0
|9
|
P. Watts 3 WR
|P. Watts
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. James 80 TE
|T. James
|4
|2
|38
|0
|29
|
P. Watts 3 WR
|P. Watts
|3
|2
|22
|0
|16
|
S. Brown 86 WR
|S. Brown
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
A. Jones 11 RB
|A. Jones
|3
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
J. Robertson Jr. 15 WR
|J. Robertson Jr.
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Jackson 4 WR
|J. Jackson
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Daniels 14 TE
|C. Daniels
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
M. Jones 1 WR
|M. Jones
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Y. Booker 27 RB
|Y. Booker
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Moody 28 LB
|M. Moody
|10-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Brooks 31 S
|L. Brooks
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
De. Williams 48 NT
|De. Williams
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kuerschen 36 S
|C. Kuerschen
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sample 5 DE
|C. Sample
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Henry 33 LB
|K. Henry
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Anderson 40 LB
|N. Anderson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Kerr 21 DB
|A. Kerr
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 77 NT
|J. Johnson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
Do. Williams 24 LB
|Do. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clark 37 S
|M. Clark
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hatcher 54 DE
|C. Hatcher
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hicks Jr. 94 DL
|E. Hicks Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Seiden 91 DE
|N. Seiden
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Meyers 10 DB
|K. Meyers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Glover 62 K
|M. Glover
|1/1
|22
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Wright 97 P
|R. Wright
|5
|36.4
|1
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Jones 11 RB
|A. Jones
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Punt (5 plays, 15 yards, 3:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to NAV End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(15:00 - 1st) 7-X.Arline to NAV 34 for 9 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - NAVY 34(14:26 - 1st) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 38 for 4 yards (31-L.Brooks).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 38(13:53 - 1st) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 40 for 2 yards (48-D.Williams).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - NAVY 40(13:16 - 1st) 7-X.Arline to NAV 43 for 3 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 5 - NAVY 43(12:36 - 1st) 7-X.Arline to NAV 40 for -3 yards (28-M.Moody).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - NAVY 40(11:59 - 1st) 47-D.Davies punts 26 yards from NAV 40 Downed at the TUL 34.
TULANE
Green Wave
- TD (5 plays, 66 yards, 1:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 34(11:48 - 1st) 22-T.Spears to NAV 24 for 42 yards (5-M.McMorris).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 24(11:25 - 1st) 22-T.Spears to NAV 19 for 5 yards (5-M.McMorris).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 5 - TULANE 19(10:58 - 1st) 9-K.Howard complete to 3-P.Watts. 3-P.Watts pushed ob at NAV 3 for 16 yards (7-K.Brennan).
|No Gain
|
1 & 3 - TULANE 3(10:37 - 1st) 9-K.Howard to NAV 3 for no gain (1-J.Marshall).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - TULANE 3(10:02 - 1st) 20-C.Carroll runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:59 - 1st) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:59 - 1st) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to NAV End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(9:59 - 1st) 7-X.Arline pushed ob at NAV 26 for 1 yard (48-D.Williams).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - NAVY 26(9:25 - 1st) 7-X.Arline to NAV 25 for -1 yard (24-D.Williams).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 10 - NAVY 25(8:40 - 1st) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 26 for 1 yard (40-N.Anderson).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - NAVY 26(8:05 - 1st) 47-D.Davies punts 33 yards from NAV 26 to TUL 41 fair catch by 11-A.Jones.
TULANE
Green Wave
- FG (15 plays, 54 yards, 5:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 41(7:59 - 1st) 11-A.Jones to TUL 49 for 8 yards (1-J.Marshall).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - TULANE 49(7:28 - 1st) 22-T.Spears to NAV 48 for 3 yards (45-T.Tuitele).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 48(7:13 - 1st) 9-K.Howard complete to 11-A.Jones. 11-A.Jones to NAV 32 for 16 yards (7-K.Brennan).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 32(6:43 - 1st) 11-A.Jones to NAV 26 for 6 yards (7-K.Brennan).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 4 - TULANE 26(6:10 - 1st) 9-K.Howard complete to 27-Y.Booker. 27-Y.Booker to NAV 29 for -3 yards (3-C.Kinley).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - TULANE 29(5:31 - 1st) 9-K.Howard complete to 4-J.Jackson. 4-J.Jackson to NAV 23 for 6 yards (11-E.Fochtman).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - TULANE 23(5:05 - 1st) 22-T.Spears to NAV 20 for 3 yards (54-D.Fagot).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 20(4:33 - 1st) 9-K.Howard incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Daniels.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 20(4:29 - 1st) 22-T.Spears pushed ob at NAV 11 for 9 yards (11-E.Fochtman).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - TULANE 11(4:00 - 1st) 20-C.Carroll to NAV 7 for 4 yards (41-T.Adams54-D.Fagot).
|Penalty
|
1 & 7 - TULANE 7(3:25 - 1st) Penalty on TUL 79-J.Claybrook False start 5 yards enforced at NAV 7. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 12 - TULANE 12(3:16 - 1st) 20-C.Carroll to NAV 6 for 6 yards (96-J.Perkins54-D.Fagot). Penalty on TUL 80-T.James Holding 10 yards enforced at NAV 12. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 22 - TULANE 22(2:54 - 1st) 9-K.Howard incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Daniels.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 22 - TULANE 22(2:48 - 1st) 9-K.Howard complete to 86-S.Brown. 86-S.Brown to NAV 5 for 17 yards (7-K.Brennan).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - TULANE 5(2:11 - 1st) 9-K.Howard incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Jackson.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - TULANE 5(2:07 - 1st) 62-M.Glover 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:04 - 1st) 62-M.Glover kicks 40 yards from TUL 35 to NAV 25 fair catch by 13-C.Warren.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(2:04 - 1st) 7-X.Arline to NAV 26 for 1 yard (33-K.Henry36-C.Kuerschen).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - NAVY 26(1:28 - 1st) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 29 for 3 yards (77-J.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - NAVY 29(0:51 - 1st) 23-M.Fells to NAV 32 for 3 yards (31-L.Brooks33-K.Henry).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - NAVY 32(0:21 - 1st) 47-D.Davies punts 31 yards from NAV 32 to TUL 37 fair catch by 11-A.Jones.
TULANE
Green Wave
- TD (11 plays, 63 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 37(0:14 - 1st) 22-T.Spears to TUL 38 for 1 yard (46-T.Lawley).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - TULANE 38(15:00 - 2nd) 9-K.Howard complete to 15-J.Robertson. 15-J.Robertson to TUL 49 for 11 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 49(14:45 - 2nd) 9-K.Howard incomplete.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 49(14:41 - 2nd) 22-T.Spears to NAV 49 for 2 yards (45-T.Tuitele).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - TULANE 49(13:58 - 2nd) 9-K.Howard scrambles to NAV 43 for 6 yards (46-T.Lawley). Penalty on NAV 7-K.Brennan Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at NAV 43.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 28(13:39 - 2nd) 22-T.Spears to NAV 28 for no gain (45-T.Tuitele54-D.Fagot).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 28(13:06 - 2nd) 9-K.Howard incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Watts.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - TULANE 28(13:00 - 2nd) 9-K.Howard complete to 80-T.James. 80-T.James to NAV 19 for 9 yards (48-J.Adams1-J.Marshall).
|+14 YD
|
4 & 1 - TULANE 19(12:43 - 2nd) 22-T.Spears to NAV 5 for 14 yards (54-D.Fagot).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - TULANE 5(12:29 - 2nd) 22-T.Spears to NAV 3 for 2 yards (46-T.Lawley).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - TULANE 3(11:47 - 2nd) 3-P.Watts runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:43 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:43 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover kicks 45 yards from TUL 35. 13-C.Warren to NAV 22 for 2 yards (59-S.Bruchhaus).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 22(11:42 - 2nd) 7-X.Arline to NAV 25 for 3 yards (5-C.Sample).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NAVY 25(11:04 - 2nd) 20-C.Williams to NAV 25 for no gain (31-L.Brooks).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 7 - NAVY 25(10:21 - 2nd) 13-C.Warren pushed ob at NAV 27 for 2 yards (10-K.Meyers).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - NAVY 27(9:49 - 2nd) 47-D.Davies punts 41 yards from NAV 27. 11-A.Jones to TUL 32 for no gain (80-M.Walker).
TULANE
Green Wave
- Punt (3 plays, -12 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 32(9:41 - 2nd) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 32 for no gain (45-T.Tuitele).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 32(8:59 - 2nd) 9-K.Howard incomplete. Intended for 80-T.James.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - TULANE 32(8:54 - 2nd) 9-K.Howard sacked at TUL 20 for -12 yards (54-D.Fagot).
|Punt
|
4 & 22 - TULANE 20(8:20 - 2nd) 97-R.Wright punts 30 yards from TUL 20 out of bounds at the NAV 50.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 50(8:12 - 2nd) 43-N.Smith to TUL 46 for 4 yards (28-M.Moody).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - NAVY 46(7:40 - 2nd) 8-D.Morris to TUL 46 for no gain (33-K.Henry5-C.Sample).
|-6 YD
|
3 & 6 - NAVY 46(7:00 - 2nd) 13-C.Warren to NAV 48 for -6 yards (37-M.Clark).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - NAVY 48(6:12 - 2nd) 47-D.Davies punts 45 yards from NAV 48 out of bounds at the TUL 7.
TULANE
Green Wave
- TD (7 plays, 93 yards, 3:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 7(6:04 - 2nd) 11-A.Jones pushed ob at TUL 15 for 8 yards (7-K.Brennan).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 2 - TULANE 15(5:57 - 2nd) 11-A.Jones to TUL 27 for 12 yards (94-J.Warren).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 27(5:24 - 2nd) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 26 for -1 yard (45-T.Tuitele).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 11 - TULANE 26(4:47 - 2nd) 9-K.Howard scrambles to TUL 45 for 19 yards (5-M.McMorris).
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 45(4:15 - 2nd) 9-K.Howard complete to 80-T.James. 80-T.James pushed ob at NAV 26 for 29 yards (7-K.Brennan).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 26(3:53 - 2nd) 9-K.Howard complete to 14-C.Daniels. 14-C.Daniels to NAV 24 for 2 yards (45-T.Tuitele).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 8 - TULANE 24(3:11 - 2nd) 20-C.Carroll runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:03 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Downs (6 plays, 21 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:03 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover kicks 40 yards from TUL 35 to NAV 25 fair catch by 13-C.Warren.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(3:03 - 2nd) 8-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 20-C.Williams.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - NAVY 25(2:57 - 2nd) 8-D.Morris complete to 80-M.Walker. 80-M.Walker runs ob at NAV 39 for 14 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 39(2:22 - 2nd) 8-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 83-M.Gleaton.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - NAVY 39(2:16 - 2nd) 8-D.Morris pushed ob at NAV 45 for 6 yards (21-A.Kerr).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - NAVY 45(1:45 - 2nd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 46 for 1 yard (24-D.Williams5-C.Sample).
|No Gain
|
4 & 3 - NAVY 46(1:39 - 2nd) 8-D.Morris to NAV 46 for no gain (77-J.Johnson48-D.Williams).
TULANE
Green Wave
- Interception (5 plays, -47 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 46(1:37 - 2nd) 9-K.Howard incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Jones.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 46(1:29 - 2nd) 5-S.Huderson to NAV 37 for 9 yards (1-J.Marshall).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - TULANE 37(1:13 - 2nd) 5-S.Huderson to NAV 32 for 5 yards (3-C.Kinley).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 32(1:00 - 2nd) 9-K.Howard scrambles to NAV 19 for 13 yards (45-T.Tuitele46-T.Lawley).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 19(0:42 - 2nd) 9-K.Howard incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-C.Kinley at NAV 3. 3-C.Kinley to NAV 7 for 4 yards (86-S.Brown).
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Halftime (2 plays, 12 yards, 0:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 7(0:36 - 2nd) 43-N.Smith to NAV 12 for 5 yards (5-C.Sample).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - NAVY 12(0:09 - 2nd) 43-N.Smith to NAV 19 for 7 yards (48-D.Williams).
TULANE
Green Wave
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 39-B.Fee kicks 65 yards from NAV 35 to TUL End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(15:00 - 3rd) 22-T.Spears to TUL 26 for 1 yard (96-J.Perkins).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - TULANE 26(14:28 - 3rd) 9-K.Howard complete to 3-P.Watts. 3-P.Watts pushed ob at TUL 32 for 6 yards (1-J.Marshall).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - TULANE 32(13:52 - 3rd) 9-K.Howard incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Robertson.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - TULANE 32(13:49 - 3rd) 97-R.Wright punts 39 yards from TUL 32. 80-M.Walker to NAV 31 for 2 yards (57-E.Hudak).
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Missed FG (11 plays, 29 yards, 5:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 31(13:40 - 3rd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 42 for 11 yards (5-C.Sample).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 42(13:18 - 3rd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 44 for 2 yards (31-L.Brooks).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - NAVY 44(13:00 - 3rd) 8-D.Morris to NAV 45 for 1 yard (5-C.Sample28-M.Moody).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - NAVY 45(12:16 - 3rd) 23-M.Fells complete to 8-D.Morris. 8-D.Morris to TUL 48 for 7 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 48(12:02 - 3rd) 34-J.Carothers to TUL 43 for 5 yards (33-K.Henry).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - NAVY 43(11:34 - 3rd) 34-J.Carothers to TUL 39 for 4 yards (48-D.Williams).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - NAVY 39(11:00 - 3rd) 34-J.Carothers to TUL 34 for 5 yards (28-M.Moody).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 34(10:36 - 3rd) 34-J.Carothers to TUL 34 for no gain (37-M.Clark). Penalty on NAV 79-J.Self Chop block 15 yards enforced at TUL 34. No Play.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 25 - NAVY 49(10:09 - 3rd) 8-D.Morris to NAV 48 for -3 yards (28-M.Moody).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 28 - NAVY 48(9:24 - 3rd) 8-D.Morris complete to 13-C.Warren. 13-C.Warren pushed ob at TUL 42 for 10 yards (54-C.Hatcher).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 18 - NAVY 42(8:50 - 3rd) 8-D.Morris scrambles pushed ob at TUL 40 for 2 yards (28-M.Moody).
|No Good
|
4 & 16 - NAVY 40(8:20 - 3rd) 43-B.Nichols 57 yards Field Goal is No Good.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 40(8:14 - 3rd) 11-A.Jones to TUL 43 for 3 yards (45-T.Tuitele).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TULANE 43(7:53 - 3rd) 9-K.Howard incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Jackson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TULANE 43(7:48 - 3rd) 9-K.Howard incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Jones.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - TULANE 43(7:44 - 3rd) 97-R.Wright punts 41 yards from TUL 43 to NAV 16 fair catch by 80-M.Walker. Penalty on TUL 36-C.Kuerschen Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at NAV 16.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- TD (3 plays, 69 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 31(7:36 - 3rd) 8-D.Morris complete to 3-C.Kinley. 3-C.Kinley to TUL 45 for 24 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|+44 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 45(7:17 - 3rd) 8-D.Morris complete to 80-M.Walker. 80-M.Walker to TUL 1 for 44 yards (31-L.Brooks).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - NAVY 1(6:46 - 3rd) 43-N.Smith runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:43 - 3rd) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:43 - 3rd) 39-B.Fee kicks 65 yards from NAV 35 to TUL End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(6:43 - 3rd) 22-T.Spears to TUL 27 for 2 yards (90-C.Pearson).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - TULANE 27(6:30 - 3rd) 22-T.Spears to TUL 26 for -1 yard (90-C.Pearson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - TULANE 26(6:15 - 3rd) 9-K.Howard incomplete. Intended for 3-P.Watts.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - TULANE 26(6:10 - 3rd) 97-R.Wright punts 35 yards from TUL 26 to NAV 39 fair catch by 80-M.Walker.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- TD (6 plays, 61 yards, 3:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 39(6:05 - 3rd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 45 for 6 yards (5-C.Sample).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - NAVY 45(5:45 - 3rd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 50 for 5 yards (31-L.Brooks).
|+48 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 50(5:25 - 3rd) 34-J.Carothers to TUL 2 for 48 yards (21-A.Kerr).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - NAVY 2(5:00 - 3rd) 8-D.Morris to TUL 1 for 1 yard (28-M.Moody77-J.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - NAVY 1(4:40 - 3rd) 8-D.Morris to TUL 1 for no gain (28-M.Moody33-K.Henry).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - NAVY 1(4:10 - 3rd) 43-N.Smith runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:46 - 3rd) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:46 - 3rd) 39-B.Fee kicks 65 yards from NAV 35 to TUL End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(2:46 - 3rd) 22-T.Spears to TUL 28 for 3 yards (3-C.Kinley).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - TULANE 28(2:20 - 3rd) 22-T.Spears to TUL 31 for 3 yards (54-D.Fagot).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TULANE 31(1:45 - 3rd) 9-K.Howard incomplete. Intended for 80-T.James.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - TULANE 31(1:41 - 3rd) 97-R.Wright punts 37 yards from TUL 31 out of bounds at the NAV 32.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 32(1:33 - 3rd) 8-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 20-C.Williams.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NAVY 32(1:27 - 3rd) 43-N.Smith to NAV 36 for 4 yards (40-N.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NAVY 36(1:00 - 3rd) 8-D.Morris incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - NAVY 36(0:54 - 3rd) 47-D.Davies punts 63 yards from NAV 36 Downed at the TUL 1.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Safety (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 1(0:38 - 3rd) 20-C.Carroll to TUL End Zone for -1 yard (11-E.Fochtman). to TUL End Zone for -1 yard safety.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- TD (8 plays, 72 yards, 0:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:32 - 3rd) 97-R.Wright kicks 71 yards from TUL 20. 80-M.Walker to NAV 43 for 34 yards (16-L.Williams).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 43(0:23 - 3rd) 34-J.Carothers to TUL 45 for 12 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 45(0:01 - 3rd) 34-J.Carothers to TUL 44 for 1 yard (48-D.Williams).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - NAVY 44(15:00 - 4th) Penalty on TUL 28-M.Moody Offside 5 yards enforced at TUL 44. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - NAVY 39(15:00 - 4th) 34-J.Carothers to TUL 38 for 1 yard (77-J.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - NAVY 38(14:30 - 4th) 34-J.Carothers to TUL 36 for 2 yards (33-K.Henry).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - NAVY 36(13:57 - 4th) 8-D.Morris to TUL 32 for 4 yards (33-K.Henry).
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 32(13:29 - 4th) 8-D.Morris complete to 3-M.Cooper. 3-M.Cooper runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(13:22 - 4th) 8-D.Morris complete to 88-D.Mathews. 88-D.Mathews to TUL End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 35(13:22 - 4th) Penalty on TUL 31-L.Brooks Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at NAV 35. No Play.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Downs (5 plays, 33 yards, 2:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:22 - 4th) 39-B.Fee kicks 25 yards from NAV 50 to TUL 25 fair catch by 5-S.Huderson.
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(13:22 - 4th) 22-T.Spears pushed ob at NAV 47 for 28 yards (54-D.Fagot).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 47(12:59 - 4th) 22-T.Spears to NAV 45 for 2 yards (46-T.Lawley).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - TULANE 45(12:25 - 4th) 11-A.Jones to NAV 41 for 4 yards (45-T.Tuitele).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 4 - TULANE 41(11:45 - 4th) 22-T.Spears to NAV 42 for -1 yard (54-D.Fagot).
|No Gain
|
4 & 5 - TULANE 42(11:06 - 4th) 9-K.Howard incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Jones.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Punt (6 plays, 9 yards, 2:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 42(11:01 - 4th) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 44 for 2 yards (94-E.Hicks91-N.Seiden).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - NAVY 44(10:33 - 4th) 8-D.Morris to NAV 50 for 6 yards (24-D.Williams).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - NAVY 50(10:03 - 4th) 34-J.Carothers to TUL 48 for 2 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 48(9:31 - 4th) 34-J.Carothers to TUL 48 for no gain (40-N.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NAVY 48(9:00 - 4th) 8-D.Morris incomplete.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 10 - NAVY 48(8:54 - 4th) 34-J.Carothers to TUL 49 for -1 yard (40-N.Anderson).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - NAVY 49(8:17 - 4th) 47-D.Davies punts 49 yards from TUL 49 to TUL End Zone. touchback.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Downs (8 plays, 48 yards, 3:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 20(8:08 - 4th) Penalty on NAV 64-K.Stengel Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at TUL 20. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 35(8:08 - 4th) 20-C.Carroll pushed ob at TUL 46 for 11 yards (5-M.McMorris).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 46(7:44 - 4th) 20-C.Carroll to NAV 46 for 8 yards (45-T.Tuitele).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - TULANE 46(7:03 - 4th) 20-C.Carroll to NAV 39 for 7 yards (46-T.Lawley).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 39(6:43 - 4th) 20-C.Carroll to NAV 39 for no gain (96-J.Perkins54-D.Fagot).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 39(6:02 - 4th) 20-C.Carroll to NAV 37 for 2 yards (96-J.Perkins).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 8 - TULANE 37(5:23 - 4th) 20-C.Carroll to NAV 32 for 5 yards (45-T.Tuitele).
|No Gain
|
4 & 3 - TULANE 32(4:46 - 4th) 9-K.Howard incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Jones.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- End of Game (9 plays, 52 yards, 4:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 32(4:41 - 4th) 13-C.Warren pushed ob at TUL 48 for 20 yards (28-M.Moody).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 48(4:13 - 4th) 8-D.Morris to TUL 50 for -2 yards (48-D.Williams).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 12 - NAVY 50(3:34 - 4th) 8-D.Morris complete to 3-M.Cooper. 3-M.Cooper to TUL 35 for 15 yards (37-M.Clark).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 35(2:56 - 4th) 34-J.Carothers to TUL 36 for -1 yard (28-M.Moody).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - NAVY 36(2:23 - 4th) 34-J.Carothers to TUL 33 for 3 yards (5-C.Sample).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - NAVY 33(1:37 - 4th) 34-J.Carothers to TUL 24 for 9 yards (28-M.Moody).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 24(1:08 - 4th) 34-J.Carothers to TUL 24 for no gain (91-N.Seiden).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - NAVY 24(1:03 - 4th) 8-D.Morris to TUL 17 for 7 yards (21-A.Kerr).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - NAVY 17(0:30 - 4th) 8-D.Morris to TUL 16 for 1 yard (21-A.Kerr).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - NAVY 16(0:05 - 4th) 43-B.Nichols 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
