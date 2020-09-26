|
|
BC rallies from 14-points down, beats Texas State 24-21
BOSTON (AP) Boston College coach Jeff Hafley told his team all week to expect the game against Texas State to come down to the wire.
For some reason, they believed him.
Trailing 21-7 to the three touchdown underdog, Boston College scored 17 straight points to beat the Bobcats on Saturday night, tying it up with 1:11 left and then taking its only lead of the game on Aaron Boumerhi's 36-yard field goal with 3 seconds to play.
''We didn't take them for granted,'' Hafley said after winning his Chestnut Hill debut in an empty Alumni Stadium. ''I told the team we were going to win it in the fourth. That's how we're going to play. I respected our opponent, and we went out and did that.''
One year after losing to Kansas, also a 21-point underdog, BC (2-0) again seemed headed for another embarrassing loss when Phil Jurkovec was forced to throw the ball away on third down from the Texas State 16.
But a late hit out of bounds gave the Eagles a first down, and two plays later Jurkovec hit Hunter Long from 5 yards out to tie it.
''I looked at (Jurkovec) at the end, on those two drives, and said, `This is what we've talked about. Go play ball, man. Just let it rip,''' Hafley said. ''And he did.''
BC's defense forced a three-and-out that used up only 15 seconds, and the Eagles got the ball back on their own 33 with 47 seconds left. Jurkovec completed five straight passes to move BC to the 19; the Bobcats (1-3) called all three of their timeouts to try to get into Boumerhi's head.
''That was something else. It's very rare there are three timeouts left at that point in the game,'' said Boumerhi, who had a kick blocked in the first quarter. ''I was kind of expecting it. What else are they going to do with them?''
A Notre Dame transfer, Jurkovec completed 26 of 38 passes for 210 yards, with one touchdown and one interception; he also ran in BC's first two scores, from 2 and 3 yards out. Long caught nine passes for 81 yards for the Eagles, who entered the game as a 21.5-point favorite.
Brady McBride threw for 229 yards, connecting with Marcell Barbee for two touchdowns as the Bobcats never trailed until the final field goal. McBride started the season-opening loss to SMU but then sat out the next two games because of COVID-19 protocols.
Texas State punted on its last four possessions, and its last two were its only three-and-outs of the game.
EMPTY STADIUM
There were no fans at Alumni Stadium to see Jurkovec and Hafley make their Chestnut Hill debuts. A few rows of cutouts were placed in the end zones, noise was piped in, and the public address announcer called off the plays as usual.
BIG DROP
With about a minute left in the first half, BC defensive back Josh DeBerry stepped in front of the receiver but dropped a potential interception. McBride completed the next three passes, including a 6-yard scoring throw to Barbee to make it 14-7.
THE TAKEAWAY
Texas State: The Bobcats have never beaten a team from a Power 5 conference since moving up to the FBS in 2012. The Sun Belt Conference school last beat a team from a top league in 1986, when it beat Rice 31-6 while the Owls were in the Southwest Conference.
Boston College: Last year's loss to Kansas was the Jayhawks' first over a Power 5 school in more than a decade. That was under coach Steve Addazio, who was fired and replaced by former Ohio State assistant Jeff Hafley.
UP NEXT
Texas State: Visits Troy on Oct. 10.
Boston College: Hosts No. 11 North Carolina on Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top 25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|23
|Rushing
|8
|7
|Passing
|10
|12
|Penalty
|3
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|7-15
|5-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|333
|286
|Total Plays
|69
|65
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|4.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|128
|87
|Rush Attempts
|40
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.2
|3.2
|Yards Passing
|229
|210
|Comp. - Att.
|19-29
|26-38
|Yards Per Pass
|7.1
|5.2
|Penalties - Yards
|7-61
|6-54
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-31.2
|5-41.8
|Return Yards
|34
|95
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-34
|1-25
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-70
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|229
|PASS YDS
|210
|
|
|128
|RUSH YDS
|87
|
|
|333
|TOTAL YDS
|286
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. McBride 2 QB
|B. McBride
|19/29
|229
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Hill 22 RB
|C. Hill
|12
|49
|1
|17
|
J. Jeter 28 RB
|J. Jeter
|4
|36
|0
|20
|
J. Haydel 3 WR
|J. Haydel
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
B. Sturges 5 RB
|B. Sturges
|11
|28
|0
|13
|
B. McBride 2 QB
|B. McBride
|12
|-14
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Jackson 9 WR
|D. Jackson
|4
|3
|54
|0
|24
|
M. Barbee 18 WR
|M. Barbee
|7
|4
|45
|2
|22
|
C. Speights 80 WR
|C. Speights
|1
|1
|42
|0
|42
|
T. Graham Jr. 14 WR
|T. Graham Jr.
|4
|3
|28
|0
|12
|
C. Hill 22 RB
|C. Hill
|3
|3
|25
|0
|14
|
J. Haydel 3 WR
|J. Haydel
|4
|2
|22
|0
|12
|
B. Aragon 15 TE
|B. Aragon
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
J. Jeter 28 RB
|J. Jeter
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Sheread 1 WR
|J. Sheread
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
I. Nixon 10 LB
|I. Nixon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Sturges 5 RB
|B. Sturges
|1
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Tupou 55 LB
|S. Tupou
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Childress 11 S
|Z. Childress
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Graham 4 LB
|G. Graham
|5-2
|0.5
|0
|
T. Spears 14 S
|T. Spears
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Anderson 5 S
|K. Anderson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Ezidore 95 DL
|N. Ezidore
|3-2
|0.5
|0
|
K. Onyirioha 96 DL
|K. Onyirioha
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Luper 25 S
|B. Luper
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Barbee 18 WR
|M. Barbee
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Aragon 15 TE
|B. Aragon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mask 13 S
|D. Mask
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Graham Jr. 14 WR
|T. Graham Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Obiang 92 DL
|S. Obiang
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Martinez 22 LB
|D. Martinez
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ray 93 DE
|D. Ray
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Taylor 18 LB
|C. Taylor
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Morris 0 CB
|J. Morris
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
R. Hockley 15 CB
|R. Hockley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hopkins 8 WR
|J. Hopkins
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Reynolds 26 CB
|A. Reynolds
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Keller 43 K
|S. Keller
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. O'Kelly 99 P
|S. O'Kelly
|6
|31.2
|3
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Haydel 3 WR
|J. Haydel
|2
|12.5
|19
|0
|
J. Sheread 1 WR
|J. Sheread
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Jurkovec 5 QB
|P. Jurkovec
|26/38
|210
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Jurkovec 5 QB
|P. Jurkovec
|8
|37
|2
|19
|
D. Bailey 26 RB
|D. Bailey
|8
|33
|0
|8
|
T. Levy 23 RB
|T. Levy
|9
|13
|0
|12
|
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|2
|4
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Long 80 TE
|H. Long
|12
|9
|81
|1
|17
|
T. Levy 23 RB
|T. Levy
|8
|7
|35
|0
|12
|
J. Gill 86 WR
|J. Gill
|5
|4
|32
|0
|11
|
S. Witter 81 TE
|S. Witter
|1
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
D. Bailey 26 RB
|D. Bailey
|3
|3
|20
|0
|14
|
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|5
|2
|20
|0
|15
|
C. Lewis 11 WR
|C. Lewis
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. McDuffie 55 LB
|I. McDuffie
|9-3
|2.0
|0
|
M. Richardson 14 LB
|M. Richardson
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Jones 20 DB
|E. Jones
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Valdez 97 DE
|M. Valdez
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jones 5 DB
|D. Jones
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. DeBerry 21 DB
|J. DeBerry
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bequette 93 DL
|L. Bequette
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Palmer 18 DB
|M. Palmer
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
K. Arnold 27 DB
|K. Arnold
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Barlow 44 DL
|B. Barlow
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Maitre 3 DB
|J. Maitre
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lamot 28 LB
|J. Lamot
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Onwuka 9 DT
|C. Onwuka
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Jurkovec 5 QB
|P. Jurkovec
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Muse 8 DB
|J. Muse
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Sillah 11 DE
|S. Sillah
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
G. Carlson 95 P
|G. Carlson
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Boumerhi 41 K
|A. Boumerhi
|1/2
|36
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Carlson 95 P
|G. Carlson
|5
|41.8
|2
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Levy 23 RB
|T. Levy
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Levy 23 RB
|T. Levy
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Punt (6 plays, 14 yards, 1:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 37-D.Longman kicks 65 yards from BC 35 to TXST End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(15:00 - 1st) 5-B.Sturges to TXST 29 for 4 yards (93-L.Bequette55-I.McDuffie).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 29(14:40 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel to TXST 41 for 12 yards (5-D.Jones).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 41(14:15 - 1st) 5-B.Sturges to TXST 42 for 1 yard (93-L.Bequette).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - TXSTSM 42(13:46 - 1st) 2-B.McBride to TXST 44 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TXSTSM 44(13:20 - 1st) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Sheread.
|Penalty
|
4 & 7 - TXSTSM 44(13:15 - 1st) Team penalty on TXST False start 5 yards enforced at TXST 44. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - TXSTSM 39(13:08 - 1st) 99-S.O'Kelly punts 38 yards from TXST 39 to BC 23 fair catch by 23-T.Levy.
BC
Eagles
- Missed FG (10 plays, 47 yards, 5:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 23(12:53 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec to BC 42 for 19 yards (13-T.Graham4-G.Graham).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 42(12:29 - 1st) 23-T.Levy to TXST 47 for 11 yards (11-Z.Childress).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 47(12:00 - 1st) 23-T.Levy to TXST 46 for 1 yard (55-S.Tupou).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 9 - BC 46(11:37 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 26-D.Bailey. 26-D.Bailey to TXST 32 for 14 yards (55-S.Tupou95-N.Ezidore).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BC 32(10:59 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 80-H.Long.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - BC 32(10:54 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 23-T.Levy. 23-T.Levy to TXST 20 for 12 yards (5-K.Anderson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 20(10:29 - 1st) 4-Z.Flowers to TXST 19 for 1 yard (4-G.Graham).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - BC 19(10:10 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 11-S.Sillah. 11-S.Sillah runs 19 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on BC Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at TXST 19. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - BC 24(9:58 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 23-T.Levy. 23-T.Levy to TXST 24 for no gain (20-B.Luper).
|Sack
|
3 & 14 - BC 24(8:24 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec sacked at TXST 30 for -6 yards (18-C.Taylor).
|No Good
|
4 & 20 - BC 30(7:39 - 1st) 41-A.Boumerhi 48 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 11-Z.Childress. to TXST 30 for no gain.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- TD (11 plays, 78 yards, 3:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 30(7:30 - 1st) 22-C.Hill to TXST 31 for 1 yard (97-M.Valdez14-M.Richardson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - TXSTSM 31(6:59 - 1st) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Penalty on BC 33-C.Grieco Holding 10 yards enforced at TXST 31. No Play.
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 41(6:55 - 1st) 3-J.Haydel runs ob at BC 30 for 29 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 30(6:21 - 1st) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 10-I.Nixon.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 30(6:13 - 1st) 22-C.Hill to BC 30 for no gain (14-M.Richardson55-I.McDuffie).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - TXSTSM 30(5:40 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 22-C.Hill. 22-C.Hill to BC 22 for 8 yards (14-M.Richardson).
|+12 YD
|
4 & 2 - TXSTSM 22(5:20 - 1st) 22-C.Hill to BC 10 for 12 yards (97-M.Valdez5-D.Jones).
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM(4:46 - 1st) 2-B.McBride runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 10(4:46 - 1st) 2-B.McBride to BC 1 for 9 yards (5-D.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - TXSTSM 1(4:27 - 1st) 28-J.Jeter to BC 1 for no gain (5-D.Jones14-M.Richardson).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - TXSTSM 1(3:47 - 1st) 22-C.Hill runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:44 - 1st) 43-S.Keller extra point is good.
BC
Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:44 - 1st) 47-J.Bates kicks 65 yards from TXST 35 to BC End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 25(3:44 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec to BC 34 for 9 yards (55-S.Tupou).
|Sack
|
2 & 1 - BC 34(3:06 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec sacked at BC 23 for -11 yards (4-G.Graham95-N.Ezidore).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 12 - BC 23(2:12 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 26-D.Bailey. 26-D.Bailey to BC 26 for 3 yards (13-D.Mask8-J.Hopkins).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - BC 26(1:34 - 1st) 95-G.Carlson punts 44 yards from BC 26 to TXST 30 fair catch by 3-J.Haydel.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Interception (4 plays, 64 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 30(1:28 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 13-T.Graham. 13-T.Graham to TXST 42 for 12 yards (5-D.Jones).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 42(1:08 - 1st) 5-B.Sturges to TXST 43 for 1 yard (3-J.Maitre).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TXSTSM 43(0:43 - 1st) 2-B.McBride to TXST 43 for no gain (55-I.McDuffie).
|Int
|
3 & 9 - TXSTSM 43(0:12 - 1st) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Haydel INTERCEPTED by 18-M.Palmer at BC 24. 18-M.Palmer pushed ob at TXST 6 for 70 yards (5-B.Sturges).
BC
Eagles
- TD (5 plays, 6 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 6 - BC 6(15:00 - 2nd) 26-D.Bailey to TXST 5 for 1 yard (4-G.Graham18-M.Barbee).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - BC 5(14:21 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 4-Z.Flowers.
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - BC 5(14:15 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 4-Z.Flowers. Penalty on TXST 0-J.Morris Pass interference 3 yards enforced at TXST 5. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - BC 2(14:10 - 2nd) 23-T.Levy to TXST 2 for no gain (11-Z.Childress13-D.Mask).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - BC 2(13:33 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:33 - 2nd) 41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Punt (7 plays, 27 yards, 3:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:28 - 2nd) 37-D.Longman kicks 51 yards from BC 35. 1-J.Sheread pushed ob at TXST 23 for 9 yards (5-D.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 23(13:23 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride complete to 22-C.Hill. 22-C.Hill to TXST 26 for 3 yards (28-J.Lamot11-S.Sillah).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 26(12:50 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride complete to 9-D.Jackson. 9-D.Jackson to TXST 50 for 24 yards (8-J.Muse).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 50(12:42 - 2nd) Penalty on BC 8-J.Muse Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TXST 50. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 35(12:42 - 2nd) 22-C.Hill to BC 23 for 12 yards (14-M.Richardson).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 23(12:42 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride sacked at BC 24 for -1 yard (95-G.Carlson44-B.Barlow).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - TXSTSM 24(11:41 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride sacked at BC 35 for -11 yards.
|Penalty
|
3 & 22 - TXSTSM 35(11:41 - 2nd) Penalty on TXST 74-R.Baker False start 5 yards enforced at BC 35. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 27 - TXSTSM 40(10:43 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride scrambles to BC 35 for 5 yards (5-P.Jurkovec).
|Punt
|
4 & 22 - TXSTSM 35(9:59 - 2nd) 99-S.O'Kelly punts 26 yards from BC 35 out of bounds at the BC 9.
BC
Eagles
- Punt (10 plays, 54 yards, 4:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 9(9:51 - 2nd) 4-Z.Flowers to BC 12 for 3 yards (11-Z.Childress5-K.Anderson).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - BC 12(9:22 - 2nd) 23-T.Levy pushed ob at BC 24 for 12 yards (55-S.Tupou).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BC 24(9:22 - 2nd) Penalty on TXST 14-T.Spears Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BC 24. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 39(8:55 - 2nd) 26-D.Bailey to BC 40 for 1 yard (55-S.Tupou96-K.Onyirioha).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - BC 40(8:20 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 26-D.Bailey. 26-D.Bailey to BC 43 for 3 yards (5-K.Anderson).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - BC 43(7:33 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 1-J.Gill. 1-J.Gill to TXST 48 for 9 yards (11-Z.Childress).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 48(7:01 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec scrambles to TXST 34 for 14 yards (18-M.Barbee).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 34(6:27 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 23-T.Levy. 23-T.Levy to TXST 36 for -2 yards (55-S.Tupou20-B.Luper). Team penalty on BC Holding declined.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 12 - BC 36(6:13 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 23-T.Levy. 23-T.Levy to TXST 37 for -1 yard (18-M.Barbee).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - BC 37(5:33 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 80-H.Long.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - BC 37(5:27 - 2nd) 95-G.Carlson punts 23 yards from TXST 37 to the TXST 14 downed by 14-M.Richardson.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- TD (12 plays, 86 yards, 4:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 14(5:17 - 2nd) 28-J.Jeter to TXST 22 for 8 yards (21-J.DeBerry).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - TXSTSM 22(4:49 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride to TXST 25 for 3 yards (21-J.DeBerry55-I.McDuffie).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(4:15 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride sacked at TXST 17 for -8 yards (11-S.Sillah).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 18 - TXSTSM 17(3:39 - 2nd) 28-J.Jeter to TXST 24 for 7 yards (97-M.Valdez).
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - TXSTSM 24(3:09 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Haydel. Penalty on BC 93-L.Bequette Offside 4 yards enforced at TXST 24. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 7 - TXSTSM 28(3:02 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride complete to 13-T.Graham. 13-T.Graham to TXST 40 for 12 yards (95-M.Roberts).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 40(2:46 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride complete to 28-J.Jeter. 28-J.Jeter pushed ob at TXST 44 for 4 yards (27-K.Arnold).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 44(2:19 - 2nd) 28-J.Jeter to BC 36 for 20 yards (18-M.Palmer).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 36(1:54 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 18-M.Barbee.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 36(1:47 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride complete to 9-D.Jackson. 9-D.Jackson to BC 19 for 17 yards (18-M.Palmer).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 19(1:31 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride complete to 9-D.Jackson. 9-D.Jackson to BC 6 for 13 yards (14-M.Richardson18-M.Palmer).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - TXSTSM 6(1:04 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride complete to 18-M.Barbee. 18-M.Barbee runs 6 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on BC 20-E.Jones Pass interference declined.
|PAT Good
|(0:59 - 2nd) 43-S.Keller extra point is good.
BC
Eagles
- Interception (4 plays, -8 yards, 0:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:59 - 2nd) 47-J.Bates kicks 65 yards from TXST 35 to BC End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 25(0:59 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long pushed ob at BC 31 for 6 yards (0-J.Morris).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - BC 31(0:52 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - BC 31(0:44 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 1-J.Gill. 1-J.Gill to BC 37 for 6 yards (4-G.Graham).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - BC 37(0:27 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 4-Z.Flowers INTERCEPTED by 0-J.Morris at TXST 17. 0-J.Morris to TXST 17 for no gain.
BC
Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 47-J.Bates kicks 65 yards from TXST 35 to BC End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 25(15:00 - 3rd) 23-T.Levy to BC 26 for 1 yard (11-Z.Childress).
|-6 YD
|
2 & 9 - BC 26(14:23 - 3rd) 23-T.Levy to BC 20 for -6 yards (95-N.Ezidore).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 15 - BC 20(13:41 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long to BC 33 for 13 yards (15-B.Aragon).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - BC 33(13:04 - 3rd) 95-G.Carlson punts 54 yards from BC 33 to the TXST 13 downed by 80-H.Long.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- TD (13 plays, 87 yards, 6:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 13(12:53 - 3rd) 5-B.Sturges to TXST 11 for -2 yards (14-M.Richardson).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 12 - TXSTSM 11(12:22 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel pushed ob at TXST 21 for 10 yards (3-J.Maitre).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - TXSTSM 21(11:45 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride complete to 13-T.Graham. 13-T.Graham to TXST 25 for 4 yards (20-E.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(11:21 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride scrambles to TXST 25 for no gain (44-B.Barlow).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(10:48 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Jackson.
|+42 YD
|
3 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(10:40 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride complete to 80-C.Speights. 80-C.Speights to BC 33 for 42 yards (20-E.Jones27-K.Arnold).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 33(10:09 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride sacked at BC 37 for -4 yards (55-I.McDuffie).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 14 - TXSTSM 37(9:37 - 3rd) 5-B.Sturges to BC 24 for 13 yards (20-E.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - TXSTSM 24(9:05 - 3rd) 5-B.Sturges to BC 22 for 2 yards (95-M.Roberts).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 22(8:29 - 3rd) 22-C.Hill to BC 23 for -1 yard (93-L.Bequette).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 11 - TXSTSM 23(8:01 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride complete to 22-C.Hill. 22-C.Hill to BC 9 for 14 yards (55-I.McDuffie).
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - TXSTSM 9(7:26 - 3rd) 5-B.Sturges to BC 9 for no gain (55-I.McDuffie).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - TXSTSM 9(6:55 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride complete to 18-M.Barbee. 18-M.Barbee runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:49 - 3rd) 43-S.Keller extra point is good.
BC
Eagles
- TD (13 plays, 72 yards, 6:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:49 - 3rd) 47-J.Bates kicks 62 yards from TXST 35. 23-T.Levy to BC 28 for 25 yards (14-T.Spears).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 28(6:43 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long to BC 45 for 17 yards (96-K.Onyirioha8-J.Hopkins).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 45(6:12 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec scrambles runs ob at TXST 48 for 7 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - BC 48(5:38 - 3rd) 23-T.Levy to TXST 38 for 10 yards (11-Z.Childress). Team penalty on BC Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at TXST 48. No Play.
|-5 YD
|
2 & 8 - BC 47(5:14 - 3rd) 23-T.Levy to BC 42 for -5 yards (92-S.Obiang).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 13 - BC 42(4:31 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 81-S.Witter. 81-S.Witter to TXST 36 for 22 yards (5-K.Anderson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 36(3:50 - 3rd) 26-D.Bailey pushed ob at TXST 29 for 7 yards (20-B.Luper).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - BC 29(3:20 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 1-J.Gill. 1-J.Gill pushed ob at TXST 23 for 6 yards (13-D.Mask).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BC 23(2:41 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 80-H.Long.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - BC 23(2:32 - 3rd) 26-D.Bailey to TXST 16 for 7 yards (5-K.Anderson).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - BC 16(1:59 - 3rd) 26-D.Bailey to TXST 12 for 4 yards (95-N.Ezidore).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 12(1:24 - 3rd) 23-T.Levy to TXST 14 for -2 yards (4-G.Graham).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 12 - BC 14(0:47 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long to TXST 3 for 11 yards (14-T.Spears).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - BC 3(0:18 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:12 - 3rd) 41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Punt (10 plays, 42 yards, 0:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:12 - 3rd) 37-D.Longman kicks 59 yards from BC 35. 3-J.Haydel to TXST 25 for 19 yards (23-T.Levy).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(0:06 - 3rd) 22-C.Hill to TXST 24 for -1 yard (44-B.Barlow95-M.Roberts).
|Penalty
|
2 & 11 - TXSTSM 24(15:00 - 4th) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Jackson. Penalty on BC 3-J.Maitre Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TXST 24. No Play.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 39(14:55 - 4th) 22-C.Hill to BC 44 for 17 yards (18-M.Palmer).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 44(14:44 - 4th) 22-C.Hill to BC 46 for -2 yards (97-M.Valdez).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - TXSTSM 46(14:14 - 4th) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Graham.
|+22 YD
|
3 & 12 - TXSTSM 46(14:11 - 4th) 2-B.McBride complete to 18-M.Barbee. 18-M.Barbee to BC 24 for 22 yards (20-E.Jones).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 24(13:30 - 4th) 22-C.Hill to BC 6 for 18 yards (21-J.DeBerry). Penalty on TXST 79-J.Smith Holding 10 yards enforced at BC 24. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 20 - TXSTSM 34(13:00 - 4th) 22-C.Hill to BC 33 for 1 yard (55-I.McDuffie).
|No Gain
|
2 & 19 - TXSTSM 33(12:30 - 4th) 22-C.Hill to BC 33 for no gain (27-K.Arnold11-S.Sillah).
|No Gain
|
3 & 19 - TXSTSM 33(11:56 - 4th) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 18-M.Barbee.
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - TXSTSM 33(11:52 - 4th) 99-S.O'Kelly punts 15 yards from BC 33 out of bounds at the BC 18.
BC
Eagles
- Punt (6 plays, 21 yards, 2:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 18(11:44 - 4th) 26-D.Bailey to BC 22 for 4 yards (96-K.Onyirioha).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - BC 22(11:12 - 4th) 26-D.Bailey to BC 30 for 8 yards (14-T.Spears).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 30(10:35 - 4th) 26-D.Bailey to BC 31 for 1 yard (96-K.Onyirioha).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - BC 31(9:54 - 4th) 23-T.Levy to BC 32 for 1 yard (95-N.Ezidore).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - BC 32(9:16 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 23-T.Levy. 23-T.Levy to BC 39 for 7 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - BC 32(9:16 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 23-T.Levy.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - BC 32(9:17 - 4th) 95-G.Carlson punts 33 yards from BC 32 out of bounds at the TXST 35.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Punt (6 plays, 18 yards, 3:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 35(9:09 - 4th) 5-B.Sturges to TXST 43 for 8 yards (21-J.DeBerry).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - TXSTSM 43(8:37 - 4th) 5-B.Sturges to TXST 43 for no gain (55-I.McDuffie).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - TXSTSM 43(8:00 - 4th) 5-B.Sturges to TXST 46 for 3 yards (55-I.McDuffie).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 46(7:21 - 4th) 2-B.McBride complete to 5-B.Sturges. 5-B.Sturges to TXST 41 for -5 yards (55-I.McDuffie).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 15 - TXSTSM 41(6:39 - 4th) 2-B.McBride complete to 15-B.Aragon. 15-B.Aragon to BC 45 for 14 yards (21-J.DeBerry).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 1 - TXSTSM 45(5:53 - 4th) 5-B.Sturges to BC 47 for -2 yards (27-K.Arnold).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - TXSTSM 47(5:15 - 4th) 99-S.O'Kelly punts 33 yards from BC 47 to BC 14 fair catch by 23-T.Levy.
BC
Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BC 14(5:09 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 4-Z.Flowers.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BC 14(5:04 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Lewis.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - BC 14(4:56 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Lewis.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - BC 14(4:48 - 4th) 95-G.Carlson punts 55 yards from BC 14 to TXST 31 fair catch by 3-J.Haydel.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 31(4:41 - 4th) 2-B.McBride to TXST 35 for 4 yards (93-C.Onwuka).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 35(4:00 - 4th) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 18-M.Barbee.
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - TXSTSM 35(3:57 - 4th) 2-B.McBride sacked at TXST 23 for -12 yards (55-I.McDuffie).
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - TXSTSM 23(3:22 - 4th) 99-S.O'Kelly punts 40 yards from TXST 23. 23-T.Levy to BC 37 for no gain (0-J.Morris). Penalty on TXST 0-J.Morris Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BC 37.
BC
Eagles
- TD (9 plays, 48 yards, 3:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 48(4:41 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long pushed ob at TXST 42 for 6 yards (14-T.Spears).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - BC 42(3:00 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 23-T.Levy. 23-T.Levy to TXST 37 for 5 yards (8-J.Hopkins).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 37(2:42 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers to TXST 32 for 5 yards (11-Z.Childress).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 5 - BC 32(2:24 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 1-J.Gill. 1-J.Gill to TXST 21 for 11 yards (15-B.Aragon).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 21(2:06 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long to TXST 16 for 5 yards (13-T.Graham).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - BC 16(1:34 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Gill.
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - BC 16(1:29 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Gill. Penalty on TXST 53-E.Rivas Roughing the passer 8 yards enforced at TXST 16. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 8 - BC 8(1:22 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 23-T.Levy. 23-T.Levy to TXST 5 for 3 yards (20-B.Luper).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - BC 5(1:16 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:11 - 4th) 41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:11 - 4th) 37-D.Longman kicks 65 yards from BC 35 to TXST End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(1:11 - 4th) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Haydel.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(1:08 - 4th) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 15-B.Aragon.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(1:03 - 4th) 2-B.McBride complete to 18-M.Barbee. 18-M.Barbee to TXST 33 for 8 yards (20-E.Jones).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - TXSTSM 33(0:56 - 4th) 99-S.O'Kelly punts 34 yards from TXST 33. 23-T.Levy to BC 33 for no gain (13-D.Mask). Penalty on TXST 13-D.Mask Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BC 33.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - TXSTSM 33(0:56 - 4th) 99-S.O'Kelly punts 34 yards from TXST 33. 23-T.Levy to BC 33 for no gain (13-D.Mask).
BC
Eagles
- FG (6 plays, 48 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 33(0:47 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long to BC 46 for 13 yards (14-T.Spears).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 46(0:36 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 23-T.Levy. 23-T.Levy to TXST 46 for 8 yards (55-S.Tupou8-J.Hopkins).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 2 - BC 46(0:29 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers runs ob at TXST 31 for 15 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 31(0:23 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 23-T.Levy. 23-T.Levy to TXST 23 for 8 yards (4-G.Graham).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - BC 23(0:16 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long pushed ob at TXST 19 for 4 yards (14-T.Spears).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BC 19(0:12 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Lewis.
|Field Goal
|
2 & 10 - BC 19(0:07 - 4th) 41-A.Boumerhi 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
