Harrington scores for 4 TDs, depleted Appalachian State wins
BOONE, N.C. (AP) - Daetrich Harrington rushed for career highs of 211 yards and four touchdowns and depleted Appalachian State beat Campbell 52-21 on Saturday.
On Friday, Appalachian State (2-1) announced that three players had been confirmed with COVID-19 and, as a result, 18 other players were quarantining after contract tracing.
Campbell (0-3), one of 17 FCS schools playing fall games, grabbed the lead for most of the first half before Harrington's second touchdown, a 2-yard run with 24 seconds left before the break, gave the Mountaineers a 17-13 lead. Those points came on the third of eight straight scoring drives.
Harrington, a junior, already had 107 yards rushing by halftime with two scores. His four TDs were the most for the Mountaineers since Armanti Edwards had four against Furman in 2009.
Nate Noel finished with 131 yards and a touchdown in his collegiate debut. The Mountaineers rushed for 404 of their 535 yards offense.
Campbell quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams scored two rushing touchdowns in the first half. The Camels' final points came late on a Wiley Hartley-to-Austin Hite 87-yard pass play.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, attendance was limited to 350 family members of players.
The Camels have one game remaining on their four-game fall schedule. The Big South Conference gave members the option of playing four nonconference fall games with the intent of playing a league schedule in the spring.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|31
|Rushing
|8
|22
|Passing
|6
|7
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-13
|9-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|299
|532
|Total Plays
|57
|78
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|6.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|117
|404
|Rush Attempts
|37
|60
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.2
|6.7
|Yards Passing
|188
|131
|Comp. - Att.
|8-20
|12-18
|Yards Per Pass
|9.1
|7.1
|Penalties - Yards
|8-52
|5-45
|Touchdowns
|3
|7
|Rushing TDs
|2
|7
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-38.8
|1-28.0
|Return Yards
|50
|104
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|4-37
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-50
|4-67
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|188
|PASS YDS
|131
|
|
|117
|RUSH YDS
|404
|
|
|299
|TOTAL YDS
|532
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Williams 6 QB
|H. Williams
|7/19
|101
|0
|0
|
W. Hartley 11 QB
|W. Hartley
|1/1
|87
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Williams 6 QB
|H. Williams
|14
|44
|2
|13
|
B. Barr 4 RB
|B. Barr
|9
|39
|0
|9
|
C. Freeman 2 RB
|C. Freeman
|9
|28
|0
|9
|
L. McDowell 24 RB
|L. McDowell
|5
|6
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Hite 88 WR
|A. Hite
|2
|2
|93
|1
|87
|
J. Kelsey 5 WR
|J. Kelsey
|8
|3
|61
|0
|42
|
J. Williams 1 WR
|J. Williams
|2
|2
|21
|0
|13
|
J. Hill 85 TE
|J. Hill
|4
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
M. Donaldson 21 WR
|M. Donaldson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Barr 4 RB
|B. Barr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. McDowell 24 RB
|L. McDowell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
I. Riffle 41 K
|I. Riffle
|0/0
|0
|1/2
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Taylor 38 K
|M. Taylor
|5
|38.8
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Thomas 12 QB
|Z. Thomas
|12/18
|131
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Harrington 4 RB
|D. Harrington
|32
|211
|4
|40
|
N. Noel 20 RB
|N. Noel
|14
|131
|1
|24
|
A. Castle 44 LB
|A. Castle
|8
|42
|0
|8
|
J. Huesman 7 QB
|J. Huesman
|1
|8
|1
|8
|
Z. Thomas 12 QB
|Z. Thomas
|3
|6
|1
|10
|
B. Williams 24 RB
|B. Williams
|2
|6
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Hennigan 5 WR
|T. Hennigan
|7
|3
|67
|0
|39
|
D. Davis 17 WR
|D. Davis
|6
|6
|40
|0
|14
|
J. Henry 83 WR
|J. Henry
|3
|2
|22
|0
|17
|
E. Wilson 87 TE
|E. Wilson
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. McLeod 35 LB
|J. McLeod
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Smith 13 DB
|K. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Diarrassouba 57 DL
|E. Diarrassouba
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Heilig 34 LB
|J. Heilig
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Walliser 48 DL
|T. Walliser
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
G. Blackstock 55 DL
|G. Blackstock
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Harrington 29 LB
|B. Harrington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cobb 7 LB
|T. Cobb
|0-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Staton 91 K
|C. Staton
|1/1
|32
|7/7
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
X. Subotsch 39 P
|X. Subotsch
|1
|28.0
|1
|28
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Hennigan 5 WR
|T. Hennigan
|2
|15.5
|16
|0
|
S. Jones 12 DB
|S. Jones
|2
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Hennigan 5 WR
|T. Hennigan
|4
|9.3
|15
|0
CAMP
Fighting Camels
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 91-C.Staton kicks 61 yards from APP 35. 6-M.Grate to CAM 13 for 9 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 13(14:55 - 1st) 6-H.Williams incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Hill.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAMP 13(14:49 - 1st) 6-H.Williams to CAM 11 for -2 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - CAMP 11(14:20 - 1st) 6-H.Williams incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Kelsey.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - CAMP 11(14:07 - 1st) 38-M.Taylor punts 42 yards from CAM 11. 5-T.Hennigan to CAM 47 for 6 yards.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - APLST 47(13:58 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas sacked at APP 43 for -10 yards (98-G.Holmes).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 20 - APLST 43(13:27 - 1st) 4-D.Harrington to APP 45 for 2 yards.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 18 - APLST 45(12:57 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas to CAM 45 for 10 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - APLST 45(12:28 - 1st) 39-X.Subotsch punts 28 yards from CAM 45 Downed at the CAM 17.
CAMP
Fighting Camels
- TD (15 plays, 83 yards, 7:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 17(12:19 - 1st) 2-C.Freeman to CAM 20 for 3 yards.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - CAMP 20(11:48 - 1st) 6-H.Williams complete to 85-J.Hill. 85-J.Hill to CAM 33 for 13 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 33(11:14 - 1st) 6-H.Williams to CAM 42 FUMBLES (35-J.McLeod). 6-H.Williams to CAM 40 for no gain (35-J.McLeod).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - CAMP 40(10:38 - 1st) 4-B.Barr to CAM 47 for 7 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 47(10:38 - 1st) 6-H.Williams complete to 5-J.Kelsey. 5-J.Kelsey to APP 46 for 7 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - CAMP 46(9:18 - 1st) Penalty on APP 99-J.Earle Offside 5 yards enforced at APP 46. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 41(9:10 - 1st) 6-H.Williams complete to 1-J.Williams. 1-J.Williams to APP 28 for 13 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 28(8:10 - 1st) 6-H.Williams to APP 19 for 9 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - CAMP 19(7:40 - 1st) 2-C.Freeman to APP 14 for 5 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 14(7:14 - 1st) 6-H.Williams scrambles to APP 11 for 3 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - CAMP 11(6:38 - 1st) 2-C.Freeman to APP 9 for 2 yards.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - CAMP 9(6:08 - 1st) 2-C.Freeman scrambles to APP 5 for 4 yards.
|+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - CAMP 5(5:45 - 1st) 2-C.Freeman to APP 1 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - CAMP 1(5:10 - 1st) 6-H.Williams to APP 1 for no gain.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - CAMP 1(4:50 - 1st) 6-H.Williams runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:50 - 1st) 41-I.Riffle extra point is good.
APLST
Mountaineers
- TD (10 plays, 82 yards, 4:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:50 - 1st) 41-I.Riffle kicks 65 yards from CAM 35. 12-S.Jones to APP 18 for 18 yards.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 18(4:33 - 1st) 4-D.Harrington to APP 37 for 19 yards.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 37(4:08 - 1st) 4-D.Harrington to CAM 45 for 18 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 45(3:41 - 1st) 4-D.Harrington to CAM 40 for 5 yards.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - APLST 40(3:04 - 1st) 4-D.Harrington to CAM 33 for 7 yards.
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 33(2:36 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 17-D.Davis. 17-D.Davis to CAM 39 for -6 yards.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 16 - APLST 39(2:02 - 1st) 20-N.Noel to CAM 32 for 7 yards.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 9 - APLST 32(1:30 - 1st) 20-N.Noel to CAM 29 for 3 yards. Penalty on APP 51-B.Hunter Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CAM 29.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 21 - APLST 44(1:15 - 1st) 20-N.Noel to CAM 27 for 17 yards.
|+10 YD
|
4 & 4 - APLST 27(0:19 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 17-D.Davis. 17-D.Davis to CAM 17 for 10 yards.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 17(0:15 - 1st) 4-D.Harrington runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|(0:11 - 1st) 91-C.Staton extra point is good. Penalty on APP 91-T.Dawkins Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at CAM 2. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(0:11 - 1st) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
CAMP
Fighting Camels
- TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:11 - 1st) 91-C.Staton kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to CAM End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 25(0:11 - 1st) 6-H.Williams complete to 88-A.Hite. 88-A.Hite to CAM 31 for 6 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - CAMP 31(15:00 - 2nd) 4-B.Barr to CAM 34 for 3 yards.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - CAMP 34(14:25 - 2nd) 4-B.Barr to CAM 36 for 2 yards.
|+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 36(13:54 - 2nd) 6-H.Williams complete to 5-J.Kelsey. 5-J.Kelsey to APP 22 for 42 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 22(13:30 - 2nd) 4-B.Barr to APP 19 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - CAMP 19(13:46 - 2nd) 6-H.Williams incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Hill.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 7 - CAMP 19(12:40 - 2nd) 6-H.Williams scrambles to APP 6 for 13 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 6 - CAMP 6(12:12 - 2nd) 2-C.Freeman to APP 5 for 1 yard.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - CAMP 5(11:44 - 2nd) 6-H.Williams incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Kelsey.
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - CAMP 5(11:35 - 2nd) Penalty on CAM 75-M.Edwards False start 5 yards enforced at APP 5. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - CAMP 10(11:35 - 2nd) 6-H.Williams scrambles runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(11:35 - 2nd) 41-I.Riffle extra point is no good.
APLST
Mountaineers
- FG (17 plays, 54 yards, 8:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:35 - 2nd) 41-I.Riffle kicks 52 yards from CAM 35. 12-S.Jones to APP 31 for 18 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 31(11:22 - 2nd) 4-D.Harrington to APP 38 for 7 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - APLST 38(10:52 - 2nd) 4-D.Harrington to APP 38 for no gain.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - APLST 38(10:18 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 83-J.Henry. 83-J.Henry to APP 43 for 5 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 43(9:51 - 2nd) 4-D.Harrington to CAM 48 for 9 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - APLST 48(9:51 - 2nd) 4-D.Harrington to CAM 42 for 6 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 42(9:18 - 2nd) 20-N.Noel to CAM 34 for 8 yards.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - APLST 34(8:08 - 2nd) 20-N.Noel to CAM 25 for 9 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 25(7:42 - 2nd) 20-N.Noel to CAM 25 for no gain.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 25(7:07 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 17-D.Davis. 17-D.Davis to CAM 17 for 8 yards.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - APLST 17(6:30 - 2nd) 4-D.Harrington to CAM 11 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 11(6:01 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hennigan.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 11(5:55 - 2nd) 4-D.Harrington to CAM 10 for 1 yard.
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - APLST 10(5:26 - 2nd) 4-D.Harrington to CAM 11 for -1 yard. Penalty on CAM 1-J.Johnson Personal Foul 5 yards enforced at CAM 10. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - APLST 5(5:20 - 2nd) 4-D.Harrington to CAM 5 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - APLST 5(4:30 - 2nd) 4-D.Harrington to CAM 5 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - APLST 5(3:51 - 2nd) 4-D.Harrington to CAM 5 for no gain. Penalty on APP 83-J.Henry Holding 10 yards enforced at CAM 5. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - APLST 15(3:34 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hennigan.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 15 - APLST 15(3:27 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
CAMP
Fighting Camels
- Punt (4 plays, -8 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:27 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to CAM End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 25(3:22 - 2nd) 24-L.McDowell to CAM 25 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - CAMP 25(3:10 - 2nd) Penalty on CAM 55-D.Corbett False start 5 yards enforced at CAM 25. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 15 - CAMP 20(3:00 - 2nd) 24-L.McDowell to CAM 24 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - CAMP 24(2:21 - 2nd) 6-H.Williams incomplete. Penalty on CAM 6-H.Williams Intentional grounding 7 yards enforced at CAM 24.
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - CAMP 17(2:00 - 2nd) 38-M.Taylor punts 45 yards from CAM 17. 5-T.Hennigan to APP 49 for 11 yards.
APLST
Mountaineers
- TD (11 plays, 51 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 49(1:59 - 2nd) 4-D.Harrington to CAM 49 for 2 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - APLST 49(1:45 - 2nd) 4-D.Harrington to CAM 47 for 2 yards. Penalty on APP 60-N.Hannon Holding 10 yards enforced at CAM 47.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 16 - APLST 43(1:43 - 2nd) 4-D.Harrington to APP 47 for 4 yards.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 12 - APLST 47(1:20 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 83-J.Henry. 83-J.Henry to CAM 36 for 17 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 36(1:15 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 17-D.Davis. 17-D.Davis to CAM 27 for 9 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - APLST 27(1:05 - 2nd) 20-N.Noel to CAM 25 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 25(0:55 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Henry.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 25(0:50 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 17-D.Davis. 17-D.Davis to CAM 20 for 5 yards.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 5 - APLST 20(0:40 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to CAM 2 for 18 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - APLST 2(0:33 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 87-E.Wilson.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - APLST 2(0:28 - 2nd) 4-D.Harrington runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:24 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
CAMP
Fighting Camels
- Halftime (1 plays, 0 yards, 0:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:24 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton kicks 64 yards from APP 35. 5-J.Kelsey to CAM 7 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 7(0:21 - 2nd) 2-C.Freeman to CAM 7 for no gain.
APLST
Mountaineers
- TD (9 plays, 70 yards, 4:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 41-I.Riffle kicks 51 yards from CAM 35. 5-T.Hennigan to APP 30 for 16 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 30(14:57 - 3rd) 4-D.Harrington to APP 35 for 5 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - APLST 35(14:29 - 3rd) 4-D.Harrington to APP 39 for 4 yards.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - APLST 39(13:51 - 3rd) 4-D.Harrington to APP 43 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 43(13:20 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hennigan.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 43(13:12 - 3rd) 20-N.Noel to APP 45 for 2 yards.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - APLST 45(12:42 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to CAM 45 for 10 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 45(12:13 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 87-E.Wilson. 87-E.Wilson to CAM 43 for 2 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - APLST 43(11:38 - 3rd) 4-D.Harrington to CAM 40 for 3 yards.
|+40 YD
|
3 & 5 - APLST 40(11:01 - 3rd) 4-D.Harrington runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:56 - 3rd) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
CAMP
Fighting Camels
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:56 - 3rd) 91-C.Staton kicks 65 yards from APP 35. 5-J.Kelsey to CAM 23 for 23 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 23(10:48 - 3rd) 6-H.Williams incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Kelsey.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CAMP 23(10:45 - 3rd) 2-C.Freeman to CAM 23 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - CAMP 23(10:08 - 3rd) 6-H.Williams incomplete. Intended for 21-M.Donaldson.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - CAMP 23(9:57 - 3rd) 38-M.Taylor punts 38 yards from CAM 23. 5-T.Hennigan to CAM 46 for 15 yards.
APLST
Mountaineers
- TD (4 plays, 46 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 46(9:42 - 3rd) 4-D.Harrington to CAM 45 for 1 yard.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - APLST 45(9:10 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hennigan.
|+39 YD
|
3 & 9 - APLST 45(9:03 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to CAM 6 for 39 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - APLST 6(8:28 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:21 - 3rd) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
CAMP
Fighting Camels
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:21 - 3rd) 56-R.Casey kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to CAM End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 25(8:21 - 3rd) 6-H.Williams incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Kelsey.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - CAMP 25(8:14 - 3rd) 6-H.Williams sacked at CAM 15 for -10 yards (35-J.McLeod).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 20 - CAMP 15(7:40 - 3rd) 4-B.Barr to CAM 24 for 9 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - CAMP 24(6:58 - 3rd) 38-M.Taylor punts 37 yards from CAM 24 to APP 39 fair catch by 5-T.Hennigan. Penalty on CAM 30-J.McNeely Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at APP 39.
APLST
Mountaineers
- TD (5 plays, 56 yards, 1:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 44(6:52 - 3rd) 4-D.Harrington to APP 41 for -3 yards.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 13 - APLST 41(6:10 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 17-D.Davis. 17-D.Davis to CAM 45 for 14 yards.
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 45(5:48 - 3rd) 20-N.Noel to CAM 23 for 22 yards.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 23(5:28 - 3rd) 20-N.Noel to CAM 10 for 13 yards. Penalty on CAM 7-D.Slade Personal Foul 5 yards enforced at CAM 10.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - APLST 5(5:07 - 3rd) 20-N.Noel runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:02 - 3rd) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
CAMP
Fighting Camels
- Downs (16 plays, 61 yards, 5:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:02 - 3rd) 56-R.Casey kicks 61 yards from APP 35 out of bounds at the CAM 4.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 35(5:02 - 3rd) 4-B.Barr to CAM 41 for 6 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - CAMP 41(4:21 - 3rd) 4-B.Barr to CAM 42 for 1 yard.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - CAMP 42(3:49 - 3rd) 6-H.Williams scrambles to CAM 45 for 3 yards.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 45(3:24 - 3rd) 6-H.Williams complete to 5-J.Kelsey. 5-J.Kelsey to APP 43 for 12 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 43(3:01 - 3rd) 4-B.Barr to APP 37 for 6 yards.
|Sack
|
2 & 4 - CAMP 37(2:20 - 3rd) 6-H.Williams sacked at APP 38 for -1 yard (48-T.Walliser).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - CAMP 38(1:40 - 3rd) 6-H.Williams to APP 30 for 8 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 30(1:00 - 3rd) 2-C.Freeman to APP 21 for 9 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - CAMP 21(0:36 - 3rd) 6-H.Williams incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Hill.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - CAMP 21(0:29 - 3rd) 4-B.Barr to APP 19 for 2 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 19(0:01 - 3rd) 6-H.Williams to APP 14 for 5 yards.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - CAMP 14(15:00 - 4th) 6-H.Williams complete to 1-J.Williams. 1-J.Williams to APP 6 for 8 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 6 - CAMP 6(14:37 - 4th) 24-L.McDowell to APP 5 for 1 yard.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - CAMP 5(14:10 - 4th) 24-L.McDowell to APP 4 for 1 yard.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - CAMP 4(13:18 - 4th) 6-H.Williams incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Barr.
|No Gain
|
4 & 4 - CAMP 4(13:11 - 4th) 6-H.Williams incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Kelsey.
APLST
Mountaineers
- TD (9 plays, 96 yards, 3:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 4(13:08 - 4th) 4-D.Harrington to APP 9 for 5 yards.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - APLST 9(12:28 - 4th) 4-D.Harrington to APP 19 for 10 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 19(12:01 - 4th) 4-D.Harrington to APP 27 for 8 yards.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - APLST 27(11:26 - 4th) 20-N.Noel to APP 36 for 9 yards.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 36(10:46 - 4th) 20-N.Noel to APP 46 for 10 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - APLST 46(10:46 - 4th) Penalty on CAM 11-R.Miller Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at APP 46. No Play.
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 39(10:32 - 4th) 20-N.Noel to CAM 15 for 24 yards.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 15(9:53 - 4th) 4-D.Harrington to CAM 5 for 10 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - APLST 5(9:15 - 4th) 4-D.Harrington runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:10 - 4th) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
CAMP
Fighting Camels
- Punt (4 plays, -7 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:10 - 4th) 91-C.Staton kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to CAM End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 25(9:10 - 4th) Penalty on CAM 55-D.Corbett False start 5 yards enforced at CAM 25. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - CAMP 20(9:10 - 4th) 24-L.McDowell to CAM 20 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - CAMP 20(8:38 - 4th) 6-H.Williams incomplete. Intended for 24-L.McDowell.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 15 - CAMP 20(8:33 - 4th) 6-H.Williams to CAM 18 for -2 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - CAMP 18(7:48 - 4th) 38-M.Taylor punts 32 yards from CAM 18. 5-T.Hennigan to CAM 45 for 5 yards.
APLST
Mountaineers
- TD (10 plays, -23 yards, 4:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 45(7:36 - 4th) 4-D.Harrington to CAM 44 for 1 yard.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - APLST 44(7:01 - 4th) 4-D.Harrington to CAM 33 for 11 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 33(6:31 - 4th) 24-B.Williams to CAM 30 for 3 yards.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - APLST 30(6:01 - 4th) 44-A.Castle to CAM 22 for 8 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 22(5:46 - 4th) 44-A.Castle to CAM 17 for 5 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - APLST 17(5:20 - 4th) 24-B.Williams to CAM 15 FUMBLES (8-C.Smith). 8-C.Smith to CAM 15 for no gain.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - APLST 17(5:20 - 4th) 24-B.Williams to CAM 14 for 3 yards.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - APLST 14(5:05 - 4th) 44-A.Castle to CAM 8 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 8 - APLST 8(4:11 - 4th) 44-A.Castle to CAM 8 for no gain.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - APLST 8(3:27 - 4th) 7-J.Huesman runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:19 - 4th) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
CAMP
Fighting Camels
- TD (1 plays, 87 yards, 0:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:19 - 4th) 91-C.Staton kicks 64 yards from APP 35. 22-T.Goode to CAM 13 for 12 yards.
|+87 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 13(3:12 - 4th) 11-W.Hartley complete to 88-A.Hite. 88-A.Hite runs 87 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(2:59 - 4th) 11-W.Hartley to APP End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
APLST
Mountaineers
- End of Game (4 plays, 23 yards, 2:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:59 - 4th) 39-R.Brown kicks 13 yards from CAM 35. 5-T.Hennigan to CAM 33 for 15 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 33(2:47 - 4th) 44-A.Castle to CAM 26 for 7 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - APLST 26(2:07 - 4th) 44-A.Castle to CAM 21 for 5 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 21(1:22 - 4th) 44-A.Castle to CAM 17 for 4 yards.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - APLST 17(0:37 - 4th) 44-A.Castle to CAM 10 for 7 yards.
